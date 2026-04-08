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Modern employees have a lot to worry about. Toxic bosses, lunch-stealing coworkers, burnout, few advancement opportunities, mass layoffs, and AI trying to steal your job are just the tip of the iceberg of awfulness.

‘Corporate Snark’ is a fun corner on Instagram where you can find incredibly funny and relatable work memes. We’ve picked out the very best ones especially for you, and you should totally share them with your work bestie, boss, and HR on your next coffee break.

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#1

Child in a retro outfit posing with hand on hip, paired with a humorous work meme about meetings and raises.

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    #2

    Mona Lisa with wide eyes meme illustrating work memes about awkward moments in meetings that should’ve been an email.

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    #3

    Work meme showing text about having a work personality of saying sure no problem while screaming internally.

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    sarah-jones avatar
    sbj
    sbj
    Community Member
    Premium     26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm always amazed that after all the many years of doing this i can still hear myself think

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    Finding a job these days can be incredibly challenging. From personal experience, you probably know at least one person who has been struggling to land a new role for months and months.

    What we’re seeing now is a bizarre job market. Some companies are replacing their workers due to a heavier reliance on AI tools. Other companies are claiming that they’re firing people due to AI when it’s just an excuse to downsize due to overhiring, dropping profits, or pressure from shareholders.

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    And within that context, it’s not quite clear what ‘skills of the future’ employees should focus on to stay relevant in an ever-changing global industry. Potentially, some mix of soft skills (emotional intelligence, leadership, etc.) and hard skills (coding, working with AI, etc.) should help you get ahead.

    However, even folks working in the most elite, most cutting-edge corporations in Big Tech aren’t immune to layoffs.
    #4

    Cute animated character looking overwhelmed with text about coworkers talking, illustrating work memes about meetings.

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    sarah-jones avatar
    sbj
    sbj
    Community Member
    Premium     23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The people I share an office with are going on about the benefits of electric cars for the past 2 hours very loudly again, I'm so tempted to just everything that's on my desk at them

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    #5

    Two overloaded trucks leaning on each other while driving, illustrating work memes about surviving stress at work.

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    #6

    Frustrated woman meme expressing coworker confusion, illustrating relatable work memes for surviving frustrating office moments.

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    4points
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    As the BBC puts it, “sweeping job cuts at Big Tech companies have become an annual tradition. How executives explain those decisions, however, has changed.” There has been a shift away from talking about efficiency, over-hiring, and reducing management layers towards claiming that everything is related to AI.

    Recently, companies like Amazon, Meta, Pinterest, and Atlassian have announced or warned of plans to reduce their workforce. Their perspective is that, with developments in AI tools, fewer people are able to do more work. Or at least that’s the excuse.
    #7

    Work meme showing a conversation about work goals aiming to survive the week without quitting.

    corporate.snark Report

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    #8

    Patrick Star in an office holding a broken phone, depicting work memes about frustrating work and meetings.

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    4points
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    #9

    Tweet joking about work tasks involving emails and meetings, highlighting the humor in common work memes.

    @ghostisposting Report

    4points
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    editor_16 avatar
    Sue Denham
    Sue Denham
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Easy. Be related to the boss.

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    “I think that 2026 is going to be the year that AI starts to dramatically change the way that we work,” Mark Zuckerberg, the boss at Meta, which owns Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, said in January.

    Since then, the company has laid off hundreds of people and plans to double its spending on AI this year. What’s more, Meta has a hiring freeze in many parts of the company while also continuing to hire in “priority areas,” the BBC reports.
    #10

    Tweet by Nadeem about entertaining coworkers at work with no filter, a humorous work meme for meeting survival.

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    #11

    Man in white shirt holding his head in frustration, a work meme about surviving another meeting at work.

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    4points
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    sarah-jones avatar
    sbj
    sbj
    Community Member
    Premium     22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is me as I'm approaching my workplace

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    #12

    Older man leaning around a pillar with a smile, representing work memes about doing just enough to avoid getting fired.

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    4points
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    Meanwhile, Jack Dorsey, who leads financial tech company Block, which operates platforms like CashApp, Square, and Tidal, said that he’d be reducing his workforce nearly by half. From his perspective, “intelligence tools have changed what it means to build and run a company… A significantly smaller team, using the tools we're building, can do more and do it better.”

    He revealed that he “wanted to get ahead” of the trend while many companies are still coming to these conclusions.
    #13

    Man realizing he forgot to send an important email at work, captured in a humorous work meme about office life.

    corporate.snark Report

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    #14

    Man in white jacket making a shushing gesture, illustrating a work meme about spotting mistakes on a Friday.

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    #15

    Cartoon character holding an empty plate, caption about coworker eating, work memes for surviving meetings.

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    But as tech investor Terrence Rohan explained to the BBC, this might not fully reflect objective reality. “Pointing to AI makes a better blog post. Or it at least doesn't make you seem as much the bad guy who just wants to cut people for cost-effectiveness,” he explained.

    That being said, some companies are genuinely relying on AI-generated code and are putting their money where their mouths are. So, it’s a mixed bag.

    For instance, Anne Hoecker, a partner at consultancy firm Bain, stresses how there are shifts in the narrative as well as actual changes in productivity.

    “Leaders more recently are seeing these tools are good enough that you really can do the same amount of work with fundamentally less people.”

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    #16

    Person with a shocked expression representing office gossip, illustrating humor in work memes about meetings and office life.

    corporate.snark Report

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    #17

    Monkey wearing glasses working at a computer with a work meme about uncertainty on the first day at a new job.

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    #18

    Man with long hair and closed eyes smiling, caption about posting a controversial work meme that triggers people.

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    “That is a sign of the real threat that AI tools for writing code represent to jobs such as software developer, computer engineer and programmer, posts once considered a near-guarantee of highly paid, stable careers,” the BBC writes.

    The situation may get even more dire for some professionals as Big Tech firms like Amazon, Meta, Google, and Microsoft are planning on investing a collective $650 billion into AI in the coming year.
    #19

    Man in a suit making a frustrated face with a meme about closing the wrong tab, illustrating work memes for office life.

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    #20

    Cartoon character with coffee mug looking annoyed, relatable work meme about surviving another meeting at the office.

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    #21

    Tired man waking up in bed five minutes before remote work shift starts, illustrating work memes about meeting frustrations.

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    Amazon alone plans to spend $200 billion on AI investments over the next year. Since October 2025, Amazon has laid off around 30,000 corporate employees, the BBC writes.

    Meanwhile, Business Insider confirms that Amazon has laid off 14,000 workers since October and, in January, said that it is eliminating another 16,000 roles.
    #22

    Work meme text about being 5ft 2in and threatening to hit with a laptop in a meeting context.

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    #23

    Work meme with text about holding a small funeral for happiness every Sunday at 8PM, reflecting workplace feelings.

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    #24

    Work meme showing a colleague holding back another to avoid a risky argument at work, highlighting workplace survival.

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    As reported by BI, Dell has reduced its workforce by 10% for the third year in a row through layoffs and attrition. eBay plans to lay off around 6% of its global workforce.

    And even Epic Games, the company behind the massively successful video game Fortnite, recently announced that it will be cutting around 20% of its entire workforce due to lower engagement with the game.

    Meanwhile, Oracle, the world's largest database management company, has stated that it is cutting thousands of jobs, CNBC reports.
    #25

    Grumpy cat wearing pink headset and drinking, illustrating stress in work memes about working from home employees.

    corporate.snark Report

    2points
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    #26

    Work meme with text about how a quick question at work can ruin your day and disrupt productivity.

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    #27

    Work meme about gross pay and how much money could have been made, highlighting work frustrations humorously.

    corporate.snark Report

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    The ‘Corporate Snark’ account has been around for a few years. It was first created in September 2023, and over the next few years, it grew its following on Instagram by leaps and bounds. Currently, 485k internet users follow the account on the social network for the snarky and sarcastic takes on corporate life.
    #28

    Sad white kitten sitting on a dark couch with text expressing a work meme about salary without a job.

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    #29

    Fluffy kitten with messy fur sitting next to a steaming cup of coffee, representing work memes and surviving meetings.

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    #30

    Work meme text about feeling disengaged and out of it during meetings, highlighting common office humor.

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    We’d like to hear your thoughts in the comments after you’ve looked through all the memes and upvoted your favorite ones.

    Which one of these memes was the most relatable of all, and why? Who is your best friend at work? What are the very best and worst parts of your current job? What's the funniest thing that happened to you recently? How do you stay motivated when you’re close to burnout? Let us know!
    #31

    Monkey lying in bed with laptop covered by blanket, humorously representing work memes about not reading emails.

    corporate.snark Report

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    #32

    Cat wearing headphones holding train handle, representing work meme about wishing to call in sick but already committed.

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    #33

    Face showing disbelief and surprise, capturing the humor of work memes about meetings that should have been emails.

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    #34

    Child making a funny face with annoyed expression, illustrating work memes about coworker advice on tasks.

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    2points
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    #35

    Woman in white outfit expressing frustration with work, highlighting the struggle in popular work memes about job dissatisfaction.

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    #36

    Text meme about work expressing that the love language is coworkers sending unhinged memes during meetings.

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    #37

    A tweet about struggling to get through difficult weeks, fitting work memes for surviving meetings that should've been emails.

    @reagannbdaviss Report

    2points
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    #38

    Close-up of a distorted face meme expressing frustration, illustrating a common work meme about annoying coworker questions.

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    2points
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    #39

    Man with wide eyes captioned about dark humor slipping out in meeting, humorous work meme on surviving meetings.

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    #40

    Cute small cat peeking from under a pink blanket, representing work memes about surviving long work hours.

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    #41

    Cute plush face meme about coworkers ignoring emails, illustrating work memes to survive meetings that should have been an email.

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    #42

    Bar chart meme showing what gives people feelings of power with emphasis on declining a meeting without explanation, work memes.

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    #43

    Close-up of a cat glaring with annoyance, illustrating work memes about dealing with coworkers in an office setting.

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    #44

    Man smiling and pressing a button labeled More violence, a humorous work meme about office conflict and meetings.

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    #45

    Two kittens play fighting on an office chair, illustrating work memes about challenging teamwork and humorous office moments.

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    #46

    Text meme about a work meeting mishap where a fist bump was mistaken for holding an invisible microphone, a work meme.

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    #47

    Work meme about disliking office tasks like using Excel and sending emails but needing money to survive.

    corporate.snark Report

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    #48

    Tweet from inspector ratchet humorously defining work-life balance as eating a burger fast while crying in your car, a work meme.

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    #49

    Two dolls side by side showing work memes contrast before work polished and after work messy and tired.

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    #50

    Boy making skeptical faces in a work meme about coworker behavior, illustrating humor for work memes and office life.

    corporate.snark Report

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    #51

    Man shrugging with a smirk in a kitchen, a relatable work meme about breaking an Excel spreadsheet.

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    #52

    Man wearing glasses and a suit nodding in a work meeting pretending to understand corporate jargon work meme.

    corporate.snark Report

    1point
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    #53

    Cartoon man covering mouth in disbelief with text about boss applying pressure, illustrating work memes for meeting survival.

    corporate.snark Report

    1point
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