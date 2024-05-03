ADVERTISEMENT

Chris Comics is a twice-weekly webcomic about a silly guy named Chris. Chris has a way of annoying his roommate, Matthew, and is a total idiot. Matthew is always sad. See what they get into in this slice-of-life comic!

You can find more Chris Comics on the links below!

More info: chriscomics.thecomicseries.com | comicfury.com

#1

The Trip Begins!

The Trip Begins!

#2

Kriss Comics

Kriss Comics

#3

Yum! Pizza!

Yum! Pizza!

#4

Just Take The Lip Balm, Chris

Just Take The Lip Balm, Chris

#5

Matthew Has A Joke

Matthew Has A Joke

#6

Don’t Even Joke About That, Chris

Don't Even Joke About That, Chris

#7

Chris Finds A Parrot! Chris Finds A Parrot!

Chris Finds A Parrot!

#8

What A Tragic Loss

What A Tragic Loss

#9

Dieting Is Hard

Dieting Is Hard

#10

Chris Needs An Explanation

Chris Needs An Explanation

#11

Crying Over Expired Milk

Crying Over Expired Milk

#12

Never Read The Back

Never Read The Back

#13

Mount Everest

Mount Everest

#14

What’s Better Than A Watermelon?

What's Better Than A Watermelon?

#15

Green

Green

#16

Adorable

Adorable

#17

Cake?

Cake?

#18

Kiss Comics

Kiss Comics

#19

DIY Wireless Earbuds

DIY Wireless Earbuds

#20

Pillow Fort

Pillow Fort

