Mackenzie Shirilla’s Prison Life Exposed As Records Reveal Repeated Discipline Issues And Bombshell Confession

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Mackenzie Shirilla has found herself back in the spotlight after new allegations from a former inmate and recently reported prison disciplinary records added another chapter to the ongoing debate surrounding her case.

Shirilla, who is serving 15 years to life for the 2022 crash that took the life of her boyfriend, Dominic Russo, and friend Davion Flanagan, has continued to maintain that the collision was an accident.

Highlights A former cellmate alleged that Mackenzie Shirilla privately confessed to wanting to take her own life during the 2022 crash.

Official prison disciplinary records revealed that Shirilla has accumulated 36 rule violations.

The fresh allegations have deeply upset the victims' families, who state that Shirilla's ongoing public claims of innocence are deeply insulting and painful.

However, fresh claims about her behavior behind bars, coupled with dozens of disciplinary reports, have sparked renewed backlash.

“She said the devil was pressing on her foot,” the inmate said.

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A former inmate claimed Shirilla privately told a very different version of events

Image credits: mackenzieshirilla

The latest allegations came from Anastasia, a former inmate at the Ohio Reformatory for Women, who spoke to the Daily Mail about her time with Shirilla behind bars.

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According to Anastasia, Shirilla’s private conversations allegedly differed from the version she has of them publicly shared since her conviction.

Shirilla has repeatedly maintained that the crash was accidental and has claimed she lost consciousness due to Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome (POTS) before the vehicle struck a building.

But Anastasia alleged that Shirilla told fellow inmates something entirely different.

Image credits: DailyMail

“She said she was s*icidal, but she almost looked as though she was enjoying (telling the story) – like she was amused by it,” Anastasia claimed.

The former inmate further alleged that Shirilla said “Dom had to d*e” and even attempted to blame supernatural forces for her actions.

Image credits: mackenzieshirilla

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“She said the devil made her do it,” Anastasia alleged.

“She said the devil was pressing on her foot… She wanted to make it sound like she was a little devil girl, and that this is what she intended to do.”

Anastasia also revealed that she never witnessed any medical episodes that would support Shirilla’s claims about POTS.

“I never saw her pass out,” she said.

The report also cited prison records that showed dozens of disciplinary violations

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The report also cited prison disciplinary records that allegedly documented repeated rule violations during Shirilla’s incarceration.

According to the records, Shirilla accumulated 36 disciplinary reports covering a range of infractions. These reportedly included contraband violations, disobeying direct orders, being out of place inside the facility, violating prison rules, and taking medication prescribed to other inmates.

One incident from September 2024 reportedly involved an inappropriate video call.

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According to the disciplinary report, Shirilla was accused of exposing her breasts during a video call while the other participant allegedly u*dressed and displayed a s*x toy on camera. The report stated that Shirilla admitted to the violation and received a 60-day video-call suspension.

Other reports allegedly documented prohibited items found in her possession, including craft supplies, jewelry-making materials, altered prison clothing, and magazine pictures.

The latest allegations followed earlier claims about her behavior behind bars

The new accusations are not the first time former inmates have spoken publicly about Shirilla.

As reported by Bored Panda, another former inmate, Mary Katherine Crowder, claimed the convicted driver acted more like a prison celebrity than someone serving a life sentence.

According to Crowder, inmates knew exactly who Shirilla was because of the publicity surrounding her case.

“Everyone knew why she was there,” Crowder said.

“She walked around like she was this famous person within prison.”

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Crowder also alleged that Shirilla carefully maintained her appearance behind bars.

“She always had makeup done, hair done, her clothes were altered to fit her body tighter,” she claimed.

The former inmate went on to describe her as the “Regina George of prison” and claimed she rarely appeared upset about her circumstances.

“She was always laughing, always smiling and happy,” Crowder alleged.

“Never one time did I see Mackenzie cry.”

The renewed interest in the case stems from one of Ohio’s most closely followed criminal cases in recent years

Image credits: mackenzieshirilla

On July 31, 2022, Shirilla was behind the wheel of a Toyota Camry carrying her boyfriend, Dominic Russo, and their friend, Davion Flanagan.

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Prosecutors argued that she intentionally accelerated to nearly 100 mph before crashing into a warehouse wall in Strongsville, Ohio. Both young men died at the scene. Vehicle data showed the accelerator was fully depressed, and no braking occurred before impact.

Details of this video. Mackenzie Shirilla, 19, was sentenced to 15 years to life in prison on August 21, 2023, for murdering her boyfriend, Dominic Russo, 20, and his friend, Davion Flanagan, 19, in a deliberate car crash. The incident occurred on July 31, 2022, in… pic.twitter.com/O9LUaeQSJH — SLCScanner (@SLCScanner) March 21, 2025



At trial, prosecutors pointed to surveillance footage, black-box data, previous threats, and evidence of a deteriorating relationship between Shirilla and Russo.

One text message sent by Russo weeks before the crash revealed he wanted to end the relationship.

Image credits: mackenzieshirilla

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“Kenzie, you know I love you, but I don’t think we should be together at this point,” he wrote.

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When delivering the verdict in 2023, Judge Nancy Margaret Russo rejected the defense’s argument that the crash was accidental.

“This was not reckless driving — this was m*rder,” she said.

“She had a mission, and she executed it with precision. The decision was d*ath.”

Victims’ families alleged that the claims of innocence continue to hurt them

Image credits: Netflix

Despite the conviction, Shirilla continues to maintain her innocence.

In recent filings, her attorneys asked the Ohio Supreme Court to review the rejection of her appeal after an earlier filing missed a deadline. Prosecutors have said they remain confident the conviction will stand.

Meanwhile, Dominic Russo’s family said the continued attention surrounding the case remains painful.

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“The case has tortured our family… her claims of innocence are beyond insulting to us,” Christine Russo said.

She previously criticized jailhouse calls in which Shirilla allegedly discussed publicity, social media attention, and the possibility of becoming famous after prison.

“Becoming famous is all Mackenzie has cared about for a very long time,” Christine said.

As of now, Shirilla is not eligible for parole until 2037.

“She doesn’t even look sad,” a viewer remarked

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