70 Star Trek Quotes To Help You Explore The Unknown
Before exploring the depths of the universe, it’s advisable to load up on phrases that might help you. If you are a fan of sci-fi shows, you know just how good Star Trek quotes are for this kind of task.
Where Star Wars phrases sound more fictitious, Star Trek ones are somewhat grounded in reality, emotional in a way. These characteristics are often captured through the words spoken by Captain Kirk and his second-in-command — Spock.
To guide a crew across the universe, you have to know how to encourage people. For this reason, Captain Kirk always has some positive sayings up his sleeve. No matter where the crew of the USS Enterprise finds themselves, Captain Kirk's quotes are always there to come to the rescue.
However, to counterbalance his positivity, you might want to read up on several Spock quotes. Since he is half-human, he lacks that much-needed emotional understanding. Naturally, he sounds either very pessimistic or wholesome. It all depends on the situation at hand.
If you are an ambitious explorer yourself, go ahead and buckle up in your seat, and prepare for the journey through some of the best science fiction quotes in the galaxy. Below, we have compiled some of the most memorable lines that this brilliant TV show is known for.
With so many Star Trek sayings on this list, make sure to upvote the ones you liked and share your favorite moments from the series in the comments. We wrote more about the series throughout the post below.
This post may include affiliate links.
“Logic is the beginning of wisdom, not the end.” — Spock
When did the Star Trek franchise begin?
On 1966, September 8th, NBC started to run the original Star Trek series, thus launching millions of people into the great unknown. During this original run, the cast included the now widely recognized William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy, and DeForest Kelley. The original series ran till June 3rd, 1969, and started a franchise that continues to be relevant even today.
“Live now; make now always the most precious time. Now will never come again.” — Jean-Luc Picard
“What does God need with a starship?” — Captain Kirk
How many Star Trek series reboots/remakes are there?
While the original series might have ended in 1969 with about 3 seasons, the franchise lived on through reboots. The series was rebooted or remade five times for broadcast television, three times for streaming services, and in animated form. Discovery (2017–present), the live-action television series Strange New Worlds (2022–present) and a few animated adaptations are being made today.
“Insufficient facts always invite danger.” — Spock
“Perhaps man wasn’t meant for paradise. Maybe he was meant to claw, to scratch all the way.” — Captain Kirk
How many movies does Star Trek have?
Like with all franchises, its movies are made to fulfill the wishes of people who want to see this galactic series on big screens in theaters. The thirteen Star Trek movies are somewhat based on the original or The Next Generation series. Even J.J. Abrams started his trilogy, which has earned some acclaim.
“Emotions are alien to me. I’m a scientist.” — Spock
How popular is Star Trek today?
As decades passed and more sci-fi series came, Star Trek gathered quite a list of rivals. However, with the genre's popularity picking up speed, Star Trek has become more relevant and aged like fine wine. Today, you can find the series and movies on multiple streaming services and sometimes broadcast TV.
“Live long, and prosper.”— Spock
“I’m a doctor, not a mechanic.” — Dr. McCoy
“One man cannot summon the future.” — Spock
“Without freedom of choice there is no creativity.” — Captain James T. Kirk
Data: "Spot, you are disrupting my ability to work."
[he puts Spot to the floor, but she jumps back on Data's desk]
Spot: "Meow."
Data: "Vamoose, ye little varmint!"
“Could you please continue the petty bickering? I find it most intriguing.” — Data
“You may find that having is not so pleasing a thing as wanting. This is not logical, but it is often true.” — Spock
“Well, I know this much: We can’t avoid the future.” — William T. Riker
“I’m a doctor, not an escalator.” — Dr. McCoy
“The only person you’re truly competing against is yourself.” — Jean-Luc Picard
“Fear is the true enemy. The only enemy.” — William T. Riker
“Change is the essential process of all existence.” — Spock
“If we’re going to be damned, let’s be damned for what we really are.” — Jean-Luc Picard
“Computers make excellent and efficient servants, but I have no wish to serve under them.” — Spock
“Things are only impossible until they are not.” — Jean-Luc Picard
“If we resist, we die. If we don’t resist… we die.” — William T. Riker
“Humans do have an amazing capacity for believing what they choose — and excluding that which is painful.” — Spock
“You can use logic to justify almost anything. That’s its power. And its flaw.” — Captain Kathryn Janeway
"Doesn't love always begin that way? With the illusion more real than the woman?" — Jean-Luc Picard
“Highly illogical.” — Spock
“It is possible to commit no errors and still lose. That is not a weakness. That is life.” — Jean-Luc Picard
"Blondes and jazz seldom go together." — Commander William T. Riker
“I am a doctor, not a bricklayer.” — Dr. McCoy
“Make it so!” — Jean-Luc Picard
“Yes, sir. I am attempting to fill a silent moment with non-relevant conversation.” — Data
“In critical moments, men sometimes see exactly what they wish to see.” — Spock
“I would gladly risk feeling bad at times if it also meant that I could taste my dessert. — Data
“Sometimes a feeling is all we humans have to go on.” — Captain Kirk
“Madness has no purpose. Or reason. But it may have a goal.” — Spock
“You mind your place, mister, or you’ll be wearing concrete galoshes.” — Scotty
“Confidence is faith in oneself. It can’t easily be given by another.” — Deanna Troi
“I have been and always shall be your friend.” — Spock
“A man either lives life as it happens to him, meets it head-on and licks it, or he turns his back on it and starts to wither away.” — Dr. Boyce
“Without followers, evil cannot spread.” — Spock
“They used to say that if man was meant to fly, he’d have wings. But he did fly. He discovered he had to.” — Captain Kirk
"For them there are only two choices, one or zero - yes or no." — William T. Riker
“We prefer to help ourselves. We make mistakes, but we’re human–and maybe that’s the word that best explains us.” — James T. Kirk
“I am pleased to see that we have differences. May we together become greater than the sum of both of us.” — Surak
“But one man can change the present!” — Kirk
“It is the lot of ‘man’ to strive no matter how content he is.” — Spock
“There is a way out of every box, a solution to every puzzle; it’s just a matter of finding it.” — Jean-Luc Picard
"[in French] In our hearts, we are all Parisians." — Minuet and Captain Jean-Luc Picard
“Please, Mrs. Troi! … and it’s Worf, not Woof.” — Lt. Worf
“Just before they went into warp, I beamed the whole kit and kaboodle into their engine room, where they’ll be no tribble at all.” — Scotty
“I am not a merry man.” — Lt. Worf
“Sharing an orbit with God is no small experience.” — Deanna Troi
“I have been told that patience is sometimes a more effective weapon than the sword.” — Lt. Worf
“I canna change the laws of physics! I’ve got to have thirty minutes!” — Scotty
“The prejudices people feel about each other disappear when they get to know each other.” — Captain Kirk
“Engage!” — Jean-Luc Picard
“A lie is a very poor way to say hello.” — Edith Keeler
“A species that enslaves other beings is hardly superior, mentally or otherwise.” — Captain Kirk
“Curious, how often you humans manage that which you do not want.” — Spock
“It’s not safe out here. It’s wondrous, with treasures to satiate desires both subtle and gross; but it’s not for the timid.” — Q
“With the first link, the chain is forged. The first speech censored, the first thought forbidden, the first freedom denied, chains us all irrevocably.” — Jean-Luc Picard
“To all mankind: May we never find space so vast, planets so cold, heart and mind so empty, that we cannot fill them with love and warmth.” — Garth
“Improve a mechanical device and you may double productivity. But improve man, you gain a thousandfold.” — Khan Noonien Singh
Commander William T. Riker: "Too real!"
Bass Player: "You got that straight, Slim. Too real is too right."
“Flair is what marks the difference between artistry and mere competence.” — William T. Riker
“Leave bigotry in your quarters; there’s no room for it on the bridge.” — Captain Kirk
“When governments murder those who speak the truth, it is time to get new governments.” — Diane Duane
"Gentlemen - if this is what you call 'enhancement', you've got a gift for understatement." — William T. Riker
“To boldly go where no man has gone before.” — James T. Kirk
“Compassion: That’s the one thing no machine ever had. Maybe it’s the one thing that keeps men ahead of them.” — Dr. McCoy