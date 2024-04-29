3submissions
Hey Pandas, During A Date, Is Splitting The Bill Fair Or Outdated?
Let me know what what are your thoughts to this!
Always split the bill on the first date. No one should have the feeling afterwards that they owe something to the other. If a partner is disappointed by this, they are not the right partner. It is very important to sort these things out on the first date.
Don't split the bill if you didn't eat the food evenly.
I am reminded of the post where a man found out his date saved his number on her phone as "free food"