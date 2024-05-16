ADVERTISEMENT

Meet Hamish Bassett, a digital artist and animator who used to swim in a sea of digital pixels. Feeling overwhelmed, he dove into pottery as a refreshing escape. In 2020, he kicked off Tiny Pots Melbourne, a charming series of small ceramic vases, cups, teapots, and more.

Every little pot is spun on a tiny pottery wheel using stoneware or porcelain clay, usually standing between 1 to 4 centimeters tall. After being carefully glazed by hand, they're fired in a kiln, reaching scorching temperatures of up to 1200 degrees.

Everyone, from ceramic fans to dollhouse enthusiasts, adores tiny pots. They're crafted to bring joy in the smallest moments. Scroll down to see for yourself!

More info: Instagram | tinypotsmelbourne.com | tiktok.com | Facebook

#1

#1

Miniature Hand Thrown Pottery By Hamish Bassett & Steph Comfort

#2

#2

#3

#3

flower petals
1 hour ago

“Stupid hooman- those are too small to knock off the table.”

#4

#4

#5

#5

#6

#6

#7

#7

#8

#8

#9

#9

#10

#10

#11

#11

#12

#12

#13

#13

#14

#14

#15

#15

#16

#16

#17

#17

#18

#18

#19

#19

#20

#20

#21

#21

#22

#22

#23

#23

#24

#24

#25

#25

