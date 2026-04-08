Finding a job these days can be incredibly challenging. From personal experience, you probably know at least one person who has been struggling to land a new role for months and months.

What we’re seeing now is a bizarre job market. Some companies are replacing their workers due to a heavier reliance on AI tools. Other companies are claiming that they’re firing people due to AI when it’s just an excuse to downsize due to overhiring, dropping profits, or pressure from shareholders.

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And within that context, it’s not quite clear what ‘skills of the future’ employees should focus on to stay relevant in an ever-changing global industry. Potentially, some mix of soft skills (emotional intelligence, leadership, etc.) and hard skills (coding, working with AI, etc.) should help you get ahead.

However, even folks working in the most elite, most cutting-edge corporations in Big Tech aren’t immune to layoffs.