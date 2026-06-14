Some discovered dark secrets involving another woman, even another child. Others found something creepy and disturbing . Scroll through and see what they are.

But sometimes, you stumble upon the contents of the device by accident, or perhaps through a mutual agreement. That’s what happened to these women , and what they saw left them stunned and likely in deep regret.

Looking through a partner’s phone is typically viewed as a massive breach of trust . It’s an invasion of privacy that may crack the relationship ’s foundation.

#1 Another girl texting him a positive pregnancy test while I was 5 months pregnant.

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#2 My partner at the time telling his ex she would be a great step mom to mine and his unborn baby while I was 3 months pregnant recovering from a head on car accident (caused by someone under the influence).

#3 In 2015, the guy I was dating said we should swap phones and go through them. So we did. He found nothing on mine except for thousands of selfies and text convos with me and my friends. However, I found him propositioning women in their DMs on his Facebook and EVERY SINGLE ONE OF THEM REJECTED HIS ADVANCES. He was trying to cheat but didn’t have the options to do so. How embarrassing. I broke up with him just off the fact of YOU CAN'T GET NO [WOMEN]!

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#4 He had notes of how many women he was sleeping with each week and checking off and planning how schedule how to see all the women he did through the week.

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#5 My sons dad telling another woman our 3 week old son was his NEPHEW.

#6 He had developed a second relationship with a coworker at a job I did the application & recommendation for him to get. I only found out because he got drunk & lost his phone & I set up the new one.

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#7 It was my birthday. We had a 1 year old. We were young and broke and never got to do anything. I was BEGGING him to just do something with me for my birthday. Just spend time with me, something. He was literally ignoring me sitting in front of him, just scrolling and texting on his phone. I got so pissed off, I went to my car, hacked into his messenger and found the messages between him and a coworker. That he was sending RIGHT IN FRONT OF ME.

#8 I didn’t really go thru his phone. He was in another room & his phone went off, he told me to hand it to him. One of his boys texted him telling him how lucky he was to have me bc he could cheat on me & I wouldn’t even know it bc I can’t hear it. The message my ex sent prior to that was about how badly he wanted to [sleep with] a woman at work.

Not only was the experience extremely jarring for me, I had no idea people thought of deaf people that way. It was soul crushing for real.

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#9 He had a text convo with his ex girlfriend telling her that we weren’t serious and to set him up with someone. Dumped him IMMEDIATELY.

#10 A single message saying “i don’t know what to say”, my ex deleted the thread which i recovered that read “what about your wife” & my ex saying “well if i can’t have you, i’ll just be miserable with her.” Divorced shortly after that.

#11 About halfway through our relationship, I was basically my ex's mother. Paying the rent, helping him with his business without pay, doing all the cooking, cleaning, laundry, errands, etc. while he just "worked" and messed around on his phone. I was over $30k in debt bc I was paying for everything. Then I saw him DMing girls about how he couldn't wait to break up with me and run away with them. He begged me to forgive him after that and I told him I never would.

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#12 I got with a man much older than me, I didn't really love him or anything we kinda started seeing each other then I got stuck and bam we moved across country on a whim and tried to make it work. We were both married to others but was in a sorta polyamorous relationship that ended up crashing and burning.

BUTTTT everytime I would check his phone he was cheating on me with MEN WHO WERE MY AGE OR YOUNGER. Gave me serious ick and I got to a safe place away from him asap.

#13 A woman using his unusual surname as her own texting him to say how much he loved him and missed him.

#14 Definitely a girl sending him a picture of her belly saying she thinks it’s gonna be a boy while I was 7 months pregnant with our daughter.

#15 Grindr on my boyfriends phone when we just got a house.

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#16 He looked through my phone to see if I was cheating, I wasn’t. Then I was like wait.. I’m so faithful lemme look through his phone. [He] had ALBUMS of girls from our hometowns, and also pics of an engagement ring for me. Like huh?? I then posted on his Facebook and told the girls boyfriends.

#17 Rolling over first thing in the morning to see a message on his phone say the classic, I need you to go to the doc with me.

While we were trying to get pregnant.

I watched another woman carry the love of my life’s baby.

Sickening what people put other people through.

#18 He saved a photo of a girl topless in his bed, wearing his military tags, into his NOTES APP. God sent me looking there cuz I was clueless and didn’t even know what a notes app was.



Messages from his sister talking absolute smack about me, after I had helped put her baby to rest after it passed. Drove her to the cemetery, visited her in the hospital. I was mortified.

#19 My MIL sending my husband a text saying how messed up my mother and I were because we didn’t bow down and do what she and my SIL wanted. Went no contact for a long time after that.

#20 Not his phone. It was in our SHARED Dropbox—

Screenshots of conversations between him and one of his students. The one where he told her to only wear her [attractive] shoes on the weekend was when I knew.

But when I saw the pics of her snuggling with MY DOG… that’s when I really lost it.

Ruining his life messing around with his students (multiple) is one thing.

Bringing my dog into it likely earned him a special place in Hell.

#21 I found he was asking men to send him photos of them in lingerie. He was in jail when I found these, so I packed my stuff and dipppped.

#22 My partner's ex drunk texted him that she loved him and wanted to be his wife. She had been living with her bf in another state for several years but had come back to town and slept with him right before we got together. When I initially found out that they were still texting I warned them both that if it didn't stop I would tell her boyfriend. I gave him 24 hours after the drunk text to shut it down, he didn't, so her bf got aaaallll the receipts. Didn't go well for her.

#23 Another woman saved as my nickname, “Babygirl”. Talk about character development.

#24 Girl. He made AI [bare pics] from girls pictures on instagram.

#25 Not his phone, his computer. I saw he had a whole long distance affair with another online, they both got in to being a virtual streamer during covid. They lasted 3 years before he broke things off cause she weaponized personal things he told her. The last message he sent her was him trying to reach out to her again early 2025.

#26 We moved to Australia from the uk. Emails from an Aus buy & sell website that had a personals section. He was meeting women & men in car parks to do the do. While I was working. And saving for our wedding. Also my grandad had passed away back in the uk and I missed the funeral because I was out there.

#27 Our son was a new born and he texted his female collegue « I’d walk a thousand miles for your hazel eyes » « my wife is frigid and annoying » (again, our son was a new born) and a lot more… No need to say I left.

#28 My “bestie” texted my bf while I was in 🇰🇷 w/ my sis. She invited him to a drinking sesh & told him they'd be there all night. My bf declined, but she still told him to call her if he ever changed his mind.



He told me about it right away. Meanwhile, my “bestie” never mentioned it nor explained what her intentions were. Fast forward, and she still isn't over him. The only difference now? He's my fiancé. Yet she still keeps making jokes with me about him with double meanings

#29 My ex awake next to me in MY BED while I was asleep and he messaged another girl cheating on me ON MY BIRTHDAY right before he went on Facebook to make a sappy happy birthday post about me before I woke up. Like you really sat there and cheated on me while I was asleep next to you in my bed on my birthday.

#30 Found out how many women he was messing/flirting with on Instagram (several DMs)

And would be on the phone with multiple women when he wasn’t around me.

#31 A friend of his laying out the plan of how she could help him get full custody of our 1 yr old daughter so that he could move back to his home state with her if he wanted to. Which included marrying her “on paper”.

Thankfully it wasn’t something he actually wanted to do.

#32 Found deleted messages on ex’s phone from some woman he’d met a few years earlier on a dating site. He invited her to our condo in Florida… He claimed she messaged him first checking in. He didn’t see anything wrong with it and wanted to make me the problem.

#33 Not phone but computer. Ex had installed a keylogger on it to watch me. I figured out how to open it. Found that he had been looking for pictures of my mom and aunt in bikinis.

Never left someone so fast.

#34 A text from the girl “I shouldn’t worry about” actively making fun of me in a conversation where they were talking [trash] about me when he was living with my family and I and was on our phone and car insurance plan.

#35 Shooting his shot and getting ignored or rejected by all the women he propositioned.

#36 His estranged evil daughter asking when I get paid so he could secretly wire her my tip money (which he had apparently been doing for a long time).

#37 He had multiple Craigslist ads offering his “bbc” to men and it had his actual number and said “text for info and pics”. It was a “prank” (he also didn’t have a bbc) and he had multiple conversations of him sending pics and saying stuff to men.

#38 8 months into our relationship (he claimed me his soulmate & already proposed to marry him) I saw a random text pop on his phone - "HAVE YOU EATEN?" It wasn't his family or anyone he told me about. So I asked him why this lady is enquiring about his routine? I demanded to see that conversation, he showed me his phone for a second then snatched it & deleted the chat. There were flirty romantic texts I glimpsed. They were a couple before we met. He hid that entire relationship, I was dumbfounded.

#39 I found some pictures of my ex wearing my lace thongs. He sent them to guys he talked to on a French website known to be a haven for [criminals] and linked to the Pelicot case...

But apparently it was just a joke.

#40 Ex husband had pictures of female subordinates in bikinis on his iPad. I never could prove he cheated but deep down I knew.

#41 His “friend who was a girl” from another state that he never met irl who was apparently engaged that he called to announce our daughter’s birth. We had been separated for a couple of months and I was manipulated into going home after I had our baby. I was 19. He talked to this other woman for months before and after. I didn’t divorce him until I was 30.

#42 Emails replying to M2M encounters on Craigslist !! Bro and when I went back through our texts, all the dates he responded, I was texting on those nights asking where he was and why he wasn’t home yet 😭 this was 2015. Obviously my ex now.

#43 A McDonald’s order with nothing for me.

#44 He was posting ads on craigslist using someone else’s pictures.

#45 Some girl's badmouthing me, and I don't even know her. But he agrees.

#46 Finding out he was making and responding to Craigslist Personal Ads. Sorry I’m kinda old guys lol