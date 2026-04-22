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You don’t have to be a genius to realize that the world economy has been in a super weird place these past few years. In this perma-crisis environment, it feels like we’re constantly on the verge of yet another massive, global recession. The rich get richer, while the cost of living has skyrocketed for everyone else.

While never 100% accurate, there are subtle signs that the economy is messed up. So much so that people are sharing their favorite, funniest, and suspiciously specific recession indicators online. We’ve collected the best of the bunch to share with you, and you can check them out below. Fair warning, though, the next time you see “hot people in minimum wage jobs,” you might get worried about the economy!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Young barista pouring milk into a cup at a coffee shop, illustrating economy and everyday work life. Hot people in minimum wage jobs.

I'm im a college town, so a lot of employees in retail/food service are good looking, but I've seen quite a few really hot people working at McDonalds over the summer.

noyoujump , Pavel Danilyuk/Pexels Report

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hogeterprose avatar
Breadcrumb.
Breadcrumb.
Community Member
52 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

People will go in debt to look hot too.

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    #2

    Close-up of a cold beer bottle with condensation, illustrating consumer spending trends linked to the economy's performance. I read yesterday that the most popular selling beer this summer is Miller High Life. Cheap, bad beer. This could be an indicator as well. I thought it was interesting at least.

    anon , Jonathan Reynaga/Pexels Report

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    hogeterprose avatar
    Breadcrumb.
    Breadcrumb.
    Community Member
    51 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Young people can't afford to drink, they are drinking waaay less than previous generations

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    #3

    Person wearing headphones and holding a smartphone, browsing signs related to the economy’s current state. Read an article saying that there’s no song of the summer for 2025 due the economic environment and of the top ten most streamed songs this year only one was released in 2025. People are supposedly returning to recession era music as well.

    ChunkyBubblz , cottonbro studio/Pexels Report

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    There are lots of subtle changes in consumer behavior that show that the global or local economy is struggling. In a nutshell, if you feel forced to change your spending habits and adjust your lifestyle, you’ve probably run into financial problems. If your friends, family, neighbors, and coworkers are changing their behavior and shopping habits, too, the issues run deeper than you not getting that raise and/or promotion that you totally deserved. It’s likely systemic.

    One of the best recession indicators that we’ve ever come across is the surge in hot dog sales, especially the not-so-subtly named ‘Recession Special,’ at Gray’s Papaya in Manhattan.

    “We noticed a big uptick around 2008-2009, when everything was collapsing (amid the Great Financial Crisis), and we are feeling the same thing right now — to a lesser extent, obviously, but the pattern is the same,” Rachael Gray, the owner of the hot dog restaurant, told CNN in September 2025.

    CNN stressed that there is growing discontent among middle-class and lower-income households in the United States, despite the official numbers about the health of the American economy.

    #4

    Woman examining clothes in a store, illustrating signs that indicate the economy is not doing well. I was in Target the other day and noticed a lot of the women’s clothing was becoming more drab in color and utilitarian in style. Lots of beige and denim in very simple cuts.

    cowplantskeleton , Ron Lach/Pexels Report

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    elladinedesisles avatar
    Elladine DesIsles
    Elladine DesIsles
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Hmmm... I was in Winners (Canada) recently and noticed that every other women's top seemed to have a very "girly" print of tiny, colourful, delicate butterflies. I bought none, because I am 47 and not Mariah Carey, though I did leave with two pair of bright pyjamas printed in lobsters and in strawberry vines. All of which seem like strangely optimistic fashion options for present times. Perhaps defiantly so?

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    #5

    Empty restaurant tables with upside-down glasses, illustrating signs the economy is not doing well. Restaurants not as busy. Concerts are not busy unless you’re Morgan Wallen, Taylor Swift etc. strip clubs empty, hotels and resorts not even half full.

    Narrow-Aardvark-6177 , Elanur Buse Kılıç/Pexels Report

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    #6

    Firefighter inspecting overturned vehicles at accident scene, illustrating random signs showing economy is struggling. More car accidents. Bald tires. Candy sales rise.

    AwesomReno , Ann H/Pexels Report

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    Of course, all weird recession indicators have to be taken with a grain of salt. But in aggregate, they indicate that (some) consumers are struggling.

    According to CNN, other unorthodox signs that the economy may be struggling include things like:

    1. Cardboard box shipments are at a low
    2. More people go to the cinema, as it is an affordable escape
    3. Spending on outdoor activities, like camping, spikes not just in spring and summer
    4. Buying fewer discretionary items, like snacks
    5. More people turn to local pawn shops for loans that they can no longer get from serious, trustworthy financial institutions
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    #7

    Closeup of person’s hands resting on their skirt, symbolizing concern as people believe economy is not doing well. I didn't know these were recession indicators.

    I have heard of the Hemline Index, which basically says that women's skirt/dress hemlines get longer when the economy worsens.

    There's also a more informal theory that black people tend to shy away from ethnic hairstyles as the economy gets worse.

    PoeticMoose619 , cottonbro studio/Pexels Report

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    hogeterprose avatar
    Breadcrumb.
    Breadcrumb.
    Community Member
    49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Shaving and waxing are expensive.

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    #8

    Various nail polish bottles arranged on a surface illustrating people believe signs show the economy is not doing well. More “at-home” nail polish kits and nail art. .

    FlySecure5609 , Rohit Sharma/Pexels Report

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    #9

    For sale sign with sold sticker on wooden post representing economy showing mixed signs of performance The “we buy houses for cash” signs all over. See commercials now, too. “Any condition.”.

    Oomlotte99 , Thirdman/Pexels Report

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    Furthermore, in tough times, people turn to humor, including joking about recession indicators and sharing memes about the economy.

    “The more serious things get, the more we rely on humor as a way to cope with them,” explains Justin Kidd, professor of sociology at Temple University.

    However, Kidd warns that the danger is that constantly meme-ing about the economy can turn into a self-fulfilling prophecy. “When people joke about feeling negatively about the economy, it could cause others to feel the same way. That would mean more people pulling back from the market — inching us ever closer to an economic slump,” CNN states.

    #10

    Person holding smartphone displaying a minimal black and white app logo, highlighting signs of the economy not doing well. Im getting matches with really attractive women on hinge. This only happened during the covid market crash, inflation crisis and 2008 crash.

    Normally I get a like or match every second month and it’s not usually particularly attractive women. During crisis like we will have now I get babes, and they actively chat me up. It’s not one or so but a whole bunch of them.

    Sold my holdings and waiting for things to crash out.

    anon , Good Faces Agency/Unsplash Report

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    #11

    Young man looking at bright fireworks at night, illustrating random signs that show the economy is not doing well. The fireworks in my neighborhood were far below normal years. I live in a working class neighborhood and folks don’t have the disposable income to literally burn their money.

    GSTLT , Kartik Malviya/Pexels Report

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    daya-meyer avatar
    Daya
    Daya
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Good for the environment and wildlife. Beside that, it is never wise to invest your money just for a few seconds of light and sound.

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    #12

    Young woman in an office setting discussing random signs indicating the economy is not doing well. In my social circle, fully half the couples have one person recently unemployed and getting NO WHERE on the job hunt. Pretty good indicator.

    floppydo , Tima Miroshnichenko/Pexels Report

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    barbarawilcock avatar
    Barbara Wilcock
    Barbara Wilcock
    Community Member
    42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I was turned down at Subway as I had a degree

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    Meanwhile, Kyla Scanlon, the author of ‘In This Economy? How Money and Markets Really Work’ and this awesome Substack (!), points out that memes are “just testing out ideas mostly.” She explained that meme-ing is akin to sending out a smoke signal to check whether everyone else is doing okay. When you get a “no” back as a response, you’re relieved because you’re not the only person who is stressed.

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    According to Scanlon, when people have given up, everything becomes a joke. “I think a lot of people are like, ‘Nothing matters anymore.’ And it’s just sad,” she told CNN.

    #13

    Person in dark shirt holding a credit card, illustrating signs that the economy is not doing well. I’m seeing offers on tv of 0% interest for one year on financing on various things. I remember that dangerous game…I was a brand new adult at my first teaching job, and I did not pay off the balance in the allotted time, at which point my credit card shuffle really began. I had one for a furniture store, every store I bought clothes for at the mall, regular visa, Sears, I never should have kept getting approved. This would have been around 2004-2007. We were having a ton of fun, but tough times were ahead.

    krazycatlady21 , Aukid phumsirichat/Pexels Report

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    #14

    Laptop on display in a modern tech store, illustrating signs that suggest the economy is struggling. Apple releasing an affordable laptop is def a recession indicator i fear

    ⋆｡˚꒰ঌ dolly ໒꒱˚｡⋆ , Locke Cole Report

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    #15

    View from inside a car at a fast food drive-thru order menu and speaker, highlighting economy signs in daily life. When fast food is the same price as a regular restaurant…

    error113311 , Erik Mclean/Pexels Report

    4points
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    We love this topic, and we’d like to hear your insights, too, Pandas! Share your thoughts in the comments section at the bottom of this post.

    What are the funniest, weirdest, and super-specific recession indicators that you keep an eye out for? How have you changed your spending habits in recent years? How are current events affecting your day-to-day budgeting and shopping?

    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    Instant noodle cups stacked on shelves in a store, illustrating signs of economy not doing well. i work at a grocery store and we've been restocking ramen way more than before

    cheesecakecoochie , Nick Souza/Pexels Report

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    #17

    Person with glasses holding a black cat indoors, illustrating signs related to economy not doing well concept. No one is booking me on Rover for pet sitting. So no one is booking vacations…

    Allie Campbell , Helena Lopes/Pexels Report

    4points
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    hogeterprose avatar
    Breadcrumb.
    Breadcrumb.
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Spent 100 on flea medication today, makes me think harder about wanting more pets..

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    #18

    Woman in red shirt writing on paper at desk next to laptop, illustrating signs of the economy not doing well. my retired mom asked me to help her with her resumé

    starryvecer , Kampus Production/Pexels Report

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    #19

    Close-up of person wearing brown boots and blue jeans standing on wooden deck, symbolizing signs economy is struggling. People are saying that skinny jeans and tall Uggs will be back for Fall/Winter this year.

    anon , Eric QUINONES/Pexels Report

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    barbarawilcock avatar
    Barbara Wilcock
    Barbara Wilcock
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Don't need new ones. Had the same outfit for 15yrs 😋🙈

    2
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    #20

    Aerial view of suburban neighborhood houses and streets illustrating signs the economy is not doing well. Housing pricing are still high, but they are not selling quickly (at least here).

    anon , Pavel Danilyuk/Pexels Report

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    #21

    Two women walking on city street wearing casual summer clothes symbolizing everyday signs of a struggling economy. Low rise jeans are now fully back and at most retailers.

    anon , Mizuno K/Pexels Report

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    #22

    Man in a suit sitting on steps holding his head, reflecting concern about signs of the struggling economy. Im in a transition point in my life. Biggest recession indicator of them all.

    Spackle_the_Grackle , Vitaly Gariev/Pexels Report

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    #23

    Woman in a red sweater browsing clothing rack, illustrating signs that show the economy may not be doing well. Everyone is suddenly into re-selling and thrifting again, but the market is beyond flooded now.

    I remember my Mom teaching her friends what to look for in thrift stores and on eBay back in 2008, now my friends are asking me to do the same for them but it's not worth the hassle anymore. I taught them to thrift things of quality that they can keep instead.

    RolliPolliCanoli , cottonbro studio/Pexels Report

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    #24

    Man with unkempt hair and beard wearing a worn jacket, pushing an empty shopping cart in a dimly lit parking garage showing economy signs. There is a grocery store in my city I use as the indicator. When times are good the clientele are well dressed and put together. When times are bad everyone looks like they work manual labor or are homeless. The homeless also move into the gas station parking lot across the street. They hire more security. They actually put in security gates, clientele appearances have dropped again. And the homeless are beginning to congregate. Should be anytime now.

    Fun-Bake-9580 , MART PRODUCTION/Pexels Report

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    #25

    Close-up of a hand flipping through a magazine, illustrating signs related to the economy not doing well. The "ULINE"catalog is a third of its thickness. The postal worker can fit the rest of the mail in the box with it now.

    Corsum , cottonbro studio/Pexels Report

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    #26

    Customer using credit card with a card reader at a cafe counter representing signs of the economy not doing well. I went to a coffee shop last week, and when paying, there was no prompt to tip on the register.

    Gravelroad__ , Andrea Piacquadio/Pexels Report

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    daya-meyer avatar
    Daya
    Daya
    Community Member
    1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Is it a sign of recession or a consequence of people getting more and more annoyed how far tipping has come?

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    #27

    Person holding a box of personal items and plants, symbolizing signs of the economy not doing well. When corporate cuts out all their contractors and guts any ad or creative team.. meaning me..

    Any-Walrus-2599 , Mikhail Nilov/Pexels Report

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    #28

    Two men in vintage attire standing by an old car, symbolizing signs the economy is not doing well. A proliferation of Vampire media (was Twilight, this time around its Interview with a vampire, Sinners, the new Dracula movie)

    Ke$ha albums.

    kminola , Warner Bros./YouTube Report

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    daya-meyer avatar
    Daya
    Daya
    Community Member
    1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Can anybody tell me the connection here? I don't get it.

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    #29

    Takeout container with rice, shredded chicken, and mixed steamed vegetables highlighting economic challenges signs. The work fridges are filled with lunches brought from home and people growing their roots out.

    AnnieSavoy3 , David Balbino/Pexels Report

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    #30

    EDM and "party music" trending.

    michaelscottuiuc Report

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    #31

    my last three uber drivers had master degrees

    user563298765 Report

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    #32

    A-List celebrities are doing commercials.

    🇮🇪 Seraphima 🏳️‍🌈 Report

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    #33

    90’s and 2000’s musicians who were basically retired , now going on tour

    africanpassport Report

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    #34

    Landlord proposing to lower the lease so you can stay

    Adanaratayana Report

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    #35

    Canned fish like sardines are trending….

    K.nickoleeee Report

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    #36

    Miley Cyrus is doing Hannah Montana again

    Pavelpole Report

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    hogeterprose avatar
    Breadcrumb.
    Breadcrumb.
    Community Member
    44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Lol this is my favorite indicator

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    #37

    Damaged cars still driving around with the damaged parts taped together.

    ahoy_2b Report

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    #38

    Having coworkers who are my grandparents age 🥹

    outtaKentrol Report

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    #39

    when the week after a holiday, the themed holiday candy isn't on sale

    PupBaymax Report

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    #40

    I'm a Mailman, we deliver Amazon only on Sundays. My average load used to be 80-100 packages. I had 17 last week

    Clowny Report

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    #41

    Feeling like i’m being financially irresponsible for buying a snack

    Kelly Abarca Report

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    #42

    Subscriptions raising prices, but not adding new features

    MohunyBeauty Report

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    #43

    They not giving sauces for free😅

    JoyTest® Report

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    #44

    My lease renewal DECREASED for the next year 😅

    Tee Denise ⚜️ Report

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    #45

    I'm 37 and my 30 year old brother and I moved back in with my mom. my 43 yo sister is moving back soon. we're starting a family compound haha.

    CallyZone Report

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    #46

    Foldable smartphone placed on a wooden surface with reflections indicating signs related to the economy not doing well. Samsung just came out with the CUTEST smart flip phone. I refuse to buy new phones on principle unless mine breaks, but I would fully buy this if my phone broke today.

    anon , Grace R. Samson Report

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    #47

    - “no makeup” makeup/fresh face
    - wearing your natural hair color or letting roots grow out
    - short nails in basic colors
    - wearing your uggs and whatever from past years this year instead of buying new
    - leather and denim are really popular, probably because of durability

    Honestly I associate y2k clothes with wealth and excess, like wearing multiple shirts for no reason just because you can afford to. There’s a bit of that in fashion now, and I think it’s more based on nostalgia…but eventually financial constraints are going to limit that.

    kilokit Report

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    #48

    Stories from the corporate frontlines: It sounds counter-intuitive, but the "Process Improvement" folks are typically deployed about a year or two before a recession, and by the time they've overstayed their welcome, we are deep in a recession and the group is then dismantled or laid off as part of recession RIFs. I've seen it happen 4 times now in my long career. It is a less appreciated bellwether.

    ritzcrackerman Report

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    #49

    "Day to night" looks and business casual as clubwear.

    RawBean7 Report

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    #50

    All the commercials for colleges. You know you in a recession when the ads about bettering yourself by spending tens of thousands of dollars, with financing available, on an online bachelors degree.

    uptownjuggler Report

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    #51

    The “princess nail” trend which is just a gel mani on short natural nails. Also press ons becoming more popular.

    Tiny_Independence761 Report

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    #52

    I saw a commercial for Sarah Lee bread that was like "need a dinner option? Try PBJ!"

    skinnymachines Report

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    #53

    Most of the grocery stores near me have a very sparse produce section. Could be a northern Illinois thing. Could be a lack of workers thing. Could be it’s just too hot out. All I know is I can’t find any good produce the last 2 weeks.

    Andi081887 Report

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    #54

    Wacko bonus offers for opening new credit/checking accounts.

    Normally I see them and it's like - deposit 100k for a $1000 bonus. Too much work for not enough money (let alone the question of having 100k in cash anyway).

    I'm working on two right now for $1500 profit and all I had to do was bounce my emergency fund over and update my direct deposit for a couple months.

    SurpriseTraining5405 Report

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    #55

    If the price of a hot dog at Costco goes up we're in trouble .

    CryptographerMore944 Report

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    trent-m-perry avatar
    Lost Panda
    Lost Panda
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Or Arizona Tea. That would be the one I would worry about the most.

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    #56

    I haven’t really paid attention to new car models currently but I do remember last time a lot of models changed the fronts so the cars appeared to almost be smiling.

    wiggysbelleza Report

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    #57

    Ain’t nobody told one joke on April fools day.

    BIGGAVELLZ Report

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    #58

    I tell ppl I live with my parents and they are jealous it’s such a crazy time

    Allison Report

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    #59

    real estate to law school is a reaaaaaaal recession indicator

    w i n t e r Report

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    #60

    a movie theater trip feels like a vacation

    Casey Report

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    #61

    I’m losing weight

    lifebycierra Report

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    #62

    Biggest recession indicator for me? Teachers being let go.

    Like a basketball net Report

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    #63

    Buying frozen blueberries because fresh blueberries are $9 😭

    Lindsey Elizabeth Report

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    #64

    tmz is reporting actual news

    kaitie walks dogs Report

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    #65

    Arizona Tea is no longer a dollar.

    SoulYogaPhilly🤓🧘🏾‍♀️📚 Report

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    #66

    It’s a small one but I know people who stopped buying coffee creamer because of price

    sabrinas20021 Report

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    #67

    Living in an apartment used to be a sign of lower income

    ki3.ara_06 Report

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    #68

    There is no long line at Taco Bell anymore

    Sadie Report

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    #69

    I work in tech. Ai is overtaking a lot. I’m thinking about welding 😅

    bleepsbloops Report

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    #70

    protein in everything cuz ppl are eating less

    𝖘𝖑𝖆𝖉𝖊 .⋆♱ Report

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    #71

    Recently I started donating plasma as my side gig. I work 40 hours every week, have 2 Master's degrees and one child.

    inner.g.energy Report

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    #72

    People are thrifting for an "Aria Montgomery" (character from Pretty Little Liars) bag. Basically large, top handle, slouchy, tons of embellishments, Think Olsen Twins in their New York days. I've also heard a lot of talk about having an Elena Gilbert/Bella Swan Fall.

    anon Report

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    #73

    Keisha dropped TikTok during a recession and I'm afraid to tell yall that she has dropped no fewer than two absolute bangers this year.

    severalandalso1 Report

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    #74

    I have a relative that monitors how much toilet paper is being used in the house including your own personal usage.

    anon Report

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    #75

    Hollister dropping the henleys, babydolls, old logo, and lace camis again.

    anon Report

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