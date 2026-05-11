From ‘Quid’ To ‘Bevvy’: Beat All 24 Questions Of The Great British Vocabulary Quiz

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Once British vocabulary sneaks into your brain, it’s impossible not to let it out. There’s a certain magic to it; one minute you’re sounding impossibly posh, and the next, you’re being wonderfully ironic. 🇬🇧

In the end, it’s all about finding that perfect balance between “boffin” and “gormless”. 😏 So, pull up a chair, and let’s see if you can truly unlock the Brit inside of you. Let’s start with a quick test:

💡 If someone is “faffing around”, what are they really doing?

💡 What does CBA stand for?

💡 What does “quid” stand for in Brit slang?

Now, let’s get started 🚀

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

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Image credits: Daria Agafonova