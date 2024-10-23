Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Don’t Touch Me”: Nicole Kidman Admits Being “Turned On” By Steamy Scenes In ‘Babygirl’
Celebrities, Movies & tv

“Don’t Touch Me”: Nicole Kidman Admits Being “Turned On” By Steamy Scenes In ‘Babygirl’

Nicole Kidman’s intimate scenes in her new film, Babygirl, became too much to handle.

In the erotic thriller, the Australian actress plays Romy, a businesswoman who has a passionate affair with Samuel, her much younger intern, played by British actor Harris Dickinson.

Nicole’s character is married to Jacob (Antonio Banderas), and the Oscar winner performed sexual scenes with both her on-screen husband and lover.

Highlights
  • Nicole Kidman felt "burnout'" after shooting sexual scenes in her new erotic film Babygirl.
  • Nicole was "turned on" by the film's script and felt safe with director Halina Reijn.
  • Despite having an intimacy coordinator on set, Nicole emphasized the sacredness and respect of the actors' space.

“There were times when we were shooting where I was like, ‘I don’t want to orgasm anymore,’” Nicole revealed during an interview with The Sun published on Tuesday (October 22).

“Don’t come near me. I hate doing this.”

Nicole Kidman opened up about filming steamy scenes with Harris Dickinson and Antonio Banderas in her new film, Babygirl
In the Halina Reijn-directed film, Samuel tells workaholic Romy, “I tell you what to do, and you do it.”

Those orders include Romy getting down on her knees to lap milk from a ­saucer and stuffing the intern’s tie in her mouth, as per The Sun.

“There was an enormous amount of sharing and trust and then frustration,” the 57-year-old star shared.

“It’s like, ‘Don’t touch me.’”

After filming the steamy scenes with both Harris and Antonio, Nicole concluded: “I don’t care if I am never touched again in my life!

“I’m over it. It was so present all the time for me that it was almost like a burnout.”

Halina Reijn previously directed the 2022 black comedy Bodies Bodies Bodies and the 2019 Dutch drama Instinct.

Nicole had been wanting to work with the Amsterdam-born filmmaker for some years. “I read the script, and I thought it was so funny. But I also was turned on by it. I was also sort of hypnotized,” she said.

In the erotic thriller, Nicole plays Romy, the CEO of a robotics company who begins an affair with her much younger intern, Samuel

Having a woman direct the film made her feel more comfortable when it came to shooting erotic scenes, some of which have a BDSM nature.

“I don’t think I could have done it, working with a man. I actually think the only way I could do this was with her because the two of us would sit and talk.

“We talked about so many things and still do, that is so secretive and vulnerable — but it’s safe.

“Being in the hands of Halina, I knew she wasn’t going to exploit me. I didn’t feel exploited.”

“There were times when we were shooting where I was like, ‘I don’t want to orgasm anymore,’” the 57-year-old actress revealed

Watch the trailer for Babygirl below

Though there was an intimacy coordinator on set, the Moulin Rouge! actress ensured she and her castmates weren’t “confined” by their instructions.

“I’m a huge believer still in the sacredness of the set or the actors’ space, and it never, never being violated.

“Because it’s ours, it’s the bubble, and then there’s the world outside.

“There was enormous care taken by all of us. We were all very, very gentle with each other and helped each other — Harris, Antonio.”

Babygirl is scheduled to be released in theaters on December 25.

Some people suggested that Nicole’s comments were part of a marketing strategy to promote the film

Marina Urman

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Marina is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor of Social Science. In her spare time, you can find her baking, reading, or binge-watching a docuseries. Her main areas of interest are pop culture, literature, and education.

Karina Babenok

Author, BoredPanda staff

As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

