ADVERTISEMENT

Have you ever sent a text to the wrong person? Or maybe said the wrong thing? We've probably all done that at least once in our lives. But have you ever lied and given the good ol' "Oops, wasn't me" or "Sorry, my friend took my phone, lol" excuse?

Today, we're featuring a subreddit dedicated to people who said or did incredibly cringeworthy things and then backpedaled by saying "Just kidding." It's the r/OopsDidn'tMeanTo community. The problem? It's pretty obvious these people did or said the awkward thing deliberately. That's why the lie only makes it worse. We've collected the best, or rather the cringiest, screenshots that its members ever came across. So let us know your favorites by upvoting them, and check out our previous feature about the subreddit!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Tinder Is A Goldmine

Tinder Is A Goldmine

Miraculousflorist Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
80points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#2

The Farthest Stretch I've Ever Seen

The Farthest Stretch I've Ever Seen

paulblartmallcap Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
65points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#3

This Is Just So Awkward To Read

This Is Just So Awkward To Read

Zooooooombie Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
63points
Add photo comments
POST
heatherphilpot avatar
Hphizzle
Hphizzle
Community Member
10 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Still a better love story than Twilight. Better plot twists, at least.

Vote comment up
57
57points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu

You know the famous sarcastic quip "If it's on the Internet, it must be true"? It applies pretty well in this context as well, don't you think? Since its inception, the Internet has been a breeding ground for deception, fake identities, and imaginary friends. Alright, that last one might just be me projecting, but I was hurt that my real best friend didn't want to be friends anymore, okay?

We tend to lie online less in spaces where the people we know might hold us accountable. On sites like Facebook, Twitter (X), or Instagram, where our followers are mostly our friends. Social media platforms for professionals like LinkedIn are actually better in that regard than, say, paper resumes.
#4

What Is The Point Even?

What Is The Point Even?

Avyeon Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
62points
Add photo comments
POST
heatherphilpot avatar
Hphizzle
Hphizzle
Community Member
10 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Sometimes your biggest supporter is you. You’re probably wrong about whatever it is. But at least you feel supported.

Vote comment up
36
36points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#5

Whoops!

Whoops!

johnbooth703 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
58points
Add photo comments
POST
michelle_95 avatar
Michelle
Michelle
Community Member
10 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ok, but even if it was true wouldn't that be kind of creepy and stalkerish? "Hey pervert who took my photos, can you send them to me so I can post them online? Here's my contact details" 😂

Vote comment up
110
110points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#6

Excuse After Sending The Usual Pic

Excuse After Sending The Usual Pic

ergoegthatis Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
56points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT

Jeff Hancock, a professor of communication and the founding director of the Stanford Social Media Lab, says that we lead a kind of double life online. He calls it our "inside world" and our "outside world" respectively. Our "inside world" is the immediate circle that we communicate with online: family, friends, colleagues – the people we know.

Our "outside world" is all the accounts and people that we see but don't know personally. That includes posts from strangers, news articles, and comments on any social media platform. Anonymous or not, we're not familiar with these people on a personal level, so they are, essentially, outside our "bubble."
#7

With Bonus

With Bonus

readit475 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
54points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#8

I Think You Proved Your Point

I Think You Proved Your Point

ChuckDimeCliff Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
51points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

My First Unsolicited D**k Pic

My First Unsolicited D**k Pic

AkoyaBones Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
49points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu

Hancock says that we tend to communicate more honestly with the people in our "inside world." "Those messages are recorded and come from people that we will have future interactions with," he says. "We don't want a reputation as a liar, and it's easier in some ways to get caught in a lie online." He also says that this is one of people's greatest fears – being perceived as a liar.

ADVERTISEMENT
#10

My Ex...forgetting He Has A New GF At Bar Close

My Ex...forgetting He Has A New GF At Bar Close

paha_tytto Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
46points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#11

Amazing How Life Works!

Amazing How Life Works!

ergoegthatis Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
46points
Add photo comments
POST
heatherphilpot avatar
Hphizzle
Hphizzle
Community Member
10 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yes, because there are zero bubbles when you splash into a pool.

Vote comment up
55
55points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#12

Of Course

Of Course

IEATBUTT5 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
44points
Add photo comments
POST
sineadk130 avatar
Sinead Kenny
Sinead Kenny
Community Member
10 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

So many things wrong with this I do not know where to start.

Vote comment up
17
17points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu

There's a lot more leeway when communicating with the "outside world." Whether we're anonymous or not, we're much less likely to engage in an online conversation with these people again. Take the comments section, for example: even if you're commenting with your name and picture, what is the likelihood that you'll ever see the person you've just responded to somewhere else again?
#13

Completely Accidental!!!

Completely Accidental!!!

ergoegthatis Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
42points
Add photo comments
POST
paulfarrington-douglas avatar
PFD
PFD
Community Member
9 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I think we have a bunch of 200 year old redwoods out back, lemme check but should be able to do you right mate

Vote comment up
46
46points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#14

My Ex Girlfriend Ladies And Germs

My Ex Girlfriend Ladies And Germs

Zompokenator03 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
41points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#15

Autocorrect Wanted To Get You Nakey

Autocorrect Wanted To Get You Nakey

unwashedbodypillow95 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
41points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu

Hancock notes that this logic doesn’t only apply to personal communications. "These lies include sock puppets [false identities], follower factories, purchased likes, propaganda bots, and fake news," he explains. "So, the degree to which we can trust messages online is really the degree to which you know the source."

ADVERTISEMENT
#16

Her 4 Year Old Took This Photo

Her 4 Year Old Took This Photo

ergoegthatis Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
41points
Add photo comments
POST
shaunlee avatar
SheamusFanFrom1987
SheamusFanFrom1987
Community Member
10 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Drascilla? Did she have a baby with Dracula? Can't be, kid wouldn't be able to bask in sunlight. Oh well, at least she "knows" how to take good pictures XP

Vote comment up
59
59points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
See Also on Bored Panda
#17

Toddler Knows How To Promote His Mom On Social Media

Toddler Knows How To Promote His Mom On Social Media

ergoegthatis Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
41points
Add photo comments
POST
draganacupurdija avatar
PeePeePooPoo
PeePeePooPoo
Community Member
9 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Do people really think and talk like this? If yes, what's wrong with them?

Vote comment up
46
46points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#18

Dont Open It!

Dont Open It!

DAT_DINO Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
38points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu

Most people would probably say that people tend to lie most on their dating profiles. In 2017, Kaspersky Lab and B2B International researched the behaviors of people in the online dating scene. 57% admitted to lying about their names, marital status, appearance, or location. In his research, Hancock also found that people tend to lie when they wish to appear more attractive to the other person and when making up excuses as to why they don't want to meet.
#19

He Sent A D**k Pic To A Woman Who Has Never Spoken To Him Before

He Sent A D**k Pic To A Woman Who Has Never Spoken To Him Before

Coffeeholic911 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
36points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#20

My Mom Tried Hiring Him. He Did Not Get The Job

My Mom Tried Hiring Him. He Did Not Get The Job

catladytaylor Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
34points
Add photo comments
POST
547208418a2ab avatar
Sebby's Mama
Sebby's Mama
Community Member
10 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You're* If you feel the need to be a pervert, at least do it with proper grammar

Vote comment up
20
20points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#21

This Followed A Video Of Her Playing An Out Of Tune Bass Guitar And Singing Green Day. Before The Green Day Video Was Your Typical Thirst Trap, Booty Short Wearing, Squats In The Gym Ig Story

This Followed A Video Of Her Playing An Out Of Tune Bass Guitar And Singing Green Day. Before The Green Day Video Was Your Typical Thirst Trap, Booty Short Wearing, Squats In The Gym Ig Story

AbdulAhBlongatta Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
33points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu

Hancock says that the most interesting aspect of this research is that it's not the technology that makes people lie. The apps and social media platforms are just tools for people to do that. "It's easy to forget, but (most) people lie for a reason, and simply because a person is using a phone or a computer or a tablet to communicate doesn't make them more or less likely to lie," he explained. "Technology, much like deception itself, simply becomes a tool for accomplishing those goals."

ADVERTISEMENT
#22

Oops, Went Out In A Unicorn Costume By Mistake Xd

Oops, Went Out In A Unicorn Costume By Mistake Xd

ergoegthatis Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
30points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#23

I Was Sleeping?

I Was Sleeping?

DrapeyWhenDrunk Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
29points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#24

He Sent D**k Pics To A Random Bunch Of Girls

He Sent D**k Pics To A Random Bunch Of Girls

ergoegthatis Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
29points
Add photo comments
POST
annabelle-doecke avatar
I AM A LOLLY SNEK (she/her)
I AM A LOLLY SNEK (she/her)
Community Member
7 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Some men are just horrible. First of all sending pics of ur balls to random girls, and then pretend it wasnt even you??? Pls tell me this is illegal.

Vote comment up
13
13points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu

Keith Campbell, professor of the behavioral and brain sciences program at the University of Georgia, who researches the link between narcissism and social media, says that what we often refer to as narcissistic behavior online might just be people wanting to experience positive self-expression. "There's a little bit of bias about this behavior online, but it's really just putting your best foot forward, the same way you would if you were meeting someone at a party for the first time or going on a first date," Campbell said.
#25

Brian Strikes Again!

Brian Strikes Again!

ergoegthatis Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
29points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#26

Pervy Mcpervface Tried Using The Oldest Trick In The Book

Pervy Mcpervface Tried Using The Oldest Trick In The Book

iseverybodycrazy16 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
29points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
See Also on Bored Panda
#27

This Random Guy On Facebook

This Random Guy On Facebook

givemepasta1 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
26points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda

So, why do people do it? Why do they lie online, even if, sometimes, it's obvious that their claims are fake? The answer is it's all about boosting self-esteem or your brand. Most times, like in the examples in this list, it's pretty harmless. However, there have been cases where influencers took their lies way over the line.
#28

He Sent Me The Video Literally Almost Two Years After We Went On One (1) Singular Date Where He Spoke A Total Of 20 Words To Me. Not So Shy After All

He Sent Me The Video Literally Almost Two Years After We Went On One (1) Singular Date Where He Spoke A Total Of 20 Words To Me. Not So Shy After All

not7 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
24points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#29

Just A Dare

Just A Dare

clithands Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
23points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#30

Because That’s What Girls Do

Because That’s What Girls Do

johnnyjanx Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST
alisonmavr avatar
Wondering Alice
Wondering Alice
Community Member
9 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Slightly weird from blue too. He seems more bothered by the disrespect to himself than the main problem of unsolicited nudes

Vote comment up
19
19points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu

Note: this post originally had 60 images. It’s been shortened to the top 30 images based on user votes.

A year ago, in April of 2023, bakery owner Kylie Allen complained about a rude customer. Internet sleuths soon came a-knocking and discovered that she lied about the supposed altercation. Turns out, the customer was right, as the picture on Allen's website was misleading. Netizens retaliated by flooding her bakery's Yelp page with negative reviews and made fun of her on TikTok relentlessly for weeks. A true example that even lying in the "outside world" has consequences.

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!