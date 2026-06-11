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Allergies can take over a person’s whole life, which is why their friends and family members need to accommodate them. Luckily, there are many folks who are willing to go the extra mile to help their allergic loved one, but they might lose their minds if it all turns out to be a lie.

This is what happened to a woman who used to buy expensive ingredients and spend hours catering to her mother-in-law’s egg and salt allergy, until one incident exposed it all as fake. This shocked the woman, and she publicly shamed her lying in-law.

More info: Reddit

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Some people just don’t like certain foods, but that doesn’t mean that they need to make up a food allergy just to avoid those dishes

Image credits: wavebreakmedia_micro / Magnific (not the actual photo)

The poster explained that her mother-in-law had severe food intolerances toward egg, salt, and ginger, which is why she made separate food for her most of the time

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Image credits: muhammad.abdullah / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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During a birthday party, the woman went to get her mother-in-law a dessert she had made especially for her, but was shocked when she was eating the one with egg and salt in it

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Image credits: Brock Wegner / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

When the woman questioned her mother-in-law, the older lady explained that she wasn’t technically allergic and that she just didn’t like the taste of eggs

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Image credits: cupcakebetty

This angered the woman, who called her mother-in-law out on her lies, but the older lady instead demanded an apology from her for publicly exposing her behavior

The poster shared that, ever since she had known her mother-in-law, she had always been aware of the older woman’s allergies to salt, ginger, and eggs. That’s why the OP kept making an effort to cater to her husband’s mom’s needs by cooking alternative meals and even getting her new utensils to eat from.

According to experts, when someone has severe food intolerances like this, it’s important for their loved ones to try to make accommodations for them. This could involve simple actions like providing them with a safe alternative meal, labeling the ingredients of the food, or just checking in about what they might need.

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Since the poster had already been doing all of that, she also made sure that there would be two desserts at her sister-in-law’s birthday party. One of them was a special recipe of hers that required a lot of eggs and salt, so she made another mousse instead for her mother-in-law to enjoy.

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It’s definitely important when hosting someone with allergies to let them know what is being served ahead of time. Health advisors explain that this can help them know exactly what to eat when they get to a party, or allow them to figure out whether they need to bring their own meals.

Image credits: freepik / Magnific (not the actual photo)

Even though the poster had told her mother-in-law exactly which mousse to have, she was shocked when she later saw her devouring the dessert that was bad for her. That’s why she questioned the older woman about it, and was livid when she got to know that her husband’s mom wasn’t allergic at all.

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Although it might seem odd for someone to lie about their food intolerances like this, research actually shows that some folks do confuse a dislike of certain ingredients with an allergy. That’s why it’s important for people to get checked out to see whether they truly can’t stomach certain foods or if it’s a milder condition they’re dealing with.

In this particular case, it seems the older woman simply didn’t like eating eggs, which is why she pretended she was allergic. This obviously didn’t go down well with the poster, who had spent years catering to her mother-in-law’s supposed condition, just to make her feel safe.

That’s why the OP finally decided to call her husband’s mom out in front of everybody, and they also agreed that the woman shouldn’t have faked her allergies. Unfortunately, this made her very mad, and she later sent a text demanding an apology from the poster for publicly shaming her.

Do you think the woman was justified in standing up to her mother-in-law, or should she have said nothing about the situation? We’d love to hear your thoughts on this matter.

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People were shocked that the older woman would make up a lie about such a serious matter, and were glad that her secret was revealed so publicly

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