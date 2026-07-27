101 Hilariously Awful Design Fails That Someone Should Be Held Responsible For
Good design has a few simple rules: simplicity, clarity, and visual appeal. Some designs, however, fail to execute all of these criteria. Bad design can be disappointing; it can be dull and uninspiring, but when it starts to veer into the realm of the offensive, that’s when you know you have a problem.
Bored Panda has made you a compilation of signs, labels, and other awfully designed objects that might make you say: “Who approved this?” There’s no way such inappropriate designs could’ve made it through a professional’s eyes, yet they did, it seems. Check these out if you’re looking for a few moments to laugh, cringe, and shake your head in ridiculous disbelief.
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Ah Yes, The 5 P’s
Buy A Man Eat Fish
I’m Proud To Say This Only Took Me 5 Minutes To Figure Out
This Terribly Worded Sign I Saw Today. Sorry, I’ll Pick Up My Dog’s Poop... Wouldn’t Want To Ruin Your Child Eating Experience
They don't clean up after themselves. that's why you see pacifiers, shoes and socks everywhere. sometimes they even let them roam before eating them and in summer they wash them at the river. /jk
The Gender Of The Arms Is Super Important
A Sign That Looks Like It Says "Follow Someone Home"
In my defence to the stalking charge I was only doing what the sign told me!
I Hope They Have A Room For Good Employees As Well
The Arrangement Of The Buttons On This Remote
Could Not Find My 102 Apartment
“Hope You Brought Urine”
Letters Are Not Aligned Well. But The Water Is Fart Free!
What?
Toilet Seat Makes It Looks Like Someone Didn't Quite Make It
…
Directions to the school? Take a hard right.
Well, My Night Was Almost Ruined
I would swap the pills in the bottles and wait....
"We Need To Decorate The Toilet For The Disabled." "Say No More"
As We All Know Batman's Mom Is A Very Well Known Superhero
Great To Know That Both Genders Can Use This Elevator
Something else for the Christian Conservatives can be in a rage about!
Punctuation Matters, Even On A Toilet Sign
Laugh Less
I Think Jesus Failed You This Time
Well, Now That The Floors Are Clean
Two Shops Next To Each Other. They Might Want To Think About Moving One Of The Signs Somewhere Else
Wait. Am I Alone?
"No Smoking Alcohol"
Had To Do A Double-Take Because Of This Font
The Alt Right can celebrate Valentine's day as well you know!
It Just Looks Like A Toilet
Well, Uh.... Thanks For The Warning?
This Is Horrendous
Well Then
Got This As A Gift And Honestly I Don't Want To Throw It Away Just Because It's Terribly Funny
I Really Don't Want To Know What's Under That Sticker
This Pencil Used To Say "Not Every Disability Is Visible"
Stop Doing What?
This Paper Towel Sign
Aside from the accidental racism, why would you have separate paper towels?
Promotional Poster For 'Formula Art' Accidentally Suggests A Much Gassier Business
For Reasons Unknown, South America Has Completely Been Replaced By Africa
Since A Wine Glass Naturally Looks Like The Letter 'H' And An Aircraft Like A 'Y'
Found On Amazon- Good Night, Tight Sleep To You All
Happy New, Everyone!
The Buttons To Change Temp On My Fridge
God Bless The 51 States Of America
Designed To Fail!
Champs 🥀🥀 (Found This At A School I Went To For A Chess Match)
Um Im Pretty Sure Mike Doesnt Have 2 Eyes
This Sign At A Fitness Club Is A Little Sadistic
This Sign
Sign I Saw At The Dmv
Poor Colour On This Shop Sign
What Brand Of Van Is This?
Sign At A Local Beach
The Sign Says "Teaching Kids Good Manners", But It Looks Like You're Just Yeeting The Baby Into Trash
Yep, I'll Definitely Know What To Do "In Fire Emergency", Hilton Garden Inn Cherry Creek (Denver)
Take A Trip To Risp
Oaaabt 8aub (Carpet Sale)
I Love The Sound When You Make Up!! Shut
“If Only There Was An Object That Looked Like An ‘O’” Is Only The Start Of This One
The Restaurant Logo On This Menu Blocks The Words And Makes It Impossible To Read
Mobile Poont? Surely The O Would Have Served Better As The Point Icon!
This Isn’t How You Play Tennis…
Him In Us Is... Heaven?
Every You Give Zoom More Idea?
Just Feel Bad About This One, Good Intentions Gone Wrong
The Words They Chose To Have Standout Color
Now That’s Just Bad Design
🤔
This Awful Bread Packaging Design, Which Looks Exactly Like Mould:
I Left The Union Under The Tadpole
It's From A Design School Too
This "Sudoku" Christmas Tree Decoration Is Clearly A Bingo Card
This Birthday Plate Where The Balloon Strings Just Look Like Hair
I Was Wondering Why I Kept Ending Up On The 4th Floor After Pressing 2
This Double Laundry Bag With Contradictory Notation
Sienc Or Sciesnce
Saw This In A Hotel In St.augustine
This Sign Needs A Little Fine-Tuning
Shirt That’s Supposed To Say “Arise” Says “Arse”
My Friend Saw This Real Estate Agency In Paris
I Love Sping
For The Life Of Me, I Have No Idea How The Pictures And Captions Correspond To The Acronym
Music People Together Come Makes The
Yeah About That Van
Another Unfortunate Line Break
Kids Lingerie 🤔 Not A Good Design
The World's Worst Urinal. At Least You Can't Cross The Streams
Menu Only Available Through Reflective Qr Code
This Impossible Word Search For Kids, That Perhaps Aims To Teach Young People A Lesson In Failure:
Usually the words have some connection in word searches. What is the theme here?