Embarrassing Photos Reveal Empty Theaters For ‘Snow White’ In Primetime Slots
Celebrities, News

Embarrassing Photos Reveal Empty Theaters For ‘Snow White’ In Primetime Slots

With empty theaters and abysmal ticket sales, social media users have been roasting Snow White for its slow start at the box office.

Netizens even shared images that what seemed to be nearly empty theaters for the weekend opening of the film.

The live-action remake of the iconic 1937 film had a staggeringly high production budget of $270 million and an additional $100 million or so for marketing.

Highlights
  • Photos and videos of empty theaters were shared online during the opening weekend of 'Snow White.'
  • “Snow Woke went broke,” one said as the movie was roasted online.
  • The live-action remake was expected to clear $100 million globally during its opening weekend.
  • It came in at $87.3 million instead after the first three days on the big screen.
    Snow White was roasted for its opening weekend numbers falling short of expectations

    Snow White poster featuring main characters in a vibrant forest setting.

    Image credits: Disney Movies

    The Rachel Zegler-starring movie was expected to clear $100 million globally its first weekend on the big screen. However, it came in at $87.3 million instead.

    Domestically, the movie fared below expectations, with weekend numbers hitting around $43 million.

    “It’s definitely 45 million dollars more than it should have made,” a social media user commented.

    Empty theater seating chart for 'Snow White' in IMAX, highlighting low attendance during primetime.

    Image credits: kangminjlee

    “Snow Woke went broke,” one commenter said, while another quipped, “Quick someone launch a GoFundMe for Disney.”

    Netizens have been sharing what appeared to be empty theaters for the show, which was widely criticized for its “woke” changes when compared to the original classic.

    “Quick someone launch a GoFundMe for Disney,” a social media user joked

    Snow White character in a forest setting interacting with a bluebird.

    Image credits: Disney

    An X user shared a screenshot of the seats available for the “opening Friday night for Disney’s Snow White in Imax.”

    “Only ONE person bought tickets for tonight,” said the user named Kangmin Lee. “Yeah, this movie’s gonna flop.”

    The social media user went on to share another image of the show’s ticket booking for a Saturday night show.

    “For Saturday night? ZERO,” he wrote.

    Actress in regal attire from 'Snow White' film scene, set in a castle with guards in the background.

    Image credits: Disney

    “I’ve never seen a major movie from Disney have this little interest opening weekend,” he continued. “This is hilariously abysmal.”

    Kangmin felt there was no need to remake Snow White. He claimed Disney may have made more money releasing the original 1937 film in theaters nationwide “than the horrible remake that’s flopped miserably.”

    Netizens shared pictures and videos of empty theaters during the weekend shows of Snow White

    “So much more love, creativity, passion, dedication, and beauty in this film from 1937 than the remake slop that came out this weekend in 2025,” he wrote. “Stop remaking the classics with race-swaps and overused liberal tropes pls.”

    Experts from the industry shared their thoughts on the film’s performance last weekend.

    Entertainment industry consultant Patrick Frater told BBC that the “multiple controversies” surrounding the film may have “dulled” its appeal.

    Empty theater seating chart for 'Snow White' primetime shows a lack of audience interest.

    Image credits: kangminjlee

    The controversies surrounding the film included netizens questioning why an actress of Colombian descent played the lead character.

    Zegler acknowledged the criticism of her casting and said she “never in a million years” imagined she would be the lead in the film.

    The movie has been embroiled in controversy, which included criticism over the casting of Rachel Zegler in the lead role

    Scene from 'Snow White' showing two characters in a dramatic moment.

    Image credits: Disney

    “You don’t normally see Snow Whites who are of Latin descent, even though Snow White is really a big deal in Spanish-speaking countries,” she told Variety in a 2022 interview.

    “But you don’t particularly see people who look like me or are me playing roles like that. When it was announced, it was a huge thing that was trending on Twitter for days, because all of the people were angry,” she added.

    The Disney live-action remake was also criticized for turning the Seven Dwarfs into CGI-created creatures

    The Seven Dwarfs being CGI-created magical creatures instead of being characters played by real humans also drew criticism, particularly from Game of Thrones actor Peter Dinklage.

    Although the controversies sparked heated discussions online, one expert said it is unlikely that these controversies made an impression on or even reached the film’s core target audience, which they claimed was families and young girls.

    Empty theater showing 'Snow White' poster, highlighting primetime slot and few attendees.

    Image credits: Nightma31857632

    Anime characters fight in an empty theater with a 'Snow White' screen.

    Image credits: mask_bastard

    “The casual movie-going crowd sees a preview for a trailer or they hear about a movie, and they decide whether they want to go see it based on how they feel about it,” Shawn Robbins, director of analytics at Fandango and founder and owner of Box Office Theory, told CNN.

    Comscore analyst Paul Dergarabedian said the poor ticket sales for Snow White’s opening weekend could be because of the surplus of remakes.

    “There may be a bit of fatigue on these live-action remakes of classic animated films,” he told the outlet.

    Experts from the industry said Snow White cannot be written off as a flop based on its opening weekend numbers

    Empty theater showing Snow White during primetime, highlighting low attendance issues.

    Image credits: Nightma31857632

    A tweet about going to see 'Snow White' in theaters with friends, potentially to mock the film.

    Image credits: ladystormbreak1

    Some believe the ticket sales for the movie will likely pick up and said Snow White cannot yet be written off as a flop. The movie could see a steady growth in the coming weeks.

    “It’s a Disney film. It settles in, there’s not going to be a lot of family competition,” said David A. Gross, who runs movie consultancy FranchiseRe.

    “This weekend is the locomotive that pulls the train,” he said about the first three days the movie ran on the big screen.

    Empty theater showing 'Snow White' during a primetime slot, highlighting low attendance.

    Image credits: Nightma31857632

    Disney’s recent live-action remake, Mufasa: The Lion King, was also initially written off when it opened to $35.4 million domestically during its first weekend.

    However, the movie went on to achieve the rare cinema success of making seven times its opening number, with a worldwide gross of more than $718 million, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

    Snow White had a high production budget of $270 million and an additional $100 million or so for marketing

    Image credits: Disney

    Another Disney live-action remake, Beauty and the Beast, made $174 million domestically during its opening weekend in 2017.

    Meanwhile, The Lion King live-action remake hit $191 million and 2016’s Jungle Book hit $103 million during their respective opening weekends.

    Amid the widespread criticism, some social media users praised the movie and the lead actress’ performance

    Review quote highlights 'Snow White' empty theaters in primetime; humorously critiqued even on a plane.

    Comment on 'Snow White' theaters, questioning actress's remarks about the original film.

    Comment on "Snow White" adaptation not matching the original book, mentioning computer-generated dwarves.

    Comment about originality in films, referencing remakes and sequels, related to 'Snow White' theater turnout.

    Comment expressing disbelief at 'Snow White' box office earnings with laughing emojis.

    Mary Beth Mogilka's comment praises the Cinderella remake, saying it's unbeatable and beautifully executed.

    Comment joking about empty theaters for 'Snow White,' suggesting a GoFundMe for Disney.

    Comment on 'Snow White' movie expressing disapproval, suggesting Disney misjudged its release timing.

    Text message expressing reluctance to pay extra for Snow White, preferring to wait for Disney+.

    Text comment about costs affecting attendance at 'Snow White' empty theater showings.

    Facebook comment criticizing 'Snow White' dwarves, suggesting a Halloween release would be better.

    Comment about 'Snow White' storyline changes and audience reaction, reflecting on empty theaters.

    Comment discussing 'Snow White' film amid negative feedback.

    Carol Lopez comment praising 'Snow White' against empty theaters backdrop.

    Screenshot of a glowing review about 'Snow White,' praising Rachel's performance and the film's music and visuals.

    Comment praising movie for filling gaps with new details, reflecting on 'Snow White' updates.

    Social media comment expressing confusion about theater attendance for 'Snow White'.

    Comment from Kathy Perry-Scaturro praising 'Snow White' as lovely.

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    paulfarrington-douglas avatar
    PFD
    PFD
    Community Member
    51 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    We're all tired of the endless remake churn, corporate scriptwriting by committee and so on, and when there have already been Snow White live-actioners (Maleficent etc.) we really didn't need another. So I find it hard to do more than shrug. However, all the "go woke, go broke" shite is just performative bigotry. Which is a bad thing, as apparently that doesn't go without saying these days.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    j_maxx avatar
    J. Maxx
    J. Maxx
    Community Member
    41 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    1st. Most folks who throw the word "Woke" around have no F**king idea what it actually means. 2nd. Peter Dinklage is a loser, and I'm sure the Little folks who didn't get those acting jobs would rather he had shut his effin mouth. 3rd. Gal Gogot supports genocide. PERIOD. 4th. Rachel Zegler is an unfortunate young person with unfortunate opinions. 5th. Don't change a classic storyline.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    peitsch331 avatar
    Petra Peitsch
    Petra Peitsch
    Community Member
    51 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I hope, the same will happen with the new Harry Potter, where Snape is played by a black actor. Wake the F.ck up! Between segregation/racism and woke (in the most negative meaning), there is a freaking common sense!

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
