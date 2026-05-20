Grieving internet users introduced a bit of gallows humor into everyone’s lives as they shared the craziest, wildest, and most bizarre things they have ever witnessed at funerals. Some of their stories are bittersweet, wholesome, and funny, while others are heartbreaking , and you can read them below.

Losing someone you love is one of the most painful things you will ever experience in life. Naturally, you want to say ‘goodbye’ to them in the most beautiful way possible. Unfortunately, funerals—just like weddings— don’t always go as planned, with both horrifying and hilarious results.

#1 Back in Connecticut when my cousin passed, my other cousin with Down syndrome kept wailing, “Our cousin is in New Haven!”



She meant to say heaven, but kept calling it New Haven, which accidentally broke the tension on an otherwise horrible day. Eventually everyone was trying not to laugh, and the jokes started rolling in:



“Well… at least she isn’t in Bridgeport.”

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#2 My grandma's dog tried to crawl in the casket with her.



He's a 200lb Saint Bernard.



Edited to add: The problem was that he nearly knocked the casket over.

#3 Grandpa's funeral. Closest family members gathered in his house's Florida "sunroom". This is the part where we reminisce about the deceased and say how fond we are of him. Instead, silence. The room became more and more uncomfortable, fidgeting, people catching glances of each other's eyes... Finally my Dad says, "yeah, he was a real son of a b***h, wasn't he?" All the nervous energy in the room exploded into roaring laughter that lasted a good long time. We had fun after that, just talking to one another.

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The relationship between humor and grief is a complex one. On the one hand, laughter, even when it is bittersweet, can bring you much-needed relief during the toughest moments in your life. On the other hand, humor itself can act as a trigger, reminding you of the person you have lost, their humorous side, and the activities you shared. One study found that some people experienced grief episodes “whenever they thought about humor or encountered humor, as this remembrance or exposure served to recall their deceased loved one to them.” And yet, the same study identified humor, an important social activity across all cultures and historical periods, as a “periodic way” for people to temporarily escape from or otherwise manage their grief.

#4 We were at a crematorium service for a family friend. The family had picked a soft, classical piece for the final commendation as the curtains closed. Someone in the AV booth clearly clicked the wrong file on the computer because instead of classical music, the opening chords of "Highway to Hell" started blasting through the speakers. It only played for about four seconds before they cut it, but the sudden silence afterward was deafening.

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#5 A guy I knew wrote his own eulogy and decided that was the time to spill the beans on his affair. Wife and mistress were at the funeral..

#6 When we got to the cemetery after my mom's funeral for the graveside ceremony, we knew immediately that they had her casket over the wrong grave. Our family has a section of plots on the opposite corner of this particular cemetery.



Most of the people there besides immediate family had no idea this was not the correct gravesite, so the ceremony went on as though nothing was unusual. They actually lowered her casket into the wrong gravesite. My siblings and dad and I were horrified. Then after everyone left, they raised her casket back up, and my brother stayed behind to make sure they buried her in the correct plot.



They used a crane to carry the casket from one side of the cemetery to the other, and my brother said the casket was swinging around and almost hit a tree. The poor man is traumatized for life. But she is at least buried next to my grandparents in the correct place now.

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Humor is an activity that can massively improve your physical, mental, and emotional health. It reduces stress, lifts spirits, speeds up healing, enhances recovery, gives you an opportunity to connect with others, and even provides solace for the grieving to cope with their loss. As Bethel Funerals stresses, “Laughing together, even in times of grief, can help build connection and empathy with the bereaved.” If your loved one who has passed away was known for having a good sense of humor, you may want to consider incorporating it into their funeral service. A dash of gentle humor and levity, among all the respect and sensitivity, can be a heartwarming and healing experience. ADVERTISEMENT “One of the major milestones on the grief journey is learning how to laugh after loss. It is important not to feel guilty about engaging in grief humour. Laughter is good for the soul. Your loved one would want you to engage with your world whole-heartedly, and laugh again.”

#7 My great aunt would always bring a disposable camera to funerals and take pictures of the deceased and flowers, she kept each individual in their own photo album. When she passed we buried her with a Kodak disposable camera.

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#8 Oh the day of my grandfather's funeral, the cemetary called our house. They told my mother they had accidentally resold our family plot and there was nowhere to bury my grandfather. My mother burst into tears and handed the phone to my father who yelled into the phone that they were going go fix this *now*. They called back later and said they "made some room" and the burial could go ahead as planned. I still have no clue how you "make some room" in a cemetary and I'm pretty sure I don't want to.

#9 People trying to take jewelry off of the deceased.

However, because comedy is so sensitive to context and people’s sense of humor, you have to be incredibly careful that you do not overstep boundaries or make inappropriate comments. Something you think might be entertaining gallows humor might insult someone in mourning. Meanwhile, something darkly humorous that you might avoid saying aloud because you want to have tact might actually make someone who is grieving laugh out loud. These are all incredibly sensitive situations that require a lot of empathy and emotional intelligence to navigate as you support others. What are the most bizarre, heartwarming, horrifying, or hilarious things that you have personally witnessed at funerals? What advice would you give someone who is grieving right now? If you feel like sharing your experiences and insights, feel free to do so in the comments.

#10 My husband died in the middle of Covid, and was cremated. I had the urn. When I got to the church for the memorial service, I realized I had forgotten the urn, and it was too late to go back and get it. So my husband didn't go to his own funeral.

#11 At my mother’s funeral when my siblings and I were just teenagers, my grandma’s oldest/best friend, who we barely knew, stood up during the eulogy and started speaking in tongues. Loudly and very theatrically. Old Backwoods Baptist lady.

#12 Technically, this didn't happen At the funeral, but immediately after.



As a kid, I went with my family to my great-grandfathers funeral



Within a half hour of it being over, many of my relatives just descended on his house and were like, hauling s**t out to their cars. The poor guy wasn't even cold.



I've never seen my father so angry. Even as a kid, I thought "this is so f****n wrong.".

#13 At my husband's funeral I met my half brother for the first time. Apparently my Dad called him and told him he should go. My Dad couldn't make it because his dog threw up and my stepmom was too upset thinking the dog was sick and she couldn't be alone, so I guess him sending my brother that I never met was the next best thing? Never saw or spoke to my brother again, but it was nice that at least someone showed up for me.

#14 My grandpa unfortunately died of a brain tumor in 1989 at the age of 59 and only about twenty minutes after his mom died at a nursing home up the road from where he was with my grandma. This caused a bit of an issue with the will for my great grandma as my grandpa died within such a short time of his mom.





At his visitation, held one day after his mom's funeral/ burial, my grandpa's sister decided to show up with her attorney to inform my grandma that she would be taking her to court over my grandpa's share of the estate. Needless to say my grandma was dumbfounded as it was the funeral for her husband and this woman's brother and she was showing up with an attorney threatening legal action. She didn't even stay for the visitation and was a no-show at the service and burial the next day. Her daughter came and apologized profusely for her mom's actions and how she couldn't believe she did that.





After a long and lengthy legal battle, my grandma lost pretty much everything that was supposed to come tm my grandpa from the estate. After the sale of the house, the land and a bunch of stuff inside, she was allowed to take some of my grandpa's childhood toys and anything he has purchased as an adult that was stored in my great grandma's barn.





My mom and uncles just got some of the stuff back two years ago after my grandpa's sister was finally dragged to hell.

#15 Someone put on Spotify at my aunt’s funeral. She had died young, it was a sad time. They were playing some calm and emotional stuff.



If only they had Spotify premium…cause all of a sudden we were getting hit with loud and bubbly commercials for tide detergent. So funny in hindsight.

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#16 Big catholic family. A couple of the younger siblings gave your typical eulogy, nothing notable. Then the eldest daughter went up and proceeded to reveal that her father was the perpetrator of horrific s****l, emotional, and physical a***e to basically the entire family and nobody ever spoke about it. Jaws were on the floor.

#17 The husband of the deceased was asked to stand to be acknowledged at the service. Except that he had died earlier.

#18 The priest guy walked in with his impressive embroidered robes and my 4 year old nephew exclaimed’ it’s a fancy princess!’.

#19 My nephew died very suddenly of meningitis at the age of 11. It was horrific, but the church he and his parents had gone to really stepped up to support them. I’m not a church type but they were some nice people.



There was a small funeral at the church, during which they allowed people to come up and share memories. This one lady came up and got very emotional, reading a poem about how children who d*e young are angels, etc. Family members assumed she was a member of the congregation, and the congregation assumed she was a distant relative.



NOPE. Nobody knew her. We checked with everyone. She wasn’t a nurse, teacher, or anyone with a connection to my nephew. As best we could figure, she was a funeral crasher who particularly focused on children.

#20 It's not crazy crazy but it is recent and messed up.



My dad passed this month and I handled everything from filing the d***h certificate to picking out the casket. My mother used ONE photo of me in the memorial slide show for my dad. It was a photo of me, her, my dad, and my ex-husband.



3 days after discussing how her favoring my ex-husband over HER OWN KID hurt my feelings and hers and my relationship.



I have a brother and there are countless professional family photos she could have used. And its not like my dad and I are camera shy. Also. She used to be a photographer. My family was her guinea pigs when she was learning. I know d**n well there are other photos of us together and I know she knows that bc SHE TOOK THE PHOTOS.



There was over 100 photos in the memorial slide show, btw. My brother was in 4 of them.

#21 Family gathered at grandpa's funeral. Big family 9 adult children with spouses and 15 grandchildren. A large group of people also showed up. Thought they were friends of my Pops but no it was his secret other family. 7 adult children and another 8 grandchildren. I thought my grandmother would tear the eyes out of the other wife.

#22 Trying to find a bathroom during the service. I walked in on a couple having s*x in a closet. I kinda froze and as I made eye contact with her, she let out startled squawk and the dude didnt stop , slow down, or even look my way!

I closed the door and continued to look for the bathroom.

#23 Preacher wasn’t supposed to be a pall bearer but joined at the last minute. Ended up falling into my grandmas grave and almost being decapitated by the coffin. Had to climb/be pulled out of the grave the deliver the graveside service. Fortunately my family has a good sense of humor. Grandma never liked that preacher anyway and probably would be happy knowing she almost took him out .

#24 Technically it was a burial, not a funeral, but my grandma supposedly had it in her will that she wanted her pet schnauzer euthanized and buried with her.



She had been living with my uncle out of state, and when he came into town he brought this tiny urn, trying to crack dark jokes about how the dog was inside. At the burial, about a dozen of us stood around the casket. My dad and uncles gave eulogies as the casket was lowered, and then my uncle she lived with blasted a song by The Byrds like some kind of Kenny Powers moment while I just stood there feeling deeply uncomfortable.



The dog was old, but he wasn’t sick. I still think the whole request to put him down and throw him in the casket was bizarre. Honestly, I’d give it a 50/50 chance my uncle made the whole thing up because he wanted to get rid of the dog. The schnauzer was annoying, sure, but he definitely didn’t deserve d***h.

#25 This happened not during the actual funeral but during the family’s private viewing the night before the funeral. When my great grandmother died in the mid 1980s, my grandfather and his 9 surviving siblings, both males and females along with their adult children, got into an actual physical fight over who would receive her diamond ring. Punches were thrown, groins were kicked, faces clawed, chairs thrown… My cousins and I just sat there snickering and laughing watching those 60+ year olds behaving like children on a playground. The diamond was maybe half a carat and not some monstrous gaudy rock. And then there was our grandmother laying peacefully in her casket in front of them while an elderly MMA match unfolded. It was surreal.

#26 My dad died unexpectedly. I was 26, my sister was 22, and my stepbrothers were 16 and 11.



At his funeral, my stepmom’s aunt got up and gave a long speech about how wonderful, brave, and strong my stepmom was. No mention of my dad.



She then looked at his four kids and said we needed to not be selfish. We needed to be sure to take care of our stepmom because we had no idea what she was going through.



You know, the four kids whom had just unexpectedly lost their dad?

#27 I had to peel my very drunk, very upset mother off my grandma’s corpse.



At the end of the funeral as we’re all leaving, my mother all of a sudden shrieked and sprinted back into the viewing room and flung herself over her mother.



Grandma was always terribly scared of the dark and my mother didn’t want to leave her alone in the dark of the funeral home. Thankfully she was so intoxicated that she believed me when I said I would stay with grandma while my mother’s friends distracted her and got her out of there.



I’m cool with being the family problem solver, but god d**n that one was weird.

#28 A guy who graduated a year or two ahead of me, joined the military and was k****d.



He had been engaged. She was a mess but keeping it together.



During school, he had a semi-stalker. A girl who would not leave him alone no matter how many times he tried to shake her.



The stalker girl showed up at the funeral. She cried and wailed throughout the whole service. At the end of the service when people were leaving, she ran down the aisle trying to get to the casket. Someone tackled her and she laid in the middle of the aisle wailing and weeping as people stepped around her to get out.

#29 Mine was at my uncle's funeral. He passed suddenly from 3 back to back large heart attacks.



My aunt, his sister, had a mental break, started hugging and trying to life his corpse out of the casket... Three of my uncle's had to grab her and drag her out of the funeral home kicking and screaming. She literally ripped gouges out of the wooden hand rail with her nails. Her husband just stood there.looking gobsmacked.



She had been drinking heavily for days before... Then again, she was drunk 90% of the time anyways, so that wasn't really an excuse. This wasn't the first sibling she had lost either, but this was the first freak out.



Meanwhile, my deceased uncle's wife is now coming apart at the seams. She had been holding on strong till then but the... Drama just broke her. She matched outside and b***h slapped my aunt. She had always been a kind, patient pacifist up to that moment.

#30 My sweet, dear departed Mom had a long, happy marriage to my Dad. The following story does not negate that fact, nor that she was genuinely bereaved when he died, That settled, strap in, folks.



My Mom really was fond of some of her nephews, son in laws, and grandsons. Very cute and flirty with certain ones, and they responded in kind, being very sweet to her. One of the guys she was particularly fond of was my ex husband. We had remained on fond terms and he would make the long drive to visit my Mom and Dad once a year. So when my Dad died at a ripe old age after an uncomfortable illness, we were all sad but not stricken, if that makes sense. It was not unexpected and he was now at peace.



We were sitting on the back porch, as extended family gathered together before the visitation, when my ex arrived with our young adult kids. My Mom FLEW into his arms and hugged him for a really, really long and increasingly uncomfortable time. All conversation stopped. Everyone shifted uneasily as it went on. Finally she disengaged and my ex was able to greet everyone and I could hug my kids (who I hadn't seen for a couple of months as I'd been at my parents house, taking care of my Dad as he passed).



My Mom exited and went to change for the formal visitation, and came back to the porch wearing what I can only describe as a New Year's Eve dress. Yes it was black. It was also covered with silver spangles. Mom was 84 at the time. So off we headed to the funeral home for the visitation. Mom was there in the first group, and was seated on a chair sideways to my Dad's coffin, awaiting mourners from our gigantic family and my Dad's many friends.



When my ex came in and went to pay his formal respects to her, he DROPPED TO HIS KNEES and buried his head in her lap, sobbing inconsolably. (To be fair, at this point he had lost both of his parents so this no doubt brought a lot of that back.) The problem was not so much he was snotting all over her NYE sequins, but that, like the hug, this was very protracted. By now people were arriving in droves and lining up to pay their respects. The line grew longer as everyone waited for Mom and her ex son in law to quit doing whatever they were doing next to my Dad's coffin.



Finally, he gathered himself, staggered to his feet, paid his respects to my dearly departed Dad, and the line began moving. The very sad part of this story is that my Mom lived to the dazzling age of 97, and died two months before my sweet ex husband, who regretfully passed away at age 66. I hope they're in Heaven right now, dancing on a cloud, in sequins.

#31 A girl I knew in high school passed away due to a drunk driving incident. I was bullied a lot, but she was one of the people that was nice, so I put on nice clothes and went.



Middle of the funeral, several things happened.



Her parents started screaming at one anothee and blaming each other for her d***h.



Her sister pulled the canvas awning down on top of everyone because "she was grieving" (hint: no she wasn't, she was being a spoiled cu next Tuesday).



Two of her guy friends kissed the casket which started a brawl between them both; even though she was dating an entire third person.



Two girls got into a car accident on their way to the graveside because they ran a red light.



It was the most disorganized, ridiculous funeral I'd ever been to. I hung back and after most people had left (including my ride so I walked home, it wasn't far), I said my peace to her.



RIP Jewel. You were nice to me and I still have the pretty blue checkered dog statue you gave me.

#32 Went to my uncle's funeral.....there was another service happening at the same time in the same funeral home for a man with the same name and age as my uncle. Many very confused mourners.

#33 At my grandfathers funeral a relative stole his watch off his body as he lay in his coffin. A fair amount of trauma ensued outside the funeral home. The thief’s brother brother later became a US Senator..

#34 O.m.g.



My husband has trashy , southern jersey relatives. We were at a wake and 2 people were making out in the back. I swear to god. We and his mom couldn't stop staring.

#35 In church, three grandkids go up to sing a song for their grandma (who was the one being buried)



Instead of twinkle twinkle little star the youngest started belting out ”HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO YOOOOU”



Misunderstood the assignment totally but got a few laughs. It was very weird.

#36 At my ex’s grandmas funeral the officiant got us all to bring our three middle fingers to our lips, kiss, and then send it up to heaven.



In my head I’m like “holy s**t we are doing the hunger games thing what is going on” and I hear something beside me, look over thinking somebody else is having a quiet chuckle at the same thought. The lady’s brother was genuinely touched and crying…



I have no idea how I kept myself from laughing out loud it was the most innocently absurd thing. I had to sit with all that by myself for an hour before I could debrief with someone I knew.

#37 Police bus mobile command unit pulling people in for questioning as they left the service at the funeral home. The deceased was m******d so I get that there was an active investigation, but it was in extremely poor taste. Cops everywhere.

#38 Everyone knew who my sister was and no one knew who i was.

It was my paternal grandmothers funeral.

She always disliked me.

#39 My uncle lost an unfair battle. He was a big football fan.

During his funeral on a hot summer day, the Netherlands was playing Brazil in a knockout game on the world cup in 2010

There were people with earbuds in, listening to the radio commentary during the funeral.

We scored against Brazil. People cheered.



A lot people would consider this crazy, it was exactly what my uncle would have wanted.

#40 Former step-cousin attended his mother’s funeral wearing shackles. He’s serving a very long sentence in a maximum security prison. They took him to the funeral, sat with him in the back, nobody was allowed to approach him, and immediately after they took him back.

#41 My mom’s side is nothing but drama. My great grandfather started a second family when his first set of kids were all getting married and having kids. His youngest daughter from his first marriage was very angry when he had another daughter so they became estranged. At his funeral (that his youngest child put together) she made a huge scene that he had another daughter when her sister was acknowledged.



Later, at my great grandmother’s funeral her officiant hit on me at the lunch and asked if I’d model his underwear line (I was 13).

#42 I have one that was more embarassing and funny than crazy.



My auntie, who already has social anxiety, was driving around the city trying to find this garage sale. She saw an open garage with a bunch of people in there, and parked in front.



She was wandering around the garage collecting items for a while, wondering why everyone was staring at her and why there were no price tags on everything. Finally someone asked if she knew the deceased and she nearly died of embarrassment, just plopped all her new treasures on a table and ran her a*s out of there.



We’ve bugged her about that for years. Her telling it, still getting red in the face, saying “I couldn’t believe everyone was wearing black on such a hot day”, man. I’ll always be in tears laughing, every time she tells it.

#43 The family ghoul tried to climb into her mother’s casket, screaming hysterically. Who knows how far she would have taken it; my get-a-grip great aunt hauled her off and away to read her the riot act. No further histrionics occurred but she had already traumatized all of the kids. And adults. And possibly the funeral home staff. .

#44 When my Dad died the stepmonster decided it was time to air every bit of dirty laundry she knew and settle her completely imagined scores. We had to have security at the wake, funeral, and graveside. She showed up at each trying to fight. Classy lady to the end.

#45 An 11 year old girl passed from cancer. At the funeral, her 19 year old sister who was 6 months pregnant at the time. As they were about to lower the coffin, her sister screamed then ran and grabbed the coffin and tried to pull it off. Her boyfriend, mom and dad had to grab her and try to calm her down while she was going hysterical.

#46 After my dad's funeral, an aunt came up to me and just said: "Well, I guess you're an orphan now" and walked away.

#47 My great-grandfather, the deceased, pulled a no show to his own funeral.



It's a bit of an insane story, as my great-grandfather was a self-avowed atheist with two Catholic kids and one New Age (my grandmother, the eldest). The Catholics hired a priest, booked a cathedral, paid for a mass, etc. while my grandmother moved his body from funeral home to funeral home, over something insane like 6 states to avoid that.



We are reasonably certain, that at some point, his body spent time in the trunk of her Buick, as cremains if nothing else. Because there was absolutely NO stopping that woman when she was on a tear. And despite dozens of phone calls to my father to reign in his mother, there was no chance of this. At all.



Hilariously and somewhat ironically, her d***h ran a similar plot. Her Baptist-convert daughter booked a church, chose bible verses, scheduled a service, ordered flowers, etc. for her mother, while my father quietly arranged for a cremation. At no time, to my knowledge, was grandma in the trunk.



But I wouldn't put it past Dad, he was a chip off the old block and had access to many a work truck.



I've been insisting on a viking funeral barge to keep on this glorious family tradition.

#48 Went to a funeral of a priest with many Lithuanians in Cleveland. Lots of priests there, some of which left before the meal after the funeral was served.



People were so drunk at the meal that people were slipping and falling in the booze spilled on the floor.



As the minority few non Lithuanians, I was amazed and it has been an entertaining subject ever since.

#49 When I was a teen, I worked at a residence for blind people. There was a married couple living there and when the husband died, there was no one to drive the wife to the funeral, so a couple of us kids volunteered.



At the funeral, we described the surroundings to the wife, told her how handsome her husband looked, guided her to her seat and afterwards stood with her at the receiving line as people shared condolences. When the last guest finally reached the wife, they were both in tears, and the wife asked the guest how she knew her husband. The guest was taken aback. “He was my husband!” She said.



Holy c**p! The husband was a polygamist?! No, actually we had the wrong funeral. I had never been to a funeral home before and didn’t realize there was more than funeral going on. Ours was on the other side of the lobby.



Lucky for us the wife had a good sense of humor.

#50 My husband’s uncle’s funeral. We’re all sitting in the chapel and the pastor walks in. Elderly deaf aunt says in full stage whisper, “Wow, he got FAT!”



Same funeral. We’re all seated, it’s about to start, and a screen drops down and starts playing a Japanese science fiction movie from the 60’s. One of the characters is the uncle! This unassuming science teacher was traveling in Japan and the 60’s and ended up in a sci-fi movie! That was pretty cool.

#51 My mom punched nanas d**d body in the casket then started screaming at her corpse that she’d never forgive her and hates her.

#52 My mother-in-laws funeral was yesterday afternoon. 3/4’s of the way through the ceremony, her own brother-in-law passed out. It didn’t sound like he wasn’t breathing at all. Luckily there was a healthcare worker in the group of people. They did manage to wake him up after a few aggressive attempts. But man that was wild.

#53 My aunt asked the sound guy to play "My Way" during the slideshow at my uncle's funeral Sinatra, his favorite song. He clicked the wrong file and my uncle's own drunk karaoke recording of it from a 2009 birthday party started playing instead, off-key, laughing through half the lyrics. By the second verse the whole room was crying and laughing at the same time, and my aunt said it was the only moment all day that actually felt like him.

#54 My mom died in October last year. She was a huge Andrea Bocelli fan. I didn't know his catalog and asked the funeral home to pick something nice.



They did, it was the closing processional. A little into it my wife leans over and says "is this the song Will Ferrell sings in Step Brothers? Don't you dare say it.". I looked right at her and whispered "f*****g Catalina wine mixer". We had to hold it together as we somberly walked to the family room and all burst out laughing.



During the receiving line, at least 30 people said "f*****g Catalina wine mixer" as they shook my hand.



It was a moment of much needed levity.

#55 Went to a funeral that actually ended before it even started. Just before the scheduled start time a woman came in and walked up to the front row where the family was seated. There was a heated exchange and then the whole family got up and disappeared into a back room. A couple minutes later the funeral director came out, thanked everyone for coming and announced that there would be no service or luncheon.



Everyone filed out and there were discussions in the parking lot about what had just happened. Turned out it was the guy’s longtime girlfriend who arrived uninvited and thought she should be entitled to sit in the family row. His wife and other family members were having NONE of that.



A big group of us ended up going to a nearby diner for drinks, lunch and gossip, so it wasn’t a total waste of time.

#56 The ex girlfriend of the man who died draping herself screaming on his casket at the burial site causing the biggest scene...



She had ended their relationship by going on vacation and ghosting him...



She didn't deserve him. RIP Forrest.

#57 I'm a musician and was playing at an interrment, where they actually place the body on the strap contraption and lower them into the ground. During the part of the ceremony where people line up and walk past the coffin to place a fistful of dirt on the lid and give a little last word, some f*****g KID, a toddler, 3 or 4 years old, is running around unsupervised and decides to run up and stand on the bar of the strap contraption. Immediately it rolls under his weight like a log in water, kid smacks his head on the coffin, then on the contraption, and goes straight INTO THE GRAVE.



Family freaks out, grandma d**n near faints. Nobody can reach him. They have to MOVE Grandpa's body off the stand so someone can jump in the grave to retrieve the kid. Paramedics are called and am ambulance shows up. They have to take the kid to the hospital. Total s**t show.

#58 So I have two, and they're not really that insanely crazy but I feel like they're the craziest thing that I've experienced at a funeral.



So the first one happened recently, My sister's grandma passed away recently and BEFORE the funeral, her aunt, her cousin, and her grandfather were pressuring her to start going through her grandmother stuff and take what she wanted. The woman hadn't even been d**d for 48 hours. She died on a Sunday, her funeral was Tuesday. It was the most rushed funeral I have ever seen in my entire life.



The second one isn't crazy to me anyway, but I feel like to other people it was probably crazy so I'm going to mention because I'm very proud of it. Me and my brother laughed the entire time at my grandfathers funeral, especially whenever they would mention how he was a great guy and in heaven because the guy was a child molester. Ask me how I know. My uncle was incredibly pissed off at me, the funeral home director looked at me like I was crazy. But it was very cathartic.

#59 My grandmother passed circa 1999. The funeral home handling her arrangements was in a city where my grandmother lived, near where I grew up in the Metro Detroit area. Basically kind of two cities over, but probably only 4-5 miles from my home town.



I flew in for the funeral, walk in to the funeral home and greet my brother and my dad. My brother says "guess who's here.." and points to a doorway where my old buddy Jake from high school is standing.



"Dude! You didn't have to come here for this!"



Jake points to the sign next to the door he's standing in front of. His dad, a WWII Kreigsmarine sailor, is laid out in the room next to my grandmother's.



I paid my respects to his dad & his family. He did likewise. It was so random. His dad and my grandmother were only about a year different in age.

#60 Had a female cousin want to have s*x with me.

#61 Does it count if it was technically before and after a funeral??



Brother tried to fight me while I was driving us in the procession of our grandma's funeral. He wanted to see the corpse, but GranGran told me she specifically didn't want anyone to see her. He didn't like that I put my foot down on the topic and our family agreed. He punched me a few times in the head, we got out on the side of the road, had words. Dad came out of his car and put him in someone else's vehicle.



Brother told us, loudly, at the burial that his new driver was drunk. Had been drinking while driving. So we left their car at the cemetery and put brother, driver, and sister in my car to go to the reception. Brother sat in back. We thought he'd let go of the "I'm mad at you for something grandma said" thing. Nope. Just patient.





He got creative. Leaned forward to "see if he could feel the AC going" and grabbed my tie, choked me until everything started going dark. I swerved the car onto a grassy median and then I couldn't see or hear. Sister apparently threatened to sh**t him with a g*n none of us knew she had until she pulled it out, and then he let me go. She kept it pointed at him the whole time I drove to the restaurant.



We get out and have a fight in the parking lot like we're practicing to get into a Waffle House. There's screaming family. Crying mom and aunts. He tried to choke me again but I clipped him above the eye and broke a blood vessel or something, because blood's pouring off his forehead. We hear Grandpa telling Sister to put the g*n down and we freeze and look up.



She's got her g*n back out and uncle's trying to get it from her. Grandpa's got his old service weapon in one hand and a f*****g blunt in the other hand!





Sometime in March was the 5 year anniversary of GranGran's passing. Mom complained that we didn't have any photos. I had to roll my eyes and tell her they'd probably have been Wanted posters.

#62 I was in an accident on the way to my dad’s funeral and was almost k****d.



Car ran a red light while texting and hit me going 50mph.



A miracle I’m still here. I had his ashes and all the items for the funeral in my car.



Another miracle nothing was damaged.



He was watching over me that day ☺️.

#63 Not exactly crazy but kinda hilarious lol, we live in the middle of nowhere countryside and my mom, her siblings, and parents have awful luck with deer running out in the road in front of their car and getting hit. No one’s ever been in a serious crash, busted bumpers and headlights at the very worst. It’s day of my grandma’s funeral, we’re at the chapel waiting for the hearse bringing my grandma and they’re late, they finally get there and the driver is apologizing profusely for being late because on their way in, they hit a deer. I still remember seeing my mom and aunts and uncles gathered around the broken headlight and just laughing. Someone offered to help pay for the damage but I think the funeral workers were just too amused lol.

#64 When my brother-in-law died, my sister-in-law had me tape the viewing to ensure that none of his family got into a physical fight during the service. We went to the cemetery for the internment on a cold winter's day with over a foot of snow on the ground. After the burial, a couple of the cousins got into it. 1female cousin tried to run another female cousin over in the cemetery, causing that cousin to dive head first into the snow. Afterwards, there was not 1 brunch, but 3 different brunches because that family couldn't put aside their differences for a day to bury one of their own.

#65 My great grandfathers funeral. Winter in Iowa. After the service the adults were talking and 7 year old me decided to go outside alone. Licked an ice covered pole. It seems like my tongue was stuck a really long time. Dad finds me and just yanked me off that thing. I remember it bleeding a ton on our drive home and my tongue still seems kinda stubby.

#66 In my old unit in the Air Force, one of our people died in a motorcycle crash. During his funeral, one of the women in our flight (Air Force term for platoon/company) was singing Amazing Grace as part of the service. She got choked up and had to pause.



Somebody in the deceased member's family shouted a racial slur at her because he thought she forgot the words.



So a very quick little fight happened and we escorted that guy out of there. There were a few charges for a*****t but the civilian didn't want to go forward with it.