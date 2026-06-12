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With so much stress and uncertainty in your daily life, it’s natural to embrace daydreaming and reminiscing about the past. Nostalgia can help you weather tough times and can even inspire you to dream of a better, brighter tomorrow. And it feels genuinely good to feel transported to the past, even if for a few moments, when life seemed simpler and happier.

‘Ouch, Right In The Childhood’ is a wonderful social media project that posts some of the most nostalgic, funny, and relatable memes about your youth. There’s a bit of everything here, from posts about vintage toys, games, and products to designs, cartoons, food, and more. We have curated some of the best memes to share with you, and they hit like a DeLorean time machine.

More info: Instagram | Facebook