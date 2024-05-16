ADVERTISEMENT

If you’re a girl, you've probably had a moment in your life when you thought being a boy must be so much easier. Well, I'm not sure if boys ever have any similar questions spinning in their heads, but if they do, here’s something that might make them happy they’re not one of us. Or perhaps not!

Now, if you're a girl, you're in the right place, because we'd like to introduce you to the new artist making her debut on Bored Panda. The series 'Sheya Animation' focuses on the everyday life of girls and all the dilemmas many of them might have. These relatable comics showcase situations that almost all women have faced at some point in their lives, and some younger ladies are probably still experiencing.

Scroll down to see a collection of comics we selected for you and to find out more about their author.

More info: Instagram | Facebook