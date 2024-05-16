55 Comics About Struggles In A Girl’s Life That You Might Relate To By ‘Shreya Animation’Interview With Artist
If you’re a girl, you've probably had a moment in your life when you thought being a boy must be so much easier. Well, I'm not sure if boys ever have any similar questions spinning in their heads, but if they do, here’s something that might make them happy they’re not one of us. Or perhaps not!
Now, if you're a girl, you're in the right place, because we'd like to introduce you to the new artist making her debut on Bored Panda. The series 'Sheya Animation' focuses on the everyday life of girls and all the dilemmas many of them might have. These relatable comics showcase situations that almost all women have faced at some point in their lives, and some younger ladies are probably still experiencing.
Scroll down to see a collection of comics we selected for you and to find out more about their author.
Bored Panda reached out to the illustrator behind the ‘Sheya Animation’ series and asked some questions regarding her work. Firstly, we wanted to know what inspired the artist to start creating comics, and we learned that: “I got inspired by other cartoonists and animators, mostly, and how funny they are, and I also wanted to create my own fan base and started creating my cartoons.”
The fact that the series is inspired by the author’s personal experiences makes it honest and relatable to many girls out there. As the illustrator shared with us: “My cartoon strips mainly follow a slice-of-life kind of pattern, childhood memories and day-to-day life are what my cartoons represent.”
As the artist shared with us when asked about more details about the characters featured in her comics: "The main character is a girl in her early to mid-twenties, and her parents and friends appear from time to time."
We were also wondering how the creator of the 'Sheya Animation' series comes up with ideas for her new strips. We found out: "I basically draw from my own experiences or something interesting I heard from a friend. And sometimes it's pure imagination."
Lastly, the artist told us what motivates her to create her comic series: “I like to make people laugh, and if my cartoons are making people laugh or smile, that's what my biggest influence is.”