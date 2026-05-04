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Human beings are hard-wired for negativity bias, but doomscrolling might be making many of us miserable. With everything going on around the world, we all need a break to restore some of our faith in humanity. Luckily, there’s a big supply of wholesome, optimistic, and heartwarming content coming your way.

That’s the cue for ‘Very Important Positivity’ to swoop in to save the day (and our social media feeds)! The project posts soul-healing and hopeful pics and memes that are full to the brim with sunshine. We want to brighten up your day, so we’re featuring the very best posts that might feel like your soul is getting a much-needed warm hug.

More info: Facebook | Instagram

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Ian McKellen's tweet about coming out and celebrating honesty, offering positive posts for someone feeling down.

Very important positivity , IanMcKellen Report

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    #2

    A smiling man in a mouse-ear hat after collecting 7 bags of litter. A positive post for making your day.

    Very important positivity Report

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    #3

    Grandpa and a dog in matching colorful striped coats, a funny positive post that might make your day.

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    jefbateman avatar
    Karl der Große
    Karl der Große
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I never let my dog choose what I'm going to wear.

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    In a nutshell, we doomscroll because we are, unfortunately, kind of hardwired for it. Thank you, negativity bias!

    Human beings are more attuned to negativity, danger, and threats because it helped our ancestors survive. The downside is that people tend to focus much more on negative news, content, and events, as well as traumatic experiences, versus positive, hopeful things.

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    Moreover, people tend to view negative information as more ‘truthful.’ Not only that, but negative events guide more of our decisions: human beings are more inclined to avoid losing something than they are to gain something new.

    #4

    A positive Twitter post from @AM_Farmer about a FedEx guy caring for a snail. It might make your day!

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    sarahschmidt436 avatar
    Black Cat
    Black Cat
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I chuck my emails over the neighbour's fence.

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    #5

    A person frolicking in a field, captured in four candid photos, making positive posts. His expressions show joy.

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    ericahales avatar
    Bananaramamama
    Bananaramamama
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The other day after a rough week I stopped at the local playground to swing. I am 42. My kids were with friends, my husband was at work, and I was just hysterically laughing at how I had forgotten how fun it was. I would 10 out of 10 recommended taking a moment to do childish things occasionally so you remember what freedom feels like

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    #6

    A positive post about supporting friends, stating, "most of the time people need to hear it." Might make your day.

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    There is a balance that you ideally want to strike when it comes to the content you consume. You want to stay informed about what’s happening in the world as well as your local community, and you want to be aware of serious issues and threats. That being said, you also want to prioritize your mental health.

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    You don’t want to become a cynic, but nor do you want to embrace toxic positivity. You have to recognize that life is full of nuance, complexity, and shades of gray: it’s a mix of horrendous, devastating, beautiful, and uplifting things. The best approach is realistic optimism, where you stay positive and expect good things to happen while also accepting that problems exist and planning for them.

    #7

    Two men, one using a crutch, smiling and holding pairs of shoes from an awesome trade. Positive posts to make your day!

    Very important positivity Report

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    #8

    A thoughtful husband peeled oranges, drawing a smiling face on one, in a positive post about making your day.

    Very important positivity Report

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    #9

    Two positive posts show a single dad and his adopted son; one from adoption day, another wearing matching shirts.

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    The distinction between regular, healthy scrolling and doomscrolling is simple. It’s all about the intent! In the former case, you are in the driver's seat, and you intentionally search for information or news. In the latter case, you feel a compulsive need to stay up to date with the latest news because it gives you a false sense of control.

    One of the worst things that you can allow to happen to you is becoming a cynic. Cynicism, which posits that people are generally selfish, greedy, and dishonest, can often be confused with ‘wisdom,’ but it does more harm than good.

    Psychology professor Jamil Zaki, from Stanford University, explained to Forbes that cynics intentionally look for evidence that supports their beliefs. In parallel, they dismiss evidence to the contrary, which shows that people can also be selfless, kind, and trustworthy.

    #10

    A cheerful senior woman chats with a smiling male cashier at a slow checkout, creating positive posts.

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    #11

    A screenshot of a tweet from Vanessa Young about her dog with a cough, a funny story to make your day.

    Very important positivity , vanessa_young56 Report

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    #12

    A tweet featuring a news video about an elderly gamer. A funny post to make your day more positive.

    Very important positivity Report

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    Cynics tend to work against their own self-interest. They hurt their own quality of life. They’re less willing to put their trust in others, so they miss out on positive relationships and avoid collaborating with their coworkers.

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    Luckily, cynicism isn’t fatal. You can embrace a more nuanced mindset by changing your information consumption and socializing habits. Specifically, you should step back if you are constantly consuming negative news and social media content and spending your time with negative people.
    #13

    A smiling dog and a curious deer, both with collars, looking up from outside a car door. Positive posts image.

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    #14

    A mom's wholesome text with Kermit the Frog looking at a phone. Feeling down? This positive post might make your day!

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    #15

    A tweet from Waffle Daddy with a black cat sitting between couch cushions like a fort. Might make your day!

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    Meanwhile, Dr. Zaki told Forbes that, nowadays, the media has evolved into “a kind of cynicism factory” that shows a warped, unbalanced version of reality.

    “I’m not saying that media should focus only on rainbows and flowers and picnics, but I also think that in trying to point out harm and corruption, media and media companies in particular can often end up giving us a really skewed picture of what humanity is like by only reporting on the worst things that people do.”

    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    A text message shows an orange cat resting on a radiator, its body comically flowing over the top. This positive post might make your day.

    veryimportantpositivity Report

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    #17

    John Krasinski meme explaining why playing games in easy mode is fine. A positive post for anyone feeling down.

    veryimportantpositivity Report

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    michaellargey avatar
    Michael Largey
    Michael Largey
    Community Member
    57 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And the best way to learn the game for higher levels.

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    #18

    A positive post features Jenny S. asking for love stories, and Jack D. sharing a heartwarming tale about finding his grandmother's art.

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    Previously, Bored Panda had a fun and light-hearted yet in-depth conversation with the founder of the ‘Very Important Positivity’ (aka VIP) social media project, Elle McGann. She was happy to tell us all about the inspiration and motivation behind the VIP socials, optimism and happiness, as well as why internet users continue to flock to uplifting content.

    "Initially, it [the page] was created to inspire by sharing people's achievements, allow people to share in the joy of the happy moments in life, and to be an alternative to the negative news and attitudes that can seem all-pervasive in modern life," McGann shared with us earlier, during an interview.

    #19

    A cat sits on a wooden floor, looking up at a collection of art magnets on a white fridge. This positive post might make your day.

    Very important positivity Report

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    #20

    Four pictures of adorable black cats, from tiny kitten to playful adult, proving that black cats can make your day.

    veryimportantpositivity Report

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    kngross avatar
    Niki
    Niki
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Look at these adorable conduits for darkness and evil!!! Who's a good void?

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    #21

    A positive post from just-shower-thoughts: a tree sprouted the day you were born and grows with you. This might make your day!

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    "I definitely share a broader range of things than I did initially—I realized a momentary break from the world to enjoy a meme, a tweet, or something random that sparks joy really helps nourish the soul," the founder told Bored Panda.

    ‘Very Important Positivity’ was a way for McGann to “stay connected to my audience” after she left her previous social media page, ‘Wholesome Memes.’

    #22

    A heartwarming Reddit post from a wheelchair user. This positive post shares a story of kindness with a child at a baseball game.

    veryimportantpositivity Report

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    bobbrooce_1 avatar
    Bob Brooce
    Bob Brooce
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My 3-legged dog once met a guy with one leg while we were hiking and ran to him as soon as he spotted him.

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    #23

    A tweet from Dineee Simpson MD, FACS sharing a heartwarming story of meeting a former patient. A positive post that might make your day.

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    #24

    Text meme about dating boys of different sizes and sharing hoodies, concluding all boy sizes are cute. Positive posts.

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    "I think content that feels good resonates with the joy that exists within us. When we create and share our experiences, it makes them bigger than ourselves—there is no better feeling than making someone laugh, feel lighter, or remain hopeful," the founder of VIP said.

    "People enjoy content that allows them to forget about negativity, current events, and politics, and enjoy things that make them feel calmer and happier."
    #25

    Three adorable hamsters sleeping like pancakes, tucked into a cozy wooden enclosure. This positive post can make your day.

    veryimportantpositivity Report

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    #26

    A Penny Middleton tweet suggesting teaching girls 'What did you mean by that?' to hold people accountable. Positive posts.

    veryimportantpositivity Report

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    michaellargey avatar
    Michael Largey
    Michael Largey
    Community Member
    59 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    We should teach everyone that phrase. It's an invitation to reveal yourself - which some people are aching for.

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    #27

    Two tabby cats curled up, one comforting the other, while a humorous caption makes you feel down. Positive posts can help!

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    McGann shared with Bored Panda that, from her perspective, the secret to staying optimistic and happy no matter how tough the times can get, is to stop looking for something hidden.

    "I find when I look within and face my pain, stress, or sadness, I’m able to create something that helps myself as well as others, it makes my life worth living. Tough times open the door to peace when you radically accept yourself. You already have what you need inside—joy, optimism, love are an accessible part of you, and when you let them take over, you’re unstoppable. Simply be!"

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    #28

    Bart Simpson holding a phone displaying a positive post: ALL OF YOUR NEGATIVE FEELINGS TOWARDS YOURSELF ARE INACCURATE AND EVERYONE ACTUALLY LIKES YOU MORE THAN YOU THINK, perfect for making your day.

    veryimportantpositivity Report

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    bobbrooce_1 avatar
    Bob Brooce
    Bob Brooce
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Ironic that in this one the person is about color of the poster boy for the times ll those negative feelings are completely accurate.

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    #29

    A heartwarming tweet about a grandma sending daily photos, like positive posts, with messages like "I love you from my front room!"

    veryimportantpositivity Report

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    #30

    A side-by-side comparison shows a woman in a long-sleeved maroon dress versus the same woman in a remodeled, elegant maroon gown with gold embellishments, showcasing positive posts.

    veryimportantpositivity Report

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    sarahschmidt436 avatar
    Black Cat
    Black Cat
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    She did a spectacular job. If only celebrities had as much taste we wouldn't have to see them strutting around in sheer grossness.

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    We’d like to hear your thoughts once you’ve upvoted your favorite pics and memes, Pandas.

    Be honest, how big an issue in your life are things like chronic doomscrolling? What do you do to get out of a loop of negativity when you realize you’re stuck in one?

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    With so many awful things happening around the world, how do you stay hopeful, optimistic, and positive about the future? What keeps you going?

    Share your insights, as well as some positivity, in the comments with all the other readers (and us, too)!
    #31

    A man and his ginger cat, Cheddar, pictured at adoption and 18 years later, a positive post that makes your day.

    veryimportantpositivity Report

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    kerstinbillfraser avatar
    YakFactory
    YakFactory
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    No cheesy grin from Cheddar?

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    #32

    A cat's employee ID card from Foss Hotel, showing the cat as Pál Daníelsdóttir, in "Mousekeeping." Positive posts.

    veryimportantpositivity Report

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    #33

    A Reddit post about a partner waking up early to cuddle, making their day. A positive post for someone feeling down.

    veryimportantpositivity Report

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    jjdubsw avatar
    jjdubs W
    jjdubs W
    Community Member
    1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    1) As you should. 2) OMG the first alarm actually wakes him up? #lifegoals

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    #34

    A joyful otter in water with arms raised, saying 'yay!', representing positive posts to make your day.

    veryimportantpositivity Report

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    #35

    A person's positive post about achieving their dream of owning a house, a truly inspiring moment. These positive posts make your day.

    Very important positivity Report

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    #36

    A tweet from @kate_lit describing her gran's positive reaction to her granddaughter's transition. It might make your day!

    Very important positivity Report

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    jjdubsw avatar
    jjdubs W
    jjdubs W
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Wait, haven't you met your Gran before? Isn't it the sister who is new???

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    #37

    A fluffy white dog smiles at the camera with pink cherry blossoms and a blue sky in the background, making a positive post.

    veryimportantpositivity Report

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    okohke avatar
    Wren
    Wren
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I would hang this on my wall.

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    #38

    An adult Golden Retriever service dog lies with a puppy, which is chewing on its paw, a positive post to make your day.

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    #39

    A meme with text about a daughter asking for a tea party, and Ewan McGregor smiling, labeled "visible happiness." Positive posts to make your day.

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    #40

    A tweet from Bobby Payne about a girlfriend who ate cake slowly, then bought another. A funny, positive post.

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    #41

    A dog with a black and white face looking out a car window at night, feeling down. Positive posts can help.

    veryimportantpositivity Report

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    #42

    A tweet from Glennon Doyle. She shares a positive post about a dad telling his kid it's brave to go or not go on a roller coaster.

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    #43

    A social media post about cheap solar panels, responding to a question about positive thoughts. Might make your day!

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    #44

    A TV reporter with her puppy, hiding during a live broadcast. This image features positive posts, a cute puppy.

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    #45

    A positive post: text about random acts of kindness and happiness. Good for when you are feeling down.

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    #46

    A touching Twitter post featuring an elderly couple in matching outfits, smiling warmly. A positive post that might make your day.

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    #47

    A dachshund dog named Pancake in a yellow raincoat, featured in positive posts to make your day.

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    #48

    A tweet from @cosmicbby111 about tattoos, temporary bodies, and spreading love and positivity.

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    #49

    A young couple in prom attire, a positive post about overcoming awkward beginnings to celebrate their 10-year wedding anniversary.

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    #50

    A tweet by Emma Theriault sharing a heartwarming bookstore story, proving positive posts make your day.

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    #51

    Humorous meme featuring mudskippers, one standing tall while two others react, representing parents asking questions about a lesbian date. Might make your day.

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    #52

    A Reddit conversation featuring positive posts, with users sharing uplifting thoughts about getting by in life. Might make your day.

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    #53

    A person filming an orange cat relaxing with its paw on a window sill. Positive posts to make your day.

    Very important positivity Report

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    #54

    A tweet from @Sarimarr discussing gentle parenting: a positive post for when you are feeling down.

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    #55

    A light-hearted text post describing a funny interaction making an old lady blush, sharing a positive post that might make your day.

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    #56

    Bob Ross with his iconic afro and beard, smiling while holding a baby raccoon, a truly positive post.

    Very important positivity Report

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    #57

    A screenshot of a positive post from @parenthood365 about a child inviting a new kid to sit with them on the bus, showing beautiful parenting that might make your day.

    Very important positivity Report

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    #58

    A sleeping bat on a door frame with a handwritten sign saying "Bat Sleeping, Please use other Door." Might make your day.

    veryimportantpositivity Report

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    #59

    A black dog and a small brown dog in birthday hats at a BBQ party, sharing positive posts.

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    #60

    A black and white dog with wide eyes looks at the camera, above a petition to make it King of the Moon. These positive posts make your day.

    veryimportantpositivity Report

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    #61

    A positive post from Gaia's Twitter, stating self-worth and leading with kindness. Great for feeling down.

    veryimportantpositivity Report

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    #62

    A happy black American Staffordshire Bull Terrier, Uuno, in a motion capture suit, looking like a video game developer. Might make your day!

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    #63

    A flyer with Have You Seen Him? and a smiling doge face. A humorous positive post to make your day.

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    #64

    A meme showing a car with a note under the windshield wiper, reading "NICE CAR." The text above says, "Thought I got a ticket but then realized I live in Canada." This positive post brings joy.

    veryimportantpositivity Report

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    #65

    Dolly Parton in an interview, radiating confidence and positive posts. She discusses self-assurance, a great pick-me-up.

    veryimportantpositivity Report

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    #66

    A positive post discussing crying as release, not a solution, likened to venting steam from a pot. Feeling down? Find uplifting analogies.

    veryimportantpositivity Report

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    mikkelchristiansen avatar
    Stygtand
    Stygtand
    Community Member
    Premium     51 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Wise words.

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    #67

    A meme featuring two dogs, a French bulldog and a pug, looking confused at the camera, evoking positive feelings.

    veryimportantpositivity Report

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    #68

    A screenshot of a positive post from Cydni about her husband bringing her a cheeseburger. Feeling down? This might make your day!

    veryimportantpositivity Report

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    #69

    A happy duck getting its head stroked, with a news caption reading "THIS DUCK IS HAPPY. SOMEONE TOLD HIM HE'S CUTE". Positive posts to make your day.

    veryimportantpositivity Report

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    #70

    A meme showing a social media post asking why people play Fortnite, answered by a pediatrician, followed by a Darth Vader comic panel saying "IT IS... ACCEPTABLE." This image aims to make your day.

    veryimportantpositivity Report

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    #71

    A man in a blue sweater holding flowers at a Safeway checkout, a heartwarming moment that might make your day.

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    #72

    A tweet from emi @grohliest about her sister's programmer boyfriend creating an app for her, making her day.

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    #73

    A happy man holding a new skateboard, fulfilling a childhood wish. A positive post for making your day.

    Very important positivity Report

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    #74

    A smiling Samoyed dog sitting on cracked asphalt, a positive post that might make your day better.

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    #75

    Two anniversary cards with identical drawings of a gazebo by the sea, a heartwarming positive post.

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    #76

    A surrealist staircase with green carpet featuring woven white footprints, a creative gesture that might make your day.

    veryimportantpositivity Report

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    #77

    President Calvin Coolidge with his pet raccoon, Rebecca. A positive post that might make your day!

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    #78

    A tiny black rabbit snuggles against a large brown rabbit, reflected in a mirror. Positive posts to make your day.

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    #79

    Two curious pigeons peer down at a camera, with a decorative ceiling above them. Positive posts for a good day.

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    #80

    Two smiling friends, having met in person after 8.5 years of online gaming, standing in front of a waterfall and lush greenery. This positive post might make your day!

    Very important positivity Report

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    #81

    A meme with text and a cross-eyed cat with its tongue out. It suggests making your day with positive posts.

    veryimportantpositivity Report

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    #82

    A comic showing two adventurers finding a scroll that reveals friendship is the real treasure, leading to a heartfelt hug. A positive post for your day.

    veryimportantpositivity Report

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    #83

    A happy dog sits in its new chair next to its owner, a positive post about pet joy. Black cat in background.

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    kngross avatar
    Niki
    Niki
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The cat in the background just plotting..........

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