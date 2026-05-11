9 Most Chaotic Celebrity Posts For Mother’s Day 2026 As Stars Totally Fail To Read The Room
Mother’s Day, for the internet, came with a lot of love and appreciation, and just enough controversy to keep netizens busy.
Celebrities used the special day for their PR cleanups, brand promotions, and even to throw shade at each other.
Here are some of the most awkward Mother’s Day posts from celebrities that lit up the internet on Sunday, May 10.
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Fans Call Out A Noticeable Omission From Nicole Kidman’s Mother’s Day
Nicole Kidman wished a Happy Mother’s Day to “all the mothers in the world,” which is quite generous. But netizens found it strange that her generosity didn’t include half of her children.
The Babygirl actress shared an adorable picture of herself with her two daughters, Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 15, whom she shares with ex-husband and country music singer Keith Urban.
“To my beautiful girls, the greatest joy is being your mother. Happy Mother’s Day to all the mothers in the world,” she wrote in the caption of her post.
Netizens tsk-tsked at the absence of her other two children, Isabella “Bella” Jane, 33, and Connor Anthony, 31, whom she adopted during her marriage with Tom Cruise.
“What about the other two kids?” one asked.
Another said, “I thought you had four kids. This is so weird.”
“Even if the other two kids chose not to be in my life, I’d still acknowledge them,” another said. “She can do what she wants, as she chose to. I’d be different but no one knows the actual story.”
“What about the other 2??? C’mon, Nicole… Full stop,” wrote another.
“What about your two other kids? Why are you ignoring them?” one asked.
Nicole, who was married to Tom from 1990 to 2001, said in a 2012 interview, “I got married really fast and really young. But I don't regret that because it got me Bella and Connor, and I did have a fantastic marriage for a long period.”
The veteran actress first became a mother in 1993 by adopting Bella, who was born in Miami in December 1992.
"From the minute Tom and I were married, I wanted to have babies," she told Vanity Fair in 2007. “And we lost a baby early on, so that was really very traumatic. And that's when we would adopt [our daughter] Bella.”
A few years later, they adopted Connor, born in Florida in January 1995.
The Eyes Wide Shut star welcomed her two younger daughters during her 19-year marriage to Keith Urban. The couple announced their split last year.
Chris Pratt Praises His Wife, But The Internet Brings Up His Ex
Nothing says Mother’s Day on the internet like strangers arguing about a celebrity’s family dynamics.
Chris Pratt’s Mother’s Day post had fans accusing the actor of once again ignoring his ex-wife, Anna Faris, the mother of his eldest son, Jack.
He shared a tribute to his current wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger, the daughter of action hero Arnold Schwarzenegger.
“The center of our universe. We are beyond grateful for you, @katherineschwarzenegger. Happy Mother’s Day!” read the caption, alongside a video of Katherine with their baby and a couple of other snaps.
Netizens were quick to flood the comments with remarks about Anna Faris, who was married to the actor from 2009 until their separation in 2017.
“Where’s the first mother?” one asked, while another wrote, “Forgetting about the woman who made you a father.”
Another asked, “What about your other child's mother?
Another camp of fans said it was no biggie and wrote, “All you posting about his 'first wife and child' need to mind your own business.”
“Listen, I’m not the hugest Chris Pratt fan these days, but I don’t understand the hate when he doesn’t wish his ex-wife a happy Mother’s Day on Instagram,” another wrote. “I get along with my ex and I’m not going publicly post about him.”
A Yawn-Worthy Post From The World’s Richest Man, Who Lets His Mom Sleep In His Garage
Billionaire Elon Musk, who thinks his garage is a great place for his mother to sleep, kept his Mother’s Day message (unsurprisingly) impersonal.
The tech mogul threw in a few heart emojis and wrote a generic message to “mothers everywhere,” leaving his mom, Maye Musk, 78, out of the post.
“Happy Mother’s Day,” he wrote in his tweet. “Appreciation to mothers everywhere who brought us all into the world and nurtured their beloved children.”
Maye shared a picture of a bouquet of pink flowers, seemingly from the Tesla founder, with the note, “Happy Mother’s Day. Love, E.”
“Thank you for the Happy Mother’s Day flowers,” wrote the mother-of-three. “Love m.”
The message came after netizens accused Elon of pretending to be his mother and posting tweets from her account.
The speculation kicked off after a now-deleted reply from Maye’s account referred to herself in the third person.
“My grandmother was a housekeeper in England,” Elon wrote on X, after which a tweet from his mother’s account said in a response, “Your mom told me she was cleaning toilets in a Liverpool boarding house as a child. When I met her in 1966, she was sewing linings for a furrier in a small windowless room behind the store.”
Netizens claimed it was a mix-up, assuming it was a response meant to go up from Elon’s father’s X page but was accidentally posted on Maye’s timeline.
“Elon runs both his moms and dads' accounts on Twitter. Pure cinema,” one commented.
Another said, “It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to assume Elon is posting on Twitter as both his parents & was on the wrong alt.”
“If ever there was a man with mummy issues,” read another comment.
In the lead-up to Mother’s Day, Maye spoke about what it was like raising her three children, Elon Musk, Kimbal Musk, and Tosca Musk, whom she shares with her ex, Errol Musk.
“There is no greater joy in my life than being a mother—and now a grandmother,” she told E! News. “I treasure every moment I get with my children and grandchildren, but I’ve learned that love grows best without pressure.”
Talking about no pressure, Maye previously said she doesn’t expect a swanky bedroom when she’s visiting her son, currently the richest man in the world.
“I could sleep in a hotel 45 minutes away, or in his garage,” she told the outlet last year about her visit to SpaceX headquarters, formerly in California. “Everybody says, ‘Oh, was it fabulous?’ I said, ‘No, there were boxes. It's a garage. There were boxes.’”
Taylor Frankie Paul Had A Very Public Meltdown For Mother’s Day
Paragraphs of anger and frustration went up on Taylor Frankie Paul’s social media, about a week after a judge granted her and her ex, Dakota Mortensen, mutual protective orders for three years during a hearing regarding the custody arrangement for their toddler son, Ever.
The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star slammed co-star Mikayla Matthews after the latter claimed she was setting “healthy boundaries” in her friendship and was trying to stay “as removed as possible” from the former couple’s legal issues.
“I have STILL have ‘friends’ kicking me while I’m already down and calling it ‘setting a boundary’ and then BLAMES ME for being upset and responding,” Taylor wrote in a post, seeming to take a dig at Mikayla’s message. “That’s called shaming and attack while I had a moment to breathe and she knew that.”
“What a snake friend just did to me in the public eye after everything she just witnessed…the lack of empathy and silence was loud enough,” she added.
Taylor eventually shifted her focus to Mother’s Day and sent her wishes to “all the moms out there.”
“Of course I’m spiraling… people calling me out yet I can’t respond? Exactly what I will NOT be tolerating ever again,” she declared.
During an April 30 hearing, a judge granted Taylor 12 hours of parent-time with her 2-year-old son, Ever, on Mother's Day. Her overall parent time per week was also increased to 12 hours per week; earlier, it was eight hours a week.
From Her Grandmom To Jailed Moms, Kim Kardashian’s Post Covered It All
Kim Kardashian’s Mother’s Day feed had everything. There were heartfelt throwbacks with her mother, Kris Jenner, and sweet moments with her grandmother, Mary Jo Campbell. She also did a little something for mothers in prison.
And yet, somehow, the vibe still managed to feel all over the place.
One particular picture of herself with her grandmother triggered a wave of unsolicited pictures online.
“Did you really think Kimberly Noel Kardashian Thomas Humphries West Kardashian could post a Mother’s Day tribute WITHOUT sharing her Booobs?” one asked.
“She’s just plopping her b**bs on grandmas head, that’s what Mother’s Day is all about!” read one comment online.
“I’m starting to think this is how she dresses normally,” another said. “Like, she’s just walking around her house, hanging out with her kids and their friends, and attending parent-teacher conferences with her tits out.”
Ahead of Mother’s Day, Kim and her mother, Kris Jenner, visited the women’s prison in Chowchilla, California, as part of their project with REFORM Alliance and the Ladies of Hope Ministries.
They identified 50 jailed mothers serving time in federal prisons and covered the cost for their kids to visit them and “spend Mother's Day together - finally,” Kim said in a statement.
Netizens had mixed reactions to the gesture, with one saying, “That’s actually a meaningful gesture, especially for mothers separated from their kids in a tough system.”
“Oooh what a nice little pr stunt…. Good for them,” read a second comment, while a third said, “If she were sincere, no one would know about it!”
“Maybe consider what’s best for the kids next time, Kim. Maybe what’s best for them is not seeing their 'mother' who chose breaking the law over her kids,” wrote another.
Nothing Says “Love You Mom” Like A Well-Timed Brand Plug
Ariana Grande kept things sentimental, but also very on-brand.
The God Is a Woman singer shared two clips together: one was a nostalgic video of her doing her mom, Joan Grande’s, makeup as a kid, and the other was a recent video of her glamming up Mommy Dearest.
“Since day 1 ♡ @joangrande,” she wrote in the caption. “Happy mother’s day!”
Was it cute? Absolutely. But the post doubled as a not-so-subtle plug for her beauty line, r.e.m. beauty. Because nothing says “love you, mom” quite like a strategic brand tie-in.
Tom Brady Carefully Covered All Bases With His Diplomatic Post
Tom Brady may have been taking notes on the internet’s reaction to Chris Pratt’s posts, which repeatedly omit his ex-wife, Anna Faris, and focus solely on Katherine Schwarzenegger.
The NFL star made sure to cover all bases this year by giving a Mother’s Day shout out to both his exes, Bridget Moynahan and Gisele Bündchen.
“Happy mother’s Day,” read the text that came with a picture of Gisele kissing her stepson, Jack, 18, as they stood next to Bridget.
Jack is the only son Tom shares with Bridget, while he shares Benjamin and Vivian with Gisele.
Tom also shared another Instagram Story, showing Gisele in bed with all three kids, capturing peak co-parenting maturity.
But netizens felt his diplomatic tactic was simply a way of staying out of sour-tasting headlines.
“He’s a media personality now. He knows he would be dragged if he didn’t,” one said.
“FINALLY HE ACKNOWLEDGES THE FIRST ONE. As far as we know it’s none of my business,” read another comment. “HAPPY BABY MAMA DAY!”
Blake Lively’s Sweet Tribute After A Not-So-Sweet Legal Battle
Almost like a polished PR reset after settling her highly publicized legal battle with Justin Baldoni, Blake Lively shared a series of Mother’s Day posts honoring her mother, Elaine Lively.
The talent manager and Return to Zork actress, 78, was described by her daughter as someone who “chooses joy, every day.”
“Happy Mother’s Day to the woman who chooses joy, every day, no matter what,” wrote the Gossip Girl alum.
“The strength and defiance in that is something I’ll always appreciate, especially the older I get,” she continued. “She makes every day special for everyone around her. Especially her babies and grandbabies.”
Blake said her mother isn’t just beautiful but also creates beauty with her hands, stories, playfulness, creativity, incredible ingenuity, and love.
“I’m so grateful, now and forever to have been shaped by your heart full of love, optimism, and magic. You make the ordinary extraordinary. I love you. Thank you mama,” she concluded.
It was reported last week that Blake and her It Ends With Us costar, Justin Baldoni, settled their legal battle weeks before a trial was set to begin.
The legal team for both parties called the settlement a “victory” for their respective clients. However, neither party earned any money in the settlement.
Sources also claimed they spent a combined $60 million on lawsuits against each other.
The actress could potentially be awarded an unspecified amount in damages, depending on a judge’s ruling in connection with a law passed in California in 2023, as per court documents.
The law allows individuals who successfully defend against certain retaliatory defamation lawsuits tied to s*xual harassment allegations to seek compensation for their legal fees and additional damages.
“Lively’s side says they’re still entitled to damages, and that will be, at least in her view, exclusively decided by the judge,” NBC News senior legal correspondent and Weekend TODAY co-anchor Laura Jarrett said.
“It appears based on court filings that they’ve both agreed to whatever the judge rules and have waived their right to appeal,” she added.
The controversy began after Blake and Justin, the film’s director, clashed on the It Ends With Us set, leading to the actress suing him in December, 2024, for s*xual harassment and retaliation, among other claims.
Justin hit back with a $400 million countersuit, accusing Blake and Ryan of defamation and extortion, but the case was dismissed.
Ryan Reynolds Piles On With The Wholesome Family Content After His Wife’s Legal Troubles
Just days after settling a messy legal battle with Justin Baldoni, Ryan Reynolds joined his wife, Blake Lively, in suddenly flooding Instagram with peak wholesome family content.
Ryan praised his wife and the mother of their four children, James, 11, Inez, 9, Betty, 6, and Olin, 3, for being “kind” and “fearless.”
“I appreciate this mother beyond measure,” the Deadpool star wrote beside snaps of them wearing ponchos in front of a waterfall and lounging on chairs beside each other.
“She is kind. She is fearless. She's the absolute love of my life and to our four little kids, she's the life of their love,” he added.
Blake reshared the Instagram Story, saying, “I happen to be pretty fond of you too.”