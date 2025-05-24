80 Times People Became The Main Characters, But In The Worst And Most Hilarious Way Possible (New Pics)
People like to believe in the saying "What goes around, come around." In fact, nine in 10 Americans think that karma is a very real thing. I wonder what the folks on this list did to deserve the karma they got: was it earned or just the universe trolling them?
These pics come to you from the poignantly-titled "—You In Particular" subreddit. It's a place dedicated to sharing funny moments where unlucky people got selected by the universe to experience some kind of misfortune. It's like the powers that be telling them: "Of all the people I could bully today, I chose you."
F**k You Peter Dinkladge
F**k Off Craig
F**k You Colin
When we look at these pictures, we think that these poor folks got targeted by the universe randomly. But is it possible they did something—either in this life or a past one—to deserve the cards they were dealt? If you're a believer in karma, you'd say "yes." But is karma actually real?
Karma is an ancient Indian belief that can be summarized with the saying: "You reap what you sow." However, Buddhists and Hindus have slightly different versions of karma. Hindus believe that karma is the relationship between our thoughts or actions and their consequences. In Buddhism, it's the principle of cause and effect.
F**k You Specifically
F**k You Brian
Take a nibble off each rice so the number stays the same.
F**k Your Husband On His Birthday (And Not The Good Way)
Karma teaches us to act with intention. If we help someone in need, we leave an imprint of good in the world. Good deeds from others thus may come our way in return. The same goes for bad deeds. If we intentionally hurt someone or cause people harm in any way, problems will keep following us around
Karma isn't an exact science, but a guiding belief in morality. It can be hard to believe in karma when we see bad people in positions of power or little kids getting cancer. Some people believe it's because we only turn to karma when we're in a difficult spot: when our health is declining, or when we're unhappy or in trouble.
Pettiness Takes A Lot Of Effort
Such cruelty should be rewarded.......................
F**k You, Brad
F**k You, Tesla Owner
Most people only have an understanding of karma that's quite Westernized. For example, did you know that there are actually four different versions of karma? Sanchita karma is the karma we accumulate throughout all of our past lives. It's like a bank where we deposit our karmic points during each of our lifetimes. We don't use it all up during our present life and only with ordinary everyday actions.
F**k You Starbucks
That’s funny 😂 I haven’t jumped on the “I hate Starbucks” bandwagon because I know they have many different kinds of coffee grown by farmers in countries all over the world, and those farmers aren’t growing “crappy” coffeee just because they’re selling it to Starbucks. And as someone who doesn’t get the fancy sugary drinks, I have definitely had a good cup of coffee from a Starbucks before (I actually really like their True North blend, and their Veranda blend too, and I usually get a latte or just regular black coffee). But the jokes are still funny, and corporations suck in general - this would make me laugh 😝
F**k You Adriana
F**k You, England
Prarabdha karma is the opposite: it's the karma of this present life. Nevertheless, it's connected to Sanchita karma, as it is a portion of what we're given in this current lifetime. Prarabdha karma is closely linked to destiny: we cannot alter most of what we have been given, like our genetic inheritance. Those who believe in Prarabdha karma believe that we leave our physical bodies once our share of this life's Prarabdha karma is depleted.
F**k You, Debbie. You Office-Lunch-Eating B**ch
Notice how all the notes are in the same handwriting
Fuck You Sara
Mustard
Agami Karma is the karma we create in this present life only. All the karma we accumulate during this life then goes into our treasury of Sanchita karma. The difference between Prarabdha karma and Agami karma is that Prarabdha is the karmic heritage of this life. Agami karma, one the other hand, is how we act and react in our daily lives.
This Person. Right Here
No that's nasty and all you would be left with is a watery wafer
Squirrels: F**k You Keith!
F**k Yu In Particular
The last type of karma is Kriyamana karma, which is sometimes not even distinguished as a separate type from Agami karma. They're both about the karma we create in our present lives for the future. But Kriyamana karma refers to the act of generating karma in this present life.
F**k You Brian
This Is Why You Pay Attention, Valentina!
Can You Hear Me Now??
Karma has four basic principles:
- Even small deeds can have a huge impact.
- You can't transfer your karma to others or borrow it from someone else.
- You can't be intentional with your actions halfway: if you want results, you have to be committed.
- Karma is like energy: it doesn't appear out of nowhere and doesn't disappear. You must experience all of it—the good and the bad.
F**k This Woman's Deck
F**k This Clinic
As a former web designer I’ve always fantasized about doing this ☺️
Punch A Fish
In Buddhism, there is no higher power that punishes you or grants you eternal happiness. You're solely responsible for your actions and decisions, and it's all about intent. Accidents don't count toward your karmic balance, so, if you're intentionally kind and good to people, these intentions will come back to reward you.
This Bird S**s On This Guy's Car Everyday
It’s a Robin. They can be mean little fúckers 😆 only half kidding
What Did You Do…
That's what happens when you write "boobies" too many times...
F**k You Loser
Those who believe in karma say there are ways to attract good karma. Some of them include:
- Love and be kind to yourself;
- Love and be kind to others;
- Chant a positive mantra with others in mind to get rid of bad karma;
- Meditate or practice other kinds of quiet introspection;
- Give to charity;
- Appreciate all creatures, even the tiniest and most insignificant ones.
Spotify Is On A Roll
F**k You In Particular
F**k You Jaremo Leto
So, Pandas, do you believe the poor folks in this list had it coming? Are you believers in karma? Let us know which pics you liked the most by upvoting them. And if you'd like to see more people getting singled out by faith, check out our previous post about the same subreddit right here!
Come On, He Just Wants To Eat
F**k You Zodiac Sign
F**k You For No Particular Reason
Fyip
Why Don’t You Go Do That Tom
Sorry, Not Sorry Tom
When It Rains It Pours
Everyone Is Welcome… Except You
The 2022 Cocktail
F**k You David
FU Max
Drown On Indian Road
Fuck Henry
F**k You, Louisiana
That's The Definition Of Petty
Pepsi vs. Coke
F*ck The Dutch Apparently
Getting A Speeding Ticket While Your Car Is Being Towed
F**k Your Anti-Bubble-Machine Crusade (And Your Porsche)
Eff You, Tom Wilson
What Did You Do, Todd???
Fuck You Tree
F**k John
F**k Ohio
Emma Will Never Be A Doctor
F**k You Frank
Anita Teacher
Take That Interviewer!!!
Got Beef?
F**k That Frog In Particular
No Ice Cream For You
F**k You Jeff
F**k Left Handers
I can use my right and left hands so I would need to buy both 🙈