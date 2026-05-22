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Have you ever heard a joke so funny you wished you were the one who came up with it? The equivalent of this online would be stealing memes: coming across a reaction pic or a funny post so hilarious that you wished you had created or were the first one to share. We're talking about memes you just can't help but share with others.

The online group "Drop the most recent meme you stole" is dedicated to sharing the most steal-worthy funny pics that circulate online. Check them out and see which ones have the potential to make someone the Internet's new favorite meme wizard. Who knows, maybe you'll get the urge to steal one or two as you scroll through them?

More info: Facebook