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Sister Thinks Woman’s Allergy Is A Lie, Her “Test” Gets Her Arrested
Close-up of distressed woman holding her head, expressing anxiety related to allergy dispute and arrest incident.
Family, Relationships

Sister Thinks Woman’s Allergy Is A Lie, Her “Test” Gets Her Arrested

kornelija.v Kornelija Viečaitė BoredPanda staff
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Food allergies are no joke — they can be a life-threatening condition. People can be allergic to many things, such as nuts, latex, and citrus, but one of the most common is shellfish allergy. Research shows that around 2% of the world’s population has a shellfish allergy, and 0.9% report a challenge-confirmed allergy.

This woman was allergic to shellfish, too, yet her sister didn’t believe it. So, she decided to play a game: she “tested” her sister’s allergies by feeding her shellfish. What followed was akin to a scene from a chaotic Hollywood movie: an ambulance, lots of shouting, threats to call the police, and family drama on a scale not experienced by most.

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    A woman shared a story about how her sister almost got her to meet her maker by “testing” her allergies

    Image credits: Breville USA / flickr (not the actual photo)

    The sister didn’t believe her sibling was allergic to shellfish and fed it to her on purpose

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    Image credits: Curated Lifestyle / unsplash (not the actual photo)

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    Image credits: anon

    In the comments, the woman shared more about her troubled dynamic with her sister

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    The story left many people speechless: “Your sister has to face consequences”

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    Image credits: Ahmet Kurt / unsplash (not the actual photo)

    In an update, the woman shared what she planned to do next about her sister and mother

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    Image credits: anon

    People didn’t shy away from reacting harshly: “Your sister needs to be either in jail or in a mental ward”

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    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi there, fellow pandas! As a person (over)educated both in social sciences and literature, I'm most interested in how we connect and behave online (and sometimes in real life too.) The human experience is weird, so I try my best to put its peculiarities in writing. As a person who grew up chronically online, I now try to marry two sides of myself: the one who knows too much about MySpace, and the one who can't settle and needs to see every corner of the world.

    Read less »
    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi there, fellow pandas! As a person (over)educated both in social sciences and literature, I'm most interested in how we connect and behave online (and sometimes in real life too.) The human experience is weird, so I try my best to put its peculiarities in writing. As a person who grew up chronically online, I now try to marry two sides of myself: the one who knows too much about MySpace, and the one who can't settle and needs to see every corner of the world.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
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    juliesnelling avatar
    Julie S
    Julie S
    Community Member
    Premium     23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why do so many people not believe someone when they say they have an allergy. It's completely mad.

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    User avatar
    POST
    juliesnelling avatar
    Julie S
    Julie S
    Community Member
    Premium     23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why do so many people not believe someone when they say they have an allergy. It's completely mad.

    1
    1point
    reply
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