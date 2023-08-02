Before exploring the depths of the universe, it’s advisable to load up on phrases that might help you. If you are a fan of sci-fi shows, you know just how good Star Trek quotes are for this kind of task.

Where Star Wars phrases sound more fictitious, Star Trek ones are somewhat grounded in reality, emotional in a way. These characteristics are often captured through the words spoken by Captain Kirk and his second-in-command — Spock.

To guide a crew across the universe, you have to know how to encourage people. For this reason, Captain Kirk always has some positive sayings up his sleeve. No matter where the crew of the USS Enterprise finds themselves, Captain Kirk's quotes are always there to come to the rescue. 

However, to counterbalance his positivity, you might want to read up on several Spock quotes. Since he is half-human, he lacks that much-needed emotional understanding. Naturally, he sounds either very pessimistic or wholesome. It all depends on the situation at hand.

If you are an ambitious explorer yourself, go ahead and buckle up in your seat, and prepare for the journey through some of the best science fiction quotes in the galaxy. Below, we have compiled some of the most memorable lines that this brilliant TV show is known for.

With so many Star Trek sayings on this list, make sure to upvote the ones you liked and share your favorite moments from the series in the comments. We wrote more about the series throughout the post below.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Doctor McCoy looking at Spock “Logic is the beginning of wisdom, not the end.” — Spock

Report

10points
POST

When did the Star Trek franchise begin?


On 1966, September 8th, NBC started to run the original Star Trek series, thus launching millions of people into the great unknown. During this original run, the cast included the now widely recognized William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy, and DeForest Kelley. The original series ran till June 3rd, 1969, and started a franchise that continues to be relevant even today.
#2

Jean-Luc Picard talking “Live now; make now always the most precious time. Now will never come again.” — Jean-Luc Picard

Report

10points
POST
#3

Captain Kirk looking reminiscingly “What does God need with a starship?” — Captain Kirk

Report

9points
POST

How many Star Trek series reboots/remakes are there?


While the original series might have ended in 1969 with about 3 seasons, the franchise lived on through reboots. The series was rebooted or remade five times for broadcast television, three times for streaming services, and in animated form. Discovery (2017–present), the live-action television series Strange New Worlds (2022–present) and a few animated adaptations are being made today.
#4

Spock looking worried “Insufficient facts always invite danger.” — Spock

Report

9points
POST
#5

Captain Kirk looking out somewhere “Perhaps man wasn’t meant for paradise. Maybe he was meant to claw, to scratch all the way.” — Captain Kirk

Report

9points
POST

How many movies does Star Trek have? 


Like with all franchises, its movies are made to fulfill the wishes of people who want to see this galactic series on big screens in theaters. The thirteen Star Trek movies are somewhat based on the original or The Next Generation series. Even J.J. Abrams started his trilogy, which has earned some acclaim.
#6

Spock sitting next to a table with hands together “Emotions are alien to me. I’m a scientist.” — Spock

Report

9points
POST

How popular is Star Trek today?


As decades passed and more sci-fi series came, Star Trek gathered quite a list of rivals. However, with the genre's popularity picking up speed, Star Trek has become more relevant and aged like fine wine. Today, you can find the series and movies on multiple streaming services and sometimes broadcast TV.
#7

Close up of spock while he is talking “Live long, and prosper.”— Spock

Report

9points
POST
#8

“I’m a doctor, not a mechanic.” — Dr. McCoy

Report

8points
POST
#9

“One man cannot summon the future.” — Spock

Report

8points
POST
#10

Captain James T. Kirk looking at something “Without freedom of choice there is no creativity.” — Captain James T. Kirk

Report

8points
POST
#11

Data looking closely at a cat that's laying down Data: "Spot, you are disrupting my ability to work."
[he puts Spot to the floor, but she jumps back on Data's desk]

Spot: "Meow."

Data: "Vamoose, ye little varmint!"

Report

8points
POST
#12

data looking concerned “Could you please continue the petty bickering? I find it most intriguing.” — Data

Report

7points
POST
#13

Spock looking over the deck at someone “You may find that having is not so pleasing a thing as wanting. This is not logical, but it is often true.” — Spock

Report

7points
POST
#14

“Well, I know this much: We can’t avoid the future.” — William T. Riker

Report

7points
POST
#15

Crew members helping a lady down a rock “I’m a doctor, not an escalator.” — Dr. McCoy

Report

7points
POST
#16

“The only person you’re truly competing against is yourself.” — Jean-Luc Picard

Report

7points
POST
#17

Jean-Luc Picard and William T. Riker looking over the crew “Fear is the true enemy. The only enemy.” — William T. Riker

Report

7points
POST
#18

“Change is the essential process of all existence.” — Spock

Report

7points
POST
#19

Jean-Luc Picard standing in a robe looking shirt “If we’re going to be damned, let’s be damned for what we really are.” — Jean-Luc Picard

Report

7points
POST
#20

Spock working “Computers make excellent and efficient servants, but I have no wish to serve under them.” — Spock

Report

7points
POST
#21

Jean-Luc Picard with some things attached to his head “Things are only impossible until they are not.” — Jean-Luc Picard

Report

7points
POST
#22

William T. Riker looking at someone “If we resist, we die. If we don’t resist… we die.” — William T. Riker

Report

7points
POST
#23

“Humans do have an amazing capacity for believing what they choose — and excluding that which is painful.” — Spock

Report

7points
POST
#24

Captain Kathryn Janeway looking up “You can use logic to justify almost anything. That’s its power. And its flaw.” — Captain Kathryn Janeway

Report

7points
POST
#25

Jean-Luc Picard looking concerned "Doesn't love always begin that way? With the illusion more real than the woman?" — Jean-Luc Picard

Report

7points
POST
#26

spock looking menacingly “Highly illogical.” — Spock

Report

7points
POST
#27

“It is possible to commit no errors and still lose. That is not a weakness. That is life.” — Jean-Luc Picard

Report

7points
POST
#28

William T. Riker and Jean-Luc Picard talking with a woman "Blondes and jazz seldom go together." — Commander William T. Riker

Report

7points
POST
#29

Dr. McCoy talking “I am a doctor, not a bricklayer.” — Dr. McCoy

Report

6points
POST
#30

“Make it so!” — Jean-Luc Picard

Report

6points
POST
#31

Data talking “Yes, sir. I am attempting to fill a silent moment with non-relevant conversation.” — Data

Report

6points
POST
#32

Spock talking “In critical moments, men sometimes see exactly what they wish to see.” — Spock

Report

6points
POST
#33

Data standing in a forest looking a little surprised “I would gladly risk feeling bad at times if it also meant that I could taste my dessert. — Data

Report

6points
POST
#34

close-up of Captain Kirk “Sometimes a feeling is all we humans have to go on.” — Captain Kirk

Report

6points
POST
#35

Close up of Spock “Madness has no purpose. Or reason. But it may have a goal.” — Spock

Report

6points
POST
#36

Close-up of Scotty “You mind your place, mister, or you’ll be wearing concrete galoshes.” — Scotty

Report

6points
POST
#37

Deanna Troi looking over “Confidence is faith in oneself. It can’t easily be given by another.” — Deanna Troi

Report

6points
POST
#38

“I have been and always shall be your friend.” — Spock

Report

6points
POST
#39

Dr. Boyce talking “A man either lives life as it happens to him, meets it head-on and licks it, or he turns his back on it and starts to wither away.” — Dr. Boyce

Report

6points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#40

“Without followers, evil cannot spread.” — Spock

Report

6points
POST
#41

“They used to say that if man was meant to fly, he’d have wings. But he did fly. He discovered he had to.” — Captain Kirk

Report

6points
POST
#42

"For them there are only two choices, one or zero - yes or no." — William T. Riker

Report

6points
POST
#43

James T. Kirk talking passionately “We prefer to help ourselves. We make mistakes, but we’re human–and maybe that’s the word that best explains us.” — James T. Kirk

Report

6points
POST
#44

“I am pleased to see that we have differences. May we together become greater than the sum of both of us.” — Surak

Report

6points
POST
#45

“But one man can change the present!” — Kirk

Report

6points
POST
#46

Spock looking very concerned at the control panel “It is the lot of ‘man’ to strive no matter how content he is.” — Spock

Report

6points
POST
#47

“There is a way out of every box, a solution to every puzzle; it’s just a matter of finding it.” — Jean-Luc Picard

Report

6points
POST
#48

Minuet and Captain Jean-Luc Picard and Kirk sitting at a table "[in French] In our hearts, we are all Parisians." — Minuet and Captain Jean-Luc Picard

Report

6points
POST
#49

“Please, Mrs. Troi! … and it’s Worf, not Woof.” — Lt. Worf

Report

5points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#50

Scotty looking very worried and sweaty “Just before they went into warp, I beamed the whole kit and kaboodle into their engine room, where they’ll be no tribble at all.” — Scotty

Report

5points
POST
#51

“I am not a merry man.” — Lt. Worf

Report

5points
POST
#52

Deanna Troi smiling in a very friendly manner “Sharing an orbit with God is no small experience.” — Deanna Troi

Report

5points
POST
#53

Lt. Worf looking over at someone “I have been told that patience is sometimes a more effective weapon than the sword.” — Lt. Worf

Report

5points
POST
#54

Scotty looking concerned “I canna change the laws of physics! I’ve got to have thirty minutes!” — Scotty

Report

5points
POST
#55

“The prejudices people feel about each other disappear when they get to know each other.” — Captain Kirk

Report

5points
POST
#56

Jean-Luc Picard speaking “Engage!” — Jean-Luc Picard

Report

5points
POST
#57

Edith Keeler and Kirk looking up at something “A lie is a very poor way to say hello.” — Edith Keeler

Report

5points
POST
#58

Captain Kirk side-eyeing something “A species that enslaves other beings is hardly superior, mentally or otherwise.” — Captain Kirk

Report

5points
POST
#59

“Curious, how often you humans manage that which you do not want.” — Spock

Report

5points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#60

Q looking intensely at something “It’s not safe out here. It’s wondrous, with treasures to satiate desires both subtle and gross; but it’s not for the timid.” — Q

Report

5points
POST
#61

“With the first link, the chain is forged. The first speech censored, the first thought forbidden, the first freedom denied, chains us all irrevocably.” — Jean-Luc Picard

Report

5points
POST
#62

Garth looking proud “To all mankind: May we never find space so vast, planets so cold, heart and mind so empty, that we cannot fill them with love and warmth.” — Garth

Report

5points
POST
#63

“Improve a mechanical device and you may double productivity. But improve man, you gain a thousandfold.” — Khan Noonien Singh

Report

5points
POST
#64

William T. Riker playing an instrument Commander William T. Riker: "Too real!"
Bass Player: "You got that straight, Slim. Too real is too right."

Report

5points
POST
#65

“Flair is what marks the difference between artistry and mere competence.” — William T. Riker

Report

4points
POST
#66

Captain Kirk looking at someone with a pitiful look “Leave bigotry in your quarters; there’s no room for it on the bridge.” — Captain Kirk

Report

4points
POST
#67

“When governments murder those who speak the truth, it is time to get new governments.” — Diane Duane

Report

4points
POST
#68

"Gentlemen - if this is what you call 'enhancement', you've got a gift for understatement." — William T. Riker

Report

4points
POST
#69

“To boldly go where no man has gone before.” — James T. Kirk

Report

4points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#70

“Compassion: That’s the one thing no machine ever had. Maybe it’s the one thing that keeps men ahead of them.” — Dr. McCoy

Report

3points
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!