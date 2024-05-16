Hey Pandas, AITA For Getting Upset At My Sister’s Boyfriend Over Valentine’s?

ADVERTISEMENT

Moderator’s note:

If you find yourself disagreeing with this person’s actions, we encourage you not to downvote the post. Instead, kindly express your opinions in the comments. We recommend maintaining politeness and articulating your thoughts with well-constructed arguments.

Both my sister and I have boyfriends. We are close in age and have been good friends since we were young. My sister (let’s call her Alice) is a very romantic person by nature and has been with her boyfriend (Trevor) for over a year. She adores him, and he seems nice.

My boyfriend and I got together just before Valentine’s, and I am not nearly as romantic, and my boyfriend knows that.

When Alice and I discussed Valentine’s plans (as girls do), she was super hyped about it

Share icon

Image credits: Vincenzo Landino (not the actual photo)

She was planning this whole night with Trevor, with her wearing his favorite dress and going to a nice restaurant and everything.

I was happy for her because I know how much she loves all that romantic stuff… My boyfriend and I just planned to hang out that day instead of “doing” something because our relationship was new.

Come Valentine’s, my boyfriend shows up with roses, a whole bag of chocolates and candy, a stuffed animal with hearts, a hand-written card, and everything

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: JESHOOTS.COM (not the actual photo)

It was a little excessive, but it made me feel very special, and I know he tried so hard.

I was so excited to hear how Alice’s Valentine’s went too.

But when I talked to her, she was just like, “Oh, we didn’t do anything”

Share icon

Image credits: Luca Iaconelli (not the actual photo)

I was like, “Oh, no. Why?”

She just said that Trevor “doesn’t really do Valentine’s.” I thought it was a lame answer, so I pried a little further, and he didn’t get her flowers or anything and didn’t even want a date night. She kept saying things like, “Oh, but I’m not really a flower girl anyway.”

I was kinda upset at Trevor because she was so excited and had made plans, but my boyfriend says it’s none of my business, really.

My boyfriend says Trevor has been in several relationships, so maybe Valentine’s isn’t special anymore, but I think he could have at least done it for her sake.

AITA for being upset, or is it really none of my business, and maybe I’m being too sensitive?

Moderator’s note:

Please note that the images included in this article are for illustrative purposes only and do not represent the actual individuals or items discussed in the story.

ADVERTISEMENT

If you have a comparable experience or story you’d like to tell, we welcome your submissions. Click here to share your story with Bored Panda.