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I'm not gonna lie to you, Pandas: the current state of the world makes me a little scared. AI is taking over people's jobs, political leaders are doing insane things, and, in other devastating news, Timothée Chalamet just came out as an opera and ballet hater.

I feel like most of us need something to take the edge off, so, here are some memes to make you feel better at least for a few minutes. If you're "Into Humor," you'll probably like the selection of funny pics from this IG page we got for you. Nothing like a bouquet of random and relatable memes to make your day better!

More info: Instagram

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Man looking through a fork pretending his girlfriend is in jail, showcasing a hilarious and relatable meme moment.

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    #2

    Female doctor in a white coat looking disappointed, making a hilarious and relatable meme about TV show renewal.

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    #3

    Group of graduates outdoors holding gold balloons spelling a humorous word, part of hilarious memes you'll find relatable.

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    #4

    Two photos showing a beach vacation scene; one is real legs on sand, the other hot dogs as legs with a beach photo on a tablet meme.

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    #5

    Hands holding burgers awkwardly, showcasing a hilarious and totally relatable moment from funny memes collection.

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    #6

    Two women in formal dresses, one looking down with silver eyeshadow, featured in hilarious memes about relatable moments.

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    #7

    Close-up of a curly hair strand shaped like the number 5, a hilarious meme about amusing and relatable hair moments.

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    #8

    Close-up of white bell peppers with red insides, shared as a hilarious meme showing a relatable food surprise.

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    #9

    Four humorous photos showing men with beards looking up, illustrating hilarious memes that are relatable and amusing.

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    #10

    Man holding wine glass wearing a shirt with a stain outlined and labeled as a fictional island meme relatable humor

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    #11

    Young woman with a big smile, illustrating a relatable moment in hilarious memes content.

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    #12

    Scene from Shrek meme with Fiona choosing an ogre over a short man, illustrating hilarious memes and relatable humor.

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    haileystrong avatar
    random_frog_6846
    random_frog_6846
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Unfriendly reminder that that short guy was an incel, it wasn’t because of his height

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    #13

    Side-by-side comparison of a woman in a white dress and a hand holding a small white urn in hilarious relatable meme.

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    #14

    Students sleeping in a classroom, showcasing a hilarious meme moment with relatable school tiredness humor.

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    #15

    Cute Groot and surprised animated character side by side in a hilarious meme from relatable comedy collection.

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    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    Meme showing a grey Audi car wearing a cowboy hat with text about laughing and brain humor in hilarious memes.

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    #17

    Casting meme of diverse actors as Tinkerbell for a live-action movie, showcasing hilarious and relatable humor.

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    #18

    Comparison meme showing the Statue of Liberty and Keith Urban side by side, a humorous relatable meme.

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    #19

    Man dressed as a stock photo handshake for Halloween, a funny and relatable meme from the collection of hilarious memes.

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    #20

    Humorous meme about telescopic contact lenses and relatable tech frustrations in everyday life moments.

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    #21

    Image of a cat with a fur pattern resembling a tribal tattoo, featured in hilarious memes that are relatable and amusing.

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    #22

    Hilarious meme featuring a man and woman dressed formally with exaggerated wide smiles for relatable humor.

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    #23

    Selfie meme showing a man in a car with text making a hilarious and relatable joke about a man’s cuteness.

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    #24

    Woman with extra fingers holding a tray with coffee, highlighting red flags in a hilarious meme about relationships and AI photos.

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    #25

    Group of glamorous people posing in a meme about Friends airing in 2025, part of hilarious memes relatable collection.

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    #26

    Woman wearing a marshmallow costume looks confused, illustrating a hilarious meme about online test silence and Zoom class confusion.

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    #27

    Distorted funny facial expressions meme featuring two characters with exaggerated eyebrows and smirks, hilarious relatable content.

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    #28

    Meme comparing the Eiffel Tower in the Olympics to the one in Ratatouille, highlighting relatable and amusing humor.

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    #29

    Couple happily riding a carousel horse with a funny, unusual-looking yellow horse figure in a relatable meme.

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    #30

    Woman in blue jacket smiling outdoors in a garden setting, featured in a hilarious meme relatable to many people online.

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    #31

    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on a Time magazine cover, shared in a hilarious and relatable meme post.

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    #32

    Smart home device screen showing a baby photo with a humorous reminder about feeding, part of hilarious memes content.

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    #33

    Custom retainer mold with a humorous design featuring a man's face, part of hilarious memes collection.

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    #34

    Hilarious relatable meme showing Spotify's music-streaming urn and a funny grandma joke.

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    #35

    Man in an elaborate 18th-century wig and clothing, a hilarious meme about time travel and history in relatable humor.

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    #36

    Class photo with eyes cut and pasted on closed eyes, creating a hilarious and relatable meme moment.

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    #37

    Realistic painting of water with reflections on an easel, accompanied by a relatable hilarious meme comment.

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    #38

    Side-by-side photos of actress Meg Foster showing her striking blue eyes, related to hilarious memes and relatable content.

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    #39

    Funny meme showing a baking fail with cinnamon rolls and a pun on synonym rolls for hilarious memes.

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    #40

    Hulk meme showing angry then relieved expressions, part of hilarious memes that are amusing and relatable.

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    #41

    Vacuum-sealed cat meme with funny and relatable moments featuring a white and orange cat lying in different cozy spots.

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    #42

    Two people wearing transparent face masks and earbuds with caption expressing enjoyment of being ugly, in hilarious memes.

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    #43

    Elevator door with a wedding photo that splits to reveal a divorce lawyer advertisement inside, a hilarious relatable meme.

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    #44

    Hand holding a book designed like a phone showing text message screenshots, illustrating hilarious and relatable memes.

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    #45

    Small dog wearing a funny Kim Kardashian costume with champagne bottle props in a casual indoor setting, hilarious memes moment.

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    #46

    Screenshot of a hilarious meme showing a funny WhatsApp message about photoshopping and removing a man in the background.

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    #47

    Young man with tired expressions in two images, one looking sick, paired with a relatable hilarious meme about feeling unwell.

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    #48

    Woman looking thoughtful with a pun about food and chicken wings in a hilarious relatable meme format

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    #49

    Ben & Jerry’s Chocolate Caramel Cookie Dough ice cream shown in hand, featured in hilarious memes relatable to many.

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    #50

    Car with an umbrella-like cover parked on the street, illustrating a hilarious meme about unnecessary inventions.

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    #51

    Photos of a woman posing intimately with a large bear, featured in hilarious memes with relatable humor comments.

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    #52

    Two women struggling not to laugh while trying to tell a joke, captured in a relatable hilarious memes moment.

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    #53

    Comparison of Apple HomePod Mini colors with a meme highlighting a hilarious and relatable tech change.

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    #54

    Classical painting meme showing a man grieving and a woman laughing, capturing hilarious memes and totally relatable humor.

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    #55

    Dwayne The Rock Johnson meme humor with geology joke, relatable content in hilarious memes for social media sharing.

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    #56

    Man with striped beard hairstyle in two side-by-side photos showcasing hilarious memes and relatable humor.

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    #57

    Man proposing on the beach with wind inflating his shirt, shared as part of hilarious memes relatable for many.

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