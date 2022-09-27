Autumn is nearly out in full force already, and many of you Pandas might be feeling a bit blue. Meanwhile, some of you might be under the weather, others might be worried about the rising cost of, well, everything, the war, and the ongoing pandemic. That’s on top of all the stress you might be facing at work, school, and home. However, life isn’t all completely dreary—there’s a lot of beauty and kindness out there, too. You just have to look closer.

So, in order to give you a well-deserved break from all the problems of the world and to bring a bunch of hope back into your lives, today we’re featuring the best of the best from the ‘Very Important Positivity’ Facebook page. It’s a celebration of everything good about the world, from altruistic people to happy pets, and everything in between.

Now, pick your favorite metaphor, and let’s go find that silver lining and/or remember to turn on the light, shall we? It’s almost impossible not to smile. Upvote your fave pics, and pop down by the comment section to tell us about the best thing that happened to you this week. Oh, and if you know someone who could use a good pick-me-up, be sure to pass this post along to them. There’s practically nothing better than spreading happiness.

Bored Panda reached out to the founder of 'Very Important Positivity,' Elle McGann, who kindly answered our questions about her project. "Initially, it [the page] was created to inspire by sharing people's achievements, allow people to share in the joy of the happy moments in life, and to be an alternative to the negative news and attitudes that can seem all-pervasive in modern life," she told us. Scroll down for our full interview about happiness and optimism, Pandas. And if you enjoyed the posts, make sure to follow the VIP socials.

Alex Pohl
Alex Pohl
Community Member
9 hours ago

Exactly 😊

#2

Very-Important-Positivity-Posts

vipositivity Report

Buren
Buren
Community Member
11 hours ago

This should be everywhere. Life is hard enough.

#3

Very-Important-Positivity-Posts

vipositivity Report

Libstak
Libstak
Community Member
10 hours ago

Jesus does make a difference if you do as he would do.

"I definitely share a broader range of things than I did initially - I realized a momentary break from the world to enjoy a meme, a tweet, or something random that sparks joy really helps nourish the soul," Elle, the founder of the page, told Bored Panda. She revealed to us that she started 'Very Important Positivity' years ago to "stay connected to my audience after leaving my previous page," which was called 'Wholesome Memes.'

Bored Panda was curious to get the VIP page founder's opinion about the reason for the content's success. "I think content that feels good resonates with the joy that exists within us. When we create and share our experiences, it makes them bigger than ourselves—there is no better feeling than making someone laugh, feel lighter, or remain hopeful," Elle said.
#4

Very-Important-Positivity-Posts

BrightSideOfTW Report

Buren
Buren
Community Member
10 hours ago

What is this thing in my eyes. Salty discharge!

#5

Very-Important-Positivity-Posts

michaelscat2 Report

Amanda Rose
Amanda Rose
Community Member
10 hours ago

First picture "What are you doing? Get it away from me!" Second picture "I swear, if you so much as lay a finger on my little marshmallow, I'm going to ruin your favorite shoes!"

#6

Very-Important-Positivity-Posts

CaptFriggan Report

Helen Waight
Helen Waight
Community Member
10 hours ago

Danny is a legend.

"People enjoy content that allows them to forget about negativity, current events, and politics, and enjoy things that make them feel calmer and happier."

According to the creator of 'Very Important Positivity,' the secret to happiness and optimism during tough times is to stop looking for something hidden.
#7

Very-Important-Positivity-Posts

vipositivity Report

AppletreeChild
AppletreeChild
Community Member
7 hours ago

Also, not every divorce is due to people hating each other or something. Sometimes a divorce can save a relationship, heck, good friends of mine divorced only 2 years ago and they are best friends, better of than during their marriage.

#8

Very-Important-Positivity-Posts

vipositivity Report

Alex Thorburn
Alex Thorburn
Community Member
10 hours ago

Onions, Wahahaha!!!!!😭😭😭😞😭

#9

Very-Important-Positivity-Posts

vipositivity Report

$cagsy
$cagsy
Community Member
9 hours ago

THAT is how to do friendship.

"I find when I look within and face my pain, stress, or sadness, I’m able to create something that helps myself as well as others, it makes my life worth living. Tough times open the door to peace when you radically accept yourself. You already have what you need inside—joy, optimism, love are an accessible part of you, and when you let them take over, you’re unstoppable. Simply be!"

Over 600k people follow the ‘Very Important Positivity’ Facebook page for a source of laughter, wide smiles, and truly heartwarming content. Life’s never easy, but some periods of time are tougher than others.
#10

Very-Important-Positivity-Posts

"After coming home from Iraq, Tyler's dad had nightmares so bad he feared closing his eyes. Tyler designed a smartwatch app to detect their onset and disrupt them with a gentle vibration. It just won FDA approval to treat PTSD-related nightmare disorders. Wholesome Moments"

vipositivity Report

kitten levels tokyo
kitten levels tokyo
Community Member
10 hours ago

“Nerd Lad Cures Dad of Baghdad”

#11

Very-Important-Positivity-Posts

dog_rates Report

Minath
Minath
Community Member
10 hours ago

There's a film about her and the penguins.

#12

Very-Important-Positivity-Posts

kathiebennett Report

Rosie Red
Rosie Red
Community Member
5 hours ago

Poor sweetie must have been so confused and scared. So glad they found him.

The past few years, in particular, have been very difficult for a lot of people. Naturally, many folks might be feeling exhausted not just physically but also emotionally, mentally, and even spiritually. And while some soul-healing memes aren’t the solution to all of life’s problems, they might just restore a bit of your faith in humanity and make you feel better about the state of the world for a few minutes. Heck, they might even inspire you to be kinder than usual today.

Here at Bored Panda, we genuinely think that laughter and (realistic) optimism can help people get through the darkest of times. It’s about finding a balance where you’re hoping for the best and taking actionable steps to make things better, while avoiding toxic positivity and total pessimism.
#13

Very-Important-Positivity-Posts

vipositivity Report

RosieB
RosieB
Community Member
6 hours ago

Love this story.

#14

Very-Important-Positivity-Posts

vipositivity Report

TheHero383
TheHero383
Community Member
5 hours ago

*default dances*

#15

Very-Important-Positivity-Posts

vipositivity Report

Scout Finch
Scout Finch
Community Member
9 hours ago

I should give that a try. It worked for the dog.

It’s fine to be realistic about what we can and cannot change. Healthy, even. But it’d be wrong to equate that to feelings of powerlessness. Small acts of kindness reach farther than we might expect them to. Kindness begets more kindness. And small collective actions towards a brighter future add up very quickly.

When we give others a helping hand, we’re also taking care of our happiness at the same time. The friendly team at ‘Action for Happiness’ explained to Bored Panda during an earlier interview that there are 10 keys to happier living: “Giving, relating, exercising, awareness, trying out, direction, resilience, emotions, acceptance, and meaning. We are likely to be happier if our lives have direction, meaning, and purpose and if we are part of something bigger than ourselves.”
#16

Very-Important-Positivity-Posts

jennyj_lee Report

Jonas Grinevičius
Jonas Grinevičius
BoredPanda Staff
11 hours ago

p h o t o g e n i c

#17

Very-Important-Positivity-Posts

vipositivity Report

Alditekim
Alditekim
Community Member
8 hours ago

This is awesome!

#18

Very-Important-Positivity-Posts

vipositivity Report

Ban-One
Ban-One
Community Member
9 hours ago

Looks like he had a rough Weeknd

If you’d like to invite more kindness into your life and don’t know where to start, you can always the people closest to you. Perhaps you might be able to help your neighbor with something. Or volunteer in your local area. Start off small, focus on the things you’re grateful for, and look for opportunities to lend someone a helping hand.

“When we do things for others it activates the reward center in the brain, so when we give a gift it feels the same as receiving a gift," the team at ‘Action for Happiness’ told us earlier, adding that kindness is the “social glue that keeps us together” as a society. Humans are a very social species after all.
#19

Very-Important-Positivity-Posts

BiologyCarly Report

Nordic And Sneezing
Nordic And Sneezing
Community Member
10 hours ago

Violet: I have lost the ability to can.

#20

Very-Important-Positivity-Posts

vipositivity Report

varwenea
varwenea
Community Member
9 hours ago

That is just the sweetest! If he lets me, I would buy everyone of those for him to sign and distribute.

#21

Very-Important-Positivity-Posts

vipositivity Report

Jiminy
Jiminy
Community Member
10 hours ago (edited)

Well done little one. I hate this kind of people with a passion...

Some ideas for being altruistic range from giving money to charity and donating to a food bank to volunteering for a cause or leaving a food package or a cheery note for an elderly neighbor. It all depends on the time and other resources you have available.
#22

Very-Important-Positivity-Posts

"Father overhears his son telling his boyfriend he plans to come out, so he left him this note..."

vipositivity Report

Mona Stevenson
Mona Stevenson
Community Member
7 hours ago

This guy should teach a class called Dadding 101.

#23

Very-Important-Positivity-Posts

dog_rates Report

Tamra
Tamra
Community Member
9 hours ago

Awww...poor little guy.

#24

Very-Important-Positivity-Posts

vipositivity Report

The Scout
The Scout
Community Member
10 hours ago

While the action itself is sweet, the reason is kind of sad...

“All of these actions help others and boost your own happiness and if we are happier, research shows we are even more likely to help others,” the AfH team said.

It’s perfectly fine to ‘fake it till you make it’ if kindness doesn’t come naturally to you or if you constantly think about the rewards of helping others. It’s a skill that you can learn. 
#25

Very-Important-Positivity-Posts

vipositivity Report

Billy Harrelson
Billy Harrelson
Community Member
9 hours ago

Same with my aunt. Died last year at the age of 80 but she's forever on Google checking the mail while taking a break from mowing.

#26

Very-Important-Positivity-Posts

vipositivity Report

Helen Waight
Helen Waight
Community Member
10 hours ago

This one always bugs me on the rare occasions I go clothes shopping. The exercise stuff, or leggings or sports bras…never go up to plus sizes. Gimme something I can wear to my physio appointments!

#27

Very-Important-Positivity-Posts

vipositivity Report

kitten levels tokyo
kitten levels tokyo
Community Member
10 hours ago

Good food takes time.

“Maybe at first, you start out doing things to help others only to get attention and praise, but you will find that doing things for others helps you feel good and when you see people’s responses. Once you see the difference you can make in the world and to your own happiness and altruism can grow naturally.”
#28

Very-Important-Positivity-Posts

vipositivity Report

varwenea
varwenea
Community Member
9 hours ago

I would thank him profusely, then ask if he wouldn't mind editing the full size images also. 😅

#29

Very-Important-Positivity-Posts

nostalgiainsta Report

TuesdayDangerGirl
TuesdayDangerGirl
Community Member
10 hours ago (edited)

Six people were a match and here is an update. "Oscar had been receiving treatment for acute lymphoblastic leukaemia since 2018, initially at Birmingham Children's Hospital, before the family made the decision to go to Singapore for the CAR-T therapy, which was not available to him on the NHS. The treatment is specifically developed for individual patients and involves reprogramming their immune system cells, which are then used to target their cancer." (they received £500,000 through crowdfunding in order to do this and have since returned home - he has additional treatments going forward. June 2021)

#30

Very-Important-Positivity-Posts

greysonjayy Report

Lyone Fein
Lyone Fein
Community Member
7 hours ago

Amen

#31

Very-Important-Positivity-Posts

vipositivity Report

Scout Finch
Scout Finch
Community Member
9 hours ago

What a great story!

#32

Very-Important-Positivity-Posts

vipositivity Report

kitten levels tokyo
kitten levels tokyo
Community Member
10 hours ago

Empathy, part 2.

#33

Very-Important-Positivity-Posts

Diaz0723 Report

Helen Waight
Helen Waight
Community Member
10 hours ago

A clear red flag back when I was dating (been married nearly 20 years) was anyone who mocked my hobbies and collections or said anything about how I should get rid of them or ‘grow up’. My husband has his collections, I have mine, and we make space for each other’s even if we don’t understand them.

#34

Very-Important-Positivity-Posts

vipositivity Report

Hphizzle
Hphizzle
Community Member
9 hours ago

💕

#35

Very-Important-Positivity-Posts

tayforpay Report

Buren
Buren
Community Member
11 hours ago

Those are very well behaved dogs!

#36

Very-Important-Positivity-Posts

"I noticed a guy on Fb that was better than me at mounting TVs so instead of hating on him, I reached out and offered to pay him to teach me how to perfect my craft. He didn't accept the money, instead we formed a partnership and the rest is history. Brothers don't hate, we elevate each other."

vipositivity Report

nini
nini
Community Member
9 hours ago

Bros don't hate, they elevate

#37

Very-Important-Positivity-Posts

vipositivity Report

Dave Nalesnik
Dave Nalesnik
Community Member
5 hours ago

😍Ice Chip!

#38

Very-Important-Positivity-Posts

vipositivity Report

RezFidel
RezFidel
Community Member
9 hours ago

THIS. I salute you..

#39

Very-Important-Positivity-Posts

vipositivity Report

Rosie Red
Rosie Red
Community Member
5 hours ago

So sweet, but so sad.

#40

Very-Important-Positivity-Posts

vipositivity Report

*screams*
*screams*
Community Member
5 hours ago

Good for you!

#41

Very-Important-Positivity-Posts

vipositivity Report

LuckyL
LuckyL
Community Member
9 hours ago

Or liking a book without knowing a single name of the characters.

#42

Very-Important-Positivity-Posts

vipositivity Report

Aubry
Aubry
Community Member
6 hours ago

Haunt actors are the coolest people ever, it's my dream job to one day be one!

#43

Very-Important-Positivity-Posts

"My sister had her first son today, I caught a rare moment between two fathers"

vipositivity Report

JMC5003
JMC5003
Community Member
4 hours ago

That's so beautiful!!! 🥲

#44

Very-Important-Positivity-Posts

vipositivity Report

Jiminy
Jiminy
Community Member
10 hours ago

Yeah, start censoring foreign names, boredpanda. Not racist at all...

#45

Very-Important-Positivity-Posts

vipositivity Report

Dave Nalesnik
Dave Nalesnik
Community Member
5 hours ago

(3+7=🍎🍎🍎) = (❤️ + 🫠) x (😍 + 🥹)

#46

Very-Important-Positivity-Posts

vipositivity Report

Bella10
Bella10
Community Member
10 hours ago

Yeeeessss!

#47

Very-Important-Positivity-Posts

vipositivity Report

Buren
Buren
Community Member
11 hours ago

Me: Don't waste more time by not confessing feelings. Also me: Over my dead body, let me go through another 25 years before saying anything remotely like I love you, even though I really do.

#48

Very-Important-Positivity-Posts

"My uncle and grandma on their way to a pride parade in the '80s"

vipositivity Report

Helen Waight
Helen Waight
Community Member
10 hours ago

Oh this, this really got to me. What a beautiful picture of love and support. Don’t judge others if we’re LGBTQ, just accept we’re as much people as you are.

#49

Very-Important-Positivity-Posts

vipositivity Report

The Scout
The Scout
Community Member
10 hours ago

Once casually chatted in Latin with a village priest at an offical reception abroad - he did not speak any German, French or English, I did not speak Polish or Russian, so we had to improvise....

#50

Very-Important-Positivity-Posts

vipositivity Report

Amanda Rose
Amanda Rose
Community Member
9 hours ago

Hobby dentist? I have questions.

Note: this post originally had 125 images. It’s been shortened to the top 50 images based on user votes.

