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If you had a time machine that took you back to the early 2000s, you’d probably use it—and we’d be there right by your side, with snacks for the journey.

The early 2000s were a vastly different and—arguably—far better time than the endless global crises we face in 2026. Many things that were completely normal and commonplace back then feel rare and luxurious now, and internet users shared the ones they miss the most. You’ll find their nostalgic posts as you scroll down.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

A man with curly hair intently looking at a laptop, surrounded by paperwork. Reflects on life in the 2000s. Not having to pay for a subscription for things like... Microsoft Word? You bought it once and you had it. Everything now is in a subscription format. I hate it.

HermitCrabCakes , Nataliya Vaitkevich Report

13points
POST
heyrickmail-lindt_1 avatar
Rick Murray
Rick Murray
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Milking every last penny/cent from their users.

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RELATED:
    #2

    Close-up of Levi Strauss jeans on hangers. A glimpse into normal things from life in the 2000s. Quality. Things were better made, better quality, and lasted longer. If I got a pair of Levi’s, I knew they’d last forever and I didn’t pay over $50 for them. I didn’t have to watch out for words or phrases that suggested better quality than what they are (leather was leather, hand stitched really meant hand stitched, and you got ice cream and milk chocolate instead of frozen dessert and chocolate candies).

    AdministrationNo7144 , Martin Bammer Report

    10points
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    #3

    Friends laughing, a man carries a boombox on his shoulder, embracing life in the 2000s, before subscriptions. Hanging out with people who aren't glued to their phones.

    jooes , Mint_Images Report

    8points
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    Millennials, members of Generation Y, are people born between 1981 and 1996. So, when the world rang in 2000 with optimism and hope, the youngest millennials were around 4 years old, while the oldest ones were around 19 years old, stepping into adulthood, going to college, and dipping their toes into the job market.

    Though, depending on which researcher you talk to, they might argue that Gen Y can go back as early as 1980 and as late as 2004.

    Broadly speaking, millennials are incredibly diverse, start off with less household income than previous generations, and face financial challenges like record amounts of student loan debt and stagnant wages. Members of Gen Y are ambitious and don’t put off things like their entrepreneurial ideas or travel plans. However, older generations might view this in a negative light, accusing them of chasing instant gratification.

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    #4

    Woman in orange taking a photo on a street, capturing the normal things that made life in the 2000s better. Privacy. Everywhere you go these days someone is filming everything around you. Every one of us is probably on hundreds of other people’s videos, and all of those videos are somewhere in the internet for everyone else to see.

    Xelemis , travnikovstudio Report

    8points
    POST
    heyrickmail-lindt_1 avatar
    Rick Murray
    Rick Murray
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Probably more concerning the mass proliferation of surveillance cameras, nowadays being tied to AI assisted facial recognition - because we all know AI never makes mistakes, and the police never abüse their authority....

    1
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    #5

    A person in a gray sweater handing house keys to another person, symbolizing life in the 2000s before subscriptions. Owning things. Your home, your music, your software, your media... nowadays you just rent/subscribe and keep paying for everything endlessly all the time without ever owning it. Total scam.

    watch4coconuts , Getty Images Report

    7points
    POST
    #6

    Friends toast with red cups, a glimpse of life in the 2000s before everything became a subscription. House parties - who owns a house that wants a house party like the ones we had back then!

    LadyLavender12 , A F Report

    6points
    POST
    colleen1969 avatar
    Colleen Glim
    Colleen Glim
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    In our defense, house party usually meant someone’s parents were away for the weekend

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    There is no ‘perfect’ period in history that is ever free from all problems. And yet, not all decades are alike. The 2000s had plenty of geopolitical, economic, and social problems. However, they pale in comparison with the permacrisis environment we have found ourselves living in in the 2020s.

    On top of that, you have the subjective factor at play here. Many people feel strong nostalgia for the years when they were energetic, carefree, had few responsibilities, and made positive memories. For most people, this is their childhood or youth, though it can be any period of time.

    So, with this in mind, it’s not just that the early 2000s seemed like a simpler, happier time to live in. If you are a millennial, you also yearn for the ‘good old days’ when you were younger and the future seemed bright despite the challenges.
    #7

    Woman with long hair browsing clothes, enjoying normal things that made life better in the 2000s before subscriptions. Shopping at thrift stores.

    tamborinesandtequila:

    Resellers have ruined thrifting. Greed destroys everything on every level.

    ItsErickwithaCK , Burst Report

    6points
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    #8

    A smiling family with a young child sits on a porch, embodying "normal things" from the 2000s before subscriptions. Single income families.

    Anonymoushipopotomus , Werner Pfennig Report

    6points
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    #9

    A person in a black velvet jacket opening a blue door, revealing someone holding flowers, recalling life in the 2000s. Food and rent being affordable. My first 2 bedroom was $750 and it felt like a lot. Packs of Mr. Noodles went on sale for 15 cents. I remember the first time I saw a $1.99 can of tuna in 2008. Housing. Definitely housing. My best friend's parents bought a 5 bedroom house for $120K in 2001. It's now up to $750K.

    Culturally it was normal to just show up at your friend's house without calling. It was normal to call your friends without texting to see if they were around first. Now if someone calls without warning it's like, "Who's [deceased]?!"

    FitGuarantee37 , RDNE Stock project Report

    6points
    POST
    colleen1969 avatar
    Colleen Glim
    Colleen Glim
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My first two bedroom was $650 in 1993. Housing costs have gotten seriously stupid

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    Have you read through these millennials’ nostalgic posts and upvoted the ones you agree with? Once you have, we’d like to turn the discussion over to you in the comments.

    What generation are you, and which decade do you miss the most, and why?

    Which parts of life in the early 2000s do you think were vastly better than the current day? On the other hand, what do you value the most about life in the 2020s that the 2000s lacked?

    Let us and the other readers know what you think!
    #10

    A person in a red shirt holding an iPhone displaying apps, contrasting the life in the 2000s before subscriptions. To not have an app that makes every product you buy “work”.

    DreadPriratesBooty , Yura Fresh Report

    6points
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    #11

    A vintage computer displays the B**b Jack game title screen, a nostalgic nod to life in the 2000s, before subscriptions. The internet still being locked away to your big robot box at home and not a thing that follows everyone everywhere.

    Ok_Security1721 , Dan Counsell Report

    6points
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    #12

    A realtor hands keys to a happy couple in front of a SOLD sign, reflecting the "Normal Things That Made Life" in the 2000s. Being able to afford a home.

    Dilapidated_girrafe , Kindel Media Report

    6points
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    colleen1969 avatar
    Colleen Glim
    Colleen Glim
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I’m glad we bought when we did. Any longer and we’d have been priced out of the market. Prices are now absurd

    1
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    #13

    Luggage cart with a blue suitcase and yellow bag at an airport, reminiscent of life in the 2000s. Being able to fly with as many suitcases as you wanted with no fee.

    Snacks5thAave , Edgar Okioga Report

    6points
    POST
    melelliott avatar
    Ripley
    Ripley
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This doesn't sound like it's ever been a thing. There were luggage limits in the 90s when I started travelling.

    1
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    #14

    A male doctor in glasses on a landline phone, writing notes, reminiscent of life in the 2000s. Calling an insurance company or doctors office or something and being greeted by a human on the other line and not a robot.

    MagnesiumBestMineral , Getty Images Report

    6points
    POST
    colleen1969 avatar
    Colleen Glim
    Colleen Glim
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The answer tree. Press 1 for whatever. And for most of them, pressing 0 no longer works to get a real human

    1
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    #15

    Real wood, not particle board or plywood. Lots of furniture used to be real wood for not that much money, now real wood furniture is an expensive luxury.

    ItWasMyWifesIdea Report

    6points
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    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    A close-up of cheesy fries, a burger, and a Coca-Cola can. Reminisce about life in the 2000s before subscriptions. Fast food. Seriously overpriced now.

    Think-notlikedasheep , Lucas Andrade Report

    5points
    POST
    #17

    A person with a messy bun, wearing a plaid shirt, looks out a window with a coffee cup beside them. Life in the 2000s. Not being available to anyone at anytime because I wasn’t obligated to answer my phone because it’s always with me.

    PapasGotABrandNewNag , Determined Report

    5points
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    heyrickmail-lindt_1 avatar
    Rick Murray
    Rick Murray
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You know, even if it's in your hand and buzzing, you aren't *obligated* to swipe the green bar. Just ignore it, it'll stop soon enough.

    2
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    #18

    A woman dancing on a couch with headphones on, celebrating things that made life in the 2000s better. Being able to buy a run down house in a bad area for £45k. Long gone!

    lapetite_etoile , https://www.pexels.com/photo/a-woman-dancing-on-the-couch-while-listening-to-music-8487217/ Report

    5points
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    #19

    Spontaneity — running into people you know somewhere … discovering a restaurant on a walk in cold.

    Over30EDM Report

    5points
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    elladinedesisles avatar
    Elladine DesIsles
    Elladine DesIsles
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I think this one has more to do with growing up and how one structures life around adult obligations, rather than a change in society. If you can make time to go for walks outdoors and vary your routes through the right types of neighbourhoods, you will discover new small businesses. And I regularly run into people I know - I just sometimes would prefer not to!

    0
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    #20

    A young woman shops for groceries, selecting produce, reminiscent of life in the 2000s before subscriptions. Samples used to be every aisle at the grocery store.

    Bubbly-End-6156 , Helena Lopes Report

    5points
    POST
    colleen1969 avatar
    Colleen Glim
    Colleen Glim
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Not sure what grocery stores OP been shopping in. This ain’t costco

    1
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    #21

    A young man in a blue shirt and brown pants leans on a fridge, holding a mug and phone. Life in the 2000s vibes. Appliances lasting 30 years… refrigerator, washer/dryer….

    u/Ok-MMJ-RN-1980 , LightFieldStudios Report

    5points
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    #22

    Sports. I hate needing 10 different streaming services for a season of hockey, NFL and college football.

    Barnaclebait901 Report

    4points
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    #23

    Person in a hat at a bar, enjoying a coffee. Life in the 2000s before everything became a subscription. Affordable third places to hang out.

    reddunyun:

    See also: affordable first spaces.

    Fooby56 , Elli Bayati Report

    3points
    POST
    chris_116 avatar
    nottheactualphoto
    nottheactualphoto
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Third places? When I was a kid, we lived on Third Place.

    0
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    #24

    Hiker with arms raised in triumph before a snow-capped mountain. Reminiscing on life in the 2000s and pre-subscription things. Living in the moment... Not capturing it for social media clout.

    Chain_Masters88 , den-belitsky Report

    3points
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    #25

    A loving couple, with the man embracing his pregnant partner outdoors. A look back at life in the 2000s. Having children?

    AaronPseudonym , Brooke Cagle Report

    3points
    POST
    colleen1969 avatar
    Colleen Glim
    Colleen Glim
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    One of my daughters has decided one is acceptable. The other two are d**d against them. And I don’t blame them. Children are ridiculously expensive in a society that seems determined to claw every dime away from you

    0
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    #26

    I know this isn't exactly the answer you're looking for but I have to say that it's sadly a luxury for a child to experience innocence and a good childhood nowadays.

    With all the wars, hyper specialising and disconnect from reality that children are experiencing, they unfortunately tend to grow up so fast. When I compare my time as a teenager to teenagers today, my heart breaks for them. I used to look like my age while teens nowadays looks so much older. I used to dress and act so innocent like a child should. But children (of all ages) nowadays aren't allowed to act and be innocent for some reason. It's so sad.

    singlemuslima Report

    3points
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    melelliott avatar
    Ripley
    Ripley
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Dude . . . when we were teens in the 80s we were constantly discussing what we would do if the nukes were dropped. War has affected all of the living generations (and a bunch of the past ones). That said, social media is what's damaging kids these days.

    0
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    #27

    A vibrant concert scene with a band on stage, fog, and bright lights, evoking better life in the 2000s. Concerts, sporting events. Used to be somewhat negligible, I was 16 and going to concerts all the time and the ticket price was never something that even factored into whether or not I would attend. Now I’m an adult with way more money than I did at 16 yet concerts are wayyyy more unaffordable for me now than they were back then.

    Freudian__Quip , george charry Report

    3points
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    chris_116 avatar
    nottheactualphoto
    nottheactualphoto
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I paid $8.00 to go see Emerson, Lake and Palmer.

    0
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    #28

    Concertgoers enjoying live music on a clear evening, evoking the normal things from the 2000s that made life better. Going to a concert or show and not staring at a sea of phones and tablets. You can still have that experience in some countries, but definitely not in the US.

    Ticketmaster, in your omnipotent greed. I will pay 5x (!!!) the ticket price for a venue where phone/tablets are strictly banned from being in view and the rule is harshly enforced. I rather pay 1000-2000 bucks to see a concert properly, than 200 bucks to stare at screens the whole time.

    phoenixmatrix , astrakanimages Report

    3points
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    #29

    A man in a black hat and suit shops for magazines, a normal thing in the 2000s, before everything became a subscription. Free samples. And free gifts in magazines.

    Particular-Month-164 , Mathias Reding Report

    3points
    POST
    sofacushionfort avatar
    sofacushionfort
    sofacushionfort
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Postal delivery workers in the 80’s would gag from being trapped all day in vans full of magazines with cologne-drenched inserts. That’s something I doubt they miss

    0
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    #30

    Does anyone else just miss the VIBE of our day? Like just 15-20 years ago things felt so much lighter… things felt fun, a little more care free than now. Idk i wish i could explain it better but just thinking about life in general it just felt so much easier even when things were still really hard.

    Initialskoolaidcar Report

    3points
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    #31

    A vintage brown car with an air freshener, parked on a city street, reflecting on things that made life in the 2000s better. Man you used to buy a two year old car with 60-80k on the clock for like, 4 grand.

    duckinradar , Euvgene PH Report

    3points
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    #32

    Health insurance form, pen, and stethoscope on a grey background, reflecting things from life in the 2000s before subscriptions. Health insurance that was almost completely covered by your employer with only a $500 deductible.

    Semi_Nerdy_Girl , fotodestock Report

    3points
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    colleen1969 avatar
    Colleen Glim
    Colleen Glim
    Community Member
    58 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Not going there. Tired of beating on the US healthcare system. We know it’s bad, they know it’s bad. It’s prolly never gonna change

    0
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    #33

    Going to the bar. Drinks used to be so cheap and now it feels like you’re throwing a $20 everytime you order one.

    ZTomiboy Report

    3points
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    #34

    Candy bars were like $0.50-1.00. Now they are $3+.

    paintedforfilth Report

    3points
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    colleen1969 avatar
    Colleen Glim
    Colleen Glim
    Community Member
    56 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Where are you buying candy bars? Even the decent ones are only $1.25

    0
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    #35

    Being able to afford to have a social life.

    Nielips Report

    3points
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    #36

    Genuine human connection.

    LonkFromZelda Report

    3points
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    #37

    I’m not a millennial but spending every day of summer outside until it got cold/playing games like soccer or basketball with a big group of people that randomly got together because of close proximity only to become good friends.

    bingus-bean Report

    3points
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    #38

    Time. You can relax much more, do things much slower, listen to a song or watching something as much as you want before the next big thing comes. I felt like more people were able to come home and relax after work compared to now.

    Obviously some things were more annoyingly slow (internet) but at least that wasn't monetized the way it is now where everyone is trying to be the next big thing by hitting algorithms. It allowed for some out-of-left field creativity.

    Geruvah Report

    3points
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    colleen1969 avatar
    Colleen Glim
    Colleen Glim
    Community Member
    54 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Try turning off your phone/tablet/computer and picking up a book, talking to your partner, going for a walk. We are partly responsible for the world we have created

    0
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    #39

    Family cabins. Now owning one property is too much let alone two for middle class families.

    croupella-de-Vil Report

    3points
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    #40

    Everyone being so consumed by how they should be looking and trying to live up to Kardashian standards. I miss when people didn’t do everything for the gram and didn’t need everything to be so perfect all the time.

    Initialskoolaidcar Report

    3points
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    colleen1969 avatar
    Colleen Glim
    Colleen Glim
    Community Member
    52 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Or you could try just not giving a good goddàmn what anybody else thinks

    0
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    #41

    Empty airplane interior with rows of blue and black seats, a normal thing that made life better in the 2000s. Seat selection included with your regular priced airfare.

    Quiet_Rice_4671 , JC Gellidon Report

    3points
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    chris_116 avatar
    nottheactualphoto
    nottheactualphoto
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I remember that. And you got a human-sized seat.

    0
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    #42

    A bright pink SALE sign taped to a reflective storefront window, representing better life in the 2000s. Boxing day sales where they were genuinely trying to get rid of stock at real discount prices.

    Ok_Albatross8909 , MAK Report

    3points
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    colleen1969 avatar
    Colleen Glim
    Colleen Glim
    Community Member
    51 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    No amount of savings will get me out of bed on Boxing Day. I don’t need it that bad

    0
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    #43

    A barber giving a haircut, symbolizing 2000s normal things before everything became a subscription. Haircuts. My folks took me every 6-8 weeks until I was in my teens. I can only afford to get my kids one or two cuts a year total. I haven't paid to have my hair cut in 8 years, despite desperately wanting to, because I can't justify the expense.

    SCP423 , @beres kepes Report

    3points
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    #44

    I miss when people didn’t have to monetize every single thing. Nowadays, and yes society has a large blame for this since so many of us are struggling, but people make so much profit on things and the greed is insane. Just watching shark tank, you see how many people’s margins are extremely high percentages. Then occasionally, you’ll see good people who come on the show and don’t want to make huge profit because they have good hearts. The sharks don’t like that, though. And that’s because the world has succumbed to greed, profit, and monetization on everything and anything possible.

    Initialskoolaidcar Report

    3points
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    #45

    Watching a whole movie from beginning to end without being distracted.

    kruvii Report

    3points
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    #46

    I remember the first ipads we got - every game on there was like .99 or 1.99 or something but it was your game... no ads....
    and speaking of ads - just fewer ads all around back then.

    everybodys_lost Report

    3points
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    #47

    Cell phones ruined parties for kids. There is little to no evidence of what we got up to in the 90s. If you brought a camera you only took a few pictures and nothing was posted online. Film was expensive to get developed.

    Scoobysnax1976 Report

    3points
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    #48

    Beef being a dinner staple. The surge in beef prices have made classics like burgers a special occasion.

    u/namegoeshere-92 Report

    3points
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    elladinedesisles avatar
    Elladine DesIsles
    Elladine DesIsles
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    To me, this is a good change. Admittedly I'm biased as a vegetarian, but the fact is, our planet cannot sustain large-scale beef production. I don't generally judge the dietary choices of others, but if we all want to continue to live in a habitable climate, beef needs to be an occasional choice, at most. There are plenty of other ways to make burgers.

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    #49

    Magazines with CDs in them, though I did see one at B&N recently. It was like between $15 to $30.

    PhotographyBanzai Report

    3points
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    chris_116 avatar
    nottheactualphoto
    nottheactualphoto
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I remember magazines having flexi-disc records bound in. Like Time or Life magazine would had a record that was an ad for some Time-Life recorded music product.

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    #50

    Hanging out at the mall.

    I despised it at the time, or at least the aura of the act due to how aspirational it was to everyone, but now I find myself wondering what in-person socializing does anyone aspire to? Bring back the friggin mall.

    bellamyblake_og Report

    2points
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    #51

    A significant amount less anxiety amongst the general public.

    Coppernobra Report

    2points
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    #52

    Going to the movies. It was so inexpensive and something to look forward to. Now it’s $100 for 3 people.

    CaulkRamwell Report

    2points
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    #53

    Just walking around the mall and being able to buy stuff with my birthday money or paycheck from my summer job.

    MangoSalsa89 Report

    2points
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    #54

    Road trips with friends. It's not that my friends don't want to go on them anymore, but we can't afford the cost anymore.

    surfergrrl6 Report

    2points
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    #55

    Having an offline device to play music.

    I tried to find a decent mp3 player recently, to get away from music streaming a bit, and there are so few decent options out there nowadays. If you want a good one, it’s £££s. Yet when I was a teen, getting one was so easy, even if you didn’t want to pay for an iPod.

    JosephODoran Report

    2points
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    #56

    Healthy liquid savings accounts. Gen X and before were raised to believe that we should all have a minimum of the equivalent of 6 months’ net take home pay in liquid savings - those days are goooooone, and the average American can no longer go more than 2-4 weeks without a job.

    AboveAndBelowSea Report

    2points
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    colleen1969 avatar
    Colleen Glim
    Colleen Glim
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Because wages haven’t risen with the cost of living. By the time you’ve paid rent and bills and bought food, there’s nothing left over for savings. And no amount of coffee and avocados is gonna make a difference

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    #57

    Knowing somebody's phone number by heart.

    Environmental_Gur_39 Report

    2points
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    #58

    Going out to eat or get snacks. I remember I used to work at a meat packing plant the summer after I graduated highschool in 2015. Paid $11 per hour only and I felt like I could eat out way more often.

    CookieMonster37 Report

    2points
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    #59

    Niche websites run by passionate hobbyists of a given subject, and having a collection of bookmarks for a given subject, trading said links with peers like baseball cards.

    MississippiJoel Report

    2points
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    #60

    Quality multiplayer games that were complete on release.

    OCbornxraised Report

    2points
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    #61

    Clubbing for me!

    In the UK pubs used to close at 11:00pm and clubs would close at 01:00am. We used to get ready and be in the pub by 6:00pm for the cheap beer and a game of pool or darts, then shots at the bar at 09:30 to get across to the queue for the club before it got too big. In by 10:00, dance till 01:00, grab a Kabab, bran a cab and by home by 2:30.

    It was perfect and didn’t [ruin] the next day completely.

    LeTreacs2 Report

    2points
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    #62

    Drivers Ed classes offered in high school (US). This was a very accessible resource for just about every student, and it's just about phased out from what I've heard.

    poizon_elff Report

    2points
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    #63

    Reading an actual book. Actually reading anything not from a phone.

    cmmpimento Report

    2points
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    elladinedesisles avatar
    Elladine DesIsles
    Elladine DesIsles
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is a choice. I own about 3000 books, and frequently read 3 or 4 in a week. Actual, paper books. I just gave my niece two trilogies (six books) for her 10th birthday; books are what she asks for. In fact, she deliberately asks me very broadly for books in general, rather than specific ones she wants, because she prefers to see what gems I'll find for her that she's never heard of; I think that's one of the best compliments I've ever received. Her little sister will probably asks for LEGO when she turns 7 soon, but books would be the second choice, and she will end up reading her sister's hand-me-downs either way. There is nothing stopping people from reading real books, if we choose to, and teach our kids to do the same. But we do need to protect public libraries and fight book bans, to make sure everyone continues to have that opportunity.

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    #64

    A quiet train/bus ride, without people playing things out of their phone speaker.

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    #65

    Cheap chicken wings: "10 cent wings and $5 pitchers of beer!

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    #66

    Really specific, but bowling. It was cheap. Now it’s like $90??

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    #67

    Video games used to come in large hardcover book-sized boxes that took up space on your shelf. Usually a booklet with instructions and lore was included, artwork too. Now these are collectors items.

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    #68

    Saying 'g2g' to end a conversation lmao. Conversations over text never really end, just suddenly someone stops responding, and there’s always the expectation that the convo can/will be picked back up to continue indefinitely.

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    #69

    Affordable nursing homes for relatives.

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    colleen1969 avatar
    Colleen Glim
    Colleen Glim
    Community Member
    44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Not sure about anywhere else but in Ontario, Canada, rates are set by 5he provincial government to make it even for everyone

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    #70

    Is it just me or does anyone else remember quarter arcades being quite common? The really small ones without restaurants in them. Usually next to a laundromat or tailor. Now they feel like clubs and you have to buy tokens.

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    #71

    Going to Vegas and enjoying it without it feeling like a tourist trap.

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    colleen1969 avatar
    Colleen Glim
    Colleen Glim
    Community Member
    43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Vegas IS a tourist trap. If that’s not what you want, go somewhere else

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    #72

    Dollar value menu at Mickey D's.

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    #73

    Having a good dating app/friend finder.

    Myspace was amazing.

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    #74

    Being able to run to the store any time of night, 2am grocery runs were very common for me back in the day up until Covid.

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    #75

    Magazines were everywhere. There used to be stacks on every table in every waiting room and racks on the walls with them, huge racks with tons of choices prominently in every drug and grocery store. And they were way cheaper than they are now. A magazine was like 3 to 5 dollars. Maybe ten max for a special double issue.

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