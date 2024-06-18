ADVERTISEMENT

Is your life going too smoothly lately? Are you craving some good ol' cringe to offset the normality and wholesome mundanity? We've got you, dear Pandas! Although I personally can't relate, even on social media, it seems that everyone is constantly on the verge of a mental breakdown, right?

But if you're looking to feel uncomfortably entertained for a few minutes, we've got just the content for you. We're featuring the Images That Make You Feel Pain page today. The pictures might confuse you, and you may even utter an 'ew' or two. But they are entertaining, even if you are not a fan of cringing.