Parents Hilariously Slammed After Being Furious With Disneyland’s Evil Queen For Acting Evil

A couple visiting Disneyland with their children picked the wrong Disney character to mess with—the Evil Queen.

Another visitor captured the rude interaction at the famous theme park in Anaheim, California.

“Don’t be weird like this, pls,” Serena Moran wrote in a video that has garnered 6.4 million views and over 630,000 likes.

The video shows Snow White taking a photo with a fan. In the background, her arch-nemesis asks the couple, who had reportedly asked to take a selfie with her: “Did you do your makeup yourself?”

Staying in character, the Evil Queen gave the woman a side-eye.

The couple did not accept her behavior and began to insult the Disney villain.

“Wow! You’re not an Evil Queen—you’re just ugly! You’re straight ugly!” the man shouted.

“You’re ugly! You have an ugly attitude! Be in part, be the Queen, but…” he repeated, as a crowd of onlookers watched the interaction.

The woman could also be heard yelling at the Evil Queen, accusing her of allegedly denying her a photo.

“You’re calling me ugly?” the Disney character responded, before giving the irate couple another side-eye, linking arms with Snow White, and exiting the scene together.

Over her shoulder, Snow White shouted at the couple, “You are very grumpy!”

Thousands of people condemned the pair’s behavior in the comments of the clip, arguing that Disney cast members stay immersed in their roles to keep the magic intact for both children and adults.

“They’re so entitled. The Evil Queen was just playing her role,” one netizen wrote.

“Those people should never go to Disneyland ever again if they can’t handle a cast member acting,” another said.

Meanwhile, a third commented, “Same energy as going to a haunted house and getting mad at the paid actors for scaring you,” while another simply stated, “Arguing with a Disney character is wild.”

Others shared their own interactions with Disney villains at the park. “I’m never gonna forget when I dropped my earring in front of the evil queen, and when I bent down to pick it up, she said, ‘Yes, bow, peasant.'”

“My niece said, ‘Look, the evil girl.’ She turned around and said, ‘I’m the evil Queen, honey,'” a separate user shared.

“I asked her for a hug, and she was so grossed out by it (I was 10, LMAO). It’s just her character,” wrote somebody else.

Then, others praised the Evil Queen for keeping her composure during the awkward situation.

“Their behavior is completely unacceptable. The ‘Not-So’ Evil Queen handled that FLAWLESSLY,” one user wrote, as another added, “I’m glad they stuck together and walked away. Don’t argue with the character and ruin it for your children.”

Serena, who filmed the interaction, shared in the video’s comments that she and other visitors were “all thrown off” because they initially didn’t think the couple was serious.

The video, posted on TikTok on September 27, was subsequently shared on Facebook by Star Trek actor George Takei.

“She’s called the Evil Queen for a reason, folks,” the 87-year-old actor wrote.



The Evil Queen is a character from the 1937 film Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, based on the German fairytale by the Brothers Grimm. Obsessed with being “the fairest in the land,” the villain plots the death of her beautiful stepdaughter, Princess Snow White.

She uses her dark magic powers to transform herself into an old woman and offers Snow White a poisoned apple, which puts the princess into a deep sleep.

The Queen, once voted the 10th greatest movie villain of all time by the American Film Institute, is known for being cruel, sadistic, and extremely vain.

This is not the first time a Disney cast member has been attacked by a guest. Just last month, an adult park-goer struck Winnie the Pooh on the head at Shanghai Disneyland.

The video, shared by InsideTheMagic, shows the beloved bear falling to the ground as other cast members rush to his aid.

Bored Panda has contacted Disneyland for comment.

People sided with the woman portraying the Evil Queen, arguing that the couple took her comment too seriously

