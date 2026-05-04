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Human beings are hard-wired for negativity bias, but doomscrolling might be making many of us miserable. With everything going on around the world, we all need a break to restore some of our faith in humanity. Luckily, there’s a big supply of wholesome, optimistic, and heartwarming content coming your way.

That’s the cue for ‘Very Important Positivity’ to swoop in to save the day (and our social media feeds)! The project posts soul-healing and hopeful pics and memes that are full to the brim with sunshine. We want to brighten up your day, so we’re featuring the very best posts that might feel like your soul is getting a much-needed warm hug.

More info: Facebook | Instagram