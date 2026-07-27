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Good design has a few simple rules: simplicity, clarity, and visual appeal. Some designs, however, fail to execute all of these criteria. Bad design can be disappointing; it can be dull and uninspiring, but when it starts to veer into the realm of the offensive, that’s when you know you have a problem.

Bored Panda has made you a compilation of signs, labels, and other awfully designed objects that might make you say: “Who approved this?” There’s no way such inappropriate designs could’ve made it through a professional’s eyes, yet they did, it seems. Check these out if you’re looking for a few moments to laugh, cringe, and shake your head in ridiculous disbelief.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Ah Yes, The 5 P’s

An awful design fail poster listing 5 P's with the last P being respectful instead of starting with P.

Billybob_and_Barnaby Report

6points
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    #2

    Buy A Man Eat Fish

    A hilariously awful design fail: a bumper sticker with grammatically incorrect text about fish, a design fail.

    skankboy Report

    5points
    POST
    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Buying a man helps you eat fish?

    0
    0points
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    #3

    I’m Proud To Say This Only Took Me 5 Minutes To Figure Out

    An awful design fail featuring mismatched letter signs on a wall, forming an incoherent message, a design fail.

    Blood_sweat_and_beer Report

    5points
    POST
    #4

    This Terribly Worded Sign I Saw Today. Sorry, I’ll Pick Up My Dog’s Poop... Wouldn’t Want To Ruin Your Child Eating Experience

    An awful design fail on a sign reading: People are Eating Children In This Area Please Leash Your Dog & Clean Up After Them.

    KevenNotKevin Report

    5points
    POST
    sonjahackel avatar
    sturmwesen
    sturmwesen
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They don't clean up after themselves. that's why you see pacifiers, shoes and socks everywhere. sometimes they even let them roam before eating them and in summer they wash them at the river. /jk

    1
    1point
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    #5

    The Gender Of The Arms Is Super Important

    A hilariously awful design fail in a Dublin Staff Relay logo featuring a man's hand with pink nail polish.

    APinkNightmare Report

    5points
    POST
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    #6

    A Sign That Looks Like It Says "Follow Someone Home"

    A hilariously awful design fail on a traffic sign: Follow Someone Home. Obey Traffic Rules.

    TabCompletion Report

    5points
    POST
    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    In my defence to the stalking charge I was only doing what the sign told me!

    0
    0points
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    #7

    I Hope They Have A Room For Good Employees As Well

    A door with a sign reading Trash Employees Only, a hilariously awful design fail.

    FireKing9372 Report

    5points
    POST
    #8

    The Arrangement Of The Buttons On This Remote

    A hand holding a remote control with a confusing layout, an awful design fail.

    Pinky_Crusher_5 Report

    5points
    POST
    jenniferhollands_1 avatar
    Nitnutnoo
    Nitnutnoo
    Community Member
    Premium     26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    temu remote

    0
    0points
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    #9

    Could Not Find My 102 Apartment

    House number 109 with the name THIMIOS below, where the 109 casts a shadow that makes it look like it says Thimios above. An awful design fail.

    L_Imperatore10 Report

    5points
    POST
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    #10

    “Hope You Brought Urine”

    A doormat with a hilariously awful design that reads I hope you brought wine, a funny design fail.

    Montreseur Report

    4points
    POST
    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "This mat is soggy! And smells... "

    0
    0points
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    #11

    Letters Are Not Aligned Well. But The Water Is Fart Free!

    A hilariously awful design fail with a sign that reads W FART FREE WATER, next to a store display with garland.

    Thatgothchickyouhate Report

    4points
    POST
    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It was fart free, until Colin came along.

    0
    0points
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    #12

    What?

    A sign with a hilariously awful design that reads DON'T D.R.I.V.E SAFELY, a clear design fail.

    DemonOfUnholyFat Report

    4points
    POST
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    #13

    Toilet Seat Makes It Looks Like Someone Didn't Quite Make It

    A toilet with a hilariously awful design, featuring a transparent seat filled with small, unsettling objects.

    PanthermalUnderwear Report

    4points
    POST
    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     25 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    When I have eaten too much cheese...

    0
    0points
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    #14

    A hilariously awful design fail on a German School sign, with a stick figure appearing to point a gun at students.

    dentexetneb Report

    4points
    POST
    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Directions to the school? Take a hard right.

    0
    0points
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    #15

    Well, My Night Was Almost Ruined

    An awful design fail with two bottles of supplements, one labeled Relax & Sleep and the other Colon Cleanser, side by side.

    johnnysmart Report

    4points
    POST
    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I would swap the pills in the bottles and wait....

    0
    0points
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    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    "We Need To Decorate The Toilet For The Disabled." "Say No More"

    A hilariously awful design fail: a toilet with extreme sports decals like biking and surfing above it.

    WiggelingOversnipe Report

    4points
    POST
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    #17

    As We All Know Batman's Mom Is A Very Well Known Superhero

    A hilariously awful design fail: a Batman shirt that says My Mom is My Super Hero.

    daboring1 Report

    4points
    POST
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    #18

    Great To Know That Both Genders Can Use This Elevator

    A hilariously awful design fail: a blue door with a sign indicating it is an elevator, but it is a solid door.

    8R403N Report

    4points
    POST
    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Something else for the Christian Conservatives can be in a rage about!

    0
    0points
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    #19

    Punctuation Matters, Even On A Toilet Sign

    A sign with hilariously awful design that reads DISABLED BABY CHANGE with poor kerning on the words.

    MoonDustAllergy Report

    4points
    POST
    #20

    Laugh Less

    A painting of a hummingbird with the text LAUGH more and worry LESS, but the words are poorly spaced, an awful design fail.

    zuksamy Report

    4points
    POST
    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is the motto of Bored Panda recently.

    1
    1point
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    #21

    I Think Jesus Failed You This Time

    A hilariously awful design fail on a car's rear window where brake lights reveal hidden text, turning Jesus Never Fails into Jesus Fails.

    cadobbers Report

    4points
    POST
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    #22

    Well, Now That The Floors Are Clean

    A Hoover CORE vacuum cleaner box, displaying an unfortunate design fail with the model.

    [deleted] Report

    4points
    POST
    #23

    Two Shops Next To Each Other. They Might Want To Think About Moving One Of The Signs Somewhere Else

    An exterior shot of Bonin and My Little Children shops, showcasing some design fails.

    dindthe Report

    4points
    POST
    valerieconnery avatar
    Val
    Val
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I snorted embarrassingly loud.

    0
    0points
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    #24

    Wait. Am I Alone?

    An awful design fail: a You Are Not Alone Mental Health Awareness sign partially hidden behind a parked scooter.

    tinynugget Report

    4points
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    #25

    "No Smoking Alcohol"

    A hilariously awful design fail with a sign that reads NO SMOKING ALCOHOL, poorly designed.

    dylanh333 Report

    4points
    POST
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    #26

    Had To Do A Double-Take Because Of This Font

    A Valentine's card kit with hilariously awful design, featuring the misspelled phrase YOU ARE THE WRITE FRIEND FOR ME.

    featherwolf Report

    3points
    POST
    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     25 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The Alt Right can celebrate Valentine's day as well you know!

    1
    1point
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    #27

    It Just Looks Like A Toilet

    A hilariously awful design fail: a Hawaiian street food sign with an odd fish bowl graphic and a palm leaf.

    KahiaNyaaa Report

    3points
    POST
    valerieconnery avatar
    Val
    Val
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Huh. It looks like a fishbowl to me.

    0
    0points
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    #28

    Well, Uh.... Thanks For The Warning?

    A hilariously awful design fail: an advertisement for 100 Great Hospitals in America, stating In Nebraska, there is only one.

    [deleted] Report

    3points
    POST
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    #29

    This Is Horrendous

    A sign promoting a salad bar, but with an awful design fail where the acronym makes no sense, a design fail.

    [deleted] Report

    3points
    POST
    valerieconnery avatar
    Val
    Val
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Salads are not safe for us in Michigan right now.

    0
    0points
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    #30

    Well Then

    A hilariously awful design fail with a survey question that has Yes and No options represented by happy and sad emojis.

    AFA_Falcon1396 Report

    3points
    POST
    #31

    Got This As A Gift And Honestly I Don't Want To Throw It Away Just Because It's Terribly Funny

    An awful design fail showing a souvenir from Italy with the Eiffel Tower cut out, mixing landmarks.

    AmberedVal Report

    3points
    POST
    #32

    I Really Don't Want To Know What's Under That Sticker

    A bag of M&Ms with an instruction sticker, highlighting an awful design fail.

    [deleted] Report

    3points
    POST
    valerieconnery avatar
    Val
    Val
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    One M giving another M a BJ.

    0
    0points
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    #33

    This Pencil Used To Say "Not Every Disability Is Visible"

    A hilariously awful design fail on a pencil, stating Every Disability Is Visible, which is ironically misleading.

    PolyPenguinDev Report

    3points
    POST
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    #34

    Nice Place To Cut Off The Sign Disney

    A design fail on a Disney Transport bus, with an advertisement featuring Pumbaa appearing to chase a bus with a Mickey balloon, and a sign saying 'R step in front of a bus, no matter what'.

    ImSheen Report

    3points
    POST
    #35

    Stop Doing What?

    A hilariously awful design fail on a Stop Discrimination poster where the text is awkwardly placed on a drawing of a hand holding a sign.

    BeamTRS Report

    3points
    POST
    #36

    This Paper Towel Sign

    An awful design fail, a sign for paper towel dispenser: White Customers, Brown Employees.

    dargombres Report

    3points
    POST
    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Aside from the accidental racism, why would you have separate paper towels?

    1
    1point
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    #37

    Promotional Poster For 'Formula Art' Accidentally Suggests A Much Gassier Business

    A banner for a car racing event with the title FORMULA FART, a hilarious and awful design fail.

    Pantoffel86 Report

    3points
    POST
    valerieconnery avatar
    Val
    Val
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Oh yeah, my husband works there.

    0
    0points
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    #38

    For Reasons Unknown, South America Has Completely Been Replaced By Africa

    Map of North and South America showing the distribution of perching birds, an awful design fail.

    logstain Report

    3points
    POST
    #39

    Since A Wine Glass Naturally Looks Like The Letter 'H' And An Aircraft Like A 'Y'

    A white sign with green text and a phone number, an awful design fail for a restaurant.

    CaptainPonahawai Report

    3points
    POST
    #40

    Found On Amazon- Good Night, Tight Sleep To You All

    A hilariously awful design fail with white posters displaying good night and sleep tight with mismatched fonts.

    Hufflepuffleupagus Report

    3points
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    #41

    Happy New, Everyone!

    A hilariously awful design fail with a Christmas banner saying Merry Christmas And Happy New, missing a word.

    tcatsninfan Report

    3points
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    #42

    The Buttons To Change Temp On My Fridge

    Hilariously awful design fail: A refrigerator temperature control with 'Cold' and 'Colder' buttons, a clear design fail.

    MrNobodyX3 Report

    3points
    POST
    #43

    God Bless The 51 States Of America

    A pizza box with an American flag and God Bless America, a hilariously awful design fail.

    HrZ_Player Report

    3points
    POST
    #44

    Designed To Fail!

    A hilariously awful design fail stack of cardboard boxes with the warning INCORRECT WAY UP and an arrow pointing up.

    h4yth4m-1 Report

    3points
    POST
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    #45

    Champs 🥀🥀 (Found This At A School I Went To For A Chess Match)

    A poster with an awful design fail, listing school rules with an acronym that doesn't quite fit, a design fail.

    randomgy-1-2- Report

    2points
    POST
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    #46

    Um Im Pretty Sure Mike Doesnt Have 2 Eyes

    Monsters Inc. Mike Wazowski and Boo cutouts on party favors, an example of design fails.

    [deleted] Report

    2points
    POST
    #47

    This Sign At A Fitness Club Is A Little Sadistic

    A sign for Burn Kidz childcare, an example of awful design fails.

    MrTurtleFerguson Report

    2points
    POST
    #48

    This Sign

    A church billboard with an awful design fail, saying: The Best Gift a Mother Ever Gave Was Time Spent On Her Knees.

    0bjective_Butter Report

    2points
    POST
    valerieconnery avatar
    Val
    Val
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    HA. Sorry, my mind is 10 years old.

    0
    0points
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    #49

    Sign I Saw At The Dmv

    A hilariously awful design fail with a banner that poorly phrases a message to end children victimization.

    vvxHolden Report

    2points
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    #50

    Poor Colour On This Shop Sign

    An awful design fail for a storefront sign that reads OCRY SHOP at home with a tear drop logo.

    gwinny121 Report

    2points
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    #51

    What Brand Of Van Is This?

    An awful design fail showing a Starbucks van with the word S***S written on its side.

    LimpMathematician247 Report

    2points
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    #52

    Sign At A Local Beach

    A beach sign with a baby playing in the sand, next to text that is an awful design fail.

    joefife Report

    2points
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    #53

    The Sign Says "Teaching Kids Good Manners", But It Looks Like You're Just Yeeting The Baby Into Trash

    A yellow sign depicting a person throwing a child into a trash can, an awful design fail.

    alphaMrWave Report

    2points
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    #54

    The Sign In This Grocery Store

    A hilariously awful design fail in a supermarket with a display spelling out K*K.

    [deleted] Report

    2points
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    valerieconnery avatar
    Val
    Val
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Trump's favorite store.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #55

    Yep, I'll Definitely Know What To Do "In Fire Emergency", Hilton Garden Inn Cherry Creek (Denver)

    A dark wood and metal sign with a hard-to-read patterned overlay, an awful design fail for an elevator.

    wereweasle Report

    2points
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    #56

    Take A Trip To Risp

    A pillow with the word PARIS and Eiffel Tower repeated, an awful design fail with a spelling error.

    unscot Report

    2points
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    #57

    Oaaabt 8aub (Carpet Sale)

    A vertical orange sign on a brick building that reads GARRET SALE instead of CARPET SALE, an awful design fail.

    erikapleaseshutup Report

    2points
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    #58

    I Love The Sound When You Make Up!! Shut

    A sticker with text that is an awful design fail, saying, I love the sound when you make you shut up.

    TBOHB Report

    2points
    POST
    #59

    “If Only There Was An Object That Looked Like An ‘O’” Is Only The Start Of This One

    Two welcome signs with sports themes, one red and one blue, displaying awful design fails.

    AVdev Report

    2points
    POST
    #60

    The Restaurant Logo On This Menu Blocks The Words And Makes It Impossible To Read

    A hilariously awful design fail on a beer menu with a large, obstructing logo of a king with a mustache.

    grifeweizen Report

    2points
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    #61

    Mobile Poont? Surely The O Would Have Served Better As The Point Icon!

    A hilariously awful design fail on a mobile phone shop sign, with Mobile Point accidentally spelled as Mobile Poont.

    punchypariah Report

    2points
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    #62

    This Isn’t How You Play Tennis…

    An image advertising a tennis training tool, poorly photoshopped with a golfer, a hilarious design fail.

    summitrock Report

    2points
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    #63

    Him In Us Is... Heaven?

    The back of a white Suzuki with a tire cover that reads Him in us is heaven, a confusing design fail.

    shmamien Report

    2points
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    #64

    Every You Give Zoom More Idea?

    A wall art display with jumbled words in different fonts and lights, a hilariously awful design fail.

    mirest Report

    2points
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    #65

    Just Feel Bad About This One, Good Intentions Gone Wrong

    A poorly designed waste bin with 'Every child Garbage' and 'MATTERS Recycle' labels. An example of design fails.

    toastisfree Report

    2points
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    #66

    The Words They Chose To Have Standout Color

    A shampoo bottle with confusing and poorly formatted text, showcasing a design fail.

    hansolo625 Report

    2points
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    #67

    Now That’s Just Bad Design

    A yellow shopping bag with black lettering that reads Hoes n Shoes, a hilariously awful design fail.

    [deleted] Report

    2points
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    #68

    🤔

    Winnie the Pooh split by a zipper, creating an awkward design fail on a bag.

    TheHolyCringe Report

    2points
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    #69

    Terrible Lollipop Slogan

    A social media ad with a design fail, showing a notebook with the phrase SUCK SLEEP STUDY REPEAT.

    Frosty_23 Report

    2points
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    valerieconnery avatar
    Val
    Val
    Community Member
    1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's college for ya.

    0
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    #70

    This Awful Bread Packaging Design, Which Looks Exactly Like Mould:

    A bag of bread with a severe mold design fail, clearly past its prime and unappealing.

    anon Report

    2points
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    #71

    I Left The Union Under The Tadpole

    A hilariously awful design fail: an alphabet puzzle with incorrect or oddly chosen words for letters, like 'Union' for U.

    N1NJACQUES Report

    2points
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    #72

    It's From A Design School Too

    A hanging banner with a confusing design fail, reading BE WHO YOURSELF CHOOSE TO BE.

    Right-Dot4471 Report

    2points
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    #73

    This "Sudoku" Christmas Tree Decoration Is Clearly A Bingo Card

    A hilariously awful design fail Sudoku bingo card Christmas ornament with a pencil, displaying numbers and red glitter circles.

    Conorcat Report

    2points
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    #74

    This Birthday Plate Where The Balloon Strings Just Look Like Hair

    A hilariously awful design fail birthday cake with red velvet and white frosting on a party plate with a blue fork.

    FtMFandomBoy Report

    2points
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    #75

    I Was Wondering Why I Kept Ending Up On The 4th Floor After Pressing 2

    A confusing elevator panel and green sign with lift information, an awful design fail.

    ChrysisIgnita Report

    2points
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    #76

    This Double Laundry Bag With Contradictory Notation

    A laundry sorter with reversed labels, dark over light and light over dark. A design fail.

    memescauseautism Report

    2points
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    #77

    Sienc Or Sciesnce

    A banner spelling SCIENCE using periodic table elements Sc, I, Es, N, Ce. A design fail with incorrect elements.

    MicromonicsTTV Report

    2points
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    #78

    Saw This In A Hotel In St.augustine

    A hilariously awful design fail with the word AUGUSTINE vertically spelled as STU GU STI NE with orange and blue letters.

    _BORK- Report

    2points
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    #79

    This Sign Needs A Little Fine-Tuning

    A sign with an awful design fail: CAUTION CHILDREN DRIVE SLOWLY, meaning children are driving.

    HembraunAirginator Report

    1point
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    #80

    Shirt That’s Supposed To Say “Arise” Says “Arse”

    A black shirt with the word 'A**E' printed on it, highlighted as a hilarious design fail.

    OhMyLordScat Report

    1point
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    #81

    My Friend Saw This Real Estate Agency In Paris

    A sign in front of a real estate office with a partially obscured name showing a hilarious awful design fail.

    Binoz518 Report

    1point
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    #82

    I Love Sping

    A hanging wooden sign with the word Hello at the top and the word SPRING written vertically with a butterfly, an awful design fail.

    MackensieM08 Report

    1point
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    #83

    For The Life Of Me, I Have No Idea How The Pictures And Captions Correspond To The Acronym

    Four posters with the acronym L.I.F.E. and different rules, demonstrating a design fail for a positive message.

    Sandsandtheirfanboys Report

    1point
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    #84

    Music People Together Come Makes The

    A circular art piece with a confusing arrangement of words, a design fail that is hard to read.

    Careless_Eggplant777 Report

    1point
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    #85

    Yeah About That Van

    A blue van with a tree logo and text 'Mike is Hard,' an example of awful design fails.

    practicalsargent Report

    1point
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    #86

    Another Unfortunate Line Break

    A hotel shower with two bottles labeled shower gel and sham p*o, a hilarious design fail.

    Cheap-Menu9081 Report

    1point
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    #87

    Kids Lingerie 🤔 Not A Good Design

    A hilariously awful design fail: a sign pointing upstairs to 'Kids Lingerie Tasty Cafe', a confusing combination.

    slysam69 Report

    1point
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    #88

    The World's Worst Urinal. At Least You Can't Cross The Streams

    A urinal with a baffling triangular design, a design fail that someone should be held responsible for.

    5parky Report

    1point
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    #89

    Menu Only Available Through Reflective Qr Code

    Hilariously awful design fail: A scratched, reflective QR code making it unscanable, a clear design fail.

    Professional_Shine97 Report

    1point
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    #90

    This Impossible Word Search For Kids, That Perhaps Aims To Teach Young People A Lesson In Failure:

    A hilariously awful design fail: a word search with highlighted answers, some of which are not valid words.

    anon Report

    1point
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    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Usually the words have some connection in word searches. What is the theme here?

    0
    0points
    reply
    #91

    Apparently This Is A Promo For A Writer's Festival

    A hilariously awful design fail: a calendar showing constellation dates with mismatched or upside-down text.

    simsimdimsim Report

    1point
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    #92

    Which Way Do I Walk?

    A hilariously awful design fail: a yellow sign with a walker symbol pointing in an odd direction for pedestrians.

    ConsistentLab8661 Report

    1point
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    #93

    "Tear Away" Tag. So That Was A Lie

    A clothing tag marked M/M for size, an awful design fail.

    RayzTheRoof Report

    1point
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    #94

    So Is It Off Or Set To 60 Watts?

    Hilariously awful design fail: A glue gun with a 60W/100W switch labeled 100W/60W, a clear design fail.

    jbosh999 Report

    1point
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    #95

    This “Sink” In My Swedish Hotel Room

    Hilariously awful design fail: A bathroom sink with an awkward, flat design causing water to pool, a clear design fail.

    elevencharles Report

    1point
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    #96

    Eye Drop Bottle Does Not Note That It Is Eye Drops

    Hilariously awful design fail: An 8-symptom relief bottle with French text poorly aligned, a clear design fail.

    gachunt Report

    1point
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    #97

    Sweet Home Home!

    A home decor sign with sweet home home text, an awful design fail.

    Worldly-Return-9417 Report

    1point
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    #98

    Please Excuse The Mess Made, Memories Are Being

    A hilariously awful design fail sign that reads please excuse the mess memories are being made, hanging in a store.

    Zendo7777 Report

    1point
    POST
    #99

    Upper And Lower Case

    An alphabet poster with inconsistent uppercase and lowercase letters, a hilariously awful design fail.

    bongobills Report

    1point
    POST
    #100

    I Really See What They Were Going For Here, But Um, It's Terribly Misleading

    A product label with confusing icons and text indicating it is not just for cars. An awful design fail.

    C***yDesign Report

    1point
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    #101

    The An Needs M

    A black restroom door with confusing Wom.. .An text and icons. A hilarious design fail.

    32oz____ Report

    1point
    POST
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