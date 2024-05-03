I Drew 20 Chuckle-Worthy Comics
Chris Comics is a twice-weekly webcomic about a silly guy named Chris. Chris has a way of annoying his roommate, Matthew, and is a total idiot. Matthew is always sad. See what they get into in this slice-of-life comic!
You can find more Chris Comics on the links below!
More info: chriscomics.thecomicseries.com | comicfury.com
The Trip Begins!
Yum! Pizza!
Just Take The Lip Balm, Chris
Matthew Has A Joke
Don’t Even Joke About That, Chris
Chris Finds A Parrot! Chris Finds A Parrot!
What A Tragic Loss
Dieting Is Hard
Chris Needs An Explanation
Crying Over Expired Milk
Never Read The Back
Mount Everest
What’s Better Than A Watermelon?
Green
Adorable
Cake?
DIY Wireless Earbuds
Pillow Fort
Hello, Allison. I love these comics. Very funny. 😄 BP, more of this please. 🙂
