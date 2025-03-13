“Tiny Birthday Party”: Disney’s ‘Snow White’ Event In Spain Brutally Roasted After Few Show Up

ADVERTISEMENT

The criticism of Disney’s Snow White remake continued as the film’s premiere in Spain was brutally roasted on social media.

As Variety reported, the studio decided to scale back its Hollywood premiere over multiple controversies surrounding the casting of Rachel Zegler and the use of CGI for the seven dwarfs.

The cast traveled to Spain for the European premiere to present the live-action remake at the Alcázar of Segovia Castle, which inspired the castle in the 1937 animated film.

Highlights Snow White's premiere in Spain faced backlash on social media, with critics claiming that only a few fans showed up.

Rachel Zegler's casting as Snow White and comments on the story sparked ongoing controversy.

Disney reportedly scaled back the Hollywood premiere amid "anti-woke backlash."

A carousel posted by Disney on Instagram shows protagonist Rachel and director Marc Webb posing in front of the castle. In another photo, Rachel is seen greeting a young fan dressed as Snow White.

The Snow White premiere in Spain faced backlash online, with many critics mocking Disney’s approach to promoting the remake

The actress performed Waiting On A Wish, an original song written for the film, at the medieval castle.

“Nice try, but I’m not going to see this movie,” one critic commented, while another said, “This movie is gonna tank.”

Someone else wrote: “Looks like there is no one else there…. so kinda like most theaters when this opens.”

“Walt will not forgive you Disney……you dishonoured the name of the most iconic fantasy of the world cinema,” said a separate user. “Brave to leave the comments on,” wrote another person.

This comes after reports that Disney scaled back its Hollywood premiere due to controversies involving Rachel Zegler

Disney won’t be rolling out a robust red carpet for the film when it premieres in Hollywood this Saturday (March 15) ahead of its theatrical release on March 21. Media outlets also won’t be interviewing the stars, which is unusual for a Disney premiere.

Instead, the event will be limited to a pre-party and screening at the El Capitan Theatre, attended by Rachel and Gal Gadot, who plays the Evil Queen. Only photographers and a house crew will be present alongside the performers.

Media outlets were reportedly not invited to the event in Spain, either.

The Spanish premiere took place at the medieval Alcázar of Segovia Castle

The controversy surrounding the remake began when Rachel was cast as the princess, a character described in the fairytale as having “skin as white as snow.”

Rachel, who is of Colombian descent, attributed the complaints about her appearance differing from the original Snow White to people’s “passion” for the story.

“I interpret people’s sentiments towards this film as passion,” the 23-year-old told Vogue Mexico.

“What an honor to be a part of something that people feel so passionately about. We’re not always going to agree with everyone who surrounds us and all we can do is our best.”

The casting of Rachel, who is Latina, as Snow White sparked controversy, with people calling the studio “woke”

In addition to facing criticism for her casting as the iconic princess, Rachel has received backlash for her comments about adding a modern edge to the story.

In a 2023 interview, the actress said Snow White is “not going to be saved by the prince. She’s not going to be dreaming about true love. She’s dreaming about becoming the leader she knows she can be.”

She previously called the original 1937 film based on the Brothers Grimm fairytale “dated,” saying, “There’s a big focus on her love story with a guy who literally stalks her. Weird!”

Rachel’s modern take on the Snow White story further fueled criticism

Other fans took issue with the casting of Gal Gadot, who is Israeli, due to her political views, which differ from Rachel’s.

Gal also faced backlash for her casting as Cleopatra in an upcoming film, with critics accusing her of “whitewashing” the Queen of Egypt, who is traditionally portrayed as Arab or African.

“Nice try, but I’m not going to see this movie,” one critic commented

Another major point of controversy was the use of computer-generated imagery (CGI) for Snow White’s seven dwarfs. Games of Thrones actor Peter Dinklage called out Disney for being inclusive with Rachel’s casting but not making the same efforts with the princess’ companions.

Peter argued that the use of CGI reinforced society’s negative stereotypes of people with dwarfism.

“Literally no offense to anything, but I was sort of taken aback,” he said on the WTF With Mark Maron podcast in January 2024.

“They were very proud to cast a Latino actress as Snow White, but you’re still telling the story of ‘Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.’ Take a step back and look at what you’re doing there.”

The use of CGI for the seven dwarfs sparked controversy—despite Disney stating that it consulted with members of the dwarfism community

In a statement to Good Morning America, Disney said they were “taking a different approach” and explained that they had been consulting with members of the dwarfism community.

Martin Klebba, who voices Grumpy in the remake, expressed disappointment over Disney’s decision to scale back its premieres due to the negative reaction from a segment of society.

“I’m not disappointed in Disney. I’m disappointed in the world,” he told the New York Post.

Martin Klebba, who voices Grumpy, expressed disappointment with the negative reactions to the film

“We’ve come to this place in society where people work really hard on this movie, where Marc [Webb], the director, is probably four years into putting this together, [along with] the producers and Disney, and just because a couple of people have views that not everybody feels the same way, now we’re having to alter the fun part of making a movie, which is premieres.”

Gal Gadot faced backlash over her political views

“So I’m a little bummed, but I understand it as well,” the voice actor continued. “Disney is one of the greatest production companies of all time, so you gotta be really careful in today’s world. So I see why they did it.

“The world has come a long way. Whether you’re woke or not woke, God doesn’t make mistakes. Just be you and accepting. Accept everybody for who they are, and the world would be a great place.”

The remake will hit theaters on March 21

An insider told the Daily Mail that Disney was “anticipating an anti-woke backlash against Snow White,” which is why they decided to “reduce the media schedule to just a handful of tightly controlled press events.”

People’s comments focused on boycotting the film after its theatrical release

