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I'm not gonna lie to you, Pandas: the current state of the world makes me a little scared. AI is taking over people's jobs, political leaders are doing insane things, and, in other devastating news, Timothée Chalamet just came out as an opera and ballet hater.

I feel like most of us need something to take the edge off, so, here are some memes to make you feel better at least for a few minutes. If you're "Into Humor," you'll probably like the selection of funny pics from this IG page we got for you. Nothing like a bouquet of random and relatable memes to make your day better!

More info: Instagram