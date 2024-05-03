Lastly, we were wondering if, looking back on his earlier creations, Curtis feels he has evolved as an artist since then. He told us: “I’ve had very little formal training in Photoshop, so I’ve very much learnt as I go. I still only really know the basics, but I know them well. Over time I’ve got more particular about how my images look. I’ll often focus in on tiny details that nobody will ever see in a compressed version on Instagram, but I’ll know! I’m keen for Things I Have Drawn to develop in other ways too. As Gen-AI has started to make everything easier and quicker, I’ve begun to focus more on craft-based skills such as drawing and painting – in other words, creating detailed versions of kids’ drawings in pencil or paint. I’ve recently started featuring these on my Instagram feed. The problem is, they take ages as well, but I love doing it, so I’ll stick with it for a while yet, I think.”

Tom added: “The other thing is that I’ve become increasingly aware of how important it is to encourage kids to draw. There are so many distractions these days – so many reasons for them not to pick up a pencil and paper and start scribbling away – that I’m determined to carry on doing Things I Have Drawn. If it inspires just a handful of children to draw a picture of a bird, animal or flower – I’ll be satisfied it’s doing some good.”