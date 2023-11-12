80 Hilarious Moments When An Attempt Was Made, But It Didn’t Go As Expected (New Pics)
We all fail from time to time—it’s inevitable. Sometimes it happens at work, sometimes at home. We fail at making spreadsheets and creating pitches, when trying new recipes or changing up the old ones, we sometimes fail as friends, partners, and parents, too. That is why trying to do something new or especially challenging can be very hard.
But you know what’s the worst failure one can make? One that is captured and put on the internet for everyone to see. Nothing compares to getting your embarrassment immortalized on the web.
So here are a few of those embarrassments that people will never be able to shake off. They might be waking up in cold sweat remembering it right as you’re reading this. Enjoy!
To Say Hello To A Ghost
I'm sorry but... no I'm not sorry. How can this be true? Holy hell 😭
So, if we all fail all the time, and it is sort of a prerequisite that it will happen sooner or later, why is it so hard to embrace failure? Well, there are few reasons behind it. One can be related to the way we were brough up. A lot of us grew up being praised for our successes only, leading us to believe that if we don’t succeed, there is nothing to be celebrated or appreciated there.
We also tend to identify solely with our successes. We consider our jobs and our achievements the building blocks of who we are. We are doctors, engineers, physicists, librarians, competition winners, bonus collectors, and promotion earners.
To Predict What The Cast Of Friends Would Look Like In 2024
I cant believe whomever was in charge was like sure yeah good okay publish that.
... To Be Inclusive
what I love about things like this is the amount of people that must have to sign off on them- that's the combined stupidity of many people, right up there.
That’s what we ask about when we meet someone for the first time—their most prominent achievements. And we form our opinion about them based on that, often not taking into consideration things they have failed to achieve.
We also tend to compare ourselves to others, which is never a good idea. We see how our former colleagues or classmates are advancing in their careers and are creating families and we start to think we are lagging behind. We see and hear about their healthy or fancy lifestyles and we think we are not doing nearly enough, we’re lazy, and we’re failing at life. This is even further exacerbated by the perfection we see on our social media feeds.
To Fire A Cat
There's a follow-up that got missed. The person who wanted the cat gone got voted out of office while the cat was still "employed" at the library.
To Get A Girl To Send You A Sexy Pic🤣🤣
Do people actually ask for pictures like this? I feel like it’s a breach of privacy, also feels a bit rude for some reason
To Secretly Use Grindr
Apparently her hubby is playing hide the sexual confusion. I feel bad for both of them now. Thanks a lot BP!
Success is all around us. We see athletes winning medals, movie starts attending film premieres, and businessmen succeeding in their ventures. What we don’t see are the grueling training that athletes go through. We don’t see the hundreds of auditions that the actors failed. The multiple times that businessmen had to go back to the drawing board before coming up with something successful is also left behind the curtain.
To Meet Your Grandparents
How far did he make it? Did Grandpa tell him to use that line?
To Take An ID Photo
To Stop Fluffy From Reaching The Cake
When you consider all that, it is no surprise that we are so hell-bent on not failing. It’s also understandable why we feel so crushed when things end up not going our way. The good things is, that you can learn to deal with it. And, with some practice, failure won’t feel like such a devastation anymore.
To Give Motivation
To Make This Student Think Before They Ink
To Only Have 3 Kids
I dunno... looks dazed and confused. Like he's trying very hard not to fall apart.
Firstly, it’s important to identify that you yourself aren’t a failure. Failure might happen to you, it might be something you experience, but you as a person are not a disappointment. Recognizing that is important. If you think of yourself as someone who has endured failure and still carried on, it might even give you a boost of confidence.
To Buy A Nice Cake For Someones Birthday
To Be Immune To Yo Momma Jokes
To Make Mommy Look Like A Hard Worker
Another good way of dealing with failure is gratitude. Recognizing what you already have can help you gain perspective on things. Sure, you might have not succeeded when delivering a task at work, but it’s also showed you what a supportive team you have and how your boss will always have your back. You might have failed to make a delicious-looking recipe, but it’s nice to know that you have the time and the resources to experiment in the kitchen.
To Win An Election By Donating An Ambulance
To Secretly Have Sex Before Dinner
Why are they getting daughter's boyfriend notifications? I dont have an apple product so confused...
To Give Reasons For Not Using Facial Recognition
An important part of moving on from failure is looking into it and seeing what you could take away from it. That is really what makes the difference between failure and failure that leads to success. Sure, no one wants to ruminate on a relationship that broke down, but examining it to notice if there were any patterns there that you can work on is really beneficial. It can make your future relationship more fulfilling.
To Ask The Internet For Help
Oh, is this a trick question? I just looked it up and it means both, apparently
To “Help The World Become A Better Place”
Oh, buddy we were the dumbest civilization long before this
So, all that is to say, that you shouldn’t be afraid to fail. Do it, examine it, and learn from your mistakes. This is what growth is like. Just make sure no one is there to capture your fails and put it on the internet as it might end up a list like this one.
To Stop His Mom From Going On Vacation
To Process 5000 Black Walnuts With No Gloves
To Think People Couldn't Tell Them Apart
Look at the stomachs -- that gives you a clue. What will they look like, 30 years from now?
To Hide Their Phones And Escape Religious Bullying
To Trick You Into Thinking He's Not 5'8"
To Make A Dance Class Academy Logo
Omg i had to stare forever. I was like dont blink focus staring so hard.
To Be A Lady-Magnet
To Start A Deep Conversation On Social Media
To Make The Message Clear
To Make A Cool Sign For Your Pet Store
I not only read a**s, but upon first glance, saw "a**l a**s" hahahahahaha
To Cancel Alcohol
To Use Ai
To Get A Tip
...to Buy An iPhone 7
To Make Fun Of Manspreading
To Stay As A Vegetarian After 1 Burger
My vegetarianism went out the window due to a well placed bacon sandwich.
To Insult Women
Stefan Molyneux is one of the creepiest people I've ever encountered online, worse than any of the trans fetishists or terfs.
To Boycott Arizona
To Say He's The Undertaker
To Hide The Evidence
To Follow Her Crush On Instagram
To Spin "Cars" As "Affordable Housing"
To Advise People To Social Distance
To Do Basic Math
To Understand What Color Is
I was about to say orange but then realized that the color is named after the fruit.
To Escape Immigrants
To Create A Religious Mic Drop Moment
To Sound Smart
To Say Jesus Didn't Use Pronouns
To Be Racist
To Stand With Israel
To Say Mcdonalds Has Solid Upward Mobility
To Share Her Location
To Say A Quarter A Day For A Year Will Get You $9,125
...to Learn A New Language
To Define A Service Animal
To Improve Twitter
To Show Off Her New Car Purchase
To Get Away With A Wrongful Arrest
To Use Scientific Terms
...to Have A Lifeless "Lawn"
To Successfully Be A Hypocrite And Have Double Standards
To Stop Ww2
Gandhi wrote this letter to Hitler just before the start of WW2.
To Argue With An Adult
To Teach Math
To Scam Me
To Not Pay
To Buy A Toothless Bottle From Goodwill
To Not Be Presumptuous On One’s Birthday
To Be Relatable
To Prove How Unfashionable These Jeans Were
To Be Respectful About Someone’s Death
To Use Ai Generated Image To Spread Propaganda
I'm going to assume that this is Gaza. So is it propaganda that over 11000 people, over 40% of them children, have been killed by the Israeli military, using weapons given by the USA, UK and the EU? Or are they just lying to get attention? People are dying every minute in Palestine, so be respectful.