“Disney Shills”: Critics Finally Reveal Their Unanimous Reviews Of ‘Woke’ Snow White Live-Action
Movies&TV, News

“Disney Shills”: Critics Finally Reveal Their Unanimous Reviews Of ‘Woke’ Snow White Live-Action

Reviews of the highly anticipated, yet controversial, live-action Snow White movie have officially been released as of Sunday, March 16. 

Disney’s newest film has been in the center of excessive backlash, being labeled as a ‘PR nightmare.’ In response, the grand, lavish premieres of the past have been toned down to more secure and private events. 

  • The live-action Snow White was called surprisingly decent, even amidst its controversy.
  • Rachel Zegler was praised for her portrayal of Snow White, especially for her performance in the musical numbers.
  • The film aims to show more depth, avoiding a traditional love story, according to Zegler.

Yesterday, March 15, the much-smaller US premiere was held for the project, budgeting at $270 million, where stars such as Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot were in attendance. 

But despite the noise online, critics seemed quite impressed walking out of the theatre.

    Critics of Disney’s Snow White seemed to be quite satisfied with the newest live action

    Young woman in a blue costume reaching out with an expression of wonder.

    Image credits: Disney

    Crooked Media’s Matt DeGroot praised, “Despite becoming an internet punching bag Disney’s remake of Snow White is actually mostly successful! 

    “Rachel Zegler is an absolute star, (most of) the new songs are catchy and beautifully performed, and the visual palette is sumptuous and vibrant. Gal Gadot had beautiful gowns.”

    Writing on X, Variety’s film reporter Katcy Stephan echoed, “Rachel Zegler is a shining supernova in #SnowWhite, beautifully embodying the graceful, gentle nature of the OG Disney princess.

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by rachel zegler (@rachelzegler)

    “It’s a visual feast with show-stopping new musical numbers and, of course, dozens of enchanting animated animals. The screenplay wisely gives its heroine newfound depth through her fervent desire to become the leader her father believed she could be, and a love story that’s sweet as apple pie.”

    Some even coined it as likely becoming “people’s favorite live-action remake” — a grand feat, considering the love that surrounded that live-action movies of Aladdinand Cinderella.

    Screen Rant host Ash Crossan wrote on social media, “Despite the bob being all over the place, #SnowWhite is quite charming! The message lands well, the critters are adorable, and Rachel Zegler and her enchanting voice are stunning.

    “It almost got a full tear out of me, and I’ve never cried in my entire life.”

    Publicity for the movie has been a “PR nightmare”

    A group of children in Snow White costumes interacting with a woman in an elegant dress on a red carpet.

    Image credits: rachelzegler

    In the months leading up to the release of Disney’s Snow White, Rachel Zegler, who plays the titular character, made it clear that this version of the beloved princess was going to be slightly different from what the audience was used to.

    “The original cartoon came out in 1937, and very evidently so,” she told Extra TV in 2022. “There’s a big focus on her love story with a guy who literally stalks her. Weird. So we didn’t do that this time.

    “We just have a different approach to what I’m sure a lot of people will assume is a love story just because we cast a guy in the movie. All of Andrew’s scenes could get cut, who knows? It’s Holywood, baby!” she joked.

    Young woman holding a broom in a castle, from the Snow White live-action film criticized by Disney shills.

    Image credits: Disney

    Snow White in the live-action film gently holding a bird in an enchanted forest setting.

    Image credits: Disney

    For Zegler, it was important for her version of Snow White to be a “fearless leader,” rather than someone who is constantly “dreaming about true love.”

    But many viewers were skeptical of this take, upset that the filmmakers were changing the original princess’s personality and story. 

    “Not every girl wants to be a leader. Plenty of girls want to find love. That’s perfectly healthy,” countered one comment.

    Another slammed, “Walt Disney is rolling his grave. His first ever film. One of the most revolutionary movies ever made. I usually just ignore these remakes, but this is where I draw the line. This is straight up unforgivable.”

    Additionally, rumors have been swirling around that Zegler and her co-star Gadot are in the middle of a feud, given their contrasting views over the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. 

    A source told People that the two “have nothing in common,” adding, “On top of that, their political views differ, adding to the tension.”

    Although the film has not been released worldwide, many people are going in the theatre with doubts

    Katcy Stephan praises Rachel Zegler's performance in live-action Snow White, highlighting new musical numbers and depth.

    Image credits: katcystephan

    Matt DeGroot praises Disney's new Snow White, highlighting success and standout performances.

    Image credits: mattdegroot

    Tweet referencing Disney shills' reviews on 'woke' Snow White live-action film, posted on March 16, 2025.

    Image credits: ClckbaitCorless

    Tweet implying payment for praising 'Woke' Snow White by Disney critics.

    Image credits: Bluejustice4eva

    Tweet about Disney PR, discussing strong presence amid reviews of the new Snow White live-action.

    Image credits: mvrck1010

    Tweet response about Snow White live-action critics, stating "Haters be mad" with emojis.

    Image credits: PrettyVanilla89

    Tweet response to Disney's 'Snow White' live-action film, expressing optimism.

    Image credits: linda2411015182

    Tweet discussing a Golden Globe nomination, related to Disney's live-action Snow White.

    Image credits: darieljp

    Tweet discussing anticipation for musical numbers in 'woke' Snow White live-action by Disney.

    Image credits: Jona_than_Ace

    Tweet responding to 'Woke' Snow White critiques, expressing doubt about the movie's viewership.

    Image credits: searcher_gold

    Tweet by Pablo expressing reconsideration of Disney's Snow White live-action amid critics' reviews.

    Image credits: PDCA1995

    Michelle Tian

    Michelle Tian

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast. My favourite thing to report on includes groundbreaking news in the field of science — particularly marine biology! I definitely didn't do well very well studying it in school, but being a journalist lets me live out those dreams in a different and exciting way!

    Michelle Tian

    Michelle Tian

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast. My favourite thing to report on includes groundbreaking news in the field of science — particularly marine biology! I definitely didn't do well very well studying it in school, but being a journalist lets me live out those dreams in a different and exciting way!

    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Teutonic Disaster
    Teutonic Disaster
    Teutonic Disaster
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited)

    You can criticize this movie, like all the other live action remakes Disney churned out, for the cynical cashgrab that they are. You can maybe also criticize them for their mediocre and passionless acting, directing and editing (I haven't watched any of them, so who knows 🤷‍♂️) but stop getting your panties in a knot over a (light skinned FWIW) latina Snow White or a black Ariel. They're friggin fairy tales, for Christ's sake! Those have always been retold with variations, to reflect the taste of the time/writer etc. Do you seriously think Disney went 100% by the books of the Brothers Grimm or Hans Christian Andersen etc when they produced the "original" cartoon versions? None of you got upset over that Winnie Pooh slasher movie or "Abraham Lincoln Vampire Hunter", did you now?! You probably laughed your butts off, watching those. If you don't like those LARs, for whatever reason, get over it and don't watch them. Simple as that. It's not like you don't have other options...

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    CK
    CK
    CK
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago

    I hate it, but not for those reasons. I like the live action remakes. I wanted them to make a good Snow White remake. The cast is fine. Why did they give her that hair? Why did they go with this interpretation of the colors instead of going with a softer version like they did for The Little Mermaid?

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
