53 Work Memes To Help You Survive Another Meeting That Should’ve Been An Email
Modern employees have a lot to worry about. Toxic bosses, lunch-stealing coworkers, burnout, few advancement opportunities, mass layoffs, and AI trying to steal your job are just the tip of the iceberg of awfulness.
‘Corporate Snark’ is a fun corner on Instagram where you can find incredibly funny and relatable work memes. We’ve picked out the very best ones especially for you, and you should totally share them with your work bestie, boss, and HR on your next coffee break.
This post may include affiliate links.
Finding a job these days can be incredibly challenging. From personal experience, you probably know at least one person who has been struggling to land a new role for months and months.
What we’re seeing now is a bizarre job market. Some companies are replacing their workers due to a heavier reliance on AI tools. Other companies are claiming that they’re firing people due to AI when it’s just an excuse to downsize due to overhiring, dropping profits, or pressure from shareholders.
And within that context, it’s not quite clear what ‘skills of the future’ employees should focus on to stay relevant in an ever-changing global industry. Potentially, some mix of soft skills (emotional intelligence, leadership, etc.) and hard skills (coding, working with AI, etc.) should help you get ahead.
However, even folks working in the most elite, most cutting-edge corporations in Big Tech aren’t immune to layoffs.
As the BBC puts it, “sweeping job cuts at Big Tech companies have become an annual tradition. How executives explain those decisions, however, has changed.” There has been a shift away from talking about efficiency, over-hiring, and reducing management layers towards claiming that everything is related to AI.
Recently, companies like Amazon, Meta, Pinterest, and Atlassian have announced or warned of plans to reduce their workforce. Their perspective is that, with developments in AI tools, fewer people are able to do more work. Or at least that’s the excuse.
“I think that 2026 is going to be the year that AI starts to dramatically change the way that we work,” Mark Zuckerberg, the boss at Meta, which owns Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, said in January.
Since then, the company has laid off hundreds of people and plans to double its spending on AI this year. What’s more, Meta has a hiring freeze in many parts of the company while also continuing to hire in “priority areas,” the BBC reports.
Meanwhile, Jack Dorsey, who leads financial tech company Block, which operates platforms like CashApp, Square, and Tidal, said that he’d be reducing his workforce nearly by half. From his perspective, “intelligence tools have changed what it means to build and run a company… A significantly smaller team, using the tools we're building, can do more and do it better.”
He revealed that he “wanted to get ahead” of the trend while many companies are still coming to these conclusions.
But as tech investor Terrence Rohan explained to the BBC, this might not fully reflect objective reality. “Pointing to AI makes a better blog post. Or it at least doesn't make you seem as much the bad guy who just wants to cut people for cost-effectiveness,” he explained.
That being said, some companies are genuinely relying on AI-generated code and are putting their money where their mouths are. So, it’s a mixed bag.
For instance, Anne Hoecker, a partner at consultancy firm Bain, stresses how there are shifts in the narrative as well as actual changes in productivity.
“Leaders more recently are seeing these tools are good enough that you really can do the same amount of work with fundamentally less people.”
“That is a sign of the real threat that AI tools for writing code represent to jobs such as software developer, computer engineer and programmer, posts once considered a near-guarantee of highly paid, stable careers,” the BBC writes.
The situation may get even more dire for some professionals as Big Tech firms like Amazon, Meta, Google, and Microsoft are planning on investing a collective $650 billion into AI in the coming year.
Amazon alone plans to spend $200 billion on AI investments over the next year. Since October 2025, Amazon has laid off around 30,000 corporate employees, the BBC writes.
Meanwhile, Business Insider confirms that Amazon has laid off 14,000 workers since October and, in January, said that it is eliminating another 16,000 roles.
As reported by BI, Dell has reduced its workforce by 10% for the third year in a row through layoffs and attrition. eBay plans to lay off around 6% of its global workforce.
And even Epic Games, the company behind the massively successful video game Fortnite, recently announced that it will be cutting around 20% of its entire workforce due to lower engagement with the game.
Meanwhile, Oracle, the world's largest database management company, has stated that it is cutting thousands of jobs, CNBC reports.
The ‘Corporate Snark’ account has been around for a few years. It was first created in September 2023, and over the next few years, it grew its following on Instagram by leaps and bounds. Currently, 485k internet users follow the account on the social network for the snarky and sarcastic takes on corporate life.
We’d like to hear your thoughts in the comments after you’ve looked through all the memes and upvoted your favorite ones.
Which one of these memes was the most relatable of all, and why? Who is your best friend at work? What are the very best and worst parts of your current job? What's the funniest thing that happened to you recently? How do you stay motivated when you’re close to burnout? Let us know!