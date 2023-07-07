Keeping secrets is easier for some than it is for others; so is revealing them. Be that as it may, sharing something you’ve kept to yourself for a while might come as a relief. That’s why people tend to turn to a friend willing to lend an ear, for example, or confess their sins to a member of their church. A number of people nowadays choose to open up to no other than their trusty device and the almighty internet as well.

Received via a Google form, their confessions are then shared on the renowned ‘Fesshole’ Twitter account, which has become an internet sensation over the past five years. Created in June, 2018, the account has already amassed over 988k followers, as well as an abundance of submissions from people in need to lift the load weighing on their chest. If you’re interested to learn what it is they’ve managed to keep a secret until now, scroll down to find some of ‘Fesshole’s’ latest posts on the list below.

