These Design Fails Are So Bad, You Might Wonder Who Approved Them In The First Place (44 Pics)
With so many products and ideas already out there, coming up with something fresh and original isn’t easy. Some designers definitely try, but not always in ways that turn out well.
Maggie Weber, better known online as Refashioned Hippie, has made a name for herself by hilariously calling out the worst design fails she comes across. From bizarre logos and questionable fashion choices to oddly shaped household items, nothing escapes her witty critiques.
Check out some of her funniest finds below, you’ll probably feel like roasting them too.
I've heard of period panties, but period yoga pants are something new. Alternatively, this gives a whole new meaning to the term 'flower girl'.
This is the paupers version of the previous gold toilet setting.😉
This came through censorship? (Did i say that out loud??!)
I think this was deliberate. Read their tagline. Quite catchy