With so many products and ideas already out there, coming up with something fresh and original isn’t easy. Some designers definitely try, but not always in ways that turn out well.

Maggie Weber, better known online as Refashioned Hippie, has made a name for herself by hilariously calling out the worst design fails she comes across. From bizarre logos and questionable fashion choices to oddly shaped household items, nothing escapes her witty critiques.

Check out some of her funniest finds below, you’ll probably feel like roasting them too.

#1

Abstract design of colorful human figures forming a circle, illustrating visual design fails and approval errors concept.

Maggie Weber Report

    #2

    Leggings with a floral design placement fail, showing a flower centered awkwardly, highlighting design fails in fashion products.

    Maggie Weber Report

    nottrottd avatar
    Teutonic Disaster
    Teutonic Disaster
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I've heard of period panties, but period yoga pants are something new. Alternatively, this gives a whole new meaning to the term 'flower girl'.

    #3

    Sign at North Waterboro Community Baptist Church with a confusing design fail message about entering heaven and Jesus.

    Maggie Weber Report

    #4

    Man drinking from a water fountain integrated into a mural of Superman, illustrating a creative design fail.

    Maggie Weber Report

    #5

    Yellow caution sign with a confusing notice about an out of order toilet, showcasing a design fail.

    Maggie Weber Report

    #6

    Label showing a salt shaker with "low sodium" text designed awkwardly, highlighting design fails and approval mistakes.

    Maggie Weber Report

    #7

    Abstract area rug with red and orange stains in a room with wood furniture, showcasing design fails that confuse buyers.

    Maggie Weber Report

    #8

    Budget sign for a pregnancy center showing a design fail with confusing brand association and messaging.

    Maggie Weber Report

    #9

    Person wearing floral leggings with a design fail where the crotch area print creates an unintentional awkward visual effect.

    Maggie Weber Report

    #10

    Woman wearing a black dress with large heart-shaped cutouts, showcasing one of the most eye-catching design fails.

    Maggie Weber Report

    #11

    Toilet with wooden seat designed to hold toilet paper, showing a clear example of design fails in household items.

    Maggie Weber Report

    #12

    Dirty toilet with stained seat and tank in a bathroom highlighting design fails and poor maintenance.

    Maggie Weber Report

    timgearing_1 avatar
    Tim Gearing
    Tim Gearing
    Community Member
    54 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is the paupers version of the previous gold toilet setting.😉

    #13

    Logo design fail with distorted letters on a glass door, showing a clear example of design fails approved in public spaces.

    Maggie Weber Report

    #14

    Man in kitchen with pot and vegetables showing design fails that make you wonder who approved them.

    Maggie Weber Report

    #15

    Toilet seat with water droplet design creating a confusing and ineffective design fail in a bathroom setting.

    Maggie Weber Report

    #16

    Grocery shelf label with a design fail showing the phrase rimmed by passionate people causing confusion.

    Maggie Weber Report

    #17

    Red cap with white splatter design and a Ferrari logo showing a notable example of design fails approved for production.

    Maggie Weber Report

    #18

    Church sign with a design fail confusing a sausage supper invitation and pastor's name, illustrating design fails humor.

    Maggie Weber Report

    #19

    Sign with Chinese and English text humorously apologizing for system failure, a clear design fail example.

    Maggie Weber Report

    #20

    Real estate sign with confusing design, showing integrity but making the sale message unclear in a design fail example.

    Maggie Weber Report

    #21

    A person wearing a black skirt with a small pink underwear sewn onto the front as a design fail example.

    Maggie Weber Report

    #22

    Star Wars inspired design fail with a plunger attached to a cartoon character’s face, showing a bad design choice.

    Maggie Weber Report

    #23

    Close-up of a hand holding a small design fail item resembling a brain-shaped ring with a blurred background.

    Maggie Weber Report

    #24

    Bus with poorly designed company name CUMBUM Travels causing a design fail on a busy street.

    Maggie Weber Report

    #25

    Street sign with a design fail showing the name Fingering Steps mounted on a brick wall outdoors.

    Maggie Weber Report

    #26

    Sign directing to both gynaecology and restaurant, showcasing a confusing design fail in public building signage.

    Maggie Weber Report

    #27

    Bathroom with a toilet and sink covered entirely in decorative stones, showcasing unusual design fails.

    Maggie Weber Report

    #28

    Two toilets side by side in a public restroom showing a major design fail with poor privacy and layout.

    Maggie Weber Report

    #29

    Construction site signage with design fails, including unclear logos and hard-to-read contact information.

    Maggie Weber Report

    #30

    Misleading design fail showing a Toys R Us sign above a Hooters sign causing confusing brand association outdoors.

    Maggie Weber Report

    lorqen avatar
    Mysterion
    Mysterion
    Community Member
    54 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They have something in common, both filed for bankruptcy not too long ago

    #31

    Billboard design fail with confusing hand image and bold text saying We Care Don't Stop, illustrating design fails.

    Maggie Weber Report

    #32

    Person wearing a black shirt with an unusual red fabric design on the back showing a design fail in clothing.

    Maggie Weber Report

    #33

    Design fail with confusing sign saying shoot the kids hang the family frame them all, showing poor design choices.

    Maggie Weber Report

    #34

    Confusing sign design fail stating kids eat free but no minors are allowed on a restaurant sign.

    Maggie Weber Report

    #35

    Construction truck with poorly designed slogan Your hole is our goal, showcasing a notable design fail on the vehicle side panel.

    Maggie Weber Report

    #36

    Mismatched design fail on a BeaverTails pastry truck with a child’s face and dirty hand creating a confusing visual effect.

    Maggie Weber Report

    #37

    Banner with religious text reading Remain in Me, poorly aligned and difficult to read, showing design fails in placement.

    Maggie Weber Report

    #38

    Neon sign with a design fail showing "Mr. Pig Wings" instead of a clear restaurant name in bright red lighting.

    Maggie Weber Report

    #39

    Sign with a design fail asking customers to have their nuts weighed at the register during checkout, causing unintended humor.

    Maggie Weber Report

    #40

    Doll with exaggerated neck holding a puppy and a blue seahorse toy, showing a clear design fail in product creation.

    Maggie Weber Report

    #41

    Sign with a poorly designed figure labeled Circle Torso, illustrating a clear design fail in a natural outdoor setting.

    Maggie Weber Report

    #42

    Storefront sign for sweets and tobacco with confusing design creating an obvious design fail on a busy street.

    Maggie Weber Report

    #43

    Sign for a store with a design fail showing the name Nutting Hill with inconsistent letter casing on a building facade.

    Maggie Weber Report

    #44

    Packaging of a design fail toy with unclear branding and confusing product presentation causing user confusion.

    Maggie Weber Report

