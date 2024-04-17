This Online Group Shares The Cringiest Cases Of “Oops, Didn’t Mean To,” And Here Are The 30 Best (New Pics)
Have you ever sent a text to the wrong person? Or maybe said the wrong thing? We've probably all done that at least once in our lives. But have you ever lied and given the good ol' "Oops, wasn't me" or "Sorry, my friend took my phone, lol" excuse?
Today, we're featuring a subreddit dedicated to people who said or did incredibly cringeworthy things and then backpedaled by saying "Just kidding." It's the r/OopsDidn'tMeanTo community. The problem? It's pretty obvious these people did or said the awkward thing deliberately. That's why the lie only makes it worse. We've collected the best, or rather the cringiest, screenshots that its members ever came across. So let us know your favorites by upvoting them, and check out our previous feature about the subreddit!
Tinder Is A Goldmine
The Farthest Stretch I've Ever Seen
This Is Just So Awkward To Read
You know the famous sarcastic quip "If it's on the Internet, it must be true"? It applies pretty well in this context as well, don't you think? Since its inception, the Internet has been a breeding ground for deception, fake identities, and imaginary friends. Alright, that last one might just be me projecting, but I was hurt that my real best friend didn't want to be friends anymore, okay?
We tend to lie online less in spaces where the people we know might hold us accountable. On sites like Facebook, Twitter (X), or Instagram, where our followers are mostly our friends. Social media platforms for professionals like LinkedIn are actually better in that regard than, say, paper resumes.
What Is The Point Even?
Whoops!
Excuse After Sending The Usual Pic
Jeff Hancock, a professor of communication and the founding director of the Stanford Social Media Lab, says that we lead a kind of double life online. He calls it our "inside world" and our "outside world" respectively. Our "inside world" is the immediate circle that we communicate with online: family, friends, colleagues – the people we know.
Our "outside world" is all the accounts and people that we see but don't know personally. That includes posts from strangers, news articles, and comments on any social media platform. Anonymous or not, we're not familiar with these people on a personal level, so they are, essentially, outside our "bubble."
With Bonus
I Think You Proved Your Point
My First Unsolicited D**k Pic
This is how one should handle unsolicited nudes.
Hancock says that we tend to communicate more honestly with the people in our "inside world." "Those messages are recorded and come from people that we will have future interactions with," he says. "We don't want a reputation as a liar, and it's easier in some ways to get caught in a lie online." He also says that this is one of people's greatest fears – being perceived as a liar.
My Ex...forgetting He Has A New GF At Bar Close
I feel like replying wrong person wld work for this one too.
Amazing How Life Works!
Of Course
So many things wrong with this I do not know where to start.
There's a lot more leeway when communicating with the "outside world." Whether we're anonymous or not, we're much less likely to engage in an online conversation with these people again. Take the comments section, for example: even if you're commenting with your name and picture, what is the likelihood that you'll ever see the person you've just responded to somewhere else again?
Completely Accidental!!!
My Ex Girlfriend Ladies And Germs
Autocorrect Wanted To Get You Nakey
Hancock notes that this logic doesn’t only apply to personal communications. "These lies include sock puppets [false identities], follower factories, purchased likes, propaganda bots, and fake news," he explains. "So, the degree to which we can trust messages online is really the degree to which you know the source."
Her 4 Year Old Took This Photo
Drascilla? Did she have a baby with Dracula? Can't be, kid wouldn't be able to bask in sunlight. Oh well, at least she "knows" how to take good pictures XP
Toddler Knows How To Promote His Mom On Social Media
Do people really think and talk like this? If yes, what's wrong with them?
Dont Open It!
Most people would probably say that people tend to lie most on their dating profiles. In 2017, Kaspersky Lab and B2B International researched the behaviors of people in the online dating scene. 57% admitted to lying about their names, marital status, appearance, or location. In his research, Hancock also found that people tend to lie when they wish to appear more attractive to the other person and when making up excuses as to why they don't want to meet.
He Sent A D**k Pic To A Woman Who Has Never Spoken To Him Before
My Mom Tried Hiring Him. He Did Not Get The Job
You're* If you feel the need to be a pervert, at least do it with proper grammar
This Followed A Video Of Her Playing An Out Of Tune Bass Guitar And Singing Green Day. Before The Green Day Video Was Your Typical Thirst Trap, Booty Short Wearing, Squats In The Gym Ig Story
Hancock says that the most interesting aspect of this research is that it's not the technology that makes people lie. The apps and social media platforms are just tools for people to do that. "It's easy to forget, but (most) people lie for a reason, and simply because a person is using a phone or a computer or a tablet to communicate doesn't make them more or less likely to lie," he explained. "Technology, much like deception itself, simply becomes a tool for accomplishing those goals."
Oops, Went Out In A Unicorn Costume By Mistake Xd
I Was Sleeping?
He Sent D**k Pics To A Random Bunch Of Girls
Some men are just horrible. First of all sending pics of ur balls to random girls, and then pretend it wasnt even you??? Pls tell me this is illegal.
Keith Campbell, professor of the behavioral and brain sciences program at the University of Georgia, who researches the link between narcissism and social media, says that what we often refer to as narcissistic behavior online might just be people wanting to experience positive self-expression. "There's a little bit of bias about this behavior online, but it's really just putting your best foot forward, the same way you would if you were meeting someone at a party for the first time or going on a first date," Campbell said.
Brian Strikes Again!
Pervy Mcpervface Tried Using The Oldest Trick In The Book
This Random Guy On Facebook
So, why do people do it? Why do they lie online, even if, sometimes, it's obvious that their claims are fake? The answer is it's all about boosting self-esteem or your brand. Most times, like in the examples in this list, it's pretty harmless. However, there have been cases where influencers took their lies way over the line.
He Sent Me The Video Literally Almost Two Years After We Went On One (1) Singular Date Where He Spoke A Total Of 20 Words To Me. Not So Shy After All
Just A Dare
Because That’s What Girls Do
Slightly weird from blue too. He seems more bothered by the disrespect to himself than the main problem of unsolicited nudes
A year ago, in April of 2023, bakery owner Kylie Allen complained about a rude customer. Internet sleuths soon came a-knocking and discovered that she lied about the supposed altercation. Turns out, the customer was right, as the picture on Allen's website was misleading. Netizens retaliated by flooding her bakery's Yelp page with negative reviews and made fun of her on TikTok relentlessly for weeks. A true example that even lying in the "outside world" has consequences.
Once again guys... please stop sending d**k pics to us girls. We actually don't want to see that s**t, it does not make us want to sleep with you. Instead we are most likely to have a laugh and show all our friends
Yes guys, please STOP sending d**k pics unless it's explicitly asked for! It's not cute, sexy or fun. It's no different from some random creep pulling out his d**k to flash someone in public. People rightly get arrested for that s**t. If you get a thrill from exposing yourself to unwilling recipients, then you're a f*****g creep. And personally, as far as appendages go, a d**k isn't even in my top ten that I enjoy looking at.
Gentlemen, look, I'm married to a wonderful woman. She still doesn't really like seeing my d**k. Stop sending unsolicited pics of yourself. It's stupid.
Do guys not know that sending unsolicited pics comes across as rapey?
They are finally bringing in a law here that make it illegal to send them unsolicited 🙌
