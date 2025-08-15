My grandparents raised me. My mom had me when she was in high school and went away for college, so I lived with my grandparents until I was 2. Then they still raised me when my mom came back and we got an apartment. My grandma brought my whole family together. All of us grandchildren would stay the night at her house practically every weekend. We never stayed the night at each others houses - we always stayed with grandma and grandpa.



Three years ago we had to move my grandma into a memory care home, as she developed Alzheimer’s Disease. It was a really hard time for my family. My mom and her siblings got in a huge fight, my grandma was very upset about losing her house and autonomy, and we grandchildren felt like we were losing so much of our childhood. But when we were preparing her house for the estate sale, we found TONS of yarn and unfinished crochet projects. I’m the only one in the family who crochets, so I took it all. In one box there were these squares. Hundreds of them! I knew I needed to complete it (I assumed a blanket by the sheer amount of squares).



I started connecting them a couple years ago, but didn’t like how it was looking so I put it away for 6ish months. Took it out again to start over and still wasn’t happy with what I was making. Now here I am. There’s a blanket. It’s full of love and heartache and gratitude for my grandma and this opportunity to connect with her through our craft.



Her 80th birthday is tomorrow. On Friday I’ll be giving it to her at her birthday party. I’m……scared. She won’t remember who gave it to her, she won’t remember me, and she won’t know that she was the one who did so much of this magic. I am simultaneously looking forward to giving it to her and also sad that I won’t have this in my home anymore.



Update:

The birthday party was 2 days ago. It went pretty well, but unfortunately my grandma didn’t really understand the story I tried to explain. She said “thank you so much. You’re a nice girl.” So I went to another room and had a good cry. Some family members came and talked to me and said it was really nice.

