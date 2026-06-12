Sister Thinks Woman’s Allergy Is A Lie, Her “Test” Gets Her Arrested

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Food allergies are no joke — they can be a life-threatening condition. People can be allergic to many things, such as nuts, latex, and citrus, but one of the most common is shellfish allergy. Research shows that around 2% of the world’s population has a shellfish allergy, and 0.9% report a challenge-confirmed allergy.

This woman was allergic to shellfish, too, yet her sister didn’t believe it. So, she decided to play a game: she “tested” her sister’s allergies by feeding her shellfish. What followed was akin to a scene from a chaotic Hollywood movie: an ambulance, lots of shouting, threats to call the police, and family drama on a scale not experienced by most.

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A woman shared a story about how her sister almost got her to meet her maker by “testing” her allergies

Image credits: Breville USA / flickr (not the actual photo)

The sister didn’t believe her sibling was allergic to shellfish and fed it to her on purpose

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Image credits: Curated Lifestyle / unsplash (not the actual photo)

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Image credits: anon

In the comments, the woman shared more about her troubled dynamic with her sister

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The story left many people speechless: “Your sister has to face consequences”

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Image credits: Ahmet Kurt / unsplash (not the actual photo)

In an update, the woman shared what she planned to do next about her sister and mother

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Image credits: anon

People didn’t shy away from reacting harshly: “Your sister needs to be either in jail or in a mental ward”

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