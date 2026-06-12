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With so much stress and uncertainty in your daily life, it’s natural to embrace daydreaming and reminiscing about the past. Nostalgia can help you weather tough times and can even inspire you to dream of a better, brighter tomorrow. And it feels genuinely good to feel transported to the past, even if for a few moments, when life seemed simpler and happier.

‘Ouch, Right In The Childhood’ is a wonderful social media project that posts some of the most nostalgic, funny, and relatable memes about your youth. There’s a bit of everything here, from posts about vintage toys, games, and products to designs, cartoons, food, and more. We have curated some of the best memes to share with you, and they hit like a DeLorean time machine.

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This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Ultron from MCU praised as best villain deciding human race should go

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    #2

    Collage of popular 2000s nostalgic movies and TV show characters

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    #3

    Social media post joking about world debt and Decepticons

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    At the intersection of vintage toys, food, and design, you can find people missing the days when fast food restaurants were iconic, original, and really stood out. For example, back in the 1990s, going to Pizza Hut—among other restaurants—was an experience that many remember fondly. For some internet users, it felt like they were home.

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    Luckily for them, nostalgia is pretty good business, and companies are responding to their customers’ wants and needs.

    CBC News reports that Pizza Hut is bringing dozens of its locations “back to its retro glory days” in the United States.
    #4

    Actor holding film reel in a vintage movie projector room promoting the Mummy 4 film

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    #5

    Little boy crying while holding puppy, emotional childhood moment

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    #6

    Jerry preparing to ask for glue scissors and colored paper nostalgia meme

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    As per CBC, a crowded pizza market has led to Pizza Hut’s sales falling. However, the change toward retro appears to be popular in spots where the overhauls have already happened. According to Tim Sparks, the president of Daland Corporation, a Kansas-based franchise that oversees 94 Pizza Hut locations in the US, the changes have “been very positively received in the communities where we’ve converted them.”

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    #7

    Scene from Shrek showing Fiona's ogre form and Donkey's reaction

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    #8

    Retractable stamps with 90s emoji designs on paper

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    #9

    90s and 2000s nostalgia cartoon age limit meme with movie quote

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    “These restaurants were built around dining-room experiences—families gathering after events, sports teams celebrating, kids enjoying arcade games like Pac-Man and even waiting for songs on the jukebox,” Sparks told CBC News.

    “It is a very different experience from simply picking up or having a pizza delivered.”
    #10

    Funny 2000s nostalgic story about dentist and Shrek 2 movie

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    #11

    Rainbow colored cloud formation resembling Care Bears cloud from 1990s nostalgia

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    #12

    Staircase leading to water scene referenced as nostalgic from 1990s and 2000s

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    Not every restaurant can be converted, though. As per the New York Times, only certain models in certain markets are considered eligible for the 1990s decor. Meanwhile, Pizza Hut provides franchises with a specific guidebook for how to do the overhaul.

    Obviously, it is not just pizza that people miss. Other companies, aside from Pizza Hut, are leaning into the nostalgia trend, too.
    #13

    Nostalgic 1990s and 2000s icons like Doge, Gummy Bear, and Minecraft characters collage

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    #14

    Nostalgic 1990s and 2000s movie remake scenes comparison meme

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    #15

    90s and 2000s nostalgia meme showing animated characters and their valid aggression reasons

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    For example, recently, Tim Hortons took a “trip down memory lane” by bringing back its retro coffee cups for National Coffee Day. The company also temporarily brought back two retro donuts.

    Meanwhile, McDonald’s also recently relaunched its Monopoly game, a “core memory” for some of its customers.

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    #16

    Nostalgic childhood toys meme contrasting kids wanting iPhones and older toys

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    #17

    Scooby Doo cartoon characters illustrating the concept of real monsters as rich landowners

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    #18

    Cozy tree home illustration showing imagined animal activities in winter childhood nostalgia

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    In other areas, more and more people are exchanging smart tech for analog, retro, and older digital devices. Digital and film cameras, DVDs, vinyl records—they are all popular again, as consumers want to slow down and change how they interact with the world.

    “We want to go back to the warmer, more secure memories of childhood when everything seemed simple and safe," Grant Packard, an associate professor of marketing at York University in Toronto, told CBC.

    Meanwhile, Matthew Philp, an associate professor of marketing at Toronto Metropolitan University, notes how nostalgia is a “warm safety blanket” when people are constantly exposed to negative information in the present.
    #19

    Meme depicting a distorted 'E' face representing Gen Z internet humor from 2018.

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    #20

    Dragon Ball Z Vegeta character looking up sadly in rain, meme about Super Saiyan transformation

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    #21

    Meme about friend imitating female moaning sound with suspicious look

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    According to Philp, Pizza Hut’s history gives it an advantage over newer restaurants when it comes to the emotional attachment that customers have.

    “People remember having birthday parties there, or family dinners, and they will remember the red roof and the booths and the salad bar and whatever. These can all be strong emotional cues that are much harder for a new brand to create,” he said.
    #22

    Harry Potter meme showing handwriting transformation referencing ChatGPT

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    #23

    Sad penguin character from movie, turning to look during emotional scene

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    #24

    2000s aquariumcore themed nostalgic toys and products collection

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    However, too much of a good thing (including daydreaming) can harm you. Nostalgia, despite its numerous upsides, can leave you feeling disconnected from your present and future if you indulge in it too much.

    For example, if you think the Good Old Days were wonderful and nothing positive can ever happen these days, you are missing out on great opportunities and potentially awesome relationships.

    So, yes, you can and should enjoy a bit of nostalgia. Take a walk down memory lane and fill yourself up with optimism and good vibes from your childhood. But don’t forget to live fully and with purpose in the moment, too. Life is tough, but there’s a lot of light, not just darkness.

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    #25

    SpongeBob meme comparing night cold versus morning cold humor

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    #26

    Red armchair from Blue's Clues featured in nostalgic yard sale post

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    #27

    Boomers Gen Z and Gen Alpha labeled on characters in nostalgic meme

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    ‘Ouch, Right In The Childhood’ has been hitting internet users with nostalgic post after nostalgic post for the past decade. The memes are incredibly relatable, often humorous, and instantly target the experiences that were core parts of your childhood. So, it is no wonder that the project’s popularity is through the roof.

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    It boasts a whopping 343k followers on Instagram, as well as a jaw-dropping 1.2 million followers on Facebook. The curators running the project joke about how the pages “will ruin your childhood.”
    #28

    Tweet about Cold War-era claymation Christmas specials shaping childhood psyche

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    #29

    Animated characters shaking hands with text about real talk handshake meme

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    #30

    Classic spooky ghost design from animated childhood cartoons

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    Which of these memes and pics felt like the biggest gut punches full of nostalgia to you?

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    What year or decade do you miss the most and why? What do you miss the most about the past?

    What are your go-to activities—movies, shows, games, books, foods, snacks, etc.—when you want to temporarily feel like you’re a kid again?

    Grab a snack or a drink and share your perspective with us in the comments.
    #31

    Looney Tunes characters sitting at a table nostalgic cartoon show of childhood

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    #32

    Old classic window air conditioner unit praised as best vintage cooling device

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    #33

    Meme comparing blindness levels with cartoon references from 90s and 2000s nostalgia

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    #34

    Tweet about adults watching cartoons as a childhood nostalgia red flag

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    #35

    Tweet about Antonio Banderas voicing Puss in Boots and Zorro roles

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    #36

    Teenage bullies stereotype meme featuring football, jackets, and classic muscle cars

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    #37

    Memes comparing biggest villains to nostalgic 1990s and 2000s movie characters

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    #38

    SpongeBob parents meme questioning childhood assumptions about characters

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    #39

    Nostalgic 1990s and 2000s cartoon characters Mr Krabs and Scrooge McDuck money meme

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    #40

    Childhood memory meme about misunderstandings of infinity with intense face

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    #41

    Illustration showing life challenges of 2000 born with pandemic and AI employment impact

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    #42

    Comparison of strong classic anime titles versus long modern anime titles

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    #43

    Funny cartoon title card from The Fairly OddParents called Crock Blocked

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    #44

    Meme showing reaction to a $15 wig used for flashback scenes at age 25

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    #45

    Images showing a neighborhood and road under a blue sky like Truman Show setting

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    #46

    Cartoon characters from childhood saying goodbye on the beach

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    #47

    Cartoon and anime version of Adam Sandler and a girl in love in movies

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    #48

    Characters in futuristic costumes reflecting 1990s and 2000s nostalgia fashion

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    #49

    Text meme about being goth and southern with a cartoon character image

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    #50

    Simpsons meme suggesting remaking bad movies based on good stories

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    #51

    Driver pointing at developed shopping area reminiscing about when it was woods

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    #52

    Teenagers in colorful outfits with meme about sweet dreams in nostalgic TV show

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    #53

    Animated characters from Superman 2025 shaping destiny and heroism in the childhood era

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    #54

    Bus driving through 60 feet of snow cleared in Japan during winter season

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    #55

    Woman sticking out tongue humorously representing ghosts in Mario games

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    #56

    Humorous tweet thread about 2008 memories and financial crisis

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    #57

    Rediscover childhood hobbies advice on nostalgia and adulthood from social media posts

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    #58

    Novelty cartoon knife holder inspired by South Park character Kenny

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    #59

    Comparison of customer cake request and final colorful cartoon cake made

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    #60

    Mean Girls movie scene with iconic October 3rd reference nostalgic 2000s era

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    #61

    Nostalgic 1990s and 2000s cartoon characters communication skills meme

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    #62

    Nostalgic 1990s and 2000s simple but effective Halloween decor house

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    #63

    Nostalgic 90s and 2000s meme about Bowser and Mini-Mushroom effect in childhood games

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    #64

    Kung Fu Panda trilogy villains representing body, mind, and spirit in animated movie analysis

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    #65

    Simpsons meme about Amazon warehouse with many hidden items and low stock notice

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    #66

    Nostalgic 1990s and 2000s girl group and guy group cartoon characters comparison

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    #67

    Comparison of CGI quality in 2001, 2010, and predicted 2025 showing movie character visuals

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    #68

    Children and pets sleeping peacefully representing missing the prime era of alarm-free sleep

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    #69

    Legendary video game discs from Nintendo Wii and PlayStation 4 games.

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    #70

    Collage of classic animated movies questioning revival of old animation styles.

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    #71

    Donkey from Shrek reveals he is colorblind ignoring Shrek's ogre skin tone

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    #72

    Bob L'éponge cartoon logo representing nostalgic French cartoons

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    #73

    Collage of physical media including CDs, DVDs, and game cartridges representing media supremacy

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    #74

    The Grinch costume compared to a Labubu character toy from childhood nostalgia

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    #75

    Jurassic Park toy car used as a Christmas tree ornament on a pine branch

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    #76

    1998 Pokemon bouncy balls with various characters inside clear spheres

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    #77

    Meme comparing a child and elderly man's amazed reactions to looking at a plane

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    #78

    Patio designed with bricks forming a pixelated Mario character from the 1990s nostalgia.

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    #79

    Batman cartoon meme referencing childhood support for Tom in Tom and Jerry.

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    #80

    Screenshot of YouTube in 2006 showing Nelly Furtado music video with no ads or shorts

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    #81

    Man inside car frustrated after Superman throws car at villain and misses

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    #82

    Boy excitedly holding a PlayStation Dual Shock console from the 1990s golden era

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    #83

    Announcement of Shrek 5 and Ice Age 6 movie releases in December 2026

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    #84

    Free Fantastic Four movie ticket from 2005 showing classic comic characters

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    #85

    Spongebob character shown before and after feeling bad, nostalgic childhood pain

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    #86

    Tweet questioning if Grinch is a name, ethnicity, or job

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    #87

    Actor Benjamin Evan Ainsworth as Link in Legend of Zelda prepping by moving furniture and stealing money

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    #88

    Stuart Little orphanage kids watching a family adopt a rat instead of them

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    #89

    Surprised young man realizing his recent dream was a sequel of a childhood dream

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    #90

    Dragon Ball meme about not lending money with nostalgic 1990s and 2000s eras

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    #91

    Nostalgic Courage the Cowardly Dog post about bravery from 1990s and 2000s

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    #92

    Dragon Ball character in oxygen mask meme from nostalgic 1990s and 2000s eras

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    #93

    Sketch of Goku with funny caption from nostalgic 1990s and 2000s Dragon Ball

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    #94

    Simpsons cartoon nostalgic meme about YouTube dislike button in childhood

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    #95

    Photo of VLC creator praised for ad-free video player and volume boost

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    #96

    Pirates of the Caribbean CGI character nostalgic movie moment

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    #97

    Nostalgic childhood humor comparing kids today with iPhones and fans

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    #98

    Tweet on Lord of the Rings teaching lessons about men and happiness

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    #99

    Funny Dragon Ball meme about not maturing with growing up in nostalgic 1990s and 2000s eras

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    #100

    Close-up of a person removing a gum tape strip from mouth, nostalgic childhood toy removal

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    #101

    90s nostalgic meme of character leaving after seeing TV on HDMI 2 input

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    #102

    2000s fashion DVD belt buckle on jeans nostalgic humor

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    #103

    nostalgic perfect night with rain pizza cozy room and Spider-Man

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    #104

    childhood memory of hiding in clothes rack at KMart cartoon style

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    #105

    Cartoon Ed from Ed Edd n Eddy in Fortnite, nostalgic 1990s character in video game style

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    #106

    Scene from Jumanji 1995 showing Christmas party, confirming Jumanji as a Christmas movie

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    #107

    Pokemon first movie scene revealing new Pokemon beyond original 151 in 1999

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    #108

    1990s nostalgic toys and puzzles triggering childhood memories

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    #109

    Christian Bale based American Psycho character on Tom Cruise's 1999 interview

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    #110

    Childhood alcohol taste imagined vs actual funny SpongeBob meme

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    #111

    Totally Spies cartoon girls changing outfits every episode nostalgia

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    #112

    Irrational childhood fear of sharks swimming in a pool

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    #113

    1990s hologram toys showing skulls and dinosaurs wealth

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    #114

    Creative car dent repair with Dragon Ball Z figure stuck in the dent as a funny fix

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    #115

    Tweet joke about 25-26 year olds linked to 1999 world end prediction for 2000 nostalgia

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    #116

    Colorful Ocean Pacific tri-fold wallet from the 90s evoking childhood memories and sounds

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    #117

    Nostalgic 1990s cartoon characters unlocked by playing games not paying

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    #118

    Studio Ghibli DVD case design showing characters reflected on the disc like water reflection

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    #119

    Stack of Yu-Gi-Oh trading cards tied with a rubber band representing nostalgic childhood games

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    #120

    Illumination movie character designs comparing modern animated princesses

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    #121

    Ed Edd Eddy cartoon character comparison grid

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