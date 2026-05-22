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Have you ever heard a joke so funny you wished you were the one who came up with it? The equivalent of this online would be stealing memes: coming across a reaction pic or a funny post so hilarious that you wished you had created or were the first one to share. We're talking about memes you just can't help but share with others.

The online group "Drop the most recent meme you stole" is dedicated to sharing the most steal-worthy funny pics that circulate online. Check them out and see which ones have the potential to make someone the Internet's new favorite meme wizard. Who knows, maybe you'll get the urge to steal one or two as you scroll through them?

More info: Facebook

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Crow meme about bad guy and Power Rangers introducing themselves

Lijour Laurent Report

6points
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    #2

    Tweet about noticing people deleting on social media and wondering their final straw

    KatrinaSchultz Report

    5points
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    #3

    Meme showing stressed woman in water with caption about Kim Kardashian losing diamond earring

    Kayla King Report

    5points
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    #4

    Bowl of hot dogs with a note offering one hot dog per trick-or-treater for Halloween

    Brian Earl Spilner Report

    5points
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    #5

    Humorous cheesecake meme with cheese slices and birthday candles

    RandomYou - RandomYou.com Report

    5points
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    #6

    Abandoned Pizza Hut building reopening as pizza restaurant

    be you. do you. Report

    5points
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    #7

    Meme showing waiting for half price chocolate on February 15

    Dixie Ziemba Report

    5points
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    leeandalexis avatar
    Lee Gilliland
    Lee Gilliland
    Community Member
    Premium     6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If I get it right I make it to mother's day.

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    #8

    Text meme DM me if you want to be my cousin starting family from scratch

    Dixie Ziemba Report

    5points
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    #9

    Humorous image comparing Aldi store products to parallel universe brands

    Thiccolas Cage Report

    5points
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    #10

    Funny meme about hitting a pothole with anxious dog expression

    Hsnh Hasbi Report

    4points
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    #11

    Meme joking about picking up hotties at club meaning getting Costco rotisserie chicken

    be you. do you. Report

    4points
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    #12

    Text meme about being a bad superhero ignoring the signal

    Jessica Sisk Report

    4points
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    #13

    Text meme about starting after being told don't start

    Jessica Sisk Report

    4points
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    #14

    Woman holding cash showing feeling of saving money meme

    Kayla King Report

    4points
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    #15

    Funny meme showing person and dog sleeping illustrating best skill

    be you. do you. Report

    4points
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    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    Funny meme featuring frog wizard with meme stealing humor

    More Memes Report

    4points
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    #17

    Funny meme about deciding to go home while others choose next place

    Kayla King Report

    4points
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    #18

    Manager and employee funny meme about work and managing

    Funny Pics Report

    4points
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    #19

    N64 game meme showing James Bond classic nostalgic gaming

    be you. do you. Report

    4points
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    #20

    Text meme about 40 being new 30 and 9 PM new midnight

    Ritch Cassidy Report

    4points
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    #21

    Funny dog meme with caption about view and prettiness by the water

    When you share a meme and nobody reacts Report

    4points
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    #22

    Gratefulness text meme about wanting what is now owned

    More Memes Report

    4points
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    #23

    Funny meme about not wearing glasses anymore and seeing enough

    Dixie Ziemba Report

    4points
    POST
    #24

    Text meme about needing moisturizer to hide exhaustion since 2019

    Dixie Ziemba Report

    4points
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    #25

    Shark talking to man about posting food on Instagram meme

    RandomYou - RandomYou.com Report

    4points
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    #26

    Cartoon axe with speech bubble saying random axe of kindness

    The Junk Food Jedi Report

    3points
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    #27

    1981 no wifi no cellphone text meme about quiet life

    Rose Glow Report

    3points
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    #28

    Funny macaroni and cheese mac acronym meme with cast iron skillet

    She's Sassy Bish Report

    3points
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    #29

    Funny meme about needing a friend to rant to with SpongeBob and Patrick

    be you. do you. Report

    3points
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    #30

    Funny meme about singing lyrics before the song part with two Hulk images

    Brandie Dorman Report

    3points
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    #31

    Text meme about switching topics quickly in conversations

    Dixie Ziemba Report

    3points
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    #32

    Meme shows trusted news team with Kevin Hart and Snoop Dogg

    Dixie Ziemba Report

    3points
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    #33

    Comic meme about me wanting the weekend but Monday holding me back

    Rose Glow Report

    3points
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    #34

    Text meme about breaking up over fan being turned off

    Jessica Sisk Report

    3points
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    #35

    Cute first date idea meme about showing WWE entrance

    be you. do you. Report

    3points
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    #36

    Older man smiling at laptop about court date being yesterday meme

    be you. do you. Report

    3points
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    #37

    Funny meme about difference between men and women and smelling things

    Jessica Sisk Report

    3points
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    #38

    Humorous meme comparing 2020 parents with 80s and 90s parents with monkey puppet

    Brandie Dorman Report

    3points
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    #39

    Funny meme about inviting friends back to Facebook after TikTok shuts down

    Dixie Ziemba Report

    3points
    POST
    #40

    Funny meme warning to feed your girl to avoid losing her to sandwiches

    be you. do you. Report

    3points
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    #41

    Text meme about stealing memes and licking them before posting

    RandomYou - RandomYou.com Report

    3points
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    #42

    Humorous text meme feeling like January 74th in meme posts

    Dixie Ziemba Report

    3points
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    #43

    Funny meme about suspect having all kinds of haircut in ridiculous posts

    Brian Earl Spilner Report

    3points
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    #44

    Text meme about socializing only for research purposes

    Dixie Ziemba Report

    3points
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    #45

    Dinosaur on beach meme captioned me vs that with advice

    When you share a meme and nobody reacts Report

    3points
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    #46

    Lemur meditating meme about finding inner peace humor

    Dixie Ziemba Report

    3points
    POST
    #47

    Dog reacting to betrayal meme with man kissing another dog

    When you share a meme and nobody reacts Report

    3points
    POST
    #48

    Tropical beach scene meme about not knowing the day

    F%ck Bad Vibes Bro. Report

    3points
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    #49

    Relatable pain and body meme with expressive face

    More Memes Report

    3points
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    #50

    Funny meme mouse reaction to grown up acting loud meme

    Ima judge you based on which meme you like. Report

    3points
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    #51

    Dog smirking meme with text asking if babe is mad and to smile

    Ima judge you based on which meme you like. Report

    3points
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    #52

    Cleaning mop bucket labeled Moptimus Prime meme

    Dixie Ziemba Report

    3points
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    #53

    Bird with caption about eyes being up here funny meme

    be you. do you. Report

    3points
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    #54

    Humorous meme about being prepared for a meal at all times

    Dixie Ziemba Report

    3points
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    #55

    Comparison meme showing being 30 in the 80s vs being 30 in 2024 meme

    Brandie Dorman Report

    3points
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    #56

    Funny meme about clothes too dirty for closet but too clean for laundry

    Nain Says Report

    3points
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    #57

    Humorous meme explaining men open jars easier because they don't moisturize

    Dixie Ziemba Report

    3points
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    #58

    Meme imagining the expression when someone says oof

    Thiccolas Cage Report

    3points
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    #59

    Food debate meme comparing square and triangle sandwich slices

    God Level Memes Report

    3points
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    #60

    Wooden sign that can flip between open and nope states

    Dixie Ziemba Report

    3points
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    #61

    Humorous vintage-style meme about an early year feeling long

    Dixie Ziemba Report

    3points
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    #62

    Confusing management note with unclear instructions to team

    Dixie Ziemba Report

    3points
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    #63

    Funny meme showing skeptical face with caption about listening without judgment

    MemeLords HQ Report

    3points
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    #64

    Couple dining at gas station representing expensive dinner meme

    Snow Smith Report

    3points
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    #65

    Cat staring at lava lamp meme with red lighting

    Brandie Dorman Report

    3points
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    #66

    Before and after dog haircut meme showing transformation

    Mavewane Victor Report

    3points
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    #67

    Man looks back at memes shared questioning himself meme

    RandomYou - RandomYou.com Report

    3points
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    #68

    Text meme about spiritual people and demons being spirits too

    Dixie Ziemba Report

    2points
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