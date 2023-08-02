Before exploring the depths of the universe, it’s advisable to load up on phrases that might help you. If you are a fan of sci-fi shows, you know just how good Star Trek quotes are for this kind of task.

Where Star Wars phrases sound more fictitious, Star Trek ones are somewhat grounded in reality, emotional in a way. These characteristics are often captured through the words spoken by Captain Kirk and his second-in-command — Spock.

To guide a crew across the universe, you have to know how to encourage people. For this reason, Captain Kirk always has some positive sayings up his sleeve. No matter where the crew of the USS Enterprise finds themselves, Captain Kirk's quotes are always there to come to the rescue.

However, to counterbalance his positivity, you might want to read up on several Spock quotes. Since he is half-human, he lacks that much-needed emotional understanding. Naturally, he sounds either very pessimistic or wholesome. It all depends on the situation at hand.

If you are an ambitious explorer yourself, go ahead and buckle up in your seat, and prepare for the journey through some of the best science fiction quotes in the galaxy. Below, we have compiled some of the most memorable lines that this brilliant TV show is known for.

With so many Star Trek sayings on this list, make sure to upvote the ones you liked and share your favorite moments from the series in the comments. We wrote more about the series throughout the post below.