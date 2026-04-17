Internet users spilled the beans online about the most unhinged , sneaky, and smart hacks that they’ve successfully used during interviews to land a job, and it’s a ride. We’re featuring some of their best insights, some of which are low-key unethical (but useful if you’re getting desperate). Scroll down to check them out, and be sure to send this list to your unemployed friends.

The job market is in a bizarre place right now. Mass layoffs are happening across many sectors , including Big Tech . Meanwhile, many graduates are finding it difficult to land even entry-level jobs. And it feels like, no matter who you are, the chances of you even landing a single interview are getting slimmer by the day.

#1 An interviewer asked me how I would respond to a business crisis situation in the office, and I replied, "In the immortal words of Vanilla Ice, 'If there was a problem, yo, I'll solve it / Check out the hook while my DJ revolves it.'" She laughed and I got the job.

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#2 When I had a corporate job and had my eye on the next position I wanted, I scheduled a meeting with the manager of that role and said, “Here’s where I am now—what would I need to do to be considered for that job?” I wrote down everything he told me. Over the next 3–6 months, I focused on completing that entire list. When the role opened and I interviewed, I brought the list back in and walked through each item, showing exactly how I followed his advice and prepared myself. That approach earned me three promotions.

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#3 I told the taco bell manager "My family comes here more than Christians go to church" and got hired

Being a recent college graduate is tough, even if you're trying to land just an entry-level position. According to Investopedia, the job market has been particularly challenging for recent graduates. They face higher unemployment rates than other workers. Specifically, those most affected are in the fields of anthropology (9.4% unemployment rate), physics (7.8%), and (somewhat surprisingly) computer engineering (7.5%). Other massively affected graduates are those studying commercial art and graphic design (7.2%) and fine arts (7%). However, not all specializations are impacted the same. For example, nutrition science graduates have a tiny unemployment rate of just 0.4%. Meanwhile, construction services majors had an unemployment rate of 0.7%, while special education, civil engineering, and animal and plant sciences graduates had a rate of 1%. ADVERTISEMENT

#4 I once took my resume and turned it into a pop up card. That unusual approach got me an interview. Being an artist helps.

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#5 My top tip: assume you don’t want the job from the start. I hate to say it but the ambivalence comes off as confidence. I was once asked, early in an interview, why I wanted the job. I replied “I have no idea if I want this job, that’s what this interview is for.” Got the offer.

#6 I was 16-17 and wanted to work at the drive in movie theater for the summer, found out the owners had a granddaughter, and she was my age, I shot my shot and then mentioned I wanted to work there, had the job immediately.

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Investopedia suggests that graduates who struggle to find employment should try their best to stay open to all opportunities. That’s more realistic than getting stuck on the idea of immediately landing a ‘dream job’ right out of college. In a nutshell, you want to stay flexible and focus on developing transferable soft skills like communication, problem-solving, project management, etc. These skills are what help you stand out and stay competitive no matter the sector. Meanwhile, if you don’t have any serious job experience that you could promote on your resume, you could focus on your internships, part-time employment, and volunteer work.

#7 One of my neighbors worked at a casino. She was asked what makes her stand out from everyone else. She said she could run a mile in stilettos in 5 minutes. They timed her and she got the job.

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#8 Ask if you can take notes, all interviewers I’ve met agree in a positive manner and it makes you look very attentive to detail. The notes don’t have to make much sense, tbh it could be random words, just the appearance is what matters.

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#9 I was going for an office job when I never had one. I told them I used to work at a bank and have them a number to my friend, who I told them was the manager. They actually called and answered all like "yeah dude he used to work here. He's the best. A real bright young man. I wanna marry my daughter off to him, I love that guy so much." Then he went on about me being a legend and whatever. They knew it was nonsense but they liked the initiative I took, so I got the job

It’s not just recent graduates who are having a difficult time at the moment. Layoffs in Big Tech companies, like Amazon, Meta, Epic Games, Dell, Pinterest, Atlassian, Oracle, Block, and others, are ramping up. The reasons, while complex, are mainly twofold. On the one hand, companies are using the spread of AI tools as an excuse to lay off employees due to overhiring, falling profits, cost-effectiveness, and to keep the shareholders happy. On the other hand, as the BBC notes, some companies are actually investing so much into AI tools that is reshaping how much work can be done with fewer employees. As per the BBC, Big Tech companies such as Amazon, Google, Meta, and Microsoft are planning to invest a collective $650 billion (yes, ‘billion’ with a ‘b’) into AI in the coming year. For example, Amazon is planning to spend a whopping $200 billion on AI investments. The same firm has laid off tens of thousands of employees since October 2025.

#10 I showed up to his office one day and said I want to volunteer in his genetics lab. After a couple weeks, I asked him for feedback. When he was done singing my praises, I asked: “So, when are you gonna start paying me?” I held eye contact until he caved and asked how much I want.

#11 The most unhinged thing I did was for the second job I ever got. Friend working there told me they always do interviews in alphabetical order from their selection, so I sent in a whole bunch of fake applications close to my name spelling. They called a handful in along with me...

#12 First week dating my now husband he was on his first week at a new job. He didn't actually apply, he just showed up & started working. On payday I couldn't wait for him to get home to see what happened. He said the owner asked who hired him when he handed him his check...

Which of these job interview hacks have you used before? Which tips would you be willing to try out in real life? What’s the best piece of advice you’d give someone who’s completely new to the job industry and can’t seem to land a job, let alone an interview? How do you keep your pre-interview nerves under control? What are the best and worst job interviews you’ve ever had? We’re pretty sure that many other readers want to hear all about your experiences, so if you’re feeling social, share your thoughts in the comments.

#13 When I was in college I sent a thank you basket with my resume and a card to an employer in Scottsdale letting them know I was excited to meet with them for my interview that was “scheduled” a week from then… They called me, thanked me for the basket, told me they had forgot to pencil me in, and got me scheduled… That’s how I got an interview.

#14 I preface this with “I did this at a time when I didn’t care whether I got the job or not bc I already had one”. I wrote a cover letter saying that I don’t have the job that I want because I suck at interviews. I proceeded to list all my great skills/ qualities then followed it up with but I also get really nervous in interviews, I ramble to the point where I’ll forget your question xyz… I ended with “if you want to prove me wrong (or witness the chaos) give me a shot at an interview”. I got 3.

#15 I got turned down by form email for an interview during a consulting company’s recruiting visit on my campus. Which was fair as I wasn’t qualified—but my brother had interned for them and I knew I could do it. I told them they were wrong, and I’d be there outside their little reserved student center offices while they did their interviews if they had any gaps. I guess they did, because they talked to me and I was one of two people hired that semester. Wild to think how arrogant that was!

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#16 I was given a finished novel for free at a book conference. I started reading it and found typos immediately. Posted it on Twitter and got a dm from the publishing house. Told them I was actually interested in proofreading. They told me to send a letter of interest to someone and bam. Took the test, and next thing I know, I was in. It’s not a regular pay but it’s one of my fave side hustles

#17 I bring a notebook and a pen to "take notes" and I intentionally start writing with the pen that does not work and make it known AND THEN I pull out a second pen that works - all to show I'm always prepared

#18 My husband told them he didn’t really want the job 😂 he was being honest (neurodivergent) but they interpreted it and his laid back attitude (because he didn’t care if he didn’t get it) as confidence. They made him an offer of a 12 month contract and he turned it down, glad to have the excuse that he didn’t want a contract. So they offered him perm as a new hire (they -never- do that) and more money. 15 years later he’s still running rings around them.

#19 I mean I dunno how unhinged this is but a buncha years ago there was a point in my job hunt where I just kinda snapped and started writing weird, informal cover letters. Like, i think one of them included "...and I live right down the street, so if I'm ever late you have permission to punch me." My number of interviews went up, and everyone commented on how my cover letter had caught their eye.

#20 Went into a local Builders Merchants to get some 2 by 1 planks for a shelving unit. Noticed the office across the yard so went across to say "Hi, I'm just across the yard buying some 2 by 1 ply. I quite fancy working here. Got any office jobs? " The Manager laughed and said "Got time for an interview now?" I said yes fantastic. I got offered a job and started the following Monday. Sometimes it pays to be cheeky. 😁😎🚀

#21 The job was copywriter at a small ad agency, writing for some fin services accounts. I had zero agency experience but some financial writing background. So I wrote a poem about the advantages of equipment leasing vs purchasing under recent tax law changes. Sent it to a vanity poetry contest where everyone wins who pays the entry fee. Had it written in calligraphy on parchment paper. Framed the poem & the BS prize certificate, sent them to the creative director. I got the job and later I learned that my poem stunt was the reason.

#22 When they ask you if you have any questions : 1. “Do you have any hesitations about my qualifications?” If they say yes, challenge them. If no go to 2. “Tell me about the team I’ll be working with” not I WOULD be working with. Act like you’re hired

#23 not unhinged, but perhaps unorthodox. After many attempts to land a job in a field where I had no experience, I finally asked one interviewer, "why would you hire me? what would be the advantage of hiring an inexperienced but capable person?" I did get that job

#24 They asked why I should get the internship above other candidates and I said "because I'm awesome." It got a laugh out of the 5 people that were interviewing me. I followed up with legitimate reasons as to why I was awesome and I got the internship

#25 I walked into a tech interview a decade or so ago and immediately brought up a news story about the company's merger. We talked about that and nothing else. Not only did I get hired, he donated a week of his vacation time because my kid was born a month after I started lol

#26 I always try to be both funny and real at the same time. I work in design, so we always get the question, “ how do you take criticism?” And I respond “Oh my mom‘s Italian. I learned growing up that criticism is love” and then talk about how feedback is for people u care about

#27 Idk if this is unhinged but: I have keywords at 4 pt. in white text in my resume, to get past the initial bot resume scanner. Whenever I think of a new word I just add it in.

#28 I used to be an employment specialist at a local homeless shelter. I’d have my residents call the business they applied to about 4 days after they submitted the application and say they had a voicemail from someone regarding scheduling an interview and they were calling back to get it scheduled. Sometimes the people would ask for a name and I’d have them tell them they deleted the voicemail but they think it was Carlos (very common name in Miami lol). Worked almost every time!

#29 Put at the bottom of my CV "2 truths and a lie. World record holder, can cook minute rice in 59 seconds, as many tour de France wins as Lance Armstrong. Interview me to find out more"

#30 When I'm looking at non-profits, I go on LinkedIn and find board members. I message them directly, explaining that I'm interested in the org, but looking for a perspective from someone truly dedicated to the mission. Twice that has turned into a referral to the org from a major donor, securing the position without even submitting a resume.

#31 I dressed in a suit jacket and nice heels, lawyer vibes for real, walked into a steakhouse and got hired on the spot. I came across very mature and “hard hitter” kind of energy. I travel a lot and usually get hired at the first spot I pick. Over time I’ve honed in what places I actually want to work at and get experience from. Kinda like a game of life! Good luck! (Ps look into selling tactics like face to face sales, this will help you “sell yourself” when it comes to interviews)

#32 I LinkedIn cold DMd 40 directors of product from eBay and told them why something extremely specific sucked (buying books). A few replied but one got back to me and scheduled a meeting with her and 5 of her PMs in that 30 min meeting - I just cooked them like they were strangers. Then offered to help fix it if they wanted. I skipped the first 2 interviews and went straight to the onsite (did not get it though)

#33 Not totally unhinged, but feels illegal: Copy and paste the job responsibilities from the job description to your resume, under previous roles, where applicable. Do the same thing with your professional skills. I’ve gotten quite a few interviews this way, and learned mostly everything I needed on the job.

#34 Not for getting an interview, but at the interview (for a clothing retailer when I was in college): the interviewer asked why she should hire me. For some reason my anxious brain replied with: because I’m the best you’ll ever get and I look good on a regular basis. I got the job. To be 19 again….

#35 My key was immediacy. When am I available to start work? IMMEDIATELY. First job, I asked for an application from the boss. She gave me a job app, so I stayed there n Filled it out, handed it in. Then I asked to start immediately. My mom left and picked me up after. Hustlah!

#36 I went on LinkedIn, found someone who worked in the role I wanted to apply for, asked them if they enjoy it and said I'm thinking of applying and asked for a referral. It was a win-win because they received a referral bonus. Scored the job offer with just that one application and happily working there now.

#37 Honestly, I ended up with 3-5 interviews per week just by applying to jobs between 1-5 am. I focused on postings that were posted within 1 week and I would get a call or email for an interview with 1-2 days. I also had a recruiter fine tune my resume. Also, take advantage of recruiting agencies. They not only advocate for you but they also have relationships with multiple hiring managers. Sometimes they hear about roles that never get posted. That’s how I ended up in my current role

#38 i would find the hiring manager, add them on linkedin with a personalized message, found their work email and emailed them, and just kept emailing them every week until i either got an interview or they tell me to buzz off. never got an email telling me to stop, i only got interviews. also liked and commented their posts on linked in, so they would keep seeing my name everywhere. if my plan didnt work i was gonna escalate it lol to calling them, and going in person

#39 I walked in to the mall on Halloween in my costume to help a friend find a job. I had no resume and looked like chuckles bride. We went to 10 stores and I chopped it up with the managers having casual conversation. 5/10 store offered MES interviews AND I WASNT EVEN LOOKING

#40 It's not the most unhinged thing but it could be weird. I find out who I'm interviewing with, Google them, taking notes on what I find - work accomplishments, hobbies, and interests. Then I weave all this info as casually as possible in to the interview, like we're old friends. This is my best strategy and if I can get an interview it works pretty well, especially to keep them as a contact for later. Being Neurodivergent, networking has always been the hardest part so I needed these strategies.