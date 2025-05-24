ADVERTISEMENT

People like to believe in the saying "What goes around, come around." In fact, nine in 10 Americans think that karma is a very real thing. I wonder what the folks on this list did to deserve the karma they got: was it earned or just the universe trolling them?

These pics come to you from the poignantly-titled "—You In Particular" subreddit. It's a place dedicated to sharing funny moments where unlucky people got selected by the universe to experience some kind of misfortune. It's like the powers that be telling them: "Of all the people I could bully today, I chose you."

#1

F**k You Peter Dinkladge

Hilarious main character moment with a calendar featuring a humorous scene for the month of February.

ExoticShock Report

    #2

    F**k Off Craig

    Screenshot of a funny Twitter exchange where Dunkin' excludes a user, showing worst and hilarious main character moments.

    Boojibs Report

    #3

    F**k You Colin

    Text about a husband’s jealousy making a character named Colin suffer a horrible death, featuring main characters humor.

    Gooner_14_Highbury Report

    When we look at these pictures, we think that these poor folks got targeted by the universe randomly. But is it possible they did something—either in this life or a past one—to deserve the cards they were dealt? If you're a believer in karma, you'd say "yes." But is karma actually real?

    Karma is an ancient Indian belief that can be summarized with the saying: "You reap what you sow." However, Buddhists and Hindus have slightly different versions of karma. Hindus believe that karma is the relationship between our thoughts or actions and their consequences. In Buddhism, it's the principle of cause and effect.
    #4

    F**k You Specifically

    Man lying on the ground after a motorcycle fall with a cat sitting on him, showing hilarious main character moment fails.

    isaadii Report

    #5

    F**k You Brian

    Takeout container lid with a handwritten note warning not to touch food, humorously mentioning 7 shrimp and 4,728 rice.

    Megamagicals Report

    #6

    F**k Your Husband On His Birthday (And Not The Good Way)

    Man holding cat by birthday cake with cat image, capturing hilarious main characters moment in everyday life.

    Ok-Let9706 Report

    Karma teaches us to act with intention. If we help someone in need, we leave an imprint of good in the world. Good deeds from others thus may come our way in return. The same goes for bad deeds. If we intentionally hurt someone or cause people harm in any way, problems will keep following us around

    Karma isn't an exact science, but a guiding belief in morality. It can be hard to believe in karma when we see bad people in positions of power or little kids getting cancer. Some people believe it's because we only turn to karma when we're in a difficult spot: when our health is declining, or when we're unhappy or in trouble.
    #7

    Pettiness Takes A Lot Of Effort

    Screenshot of a tweet showing a breakup story where a Netflix account was forcefully logged out before a show's finale.

    fesshole Report

    #8

    F**k You, Brad

    Tweet mocking vapers, describing the disappointment of expecting sweets but encountering vape clouds, highlighting hilarious main character moments.

    Chicago_Daisy Report

    #9

    F**k You, Tesla Owner

    Man shares hilarious story of a black Tesla being towed while eating an ice cream cone on city street.

    mrl33602 Report

    Most people only have an understanding of karma that's quite Westernized. For example, did you know that there are actually four different versions of karma? Sanchita karma is the karma we accumulate throughout all of our past lives. It's like a bank where we deposit our karmic points during each of our lifetimes. We don't use it all up during our present life and only with ordinary everyday actions.
    #10

    F**k You Starbucks

    Independent coffee shop using a Starbucks mug creatively as a toilet brush holder, showcasing hilarious main character moments.

    EFTRSx1 Report

    dolirin375 avatar
    Wild Cream
    Wild Cream
    Community Member
    41 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That’s funny 😂 I haven’t jumped on the “I hate Starbucks” bandwagon because I know they have many different kinds of coffee grown by farmers in countries all over the world, and those farmers aren’t growing “crappy” coffeee just because they’re selling it to Starbucks. And as someone who doesn’t get the fancy sugary drinks, I have definitely had a good cup of coffee from a Starbucks before (I actually really like their True North blend, and their Veranda blend too, and I usually get a latte or just regular black coffee). But the jokes are still funny, and corporations suck in general - this would make me laugh 😝

    #11

    F**k You Adriana

    Historical portrait of Mozart paired with a sketch and text explaining a humorous story about his music and performer behavior.

    jspencer84 Report

    #12

    F**k You, England

    Road sign saying Welcome to Scotland with grass partly cut, illustrating people becoming main characters in the worst hilarious way possible.

    RosieBurner Report

    bksf avatar
    UKGrandad
    UKGrandad
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    We would if you gave us back our mower that you stole.

    Prarabdha karma is the opposite: it's the karma of this present life. Nevertheless, it's connected to Sanchita karma, as it is a portion of what we're given in this current lifetime. Prarabdha karma is closely linked to destiny: we cannot alter most of what we have been given, like our genetic inheritance. Those who believe in Prarabdha karma believe that we leave our physical bodies once our share of this life's Prarabdha karma is depleted.
    #13

    F**k You, Debbie. You Office-Lunch-Eating B**ch

    Refrigerator filled with food and notes reading not Debbies in a hilarious example of main characters in the worst way possible.

    TheFlyWasRight Report

    #14

    Fuck You Sara

    Text message conversation about a BBQ where a vegan is humorously removed from the group, showing main character fails.

    dat-guy-with-a-plan Report

    #15

    Mustard

    Funny note on bathroom wall about mustard prank, showcasing hilarious moments people became main characters in awkward situations.

    plxtoniic Report

    bksf avatar
    UKGrandad
    UKGrandad
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Was the reply 'If you used mustard then it'd be mustard boarding '?

    Agami Karma is the karma we create in this present life only. All the karma we accumulate during this life then goes into our treasury of Sanchita karma. The difference between Prarabdha karma and Agami karma is that Prarabdha is the karmic heritage of this life. Agami karma, one the other hand, is how we act and react in our daily lives.
    #16

    This Person. Right Here

    Twitter user shows washing chocolate off a Kit-Kat wafer, highlighting a hilarious main character moment with unexpected brand reaction.

    Glittercorn111 Report

    rhondamoore avatar
    Mrs Irish Mom
    Mrs Irish Mom
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    No that's nasty and all you would be left with is a watery wafer

    #17

    Squirrels: F**k You Keith!

    Funny library return sign asking people to yell not a squirrel to prove they're human in hilarious main character moment

    XRPX008 Report

    #18

    F**k Yu In Particular

    Screenshot of a sign-up form with an error message about last name length, showing a hilarious worst main character moment.

    reddit.com Report

    The last type of karma is Kriyamana karma, which is sometimes not even distinguished as a separate type from Agami karma. They're both about the karma we create in our present lives for the future. But Kriyamana karma refers to the act of generating karma in this present life.
    #19

    F**k You Brian

    Person foraging mushrooms in forest, highlighting hilarious moments when people became main characters in funny ways.

    dangerzone253 Report

    #20

    This Is Why You Pay Attention, Valentina!

    Screenshot of a funny tweet showing a cat as a professor, illustrating people becoming main characters in hilarious ways.

    JohnZ117 Report

    #21

    Can You Hear Me Now??

    Evolution of the first mobile phone shown, highlighting the history of mobile phone technology since 1973.

    B34TBOXX5 Report

    Karma has four basic principles:

    1. Even small deeds can have a huge impact.
    2. You can't transfer your karma to others or borrow it from someone else.
    3. You can't be intentional with your actions halfway: if you want results, you have to be committed.
    4. Karma is like energy: it doesn't appear out of nowhere and doesn't disappear. You must experience all of it—the good and the bad.
    #22

    F**k This Woman's Deck

    About 20 California condors trash a woman’s deck, showing people becoming main characters in the worst and hilarious way possible.

    McJaeger Report

    #23

    F**k This Clinic

    Text on a website screenshot humorously highlighting a clinic refusing to pay their web developer, illustrating main characters in worst and hilarious ways.

    beerbellybegone Report

    dolirin375 avatar
    Wild Cream
    Wild Cream
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    As a former web designer I’ve always fantasized about doing this ☺️

    #24

    Punch A Fish

    Octopus punching a fish underwater, showing hilarious and unexpected marine animal behavior caught in action.

    cheesemanab Report

    In Buddhism, there is no higher power that punishes you or grants you eternal happiness. You're solely responsible for your actions and decisions, and it's all about intent. Accidents don't count toward your karmic balance, so, if you're intentionally kind and good to people, these intentions will come back to reward you.
    #25

    This Bird S**s On This Guy's Car Everyday

    Bird repeatedly defecating on a car despite cleaning attempts, showing a hilarious and frustrating main character moment.

    lynivvinyl Report

    dolirin375 avatar
    Wild Cream
    Wild Cream
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It’s a Robin. They can be mean little fúckers 😆 only half kidding

    #26

    What Did You Do…

    Calculator screen showing a message saying you are permanently banned, highlighting hilarious and worst main character moments.

    rubberduckmaf1a Report

    ellyross avatar
    Eastendbird
    Eastendbird
    Community Member
    57 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's what happens when you write "boobies" too many times...

    #27

    F**k You Loser

    Black and white photos of two men, labeled Winner Lane and Loser Lane, highlighting a hilarious main character moment.

    reddit.com Report

    Those who believe in karma say there are ways to attract good karma. Some of them include:

    1. Love and be kind to yourself;
    2. Love and be kind to others;
    3. Chant a positive mantra with others in mind to get rid of bad karma;
    4. Meditate or practice other kinds of quiet introspection;
    5. Give to charity;
    6. Appreciate all creatures, even the tiniest and most insignificant ones.
    #28

    Spotify Is On A Roll

    Spotify billboards humorously call out listeners, showcasing main characters in hilarious and awkward ways.

    OrionVStation Report

    #29

    F**k You In Particular

    Survivor of two atomic blasts in WWII, showing resilience and fate in the worst and most hilarious main character moments.

    Rudhelm Report

    #30

    F**k You Jaremo Leto

    Screenshot of a humorous Twitter exchange about live action film jokers, showing people as main characters in a funny way.

    judojanne Report

    So, Pandas, do you believe the poor folks in this list had it coming? Are you believers in karma? Let us know which pics you liked the most by upvoting them. And if you'd like to see more people getting singled out by faith, check out our previous post about the same subreddit right here!
    #31

    Come On, He Just Wants To Eat

    A quokka sitting at a table looking at a menu in a restaurant, humorously becoming the main character unintentionally.

    siempremajima Report

    #32

    F**k You Zodiac Sign

    Text about a New York nightclub banning people born under Aries, showing a funny take on people becoming main characters.

    LuLuSavannah531 Report

    #33

    F**k You For No Particular Reason

    Black and white photo of the only Japanese Titanic survivor, known for a hilarious and worst main character moment.

    reddit.com Report

    #34

    Fyip

    Demolition company accidentally tears down wrong house, illustrating worst and hilarious main character moments from new pics.

    Sigurlion Report

    #35

    Why Don’t You Go Do That Tom

    Text highlighted in book mentioning Tom McEldroon wanting anonymity, paired with meme of sad character on moon, showcasing hilarious main character moments.

    Morty_Goldman Report

    #36

    Sorry, Not Sorry Tom

    Burger King notice about employee Tom's funeral with no time off given, showcasing hilarious worst main character moment.

    Aggravating_Chemist8 Report

    #37

    When It Rains It Pours

    Man shows damaged car with hit-and-run crash, which ironically led to a parking ticket, featuring main character fails and humor.

    Furious_Ezra Report

    #38

    F**k Producers That Do This

    Tweet from Josh Atkins humorously criticizing people who add sirens and car horns to song tracks in a worst and hilarious main character moment.

    LT_DANS_ICECREAM Report

    #39

    Everyone Is Welcome… Except You

    Screenshot of a hilarious and worst main character moment in a public review response about a brew pub controversy.

    highlandpolo6 Report

    dolirin375 avatar
    Wild Cream
    Wild Cream
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️🏳️‍🌈

    #40

    The 2022 Cocktail

    Microscopic image of monkeypox virus particles illustrating a rare and worst main character health scenario.

    welladiposed Report

    #41

    F**k You David

    Sign at Maehaad Bay Resort humorously mentions the swimming pool closure due to the David-19 situation, showing main character fails.

    Luco_7777 Report

    #42

    FU Max

    Orange and white cat named Max sitting outside a library with a sign asking not to let the cat in, funny main characters moment.

    epiphany--- Report

    #43

    Drown On Indian Road

    A car trapped upside down in a sinkhole on a busy road with a crowd of people watching the hilarious accident scene.

    Ok_Cup_515 Report

    #44

    Fuck Henry

    Screenshot of a tweet about a historical vow involving Oxford graduates, highlighting a bizarre main character moment.

    qikipedia Report

    #45

    F**k You, Louisiana

    Tweet from UberFacts about prisoners in Paris offered freedom if they marry a prostitute and move to Louisiana, illustrating main character moments.

    UberFacts Report

    That's The Definition Of Petty

    Text post about catfishing a person for two years after they called a tweet not funny, illustrating main character moments in a hilarious way

    siempremajima Report

    #47

    Pepsi vs. Coke

    Pepsi can dressed as Coke with a cape in a humorous ad battle, showing main characters in hilarious situations.

    Secure_Detective_602 Report

    #48

    F*ck The Dutch Apparently

    Content warning screen listing mature themes including violence and humor, related to main characters in hilarious situations.

    thatweirdguy42 Report

    #49

    Getting A Speeding Ticket While Your Car Is Being Towed

    Speeding ticket issued for a car caught speeding while being towed on a busy road in Brazil.

    WRXshin Report

    F**k Your Anti-Bubble-Machine Crusade (And Your Porsche)

    Screenshot of a social media post about a man repeatedly calling cops over bar bubbles ruining his Porsche paint job.

    mbklein Report

    #51

    Eff You, Tom Wilson

    The Rialto theater at night with a marquee humorously excluding Tom Wilson, capturing main character moments in a hilarious way.

    pugglesmagoojr Report

    #52

    What Did You Do, Todd???

    Sign hanging on a door humorously announcing lightsaber night cancellation, capturing main character moments hilariously.

    pabloescobarbecue Report

    #53

    Fuck You Tree

    A lone isolated tree in a barren desert, symbolizing main character moments gone hilariously and tragically wrong.

    thogdontcare Report

    F**k John

    Reddit thread showing a humorous NSFW comment about indifference, featuring main characters in funny situations.

    DeinVaterIchBin Report

    #55

    F**k Ohio

    Map illustrating danger levels presented by Ohio, humorously showing areas with invasion risk and safety illusions.

    blaketbailey Report

    #56

    Emma Will Never Be A Doctor

    Billboard showing a young girl with text highlighting poor math skills in NJ fourth graders, a main character fail moment.

    SchmackAttack Report

    #57

    F**k You Frank

    Text message exchange about a hair-free, wrinkled cat with photos, highlighting hilarious and worst main character moments.

    Undertalelover1234 Report

    Anita Teacher

    Tweet by user Shruti Chaturvedi sharing a hilarious and worst main character moment involving a childhood teacher incident.

    sudhir369 Report

    biache34 avatar
    Ellinor
    Ellinor
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And No happy teacher day to Mr Perez the physic teacher who threw his shoe at me !

    #59

    Take That Interviewer!!!

    Baseball player getting drenched in orange liquid during a hilarious main character moment at a sports event.

    reddit.com Report

    #60

    Got Beef?

    Woman denied citizenship for being too annoying, featured as a main character in a hilarious and unfortunate situation.

    NoDM_X Report

    #61

    F**k That Frog In Particular

    Rocket launching at night with thick smoke and a small figure caught mid-air, showing a hilarious main character moment.

    XxSgtSkittlesxX Report

    No Ice Cream For You

    A girl pours all the chocolate ice cream from the swirl machine, ending up with a mess instead of a cone.

    Bweeebwee Report

    #63

    F**k You Jeff

    Funny customer complaint about Black Friday sales leads to a tire shop offering discounted wheels and tires to everyone but one person.

    UnguardedSaint Report

    #64

    F**k Left Handers

    Left handed and right handed screwdrivers with different prices, a humorous example of main characters in a hilarious way.

    _sadlad Report

    rhondamoore avatar
    Mrs Irish Mom
    Mrs Irish Mom
    Community Member
    1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I can use my right and left hands so I would need to buy both 🙈

    #65

    F**k You And Your Job Search

    Billboard with people posing muscles and text "We are not hiring" showcasing a hilarious main characters moment.

    Cesalv Report

    F**k Seattle I Guess

    Illustration of mutating syphilis bacteria highlighting the worst and most hilarious main character moments in unusual situations.

    Snoo-85489 Report

    #67

    I Need To Know What Dan Did

    Handwritten roadside sign with humorous message, illustrating people becoming the main characters in the worst and most hilarious way.

    jdm33333 Report

    #68

    That One Poor Person!

    Screenshot of Brown graduate admission statistics showing 3,347 admitted out of 3,348 applicants for 2021-2022 class.

    georgebool0101 Report

    #69

    F**k Sophie!

    A scene from Spider-Man with MJ and Peter Parker kissing, illustrating moments when people became main characters humorously.

    ZombieBrainzzzz Report

    F**k Paul

    Sign reading under new management Paul is gone please come back new lower labor rates, capturing hilarious main character moment.

    Bud_Fuggins Report

    #71

    Okay Nature, Okay

    Ice cube shaped like a figure giving the middle finger, a hilarious example of people becoming main characters in awkward ways.

    LookHorror3105 Report

    #72

    F**k You R.e. Danforth!

    Gravestone of Ellen Shannon, who fatally burned in a lamp explosion, a darkly hilarious main character moment.

    anythingMuchShorter Report

    #73

    F**k You Great Britain!

    Screenshot of North Atlantic garbage patch Wikipedia entry with a humorous note about not being confused with Great Britain.

    vick5516 Report

    Poor Parking Selection

    Car caught in water pouring from a broken pipe above, illustrating a worst and hilarious main character moment.

    sumo_kitty Report

    #75

    I Just Wanted A Damn Cola

    A green bottle with a red label stuck inside a transparent blender, illustrating the worst and most hilarious main character moment.

    Brilliant-Two1268 Report

    #76

    All The Fans Work, Except Mine

    Bus ceiling controls with vents and buttons showing a hilarious main character fail in everyday situations.

    Samsung_Robot Report

    #77

    Got F**ked So Hard He Got A Flair Assigned LOL

    Reddit conversation showing users becoming the main characters in the worst and most hilarious way possible.

    nuclearunclear Report

    F**k This Particular Breed Of Dogs

    Screenshot of social media posts sharing humorous billboard about animals as pets versus food, highlighting main character moments.

    Darkness2340 Report

    #79

    F**k Oregon During WWII

    Map showing World War II harbor defenses along the West Coast including key military forts and locations.

    One-peace Report

    #80

    Seen Just Now At The Movie Theater (F**k You, Minecraft Nerds)

    Warning sign for Minecraft attendees about yelling, screaming, and throwing causing immediate removal, illustrating main character moments.

    kennyofthegulch Report

