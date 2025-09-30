“It’s Jimmy Fallon’s Chance”: Nicole Kidman And Keith Urban’s Split Sparks Hilarious Reactions

ADVERTISEMENT

The love story of Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban has come to an end after nearly two decades of marriage.

Sources claimed the country singer initiated the breakup while the actress did everything she could to save their marriage.

Nicole has been focusing on family “since Keith has been gone,” an insider said.

BP Daily - Your Source for Balanced News

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban’s love story has come to an end after nearly two decades of marriage

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban posing together at a formal event amid split and hilarious reactions discussion.

Share icon

Image credits: Michael Buckner/Penske Media

Highlights Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have decided to go their separate ways.

The couple were married for 19 years and welcomed two daughters together.

Sources claimed the decision to split was one-sided, with Kidman doing everything to “save the marriage.”

Kidman, 58, and Urban, 57, have reportedly been living apart “since the beginning of summer,” according to multiple sources who spoke to TMZ.

“Keith has acquired his own residence in Nashville and has moved out of their family home,” they told the outlet.

ADVERTISEMENT

The sources claimed the split was one-sided, and Nicole didn’t want to call off their marriage.

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban embracing in a mirror selfie, capturing reactions to their split and Jimmy Fallon’s chance.

Share icon

Image credits: nicolekidman/Instagram

The Oscar winning actress tried to save their relationship and is now taking care of their two daughters Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14.

She is “holding the family together through this difficult time since Keith has been gone,” the sources said.

Their separation came as a surprise to fans, but people close to the couple were aware of the situation.

It “really hasn’t been a secret” that the pair have “been living separately for a while now,” one source told People.

The Oscar winner is “holding the family together through this difficult time since Keith has been gone”

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban holding hands and smiling at a crowded event amid split reactions and Jimmy Fallon talks

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: John Shearer/Getty Images

“People close to Keith felt like the split was kind of inevitable,” they added.

While speaking about the separation, one source told Page Six, “Sometimes relationships just run their course.”

The former American Idol judge reportedly wanted to breakup, but Kidman “did not want the separation and was trying to save things” a source said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“She didn’t want this,” another source told People. “She has been fighting to save the marriage.”

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban sharing a tender moment with guitar, highlighting split and hilarious reactions.

Share icon

Image credits: nicolekidman/Instagram

ADVERTISEMENT

Through the difficult time, Kidman’s sister Antonia has reportedly been her shoulder to lean on.

“Nicole’s sister has been a rock, and the entire Kidman family has come together to support one another,” a source told the outlet.

The Baby Girl star and the New Zealand-born singer tied the knot in 2006.

They welcomed two daughters over the years and celebrated their 19th wedding anniversary in June this year.

Kidman’s daughter, whom she shares with Tom Cruise, was part of the bridal party when she tied the knot with Urban

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban lighting candles together, highlighting reactions to their split in a candlelit setting.

Share icon

Image credits: nicolekidman/Instagram

Kidman is also a mother to daughter Bella, 32, and son Connor, 30, from her previous marriage to Tom Cruise.

“I’m so lucky that I have Keith, who’s just my love, my deep, deep love,” the actress told People last year.

ADVERTISEMENT

“That gives me the ability to go and do whatever I have to do because I know where I can come back to,” she added.

Both the stars grew up in Australia and first met on the other side of the world during the G’Day USA gala in January, 2005.

They had exchanged numbers, but Kidman said it took the singer four months to give her a call.

“I had such a crush on him and he wasn’t interested in me. It’s true!” she told Ellen DeGeneres in 2017. “He didn’t call me for four months.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The singer showed up to her apartment at 5 a.m. with gardenias for her birthday in 2005

Nicole Kidman lying on stone wall near ocean while Keith Urban plays guitar sitting beside her in casual attire

Share icon

Image credits: nicolekidman/Instagram

ADVERTISEMENT

The year they met, Urban showed up to her apartment at 5 a.m. with gardenias in his hands for her 38th birthday.

“It was my birthday, and he stood outside with gardenias at 5 a.m. on my stoop in New York,” Kidman told People in 2019.

“That is when I went, ‘This is the man I hope I get to marry,’” she added.

They exchanged wedding vows in a candlelit ceremony in Sydney.

Kidman’s children Bella and Connor attended the ceremony, and the daughter was part of the bridal party.

In June this year, Kidman shared a candid photo of them together for their anniversary with the caption: “Happy anniversary baby.”

The same month, Urban abruptly hung up on the hosts of an Australian radio show when they asked about seeing his wife opposite younger co-stars in films.

“What does Keith Urban think when he sees his beautiful wife with beautiful younger men like Zac Efron having these beautiful love scenes on TV and radio?” the show host asked.

The question was followed by silence.

Urban reportedly hung up on radio show hosts who asked him about seeing his wife with younger co-stars in films

ADVERTISEMENT

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban smiling in a car, holding a trophy, amid reactions to their split news.

Share icon

Image credits: nicolekidman/Instagram

“What just happened here?” the host asked, to which the producer said, “He’s disconnected from Zoom.”

“He’s gone, see you Keith.”

ADVERTISEMENT

In July this year, Kidman submitted an application to become a resident of Portugal. Urban’s name was not included in the application at the time.

Netizens had strong reactions to the news of their split, with one saying, “I think when she filmed [sic] Baby Girl that’s when their marriage was over.”

“A Band-Aid can only stay stuck for so long,” another wrote.

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban sharing a close moment in formal attire, sparking reactions about their split and Jimmy Fallon.

Share icon

Image credits: nicolekidman/Instagram

ADVERTISEMENT

Fans urged Urban to give their marriage another shot.

“Pleaseeee don’t leave your wife and break up your family…..” one said.

Another wrote, “Go back to your wife and work things out! Marriage is hard!”

Some even dragged Jimmy Fallon into the conversation and claimed he now had a chance. The comedian had apparently blown a date with Kidman in the past.

Fans claimed Jimmy Fallon now had a chance, years after blowing his date with Kidman

jimmy fallon has the chance to do the funniest thing ever pic.twitter.com/AWm48P9zYahttps://t.co/730ovODVrm — looms 🎧 ⋆˚✿˖° ( gen v s2 spoilers) (@lararajsgirll) September 30, 2025

“Jimmy Fallon finally has his chance,” one joked, while another said, “It’s Jimmy Fallon’s chance.”

During a 2015 appearance on The Tonight Show, Kidman said their mutual friend set her up on a date with Fallon. But the talk show host didn’t realize it was a date.

“I went over, and you’re there in a baseball cap and, like, nothing,” Kidman joked to Fallon during the show. “And you wouldn’t talk. You wouldn’t say anything, and then you put a video game on or something… So after about an hour and a half, I thought, ‘He has no interest, this is so embarrassing … and then I was like, ‘Maybe he’s gay.’”

ADVERTISEMENT

“I can’t believe I dated Nicole Kidman,” Fallon quipped during the segment.

“Not the Aussie Brad & Angelina,” one commented online following the news of the couple’s split

Twitter post by user lifewithlev_ humorously reacting to Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban split with mention of Aussie Brad and Angelina.

Share icon

Image credits: lifewithlev_

ADVERTISEMENT

Tweet from user carolina expressing "Love is dead" in response to Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's split sparking hilarious reactions.

Share icon

Image credits: dunmaghlas

Tweet from user peighton reacting to Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's split with humorous disbelief and surprise.

Share icon

Image credits: murphy_peighton

ADVERTISEMENT

Tweet screenshot showing user with purple heart emoji reacting humorously to Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's split.

Share icon

Image credits: piscesmoonsong

Tweet showing a user reacting humorously to Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's split sparking hilarious reactions online.

Share icon

Image credits: onnanoXX

ADVERTISEMENT

Tweet by user julianaforevera reacting humorously to Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's split with mention of Jimmy Fallon.

Share icon

Image credits: julianaforevera

ADVERTISEMENT

Twitter user reacts humorously to Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's split, highlighting public and celebrity reactions online.

Share icon

Image credits: thepinkzs

Tweet showing reaction to Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban split, highlighting celebrity breakups sparking hilarious responses online.

Share icon

Image credits: balladofmemybrn

Screenshot of a tweet reacting to Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's split with humorous commentary on social media.

Share icon

Image credits: lordofthebug

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a Twitter post showing a user reacting humorously to Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's split.

Share icon

Image credits: dear__readerr

Tweet showing a humorous reaction with laughing and crying emojis about Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's split.

Share icon

Image credits: shantealecia

Tweet screenshot showing user asking Nicole Kidman if she is free this Thursday, related to Keith Urban split reactions.

Share icon

Image credits: absentserotonin

ADVERTISEMENT

Tweet by user badassstarassbadassbitch expressing confusion and surprise over Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's split reactions.

Share icon

Image credits: _Sharrpshooterr

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a tweet reacting to Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's split with a sad emoji and the text They were supposed to make it.

Share icon

Image credits: Maddisexiled

Tweet reacting to Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's split with a humorous comment about reconsidering marriage.

Share icon

Image credits: hillmuni

ADVERTISEMENT

Tweet from user valerie expressing fear of divorce 20 years later in response to Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's split sparking hilarious reactions.

Share icon

Image credits: badpositionz

Tweet expressing devastation in response to Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's split sparking hilarious reactions online.

Share icon

Image credits: nikowl

ADVERTISEMENT

Tweet about Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's split sparking hilarious reactions and Jimmy Fallon's chance.

Share icon

Image credits: my3epaulets

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a social media post reacting humorously to Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's split with the mention of Jimmy Fallon.

Share icon

Image credits: samoyedhoon_

Tweet from roman’s empire expressing amusement with the phrase i just fell to my knees in this amc, sparking reactions about Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban split.

Share icon

Image credits: romansemp

Tweet screenshot discussing Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's split and fans' reactions about their relationship status.

Share icon

Image credits: croxstl

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Tweet discussing long-term relationships ending, related to Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's split sparking hilarious reactions.

Share icon

Image credits: sophaaachi