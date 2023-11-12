ADVERTISEMENT

We all fail from time to time—it’s inevitable. Sometimes it happens at work, sometimes at home. We fail at making spreadsheets and creating pitches, when trying new recipes or changing up the old ones, we sometimes fail as friends, partners, and parents, too. That is why trying to do something new or especially challenging can be very hard.

But you know what’s the worst failure one can make? One that is captured and put on the internet for everyone to see. Nothing compares to getting your embarrassment immortalized on the web.

So here are a few of those embarrassments that people will never be able to shake off. They might be waking up in cold sweat remembering it right as you’re reading this. Enjoy!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

To Say Hello To A Ghost

To Say Hello To A Ghost

SketchesbyBoze Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu

So, if we all fail all the time, and it is sort of a prerequisite that it will happen sooner or later, why is it so hard to embrace failure? Well, there are few reasons behind it. One can be related to the way we were brough up. A lot of us grew up being praised for our successes only, leading us to believe that if we don’t succeed, there is nothing to be celebrated or appreciated there. 

We also tend to identify solely with our successes. We consider our jobs and our achievements the building blocks of who we are. We are doctors, engineers, physicists, librarians, competition winners, bonus collectors, and promotion earners. 
#2

To Predict What The Cast Of Friends Would Look Like In 2024

To Predict What The Cast Of Friends Would Look Like In 2024

zaksev Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
jr_15 avatar
PrettyJoyBird
PrettyJoyBird
Community Member
31 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I cant believe whomever was in charge was like sure yeah good okay publish that.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#3

... To Be Inclusive

... To Be Inclusive

elopedthought Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
clarkcongleton avatar
Bored&InSchool
Bored&InSchool
Community Member
17 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

what I love about things like this is the amount of people that must have to sign off on them- that's the combined stupidity of many people, right up there.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu

That’s what we ask about when we meet someone for the first time—their most prominent achievements. And we form our opinion about them based on that, often not taking into consideration things they have failed to achieve.

We also tend to compare ourselves to others, which is never a good idea. We see how our former colleagues or classmates are advancing in their careers and are creating families and we start to think we are lagging behind. We see and hear about their healthy or fancy lifestyles and we think we are not doing nearly enough, we’re lazy, and we’re failing at life. This is even further exacerbated by the perfection we see on our social media feeds. 

ADVERTISEMENT
#4

To Fire A Cat

To Fire A Cat

cloudtdaz Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
rayneofsalt avatar
Rayne OfSalt
Rayne OfSalt
Community Member
28 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

There's a follow-up that got missed. The person who wanted the cat gone got voted out of office while the cat was still "employed" at the library.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#5

To Get A Girl To Send You A Sexy Pic🤣🤣

To Get A Girl To Send You A Sexy Pic🤣🤣

chikitty87 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
aleksandarrobinson avatar
PlatinumThe8-BitCat
PlatinumThe8-BitCat
Community Member
41 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Do people actually ask for pictures like this? I feel like it’s a breach of privacy, also feels a bit rude for some reason

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#6

To Secretly Use Grindr

To Secretly Use Grindr

TXVERAS Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
jujubeez351 avatar
Lunaofthenest (She/they)
Lunaofthenest (She/they)
Community Member
1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Apparently her hubby is playing hide the sexual confusion. I feel bad for both of them now. Thanks a lot BP!

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu

Success is all around us. We see athletes winning medals, movie starts attending film premieres, and businessmen succeeding in their ventures. What we don’t see are the grueling training that athletes go through. We don’t see the hundreds of auditions that the actors failed. The multiple times that businessmen had to go back to the drawing board before coming up with something successful is also left behind the curtain. 
#7

To Meet Your Grandparents

To Meet Your Grandparents

cyrobite- Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
jr_15 avatar
PrettyJoyBird
PrettyJoyBird
Community Member
27 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

How far did he make it? Did Grandpa tell him to use that line?

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#8

To Take An ID Photo

To Take An ID Photo

endlesscosmichorror Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

To Stop Fluffy From Reaching The Cake

To Stop Fluffy From Reaching The Cake

Fr3nchT0astCrunch Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
umarabid150 avatar
OmMi
OmMi
Community Member
28 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I believe you woild put cake IN the fridge to prevent fluffy from sitting on it

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu

When you consider all that, it is no surprise that we are so hell-bent on not failing. It’s also understandable why we feel so crushed when things end up not going our way. The good things is, that you can learn to deal with it. And, with some practice, failure won’t feel like such a devastation anymore.

ADVERTISEMENT
#10

To Give Motivation

To Give Motivation

iushdulal Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#11

To Make This Student Think Before They Ink

To Make This Student Think Before They Ink

MrStepSisterFister69 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#12

To Only Have 3 Kids

To Only Have 3 Kids

coachlife Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
cindyjbrick avatar
Cindy Brick
Cindy Brick
Community Member
4 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I dunno... looks dazed and confused. Like he's trying very hard not to fall apart.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu

Firstly, it’s important to identify that you yourself aren’t a failure. Failure might happen to you, it might be something you experience, but you as a person are not a disappointment. Recognizing that is important. If you think of yourself as someone who has endured failure and still carried on, it might even give you a boost of confidence.
#13

To Buy A Nice Cake For Someones Birthday

To Buy A Nice Cake For Someones Birthday

madhatton Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#14

To Be Immune To Yo Momma Jokes

To Be Immune To Yo Momma Jokes

cyrobite- Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#15

To Make Mommy Look Like A Hard Worker

To Make Mommy Look Like A Hard Worker

Quiet-Luck Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST

Another good way of dealing with failure is gratitude. Recognizing what you already have can help you gain perspective on things. Sure, you might have not succeeded when delivering a task at work, but it’s also showed you what a supportive team you have and how your boss will always have your back. You might have failed to make a delicious-looking recipe, but it’s nice to know that you have the time and the resources to experiment in the kitchen.

ADVERTISEMENT
#16

To Win An Election By Donating An Ambulance

To Win An Election By Donating An Ambulance

nochtli_xochipilli Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
gyimesi-mark-2357 avatar
Mark
Mark
Community Member
19 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

A man reaps what he sows, not reaps a donated ambulance

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#17

To Secretly Have Sex Before Dinner

To Secretly Have Sex Before Dinner

TXVERAS Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
jr_15 avatar
PrettyJoyBird
PrettyJoyBird
Community Member
23 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Why are they getting daughter's boyfriend notifications? I dont have an apple product so confused...

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#18

To Give Reasons For Not Using Facial Recognition

To Give Reasons For Not Using Facial Recognition

cyrobite- Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST

An important part of moving on from failure is looking into it and seeing what you could take away from it. That is really what makes the difference between failure and failure that leads to success. Sure, no one wants to ruminate on a relationship that broke down, but examining it to notice if there were any patterns there that you can work on is really beneficial. It can make your future relationship more fulfilling.
#19

To Ask The Internet For Help

To Ask The Internet For Help

AssociationQueasy136 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
aleksandarrobinson avatar
PlatinumThe8-BitCat
PlatinumThe8-BitCat
Community Member
36 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Oh, is this a trick question? I just looked it up and it means both, apparently

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#20

To “Help The World Become A Better Place”

To “Help The World Become A Better Place”

chikitty87 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
ezekielrhymes1 avatar
JoyfulZebra
JoyfulZebra
Community Member
12 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Oh, buddy we were the dumbest civilization long before this

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#21

To Insult Tacobell

To Insult Tacobell

chikitty87 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST

So, all that is to say, that you shouldn’t be afraid to fail. Do it, examine it, and learn from your mistakes. This is what growth is like. Just make sure no one is there to capture your fails and put it on the internet as it might end up a list like this one.

ADVERTISEMENT
#22

To Stop His Mom From Going On Vacation

To Stop His Mom From Going On Vacation

Derek_Gamble Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#23

To Process 5000 Black Walnuts With No Gloves

To Process 5000 Black Walnuts With No Gloves

BlueBucketMaple Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
gyimesi-mark-2357 avatar
Mark
Mark
Community Member
22 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That is a fungal disease that will murder us all to prepare the planet for its alien overlords and you can’t tell me otherwise

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#24

To Think People Couldn't Tell Them Apart

To Think People Couldn't Tell Them Apart

OkEscape7558 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
cindyjbrick avatar
Cindy Brick
Cindy Brick
Community Member
2 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Look at the stomachs -- that gives you a clue. What will they look like, 30 years from now?

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#25

To Hide Their Phones And Escape Religious Bullying

To Hide Their Phones And Escape Religious Bullying

Biased_Survivor Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#26

To Trick You Into Thinking He's Not 5'8"

To Trick You Into Thinking He's Not 5'8"

beastmodeChadF13 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
ezekielrhymes1 avatar
JoyfulZebra
JoyfulZebra
Community Member
10 minutes ago

This comment has been deleted.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#27

To Make A Dance Class Academy Logo

To Make A Dance Class Academy Logo

THEbadmanoftheworld Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
jr_15 avatar
PrettyJoyBird
PrettyJoyBird
Community Member
21 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Omg i had to stare forever. I was like dont blink focus staring so hard.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#28

To Be A Lady-Magnet

To Be A Lady-Magnet

kazumicortez Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#29

To Start A Deep Conversation On Social Media

To Start A Deep Conversation On Social Media

chikitty87 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#30

To Make The Message Clear

To Make The Message Clear

TudoBem23 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
swearihavesense avatar
BTDubs
BTDubs
Community Member
21 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

But hopefully no one would be Braverman enough to make this a policy...

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#31

To Make A Cool Sign For Your Pet Store

To Make A Cool Sign For Your Pet Store

Crossedkiller Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
clarkcongleton avatar
Bored&InSchool
Bored&InSchool
Community Member
9 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I not only read a**s, but upon first glance, saw "a**l a**s" hahahahahaha

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
ADVERTISEMENT
#32

To Cancel Alcohol

To Cancel Alcohol

therizinosaurs Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#33

To Use Ai

To Use Ai

Key_Platypus_7574 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#34

To Get A Tip

To Get A Tip

TXVERAS Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#35

...to Buy An iPhone 7

...to Buy An iPhone 7

Albinalgeomys Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#36

To Make Fun Of Manspreading

To Make Fun Of Manspreading

Unstableouster Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#37

To Stay As A Vegetarian After 1 Burger

To Stay As A Vegetarian After 1 Burger

GamePois0n Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
kirstin-peter avatar
Shark Lady
Shark Lady
Community Member
31 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My vegetarianism went out the window due to a well placed bacon sandwich.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
#38

To Insult Women

To Insult Women

MoroselyBrowse446 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
rayneofsalt avatar
Rayne OfSalt
Rayne OfSalt
Community Member
19 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Stefan Molyneux is one of the creepiest people I've ever encountered online, worse than any of the trans fetishists or terfs.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#39

To Boycott Arizona

To Boycott Arizona

flopsychops Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#40

To Say He's The Undertaker

To Say He's The Undertaker

TXVERAS Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#41

To Hide The Evidence

To Hide The Evidence

Spirited_One_8945 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#42

To Follow Her Crush On Instagram

To Follow Her Crush On Instagram

TXVERAS Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#43

To Spin "Cars" As "Affordable Housing"

To Spin "Cars" As "Affordable Housing"

joelman0 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#44

To Advise People To Social Distance

To Advise People To Social Distance

BurritosAndPerogis Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#45

To Do Basic Math

To Do Basic Math

RataAzul Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#46

To Understand What Color Is

To Understand What Color Is

chikitty87 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
clarkcongleton avatar
Bored&InSchool
Bored&InSchool
Community Member
3 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I was about to say orange but then realized that the color is named after the fruit.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#47

To Escape Immigrants

To Escape Immigrants

Existentialidiot83 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#48

To Create A Religious Mic Drop Moment

To Create A Religious Mic Drop Moment

ibanez450 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#49

To Sound Smart

To Sound Smart

hallofcost_survivor Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#50

To Say Jesus Didn't Use Pronouns

To Say Jesus Didn't Use Pronouns

TXVERAS Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#51

To Be Racist

To Be Racist

thepatriotclubhouse Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#52

To Stand With Israel

To Stand With Israel

Hypattie Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#53

To Say Mcdonalds Has Solid Upward Mobility

To Say Mcdonalds Has Solid Upward Mobility

Poker769 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#54

To Get Out The Friendzone

To Get Out The Friendzone

TXVERAS Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#55

To Share Her Location

To Share Her Location

PapaP123 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#56

To Say A Quarter A Day For A Year Will Get You $9,125

To Say A Quarter A Day For A Year Will Get You $9,125

TXVERAS Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#57

...to Learn A New Language

...to Learn A New Language

knightriderin Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#58

To Define A Service Animal

To Define A Service Animal

dmark200 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#59

To Improve Twitter

To Improve Twitter

Glittering-Neck-2505 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#60

To Show Off Her New Car Purchase

To Show Off Her New Car Purchase

Sloozey Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#61

To Get Away With A Wrongful Arrest

To Get Away With A Wrongful Arrest

TXVERAS Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#62

To Use Scientific Terms

To Use Scientific Terms

Material_Push2076 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#63

...to Have A Lifeless "Lawn"

...to Have A Lifeless "Lawn"

beverlykins Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#64

To Successfully Be A Hypocrite And Have Double Standards

To Successfully Be A Hypocrite And Have Double Standards

beenzerdonezat Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#65

To Stop Ww2

To Stop Ww2

Gandhi wrote this letter to Hitler just before the start of WW2.

Diceyland Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#66

To Argue With An Adult

To Argue With An Adult

cyrobite- Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#67

To Teach Math

To Teach Math

Chamndler Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#68

To Scam Me

To Scam Me

LuciusDickusMaximus Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#69

To Not Pay

To Not Pay

kaku8 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#70

To Buy A Toothless Bottle From Goodwill

To Buy A Toothless Bottle From Goodwill

Xavion-15 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#71

To Not Be Presumptuous On One’s Birthday

To Not Be Presumptuous On One’s Birthday

NotPresidentChump Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#72

To Be Relatable

To Be Relatable

leewardsow Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#73

To Prove How Unfashionable These Jeans Were

To Prove How Unfashionable These Jeans Were

holozoicpriapus37 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#74

To Be Respectful About Someone’s Death

To Be Respectful About Someone’s Death

SingRex Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#75

To Use Ai Generated Image To Spread Propaganda

To Use Ai Generated Image To Spread Propaganda

CIRNO_8964 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
swearihavesense avatar
BTDubs
BTDubs
Community Member
3 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm going to assume that this is Gaza. So is it propaganda that over 11000 people, over 40% of them children, have been killed by the Israeli military, using weapons given by the USA, UK and the EU? Or are they just lying to get attention? People are dying every minute in Palestine, so be respectful.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#76

To Pay A Bill

To Pay A Bill

otterley Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#77

To Celebrate Halloween

To Celebrate Halloween

cyrobite- Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#78

To Stop People From Using The Laugh React

To Stop People From Using The Laugh React

Gargantuancrap Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#79

To Do A History

To Do A History

Underhive_Art Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
gyimesi-mark-2357 avatar
Mark
Mark
Community Member
7 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

CRUSADE! They did many crusades, some of which almost didn’t fail. But at least the Italians got some sweet trade deals

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#80

To Say Am Doesn't Exist In English Vocabulary

To Say Am Doesn't Exist In English Vocabulary

TXVERAS Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!