80 Times Crochet Enthusiasts Made Something So Incredible That It Had To Be Shared (New Pics)
Sometimes, crafts get an unfair reputation for being old-fashioned and boring. But a closer look reveals how exciting they can be. Take crochet, for example. With enough skill and imagination, simple loops of yarn can be transformed into useful household items and intricate works of art.
We at Bored Panda put together a list of projects that demonstrate the limitless possibilities people uncover in this creative field, and whether you're just getting familiar with it or are already an experienced enthusiast, these pieces are sure to inspire!
This post may include affiliate links.
I Made A Flower Friend!
My Grandma Doesn’t Know We Made This Together
My grandparents raised me. My mom had me when she was in high school and went away for college, so I lived with my grandparents until I was 2. Then they still raised me when my mom came back and we got an apartment. My grandma brought my whole family together. All of us grandchildren would stay the night at her house practically every weekend. We never stayed the night at each others houses - we always stayed with grandma and grandpa.
Three years ago we had to move my grandma into a memory care home, as she developed Alzheimer’s Disease. It was a really hard time for my family. My mom and her siblings got in a huge fight, my grandma was very upset about losing her house and autonomy, and we grandchildren felt like we were losing so much of our childhood. But when we were preparing her house for the estate sale, we found TONS of yarn and unfinished crochet projects. I’m the only one in the family who crochets, so I took it all. In one box there were these squares. Hundreds of them! I knew I needed to complete it (I assumed a blanket by the sheer amount of squares).
I started connecting them a couple years ago, but didn’t like how it was looking so I put it away for 6ish months. Took it out again to start over and still wasn’t happy with what I was making. Now here I am. There’s a blanket. It’s full of love and heartache and gratitude for my grandma and this opportunity to connect with her through our craft.
Her 80th birthday is tomorrow. On Friday I’ll be giving it to her at her birthday party. I’m……scared. She won’t remember who gave it to her, she won’t remember me, and she won’t know that she was the one who did so much of this magic. I am simultaneously looking forward to giving it to her and also sad that I won’t have this in my home anymore.
Update:
The birthday party was 2 days ago. It went pretty well, but unfortunately my grandma didn’t really understand the story I tried to explain. She said “thank you so much. You’re a nice girl.” So I went to another room and had a good cry. Some family members came and talked to me and said it was really nice.
Crochet Skeleton!
Made A Bernie To Help Me Cope With Political Craziness
I’m At This Point With My Crochet Journey Where I’m Starting To Think “Just Because I Can Doesn’t Mean I Should”
I Finished My Crochet Wedding Bouquet!
I Made My First Amigurumi!
My Recent Crochet
Just Finished A Not So Little Party Cockroach
Stardew Valley....
Another Blanket Done…
Just In Time For The End Of Winter
If Anyone Is Considering Crocheting Their Wedding Dress, Do Ittttt!
I Crocheted Gifts For All Our Wedding Guests
Visible Mending With Flowers
Two Years Of Work, Now On Display
Finally Finished This Christmas Present (Now Birthday Present)!
Finally Finished My Dress! Free Handed
Saw All The Notebook Paper Blankets And
First Crochet Pillow
Everybody Stop What You’re Doing I Made A Horseshoe Crab
Saw The Pic And Had To Crochet It…
I Wasn’t Convinced It Looked Enough Like A Dove.. So I Made Her A Terrible Nest
My Mom's Birthday Present
I Made This Baby Goat And I Can’t Stop Looking At Her 😭
A Small Cat To Brighten The Mood
Another Skull Bag!
Just Wanted To Share This Beautiful Wall Art
Who’s Ready For The Hedgehog Parade?!
Little Cardigans My Wife Made For Our Twins
Freeform!
I Made My Friend Dan A Ketchup Because He Loves Ketchup
I Crocheted My Prom Dress !!
Labor Of Love For My Grandson! Made Giant Dice, Too!
I Started Crocheting In April And Made This Bouquet And Bag For My Mom’s 55th Birthday
I Made A Koi Pond Themed Crochet Bag! 🪷
Bedazzled Giant Snail
How Can You Be Mad At Me When I'm Just A Little Rat?
Crocheted A ‘The Muppet Movie’ Sweater!
Tap on the name on the lower left of the picture. More pictures to show all the hard work.