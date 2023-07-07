Keeping secrets is easier for some than it is for others; so is revealing them. Be that as it may, sharing something you’ve kept to yourself for a while might come as a relief. That’s why people tend to turn to a friend willing to lend an ear, for example, or confess their sins to a member of their church. A number of people nowadays choose to open up to no other than their trusty device and the almighty internet as well.

Received via a Google form, their confessions are then shared on the renowned ‘Fesshole’ Twitter account, which has become an internet sensation over the past five years. Created in June, 2018, the account has already amassed over 988k followers, as well as an abundance of submissions from people in need to lift the load weighing on their chest. If you’re interested to learn what it is they’ve managed to keep a secret until now, scroll down to find some of ‘Fesshole’s’ latest posts on the list below.

More info: Twitter | Facebook

cici
cici
1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

when women say this on reflex it's because they're often harassed by men who approach them unwanted and won't take no for an answer. pretty sad, really.

XenoMurph
XenoMurph
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I know some very intelligent people who have no interest in correct spelling or grammar, their minds do not work linguistically. If the job involves communication, you are perhaps right to reject them. If not you may have rejected many very intelligent, capable people. We have a strange fixation on spelling and grammar as an indicator of intelligence.

Owen
Owen
41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You can get ones that aren't all sticky and smell good. I hate sun cream too, but if I have to put it on, I want to smell nice.

LinManuelMiranda
LinManuelMiranda
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

YOU DISGRACE OF A HUMAN BEING YOU LET YOUR DOG TAKE THE BLAME. I HOPE BOTH SIDES OF YOUR PILLOW ARE WARM TONIGHT

sylvantic
sylvantic
22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Maybe leave some nice clothes for people who can’t afford the fancy brands? At 6 figures you could afford to buy things without going to charity shops.

Shark Lady
Shark Lady
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It makes you feel fancy as well since it was seen as a treat when I was growing up!

Owen
Owen
37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That's a good friend.

EmBree
EmBree
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Our local pizzeria gave us free pizza when they found out that my husband was fighting for his life at the hospital. It saved our Christmas. We are still loyal customers 20 years later.

Landithy
Landithy
58 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I sometimes call my dog "Doofus Features". I yelled it at the park once to get his attention, and some guy turned around and gave me a filthy look. I'm not sure that I'm the one who should be embarrassed in this situation.

BatPhace
BatPhace
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Which they then passed along to their customers, congrats you're part of the problem

Landithy
Landithy
54 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Funnily enough, I have a friend who got fit by getting really into Pokémon Go.

Charlie the Cat
Charlie the Cat
1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

For those that don't know, Kew Gardens is a botanical gardens in Richmond, south of London. They have trees & plants there from all over the world.

Lauren S
Lauren S
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Fiddling the dole. That sounds like something inappropriate with a pineapple. 🤔

Wax0nWax0ff
Wax0nWax0ff
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If they did it habitually it couldn’t have tasted so bad…?

Anna Ekberg
Anna Ekberg
25 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Hmmm, i faked not knowing english or swedish to get out of talking to some pushy guy but never to this level.

JoinMeZoe
JoinMeZoe
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If you ain't using it give it to ME

censorshipsucks
censorshipsucks
40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

hilarious. I hate golf so I am totally ok with people cheating in it. Please do not murder me. My contempt for it is due to how it is used to occupy vast parts of african land and water which underprivileged people cannot use for housing in a country with water shortages.

censorshipsucks
censorshipsucks
32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Why? Samantha is a well-known girl's name? I mean so what even then...?

Deborah B
Deborah B
33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Volunteer with a local shelter. There are always dogs that need walking, brushing, and training. Or foster dogs for one. It's never too late to start doing something you love.

Jason
Jason
51 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This sounds pretty dangerous

Linden
Linden
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Does that mean it now keeps that data forever...?

Jason
Jason
43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Hope to enjoy this one day too

JP Doyle
JP Doyle
8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What happens at GnomeCon stays at GnomeCon

Wax0nWax0ff
Wax0nWax0ff
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

His priority clearly is not you though

Anna Ekberg
Anna Ekberg
2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Why do they alyways use the worst picture they could find of the person?

censorshipsucks
censorshipsucks
37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

wow you are super not-fussy. In our country the class and social cultural differences are so vastly different that this is not a feasible approach. You'd end up being asked for a date by an illegal immigrant from another country who lives in a squatter shack.

Tobias Reaper
Tobias Reaper
59 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

chocolate hostage my new phrase to describe going for a poop

cici
cici
47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

i think if their spectral afterlife is watching you masturbate they're already in h*ll, bud.

boredpanDaman
boredpanDaman
1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

i missed the moment when being a btch with friends became a "skill".. .

XenoMurph
XenoMurph
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It'll be great for all that "food" he pretends to cook.

Owen
Owen
4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I just give them a nod. Sometimes a smile. No need to limp.

Owen
Owen
2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That's called maximizing value.

Shark Lady
Shark Lady
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I see fraud/theft charges in your future!

Chewie Baron
Chewie Baron
2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Oh, I proper belly-laughed at this one!

strange_dandelion (she/her)
strange_dandelion (she/her)
11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm happy for OP and their family. Glad things are getting better for them

Lemme get the lemons
Lemme get the lemons
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What the hell! I know the mom won't care, but that crazy how much people will do just to not talk to people.

Wax0nWax0ff
Wax0nWax0ff
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Same. I numbered mine. The majority of my acquaintances even know them by Initial Number lmao

PinkFloofyUnicorns
PinkFloofyUnicorns
49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

this happened to me, but it was my year 7 science teacher.... :( i really liked them

Clearly sunny
Clearly sunny
4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You still wanted to shag him?

