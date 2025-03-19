Man Attempts To Shame Rachel Zegler For Having Back Hair, Gets Brutally Shut Down

ADVERTISEMENT

A social media user who tried to mock Rachel Zegler for having completely normal back hair was brutally roasted to a crisp.

Making the groundbreaking discovery that women have body hair, too, an X user named David Santa Carla shared an image of the actress posing for the cameras at a high-profile event.

“This is why Disney is about to lose $300MM…” the social media user, baffled by the hair on a woman’s back, wrote in a tweet shared on Tuesday, March 18.

Her latest movie, the new live-action Disney remake of Snow White, is set to release on March 21.

A social media user was roasted to a crisp for trying to mock Rachel Zegler for the hair on her back



Rachel Zegler

The resurfaced photograph captured the 23-year-old star attending The Hollywood Reporter Emmy Party on September 10, 2022, in Los Angeles.

“Back hair on women gives me the ick,” David added in the thread of tweets.

Fellow interested trolls joined in with comments like, “This is just absolutely disgusting.”

Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

But female X users rallied together to slam the man’s comments and give him a free lesson on human anatomy.

“Lemme guess…. you’re a virgin,” one asked.

“If you’re a virgin just say so. No shame,” another wrote.

Image credits: X

Image credits: X

Oh, it be real. pic.twitter.com/wcwbGpm5gJ — David Santa Carla 🦇 (@TheOnlyDSC) March 18, 2025

“So many men have clearly never seen a woman up-close in their whole lives,” wrote one user, MaryCate Delvey.

“They have only seen the photoshopped or anime women,” another chimed in.

“Local man finds out women have body hair,” another sarcastically wrote. “Stay tuned for more information.”

Image credits: X

Image credits: X

Image credits: X

Image credits: X

Zegler herself once hit back at a troll for making a snide comment about her body hair.

“Did you finally shave your back?” an X user said after she wore a backless dress to the 2021 Met Gala.

“No I think hair is natural and cool!!!!!!!!” The West Side Story actress retorted.

Rachel Zegler

The rising star also previously tweeted about how she found hair on the arms “gorgeous” in a 2019 tweet.

“The hair on our arms is gorgeous and should be worshipped thank u amen,” she reportedly said.

The young up-and-comer is starring in the new live-action Disney remake of Snow White, set to be released on March 21.

Image credits: X

Image credits: X

Image credits: X

Image credits: X

The movie has seen immense controversy after Disney announced that they were taking a “different approach” to “avoid reinforcing stereotypes” from the original 1937 film.

Fans complained about the changes online and said the studio was being too “politically correct” and “woke.”

Actor Peter Dinklage, who has dwarfism, had joined the discussions earlier when reports claimed that the dwarves may be cut out.

Disney Studios

“They were very proud to cast a Latina actress as Snow White, but you’re still telling the story of ‘Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs,’” the Game of Thrones star said in a 2022 episode of Marc Maron’s “WTF” podcast.

“You’re progressive in one way but then you’re still making that f***ing backward story about seven dwarfs living in a cave together,” he added.

The movie has been embroiled in controversy, with fans saying Disney was becoming too “woke” with their storytelling

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Walt Disney Studios (@disneystudios)

Sources also claimed the tensions surrounding the film have extended to Zegler and her co-star, Gal Gadot, who plays the Evil Queen in the movie.

The actresses have “nothing in common,” a source told People.

“On top of that, their political views differ, adding to the tension,” they added.

People Also Ask Why is there a stigma around women having body hair? Due to social conditioning and beauty standards in the industry, body hair has long been associated with masculinity, and since women are expected to epitomize femininity, having body hair contradicts these norms.

Is it necessary to remove body hair? Women often feel pressured to shave or wax their body hair because of long-standing ideas of gender and beauty. However, choosing to remove body hair should completely be a personal choice.