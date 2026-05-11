Billionaire Elon Musk, who thinks his garage is a great place for his mother to sleep, kept his Mother’s Day message (unsurprisingly) impersonal.



The tech mogul threw in a few heart emojis and wrote a generic message to “mothers everywhere,” leaving his mom, Maye Musk, 78, out of the post.



“Happy Mother’s Day,” he wrote in his tweet. “Appreciation to mothers everywhere who brought us all into the world and nurtured their beloved children.”



Maye shared a picture of a bouquet of pink flowers, seemingly from the Tesla founder, with the note, “Happy Mother’s Day. Love, E.”



“Thank you for the Happy Mother’s Day flowers,” wrote the mother-of-three. “Love m.”



The message came after netizens accused Elon of pretending to be his mother and posting tweets from her account.



The speculation kicked off after a now-deleted reply from Maye’s account referred to herself in the third person.



“My grandmother was a housekeeper in England,” Elon wrote on X, after which a tweet from his mother’s account said in a response, “Your mom told me she was cleaning toilets in a Liverpool boarding house as a child. When I met her in 1966, she was sewing linings for a furrier in a small windowless room behind the store.”



Netizens claimed it was a mix-up, assuming it was a response meant to go up from Elon’s father’s X page but was accidentally posted on Maye’s timeline.



“Elon runs both his moms and dads' accounts on Twitter. Pure cinema,” one commented.



Another said, “It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to assume Elon is posting on Twitter as both his parents & was on the wrong alt.”



“If ever there was a man with mummy issues,” read another comment.



In the lead-up to Mother’s Day, Maye spoke about what it was like raising her three children, Elon Musk, Kimbal Musk, and Tosca Musk, whom she shares with her ex, Errol Musk.



“There is no greater joy in my life than being a mother—and now a grandmother,” she told E! News. “I treasure every moment I get with my children and grandchildren, but I’ve learned that love grows best without pressure.”



Talking about no pressure, Maye previously said she doesn’t expect a swanky bedroom when she’s visiting her son, currently the richest man in the world.



“I could sleep in a hotel 45 minutes away, or in his garage,” she told the outlet last year about her visit to SpaceX headquarters, formerly in California. “Everybody says, ‘Oh, was it fabulous?’ I said, ‘No, there were boxes. It's a garage. There were boxes.’”

