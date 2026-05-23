ADVERTISEMENT

The Cannes Film Festival has long been recognized as one of cinema’s most prestigious events, bringing together filmmakers and actors from across the globe to celebrate their finest works.

Over time, however, the festival has evolved into much more than just a celebration of movies.

Today, the red carpet is as eagerly anticipated as the premieres, serving as a global stage where celebrities showcase haute couture, experimental silhouettes, and headline-defining fashion moments.

Despite a stricter dressing guideline introduced in 2025 — including restrictions on overly sheer outfits and traffic-stopping trains — Cannes 2026 still delivered its fair share of polarising looks.

Several stars attempted to embrace unconventional fashion choices in an effort to stand out, but not every risk paid off.

Here, therefore, is a roundup of the worst-dressed celebrities at the recently concluded cinematic extravaganza.