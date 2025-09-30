Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“It’s Jimmy Fallon’s Chance”: Nicole Kidman And Keith Urban’s Split Sparks Hilarious Reactions
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban smiling together at a crowded event, sparking hilarious reactions to their split.
“It’s Jimmy Fallon’s Chance”: Nicole Kidman And Keith Urban’s Split Sparks Hilarious Reactions

Binitha Jacob Entertainment News Writer
The love story of Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban has come to an end after nearly two decades of marriage.

Sources claimed the country singer initiated the breakup while the actress did everything she could to save their marriage.

Nicole has been focusing on family “since Keith has been gone,” an insider said.

    Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban’s love story has come to an end after nearly two decades of marriage

    Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban posing together at a formal event amid split and hilarious reactions discussion.

    Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban posing together at a formal event amid split and hilarious reactions discussion.

    Image credits: Michael Buckner/Penske Media

    Highlights
    • Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have decided to go their separate ways.
    • The couple were married for 19 years and welcomed two daughters together.
    • Sources claimed the decision to split was one-sided, with Kidman doing everything to “save the marriage.”

    Kidman, 58, and Urban, 57, have reportedly been living apart “since the beginning of summer,” according to multiple sources who spoke to TMZ.

    “Keith has acquired his own residence in Nashville and has moved out of their family home,” they told the outlet.

    The sources claimed the split was one-sided, and Nicole didn’t want to call off their marriage.

    Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban embracing in a mirror selfie, capturing reactions to their split and Jimmy Fallon’s chance.

    Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban embracing in a mirror selfie, capturing reactions to their split and Jimmy Fallon’s chance.

    Image credits: nicolekidman/Instagram

    The Oscar winning actress tried to save their relationship and is now taking care of their two daughters Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14.

    She is “holding the family together through this difficult time since Keith has been gone,” the sources said.

    Their separation came as a surprise to fans, but people close to the couple were aware of the situation.

    It “really hasn’t been a secret” that the pair have “been living separately for a while now,” one source told People.

    The Oscar winner is “holding the family together through this difficult time since Keith has been gone”

    Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban holding hands and smiling at a crowded event amid split reactions and Jimmy Fallon talks

    Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban holding hands and smiling at a crowded event amid split reactions and Jimmy Fallon talks

    Image credits: John Shearer/Getty Images

    “People close to Keith felt like the split was kind of inevitable,” they added.

    While speaking about the separation, one source told Page Six, “Sometimes relationships just run their course.”

    The former American Idol judge reportedly wanted to breakup, but Kidman “did not want the separation and was trying to save things” a source said.

    “She didn’t want this,” another source told People. “She has been fighting to save the marriage.”

    Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban sharing a tender moment with guitar, highlighting split and hilarious reactions.

    Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban sharing a tender moment with guitar, highlighting split and hilarious reactions.

    Image credits: nicolekidman/Instagram

    Through the difficult time, Kidman’s sister Antonia has reportedly been her shoulder to lean on.

    “Nicole’s sister has been a rock, and the entire Kidman family has come together to support one another,” a source told the outlet.

    The Baby Girl star and the New Zealand-born singer tied the knot in 2006.

    They welcomed two daughters over the years and celebrated their 19th wedding anniversary in June this year.

    Kidman’s daughter, whom she shares with Tom Cruise, was part of the bridal party when she tied the knot with Urban

    Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban lighting candles together, highlighting reactions to their split in a candlelit setting.

    Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban lighting candles together, highlighting reactions to their split in a candlelit setting.

    Image credits: nicolekidman/Instagram

    Kidman is also a mother to daughter Bella, 32, and son Connor, 30, from her previous marriage to Tom Cruise.

    “I’m so lucky that I have Keith, who’s just my love, my deep, deep love,” the actress told People last year.

    “That gives me the ability to go and do whatever I have to do because I know where I can come back to,” she added.

    Both the stars grew up in Australia and first met on the other side of the world during the G’Day USA gala in January, 2005.

    They had exchanged numbers, but Kidman said it took the singer four months to give her a call.

    “I had such a crush on him and he wasn’t interested in me. It’s true!” she told Ellen DeGeneres in 2017. “He didn’t call me for four months.”

    The singer showed up to her apartment at 5 a.m. with gardenias for her birthday in 2005

    Nicole Kidman lying on stone wall near ocean while Keith Urban plays guitar sitting beside her in casual attire

    Nicole Kidman lying on stone wall near ocean while Keith Urban plays guitar sitting beside her in casual attire

    Image credits: nicolekidman/Instagram

    The year they met, Urban showed up to her apartment at 5 a.m. with gardenias in his hands for her 38th birthday.

    “It was my birthday, and he stood outside with gardenias at 5 a.m. on my stoop in New York,” Kidman told People in 2019.

    “That is when I went, ‘This is the man I hope I get to marry,’” she added.

    They exchanged wedding vows in a candlelit ceremony in Sydney.

    Kidman’s children Bella and Connor attended the ceremony, and the daughter was part of the bridal party.

    In June this year, Kidman shared a candid photo of them together for their anniversary with the caption: “Happy anniversary baby.”

    The same month, Urban abruptly hung up on the hosts of an Australian radio show when they asked about seeing his wife opposite younger co-stars in films.

    “What does Keith Urban think when he sees his beautiful wife with beautiful younger men like Zac Efron having these beautiful love scenes on TV and radio?” the show host asked.

    The question was followed by silence.

    Urban reportedly hung up on radio show hosts who asked him about seeing his wife with younger co-stars in films

    Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban smiling in a car, holding a trophy, amid reactions to their split news.

    Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban smiling in a car, holding a trophy, amid reactions to their split news.

    Image credits: nicolekidman/Instagram

    “What just happened here?” the host asked, to which the producer said, “He’s disconnected from Zoom.”

    “He’s gone, see you Keith.”

    In July this year, Kidman submitted an application to become a resident of Portugal. Urban’s name was not included in the application at the time.

    Netizens had strong reactions to the news of their split, with one saying, “I think when she filmed [sic] Baby Girl that’s when their marriage was over.”

    “A Band-Aid can only stay stuck for so long,” another wrote.

    Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban sharing a close moment in formal attire, sparking reactions about their split and Jimmy Fallon.

    Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban sharing a close moment in formal attire, sparking reactions about their split and Jimmy Fallon.

    Image credits: nicolekidman/Instagram

    Fans urged Urban to give their marriage another shot.

    “Pleaseeee don’t leave your wife and break up your family…..” one said.

    Another wrote, “Go back to your wife and work things out! Marriage is hard!”

    Some even dragged Jimmy Fallon into the conversation and claimed he now had a chance. The comedian had apparently blown a date with Kidman in the past.

    Fans claimed Jimmy Fallon now had a chance, years after blowing his date with Kidman

    “Jimmy Fallon finally has his chance,” one joked, while another said, “It’s Jimmy Fallon’s chance.”

    During a 2015 appearance on The Tonight Show, Kidman said their mutual friend set her up on a date with Fallon. But the talk show host didn’t realize it was a date.

    “I went over, and you’re there in a baseball cap and, like, nothing,” Kidman joked to Fallon during the show. “And you wouldn’t talk. You wouldn’t say anything, and then you put a video game on or something… So after about an hour and a half, I thought, ‘He has no interest, this is so embarrassing … and then I was like, ‘Maybe he’s gay.’”

    “I can’t believe I dated Nicole Kidman,” Fallon quipped during the segment.

    “Not the Aussie Brad & Angelina,” one commented online following the news of the couple’s split

    Twitter post by user lifewithlev_ humorously reacting to Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban split with mention of Aussie Brad and Angelina.

    Twitter post by user lifewithlev_ humorously reacting to Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban split with mention of Aussie Brad and Angelina.

    Image credits: lifewithlev_

    Tweet from user carolina expressing "Love is dead" in response to Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's split sparking hilarious reactions.

    Tweet from user carolina expressing "Love is dead" in response to Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's split sparking hilarious reactions.

    Image credits: dunmaghlas

    Tweet from user peighton reacting to Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's split with humorous disbelief and surprise.

    Tweet from user peighton reacting to Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's split with humorous disbelief and surprise.

    Image credits: murphy_peighton

    Tweet screenshot showing user with purple heart emoji reacting humorously to Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's split.

    Tweet screenshot showing user with purple heart emoji reacting humorously to Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's split.

    Image credits: piscesmoonsong

    Tweet showing a user reacting humorously to Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's split sparking hilarious reactions online.

    Tweet showing a user reacting humorously to Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's split sparking hilarious reactions online.

    Image credits: onnanoXX

    Tweet by user julianaforevera reacting humorously to Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's split with mention of Jimmy Fallon.

    Tweet by user julianaforevera reacting humorously to Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's split with mention of Jimmy Fallon.

    Image credits: julianaforevera

    Twitter user reacts humorously to Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's split, highlighting public and celebrity reactions online.

    Twitter user reacts humorously to Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's split, highlighting public and celebrity reactions online.

    Image credits: thepinkzs

    Tweet showing reaction to Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban split, highlighting celebrity breakups sparking hilarious responses online.

    Tweet showing reaction to Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban split, highlighting celebrity breakups sparking hilarious responses online.

    Image credits: balladofmemybrn

    Screenshot of a tweet reacting to Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's split with humorous commentary on social media.

    Screenshot of a tweet reacting to Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's split with humorous commentary on social media.

    Image credits: lordofthebug

    Screenshot of a Twitter post showing a user reacting humorously to Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's split.

    Screenshot of a Twitter post showing a user reacting humorously to Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's split.

    Image credits: dear__readerr

    Tweet showing a humorous reaction with laughing and crying emojis about Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's split.

    Tweet showing a humorous reaction with laughing and crying emojis about Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's split.

    Image credits: shantealecia

    Tweet screenshot showing user asking Nicole Kidman if she is free this Thursday, related to Keith Urban split reactions.

    Tweet screenshot showing user asking Nicole Kidman if she is free this Thursday, related to Keith Urban split reactions.

    Image credits: absentserotonin

    Tweet by user badassstarassbadassbitch expressing confusion and surprise over Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's split reactions.

    Tweet by user badassstarassbadassbitch expressing confusion and surprise over Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's split reactions.

    Image credits: _Sharrpshooterr

    Screenshot of a tweet reacting to Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's split with a sad emoji and the text They were supposed to make it.

    Screenshot of a tweet reacting to Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's split with a sad emoji and the text They were supposed to make it.

    Image credits: Maddisexiled

    Tweet reacting to Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's split with a humorous comment about reconsidering marriage.

    Tweet reacting to Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's split with a humorous comment about reconsidering marriage.

    Image credits: hillmuni

    Tweet from user valerie expressing fear of divorce 20 years later in response to Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's split sparking hilarious reactions.

    Tweet from user valerie expressing fear of divorce 20 years later in response to Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's split sparking hilarious reactions.

    Image credits: badpositionz

    Tweet expressing devastation in response to Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's split sparking hilarious reactions online.

    Tweet expressing devastation in response to Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's split sparking hilarious reactions online.

    Image credits: nikowl

    Tweet about Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's split sparking hilarious reactions and Jimmy Fallon's chance.

    Tweet about Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's split sparking hilarious reactions and Jimmy Fallon's chance.

    Image credits: my3epaulets

    Screenshot of a social media post reacting humorously to Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's split with the mention of Jimmy Fallon.

    Screenshot of a social media post reacting humorously to Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's split with the mention of Jimmy Fallon.

    Image credits: samoyedhoon_

    Tweet from roman’s empire expressing amusement with the phrase i just fell to my knees in this amc, sparking reactions about Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban split.

    Tweet from roman’s empire expressing amusement with the phrase i just fell to my knees in this amc, sparking reactions about Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban split.

    Image credits: romansemp

    Tweet screenshot discussing Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's split and fans' reactions about their relationship status.

    Tweet screenshot discussing Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's split and fans' reactions about their relationship status.

    Image credits: croxstl

    Tweet discussing long-term relationships ending, related to Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's split sparking hilarious reactions.

    Tweet discussing long-term relationships ending, related to Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's split sparking hilarious reactions.

    Image credits: sophaaachi

    Binitha Jacob

