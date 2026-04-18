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Mom Won’t Believe Or Defend Her Kid, So She Takes Matters Into Her Own Hands: “I Did What I Had To Do”
Sad young girl holding teddy bear, reflecting a mom who wonu2019t believe or defend her kid situation.
Entitled People, Relationships

Mom Won’t Believe Or Defend Her Kid, So She Takes Matters Into Her Own Hands: “I Did What I Had To Do”

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It’s normal for siblings to fight now and again. But often, parents will intervene if things get out of hand. Unfortunately, that wasn’t the case for one little girl, who says her older sister drew blood several times by deliberately scratching her arms.

Now an adult, the woman has recalled how her mom refused to come to her defense and even blamed her for getting hurt. Feeling alone and unheard back then, she decided to take matters into her own hands. She waited until her sister was fast asleep, grabbed a pair of scissors, and took revenge.

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    Little kids depend on their parents to protect them, especially if they’re being physically hurt

    Image credits: Ron Lach/Pexels (not the actual photo)

    When one girl’s mother refused to listen to her, she grabbed a pair of scissors and took matters into her own hands

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    Image credits: Kezia Rhesa Arman/Pexels (not the actual photo)

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    Image credits: petty013

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    She later shared some more disturbing details about the family dynamic

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    Never confuse sibling rivalry with sibling aggression: the experts weigh in

    Image credits: UMUT DAĞLI/Pexels (not the actual photo)

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    The relationships we have with our siblings are among the longest and most important in our lives. They lay the foundation for how we relate to other people, how we manage our emotions, and how we resolve conflicts.

    While it’s not unusual for siblings to fight occasionally, experts say it’s important that parents or caregivers step in if things get out of hand. Failure to do so can have major consequences, not just in the moment, but in the long run too.

    Besides the behavior escalating or one of the kids getting physically hurt, a parent’s failure to intervene may also cause the harmed child to experience a second victimization.

    “Research shows that aggressive sibling behavior negatively impacts mental and physical health and social relationships, including an increased risk for depression and peer bullying,” reveal Dr. Corinna Jenkins Tucker and Dr. Tanya Rouleau Whitworth, both experts in sibling aggression and the authors of the Psychology Today blog The Science of Siblings.

    According to them, there are three types of sibling aggression: emotional, physical, and property.

    “Displays of emotional aggression include humiliation, threats, and intimidation. Causing physical pain through purposefully hitting, pinching, kicking, and beating are examples of physical aggression,” they explain. “Some examples of property aggression are forcible taking, theft, and destruction of personal items.”

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    They say that caregivers should avoid reinforcing aggressive and harmful behavior between siblings or dismissing it as rivalry. “This is especially important given that some children may not realize what is happening or make excuses for the behaviors,” warn the experts.

    So how do you know when it’s sibling rivalry vs something more serious? According to Whitworth and Tucker, the red flag lies in how the harmed child is left feeling.

    “They may feel hopeless, fearful, and distressed and act overly deferential to their sibling,” they reveal. “The harmed child may also avoid their sibling as best they can, including staying away from home.”

    The experts also warn that sometimes, siblings do not even realize that aggressive behaviors are harmful until much later in life. And when the penny finally drops, it could lead to estrangement from their families in adulthood.

    “Blood for blood”: some felt she should have gone a step further

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    Robyn Smith

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    Robyn Smith

    Robyn Smith

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    Robyn is an award-winning journalist who has produced work for several international media outlets. Made in Africa and exported to the world, she is obsessed with travel and the allure of new places. A lover of words and visuals, Robyn is part of the Bored Panda writing team. This Panda has two bamboo tattoos: A map of Africa & the words "Be Like The Bamboo... Bend Never Break."

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    Jonas Žvilius

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    Jonas Žvilius

    Jonas Žvilius

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    In my spare time, I enjoy creating art - both in traditional and digital form, mainly in the form of painting and animation. Other interests include gaming and music. Favorite bands include Swans, The Strokes, The Beatles.

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    Lee Gilliland
    Lee Gilliland
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    Premium     32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    SEVEN YEARS AGO? Have you no shame?

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    Lee Gilliland
    Lee Gilliland
    Community Member
    Premium     32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    SEVEN YEARS AGO? Have you no shame?

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