Bored Panda has made you a compilation of signs, labels, and other awfully designed objects that might make you say: “Who approved this?” There’s no way such inappropriate designs could’ve made it through a professional’s eyes, yet they did, it seems. Check these out if you’re looking for a few moments to laugh, cringe, and shake your head in ridiculous disbelief.

Good design has a few simple rules: simplicity, clarity, and visual appeal. Some designs, however, fail to execute all of these criteria. Bad design can be disappointing; it can be dull and uninspiring, but when it starts to veer into the realm of the offensive, that’s when you know you have a problem.

#1 Ah Yes, The 5 P’s

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#2 Buy A Man Eat Fish

#3 I’m Proud To Say This Only Took Me 5 Minutes To Figure Out

#4 This Terribly Worded Sign I Saw Today. Sorry, I’ll Pick Up My Dog’s Poop... Wouldn’t Want To Ruin Your Child Eating Experience

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#5 The Gender Of The Arms Is Super Important

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#6 A Sign That Looks Like It Says "Follow Someone Home"

#7 I Hope They Have A Room For Good Employees As Well

#8 The Arrangement Of The Buttons On This Remote

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#9 Could Not Find My 102 Apartment

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#10 “Hope You Brought Urine”

#11 Letters Are Not Aligned Well. But The Water Is Fart Free!

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#13 Toilet Seat Makes It Looks Like Someone Didn't Quite Make It

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#15 Well, My Night Was Almost Ruined

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#16 "We Need To Decorate The Toilet For The Disabled." "Say No More"

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#17 As We All Know Batman's Mom Is A Very Well Known Superhero

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#18 Great To Know That Both Genders Can Use This Elevator

#19 Punctuation Matters, Even On A Toilet Sign

#20 Laugh Less

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#21 I Think Jesus Failed You This Time

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#22 Well, Now That The Floors Are Clean

#23 Two Shops Next To Each Other. They Might Want To Think About Moving One Of The Signs Somewhere Else

#24 Wait. Am I Alone?

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#25 "No Smoking Alcohol"

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#26 Had To Do A Double-Take Because Of This Font

#27 It Just Looks Like A Toilet

#28 Well, Uh.... Thanks For The Warning?

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#29 This Is Horrendous

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#30 Well Then

#31 Got This As A Gift And Honestly I Don't Want To Throw It Away Just Because It's Terribly Funny

#32 I Really Don't Want To Know What's Under That Sticker

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#33 This Pencil Used To Say "Not Every Disability Is Visible"

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#34 Nice Place To Cut Off The Sign Disney

#35 Stop Doing What?

#36 This Paper Towel Sign

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#37 Promotional Poster For 'Formula Art' Accidentally Suggests A Much Gassier Business

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#38 For Reasons Unknown, South America Has Completely Been Replaced By Africa

#39 Since A Wine Glass Naturally Looks Like The Letter 'H' And An Aircraft Like A 'Y'

#40 Found On Amazon- Good Night, Tight Sleep To You All

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#41 Happy New, Everyone!

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#42 The Buttons To Change Temp On My Fridge

#43 God Bless The 51 States Of America

#44 Designed To Fail!

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#45 Champs 🥀🥀 (Found This At A School I Went To For A Chess Match)

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#46 Um Im Pretty Sure Mike Doesnt Have 2 Eyes

#47 This Sign At A Fitness Club Is A Little Sadistic

#48 This Sign

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#49 Sign I Saw At The Dmv

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#50 Poor Colour On This Shop Sign

#51 What Brand Of Van Is This?

#52 Sign At A Local Beach

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#53 The Sign Says "Teaching Kids Good Manners", But It Looks Like You're Just Yeeting The Baby Into Trash

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#54 The Sign In This Grocery Store

#55 Yep, I'll Definitely Know What To Do "In Fire Emergency", Hilton Garden Inn Cherry Creek (Denver)

#56 Take A Trip To Risp

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#57 Oaaabt 8aub (Carpet Sale)

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#58 I Love The Sound When You Make Up!! Shut

#59 “If Only There Was An Object That Looked Like An ‘O’” Is Only The Start Of This One

#60 The Restaurant Logo On This Menu Blocks The Words And Makes It Impossible To Read

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#61 Mobile Poont? Surely The O Would Have Served Better As The Point Icon!

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#62 This Isn’t How You Play Tennis…

#63 Him In Us Is... Heaven?

#64 Every You Give Zoom More Idea?

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#65 Just Feel Bad About This One, Good Intentions Gone Wrong

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#66 The Words They Chose To Have Standout Color

#67 Now That’s Just Bad Design

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#69 Terrible Lollipop Slogan

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#70 This Awful Bread Packaging Design, Which Looks Exactly Like Mould:

#71 I Left The Union Under The Tadpole

#72 It's From A Design School Too

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#73 This "Sudoku" Christmas Tree Decoration Is Clearly A Bingo Card

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#74 This Birthday Plate Where The Balloon Strings Just Look Like Hair

#75 I Was Wondering Why I Kept Ending Up On The 4th Floor After Pressing 2

#76 This Double Laundry Bag With Contradictory Notation

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#77 Sienc Or Sciesnce

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#78 Saw This In A Hotel In St.augustine

#79 This Sign Needs A Little Fine-Tuning

#80 Shirt That’s Supposed To Say “Arise” Says “Arse”

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#81 My Friend Saw This Real Estate Agency In Paris

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#82 I Love Sping

#83 For The Life Of Me, I Have No Idea How The Pictures And Captions Correspond To The Acronym

#84 Music People Together Come Makes The

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#85 Yeah About That Van

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#86 Another Unfortunate Line Break

#87 Kids Lingerie 🤔 Not A Good Design

#88 The World's Worst Urinal. At Least You Can't Cross The Streams

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#89 Menu Only Available Through Reflective Qr Code

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#90 This Impossible Word Search For Kids, That Perhaps Aims To Teach Young People A Lesson In Failure:

#91 Apparently This Is A Promo For A Writer's Festival

#92 Which Way Do I Walk?

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#93 "Tear Away" Tag. So That Was A Lie

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#94 So Is It Off Or Set To 60 Watts?

#95 This “Sink” In My Swedish Hotel Room

#96 Eye Drop Bottle Does Not Note That It Is Eye Drops

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#97 Sweet Home Home!

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#98 Please Excuse The Mess Made, Memories Are Being

#99 Upper And Lower Case

#100 I Really See What They Were Going For Here, But Um, It's Terribly Misleading

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#101 The An Needs M