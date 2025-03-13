Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“Tiny Birthday Party”: Disney’s ‘Snow White’ Event In Spain Brutally Roasted After Few Show Up
Movies&TV, News

“Tiny Birthday Party”: Disney’s ‘Snow White’ Event In Spain Brutally Roasted After Few Show Up

Open list comments 0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

30

Open list comments

0

ADVERTISEMENT

The criticism of Disney’s Snow White remake continued as the film’s premiere in Spain was brutally roasted on social media.

As Variety reported, the studio decided to scale back its Hollywood premiere over multiple controversies surrounding the casting of Rachel Zegler and the use of CGI for the seven dwarfs.

The cast traveled to Spain for the European premiere to present the live-action remake at the Alcázar of Segovia Castle, which inspired the castle in the 1937 animated film.

Highlights
  • Snow White's premiere in Spain faced backlash on social media, with critics claiming that only a few fans showed up.
  • Rachel Zegler's casting as Snow White and comments on the story sparked ongoing controversy.
  • Disney reportedly scaled back the Hollywood premiere amid "anti-woke backlash."

A carousel posted by Disney on Instagram shows protagonist Rachel and director Marc Webb posing in front of the castle. In another photo, Rachel is seen greeting a young fan dressed as Snow White.

RELATED:

    The Snow White premiere in Spain faced backlash online, with many critics mocking Disney’s approach to promoting the remake

    Snow White and the Evil Queen stand in a magical forest setting, highlighting a Disney event's theme.

    Image credits: disneystudios

    The actress performed Waiting On A Wish, an original song written for the film, at the medieval castle.

    “Nice try, but I’m not going to see this movie,” one critic commented, while another said, “This movie is gonna tank.”

    Someone else wrote: “Looks like there is no one else there…. so kinda like most theaters when this opens.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Walt will not forgive you Disney……you dishonoured the name of the most iconic fantasy of the world cinema,” said a separate user. “Brave to leave the comments on,” wrote another person.

    This comes after reports that Disney scaled back its Hollywood premiere due to controversies involving Rachel Zegler

    Snow White event with castle backdrop, featuring two people standing by a Disney sign at night in Spain.

    Image credits: Pablo Cuadra/Getty Images

    Comment criticizing Disney's 'Snow White' Spain event, calling it outdated and referencing the 1937 castle.
    Disney won’t be rolling out a robust red carpet for the film when it premieres in Hollywood this Saturday (March 15) ahead of its theatrical release on March 21. Media outlets also won’t be interviewing the stars, which is unusual for a Disney premiere.

    Instead, the event will be limited to a pre-party and screening at the El Capitan Theatre, attended by Rachel and Gal Gadot, who plays the Evil Queen. Only photographers and a house crew will be present alongside the performers.

    Media outlets were reportedly not invited to the event in Spain, either.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The Spanish premiere took place at the medieval Alcázar of Segovia Castle

    Snow White event in Spain; a woman in costume hugging a child amid a gathered crowd.

    Image credits: Pablo Cuadra/Getty Images

    The controversy surrounding the remake began when Rachel was cast as the princess, a character described in the fairytale as having “skin as white as snow.”

    Rachel, who is of Colombian descent, attributed the complaints about her appearance differing from the original Snow White to people’s “passion” for the story.

    Comment mocking low attendance at Disney's Snow White event, questioning if attendees were paid to show up.

    “I interpret people’s sentiments towards this film as passion,” the 23-year-old told Vogue Mexico.

    “What an honor to be a part of something that people feel so passionately about. We’re not always going to agree with everyone who surrounds us and all we can do is our best.”

    The casting of Rachel, who is Latina, as Snow White sparked controversy, with people calling the studio “woke”

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Disney (@disney)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    In addition to facing criticism for her casting as the iconic princess, Rachel has received backlash for her comments about adding a modern edge to the story.

    In a 2023 interview, the actress said Snow White is “not going to be saved by the prince. She’s not going to be dreaming about true love. She’s dreaming about becoming the leader she knows she can be.”

    She previously called the original 1937 film based on the Brothers Grimm fairytale “dated,” saying, “There’s a big focus on her love story with a guy who literally stalks her. Weird!”

    Rachel’s modern take on the Snow White story further fueled criticism

    Selfie of a person at a Disney 'Snow White' event in Spain with a small crowd in the background.

    Image credits: disneystudios

    Social media comment humorously critiquing small turnout at Snow White event in Spain.

    Other fans took issue with the casting of Gal Gadot, who is Israeli, due to her political views, which differ from Rachel’s.

    Gal also faced backlash for her casting as Cleopatra in an upcoming film, with critics accusing her of “whitewashing” the Queen of Egypt, who is traditionally portrayed as Arab or African.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Nice try, but I’m not going to see this movie,” one critic commented

    Person in a gown taking a selfie at a small Snow White-themed event outside, surrounded by a small group.

    Image credits: Pablo Cuadra/Getty Images

    Another major point of controversy was the use of computer-generated imagery (CGI) for Snow White’s seven dwarfs. Games of Thrones actor Peter Dinklage called out Disney for being inclusive with Rachel’s casting but not making the same efforts with the princess’ companions.

    Peter argued that the use of CGI reinforced society’s negative stereotypes of people with dwarfism.

    A comment criticizing a Snow White event, suggesting it struggled due to negative remarks.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Literally no offense to anything, but I was sort of taken aback,” he said on the WTF With Mark Maron podcast in January 2024.

    “They were very proud to cast a Latino actress as Snow White, but you’re still telling the story of ‘Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.’ Take a step back and look at what you’re doing there.”

    The use of CGI for the seven dwarfs sparked controversy—despite Disney stating that it consulted with members of the dwarfism community

    ADVERTISEMENT

    In a statement to Good Morning America, Disney said they were “taking a different approach” and explained that they had been consulting with members of the dwarfism community.

    Martin Klebba, who voices Grumpy in the remake, expressed disappointment over Disney’s decision to scale back its premieres due to the negative reaction from a segment of society.

    “I’m not disappointed in Disney. I’m disappointed in the world,” he told the New York Post.

    Martin Klebba, who voices Grumpy, expressed disappointment with the negative reactions to the film

    Man in a black suit at a Disney event in Spain, related to the Snow White promotional event.

    Image credits: Steve Granitz/WireImage

    “We’ve come to this place in society where people work really hard on this movie, where Marc [Webb], the director, is probably four years into putting this together, [along with] the producers and Disney, and just because a couple of people have views that not everybody feels the same way, now we’re having to alter the fun part of making a movie, which is premieres.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Gal Gadot faced backlash over her political views

    Character in regal attire at the "Snow White" event, highlighting the tiny birthday party theme.

    Image credits: Disney

    Young woman in red cloak at Disney's 'Snow White' event in Spain with crowd in background.

    Image credits: Disney

    “So I’m a little bummed, but I understand it as well,” the voice actor continued. “Disney is one of the greatest production companies of all time, so you gotta be really careful in today’s world. So I see why they did it.

    “The world has come a long way. Whether you’re woke or not woke, God doesn’t make mistakes. Just be you and accepting. Accept everybody for who they are, and the world would be a great place.”

    The remake will hit theaters on March 21

    Image credits: Disney

    An insider told the Daily Mail that Disney was “anticipating an anti-woke backlash against Snow White,” which is why they decided to “reduce the media schedule to just a handful of tightly controlled press events.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    People’s comments focused on boycotting the film after its theatrical release

    Commented sarcastic post about low attendance at a Disney 'Snow White' event in Spain.

    Comment criticizing Disney's Snow White event, suggesting it should've been on Disney+.

    Comment criticizing a tiny birthday party event related to Disney's Snow White in Spain.

    User comment on Snow White's appearance compared to the film.

    Comment criticizing Snow White event, suggesting a 2D animation would be better.

    Comment on Disney's 'Snow White' event saying, "This movie is gonna tank," with a laughing emoji.

    Instagram comment critiquing Disney's 'Snow White' event in Spain for low attendance.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment mocking tiny birthday party event, suggesting it could have been an email, with 11 likes.

    Screenshot of a comment criticizing Disney's Snow White event as a private gathering.

    User thr4shin_jack comments on 'Snow White' event in Spain with sarcasm about ticket urgency.

    Comment expressing disappointment with Disney's handling of 'Snow White' story and event.

    Comment on Disney's Snow White event describes it humorously as a tiny birthday party with few fans.

    Comment on 'Snow White' event in Spain highlighting influencers, lacks local attendees, described as inclusive with clown emoji.

    Comment criticizing Disney's 'Snow White' event for lacking appeal compared to the original film.

    Instagram comment critiquing a Disney 'Snow White' event in Spain, user expresses disappointment.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment criticizing Disney's 'Snow White' event in Spain for low attendance, saying the movie isn't wanted in theaters.

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    30

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    0
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    30

    Open list comments

    0

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Marina is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor of Social Science. In her spare time, you can find her baking, reading, or watching documentaries. Her main areas of interest are pop culture, literature, and education.

    Read less »
    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Marina is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor of Social Science. In her spare time, you can find her baking, reading, or watching documentaries. Her main areas of interest are pop culture, literature, and education.

    Read less »
    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    Read less »
    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    POST
    Back to Homepage
    More about News
    Homepage
    Trending
    News
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in News Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Related on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda