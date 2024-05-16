This Zookeeper And The Giraffe He Cared For Over A Decade Both Passed Away On The Same Day Leaving A Legacy To The Macedonian Zoo

ADVERTISEMENT

Say what you want, but one fact is clear: love connects us all, regardless of species. When we talk about such bonds, they can often be observed in the close relationships between people and their pets, as well as between the animals in zoos and their caretakers. This connection highlights the profound and universal nature of love, extending beyond human boundaries to include all living beings.

Today’s story is about the Skopje Zoo in Macedonia, which has experienced such a connection between one of its caretakers and giraffes.

More info: Instagram | gorananastasovski.com

On November 26, 2023, the zoo in Macedonia mourned the loss of Riste Trajkovski, a beloved caretaker known for his gentle care of giraffes

His passing left a significant void, as his compassionate approach had touched many hearts

Tragically, just hours after Riste’s death, the zoo’s last giraffe, a ten-year-old named Floppy, also passed away

Despite the staff’s best efforts, they couldn’t save Floppy. Floppy was one of the giraffes Riste cared for as they were together for 10 years

The loss of both Riste and Floppy affected the entire community, highlighting the challenges zoos face in preserving wildlife

We reached out to Goki, a photographer and close friend of Riste Trajkovski, to learn about his connection with Riste and his work capturing the bond between Riste and the giraffes at Skopje Zoo

“I was friends with Riste for many years because I was impressed with his close connection with the giraffes,” Goki told Bored Panda

When asked about how he approached documenting the relationship between Riste and the giraffes, especially given the tragic circumstances of their deaths, Goki described it as a “historical story”

He noted that it started as a beautiful story with a sad ending, emphasizing the profound nature of the bond he aimed to capture

Goki recounted memorable moments he witnessed between Riste and the giraffes, particularly Flopi. “Riste Trajkovski was a giraffe keeper at the zoo in Skopje. For a good part of his life, he spent more time with them than with people,” Goki shared. “Riste was a favorite zookeeper who took care of the giraffes from the first day they arrived. He was with them for 12 years. During all those years, because he had a great love for them, and they for him, I made photos of their love that went around the world. Riste was a favorite among the giraffes and children who came to the zoo.”

Discussing the impact of the loss of Riste and the last giraffe, Floppy, Goki mentioned that this is one of the saddest stories in his country, Macedonia

“I think that animals have more love to give than people, which is why I am most happy when I take photos of the connection between people and animals”

As a photographer and friend of Riste, Goki navigates the delicate balance between honoring Riste’s memory and capturing the essence of his relationships with the animals at Skopje Zoo. “I don’t know about other people, but for me, it will take memory of him till the end of my life,” Goki explained. He recalled Riste’s words, “Goki, you made me famous,” and now, after Riste’s death, it feels as if Riste wants to repay him by making him more famous.

Through his work, Goki hopes to convey that there is no difference between caring for people and caring for animals. “I think there is no difference between caring for people and caring for animals. The only difference is that animals give you more love than people,” he emphasized. This message and legacy are what he aims to showcase in his photographs, highlighting the unique connections between zookeepers and the animals they care for.

Still, despite the sorrow, Skopje Zoo remains determined to honor Riste’s legacy as his spirit will continue to inspire efforts in animal care and conservation

