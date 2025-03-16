“Disney Shills”: Critics Finally Reveal Their Unanimous Reviews Of ‘Woke’ Snow White Live-Action

ADVERTISEMENT

Reviews of the highly anticipated, yet controversial, live-action Snow White movie have officially been released as of Sunday, March 16.

Disney’s newest film has been in the center of excessive backlash, being labeled as a ‘PR nightmare.’ In response, the grand, lavish premieres of the past have been toned down to more secure and private events.

Highlights The live-action Snow White was called surprisingly decent, even amidst its controversy.

Rachel Zegler was praised for her portrayal of Snow White, especially for her performance in the musical numbers.

The film aims to show more depth, avoiding a traditional love story, according to Zegler.

Yesterday, March 15, the much-smaller US premiere was held for the project, budgeting at $270 million, where stars such as Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot were in attendance.

But despite the noise online, critics seemed quite impressed walking out of the theatre.

Crooked Media’s Matt DeGroot praised, “Despite becoming an internet punching bag Disney’s remake of Snow White is actually mostly successful!

“Rachel Zegler is an absolute star, (most of) the new songs are catchy and beautifully performed, and the visual palette is sumptuous and vibrant. Gal Gadot had beautiful gowns.”

Writing on X, Variety’s film reporter Katcy Stephan echoed, “Rachel Zegler is a shining supernova in #SnowWhite, beautifully embodying the graceful, gentle nature of the OG Disney princess.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by rachel zegler (@rachelzegler)

“It’s a visual feast with show-stopping new musical numbers and, of course, dozens of enchanting animated animals. The screenplay wisely gives its heroine newfound depth through her fervent desire to become the leader her father believed she could be, and a love story that’s sweet as apple pie.”

Some even coined it as likely becoming “people’s favorite live-action remake” — a grand feat, considering the love that surrounded that live-action movies of Aladdinand Cinderella.

Screen Rant host Ash Crossan wrote on social media, “Despite the bob being all over the place, #SnowWhite is quite charming! The message lands well, the critters are adorable, and Rachel Zegler and her enchanting voice are stunning.

“It almost got a full tear out of me, and I’ve never cried in my entire life.”

Publicity for the movie has been a “PR nightmare”

The biggest surprise of 2025 is that the most “controversial” and most hated film of the year is actually a decent live-action remake.#SnowWhite is not only one of their best live-action remakes in years, but it’s also a film that recaptures the magic of the 1937 movie. Rachel… pic.twitter.com/9LiuAPRb61 — Christopher Rates It 🦦 (@LuminousDagger) March 16, 2025

In the months leading up to the release of Disney’s Snow White, Rachel Zegler, who plays the titular character, made it clear that this version of the beloved princess was going to be slightly different from what the audience was used to.

“The original cartoon came out in 1937, and very evidently so,” she told Extra TV in 2022. “There’s a big focus on her love story with a guy who literally stalks her. Weird. So we didn’t do that this time.

“We just have a different approach to what I’m sure a lot of people will assume is a love story just because we cast a guy in the movie. All of Andrew’s scenes could get cut, who knows? It’s Holywood, baby!” she joked.

For Zegler, it was important for her version of Snow White to be a “fearless leader,” rather than someone who is constantly “dreaming about true love.”

But many viewers were skeptical of this take, upset that the filmmakers were changing the original princess’s personality and story.

“Not every girl wants to be a leader. Plenty of girls want to find love. That’s perfectly healthy,” countered one comment.

Another slammed, “Walt Disney is rolling his grave. His first ever film. One of the most revolutionary movies ever made. I usually just ignore these remakes, but this is where I draw the line. This is straight up unforgivable.”

Additionally, rumors have been swirling around that Zegler and her co-star Gadot are in the middle of a feud, given their contrasting views over the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

A source told People that the two “have nothing in common,” adding, “On top of that, their political views differ, adding to the tension.”

Although the film has not been released worldwide, many people are going in the theatre with doubts

