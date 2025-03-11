ADVERTISEMENT

The world can be a pretty strange place. Odd people, odd places, and even odder things. Besides the things we see in the wild, there’s no shortage of chaotic content on the internet that might leave you scratching your head while stifling a giggle. Some stuff is so random yet so intriguing that we can't help but spend hours scrolling through it while we should actually be finishing that thing we've been meaning to do.

If you've run out of funny and weird stuff to search for, fear not, my friend. F Advertisements is a wildly popular Instagram account that shares funny, fascinating and supremely random posts. According to the page, they're “not advertisements but not not advertisements.” While you try to figure that out, take a look at the list Bored Panda has compiled. And don't forget to upvote your favorites.