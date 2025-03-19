Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Man Attempts To Shame Rachel Zegler For Having Back Hair, Gets Brutally Shut Down
Celebrities, News

Man Attempts To Shame Rachel Zegler For Having Back Hair, Gets Brutally Shut Down

Binitha Jacob
BoredPanda staff
Open list comments 0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

22

Open list comments

0

ADVERTISEMENT

A social media user who tried to mock Rachel Zegler for having completely normal back hair was brutally roasted to a crisp.

Making the groundbreaking discovery that women have body hair, too, an X user named David Santa Carla shared an image of the actress posing for the cameras at a high-profile event.

“This is why Disney is about to lose $300MM…” the social media user, baffled by the hair on a woman’s back, wrote in a tweet shared on Tuesday, March 18.

Highlights
  • Woman online brutally roasted a man for attempting to shame Rachel Zegler for the hair on her back.
  • “Back hair on women gives me the ick,” the man said.
  • The actress previously said she found hair on the arm “gorgeous” and deserves to be “worshipped.”
  • Her latest movie, the new live-action Disney remake of Snow White, is set to release on March 21.
RELATED:

    A social media user was roasted to a crisp for trying to mock Rachel Zegler for the hair on her back

    Woman in a brown top taking a selfie, displaying confidence and challenging beauty norms.

    Image credits: Rachel Zegler

    The resurfaced photograph captured the 23-year-old star attending The Hollywood Reporter Emmy Party on September 10, 2022, in Los Angeles.

    Back hair on women gives me the ick,” David added in the thread of tweets.

    Fellow interested trolls joined in with comments like, “This is just absolutely disgusting.”

    “Back hair on women gives me the ick,” the X user said, sharing a picture of the actress from 2022

    A woman smiling over her shoulder at an event, dressed elegantly, with a focus on natural beauty.

    Image credits: Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

    ADVERTISEMENT

    But female X users rallied together to slam the man’s comments and give him a free lesson on human anatomy.

    “Lemme guess…. you’re a virgin,” one asked.

    “If you’re a virgin just say so. No shame,” another wrote.

    Women rallied together to give the man a lesson on human anatomy

    Woman confidently turns head, showcasing natural beauty and back hair, countering social media criticism.

    Image credits: X

    Tweet from user joking about Rachel Zegler's back hair, with emoji.

    Image credits: X

    “So many men have clearly never seen a woman up-close in their whole lives,” wrote one user, MaryCate Delvey.

    “They have only seen the photoshopped or anime women,” another chimed in.

    “Local man finds out women have body hair,” another sarcastically wrote. “Stay tuned for more information.”

    Tweet criticizing shaming over natural body hair with reflection on objectification, gaining widespread attention.

    Image credits: X

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet reacting to criticism of Rachel Zegler, highlighting the response to a comment about her back hair.

    Image credits: X

    Tweet by Honey Gold commenting on women and appearance, addressing back hair issues with humor.

    Image credits: X

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet response about Rachel Zegler, mentioning interaction with real women, includes crying emoji.

    Image credits: X

    Zegler herself once hit back at a troll for making a snide comment about her body hair.

    “Did you finally shave your back?” an X user said after she wore a backless dress to the 2021 Met Gala.

    “No I think hair is natural and cool!!!!!!!!” The West Side Story actress retorted.

    Zegler previously said she found hair on the arm “gorgeous” and deserves to be “worshipped”

    Woman smiling with eyes closed, wearing a green sweatshirt, cuddling a dog.

    Image credits: Rachel Zegler

    The rising star also previously tweeted about how she found hair on the arms “gorgeous” in a 2019 tweet.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “The hair on our arms is gorgeous and should be worshipped thank u amen,” she reportedly said.

    The young up-and-comer is starring in the new live-action Disney remake of Snow White, set to be released on March 21.

    Tweet discussing women's body hair and societal expectations.

    Image credits: X

    Tweet addressing body hair with humor, gaining attention on social media.

    Image credits: X

    Tweet from Millee addressing body hair differences and reactions on the internet.

    Image credits: X

    Tweet highlighting unrealistic beauty perceptions, mentioning women and Instagram filters.

    Image credits: X

    The movie has seen immense controversy after Disney announced that they were taking a “different approach” to “avoid reinforcing stereotypes” from the original 1937 film.

    Fans complained about the changes online and said the studio was being too “politically correct” and “woke.”

    Actor Peter Dinklage, who has dwarfism, had joined the discussions earlier when reports claimed that the dwarves may be cut out.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The rising star is starring in the new live-action Disney remake of Snow White, set to be released on March 21

    Smiling woman in medieval costume with the text "It's time.

    Image credits: Disney Studios

    “They were very proud to cast a Latina actress as Snow White, but you’re still telling the story of ‘Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs,’” the Game of Thrones star said in a 2022 episode of Marc Maron’s “WTF” podcast.

    “You’re progressive in one way but then you’re still making that f***ing backward story about seven dwarfs living in a cave together,” he added.

    The movie has been embroiled in controversy, with fans saying Disney was becoming too “woke” with their storytelling

    Sources also claimed the tensions surrounding the film have extended to Zegler and her co-star, Gal Gadot, who plays the Evil Queen in the movie.

    The actresses have “nothing in common,” a source told People.

    “On top of that, their political views differ, adding to the tension,” they added.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    People Also Ask

    • Why is there a stigma around women having body hair?

      Due to social conditioning and beauty standards in the industry, body hair has long been associated with masculinity, and since women are expected to epitomize femininity, having body hair contradicts these norms.

    • Is it necessary to remove body hair?

      Women often feel pressured to shave or wax their body hair because of long-standing ideas of gender and beauty. However, choosing to remove body hair should completely be a personal choice.

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    22

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    0
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    22

    Open list comments

    0

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Read less »
    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    POST
    Back to Homepage
    More about News
    Homepage
    Trending
    News
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in News Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda