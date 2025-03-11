ADVERTISEMENT

The world can be a pretty strange place. Odd people, odd places, and even odder things. Besides the things we see in the wild, there’s no shortage of chaotic content on the internet that might leave you scratching your head while stifling a giggle. Some stuff is so random yet so intriguing that we can't help but spend hours scrolling through it while we should actually be finishing that thing we've been meaning to do.

If you've run out of funny and weird stuff to search for, fear not, my friend. F Advertisements is a wildly popular Instagram account that shares funny, fascinating and supremely random posts. According to the page, they're “not advertisements but not not advertisements.” While you try to figure that out, take a look at the list Bored Panda has compiled. And don't forget to upvote your favorites.

#1

70s house floor plan with a central "grooving area," highlighting retro architectural weirdness.

f**kadvertisements Report

    #2

    Sign warning against botanical vandalism, urging people to gently pass ferns and greet them instead.

    f**kadvertisements Report

    #3

    Two ducks sit in the backseat of a police car, showcasing amusing weirdness.

    f**kadvertisements Report

    #4

    Weirdness on display: A computer setup with screens showing large eyes and lips in a peculiar arrangement.

    f**kadvertisements Report

    luissdstuff avatar
    LuisSD stuff
    LuisSD stuff
    Community Member
    Premium     1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Anyone know if he/she/it is single? Need a date for St. Paddy's Day party at Steve's.

    #5

    Man humorously playing a fire extinguisher like a saxophone, with text "Jazz is my life. This is my music." Weirdness depicted.

    f**kadvertisements Report

    #6

    A large purple mascot humorously lifts a child in a park, capturing weirdness.

    grapejuiceboys Report

    #7

    Weirdness in Times Square with adblock, showing fragmented skyscrapers against a white background.

    f**kadvertisements Report

    #8

    Crane lifting a fake cactus shell revealing a cell tower, showcasing unusual design techniques in a desert setting.

    f**kadvertisements Report

    hogeterprose avatar
    Breadcrumb.
    Breadcrumb.
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Government control, its wifi signaling all the vaccinated people's locations! /s

    #9

    Child with Thomas the Train face paint, featuring a quirky smile and close-up of teeth, emphasizing weirdness.

    f**kadvertisements Report

    #10

    Motorcyclist riding hands-free under a highway sign, showcasing weirdness in action.

    f**kadvertisements Report

    #11

    Warning sign on a brick wall advising against ascending nonexistent stairs, emphasizing weirdness and surreal humor.

    f**kadvertisements Report

    #12

    A man reacts to opening a cookie tin filled with sewing supplies, demonstrating humorous weirdness.

    boyswhocancook Report

    #13

    Animated character holding a toy and a vape, expressing curiosity. Weirdness captured in digital art.

    grapejuiceboys Report

    #14

    Record player with a Pink Floyd album cover, text messages joke about Imagine Dragons confusion.

    f**kadvertisements Report

    #15

    Baby drinking from bottle making rock hand gestures; IG page weirdness post.

    f**kadvertisements Report

    #16

    Two people in front of a museum in a humorous pose, highlighting weirdness.

    f**kadvertisements Report

    #17

    Four tiger heads on Swiss roll bodies, floating in a cloudy sky, showcasing weirdness on an IG page.

    f**kadvertisements Report

    #18

    Bag of air from a Blink-182 show listed on eBay for nearly $1.9 million, showcasing weirdness in online posts.

    f**kadvertisements Report

    #19

    Person wiping their eye with text overlay about filming a GRWM interrupted by Jesus' presence; 816K likes, labeled "weirdness."

    f**kadvertisements Report

    #20

    Red cap with "Love Will Tear Us Apart Again" text, epitomizing IG page's focus on weirdness.

    f**kadvertisements Report

    #21

    Weirdness in lid sizes labeled large, shmedium, and kids at a drink station.

    f**kadvertisements Report

    #22

    A bat covered in signatures titled "Bat Signed By Everyone Alive," with humorous online comments beneath it discussing the signatures.

    f**kadvertisements Report

    #23

    Officer climbing onto bus as raccoon scurries down steps, showcasing weirdness in a humorous scene.

    f**kadvertisements Report

    #24

    Newspaper headline predicting internet as a passing fad with millions giving up, showcasing digital skepticism and weirdness.

    f**kadvertisements Report

    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I have heard that nowadays lots of people have an internet. Where do I get one? I would like to see what the fuss is.

    #25

    Meme highlighting adulthood weirdness with meat and cheese platter instead of work and bills.

    grapejuiceboys Report

    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Like the cheese. Slightly going off the meat, as I get older and older I find it causes rectal distress.

    #26

    Neon sign on Milford Plaza building emitting red glow, capturing an element of urban weirdness.

    f**kadvertisements Report

    #27

    Mountain with text overlay about commitment, set against a forested landscape. Image captures weirdness theme.

    f**kadvertisements Report

    #28

    Skateboarder defying gravity indoors, over a surprised group by a fireplace, showcasing weirdness.

    f**kadvertisements Report

    #29

    Person holding a guitar in a colorful advertisement for a bar event. VIP entry details included.

    f**kadvertisements Report

    #30

    A weird setup with a cigarette and a Duracell battery in a device.

    f**kadvertisements Report

    #31

    Ad featuring a woman with text about microwaving butterflies, highlighting weirdness with a quirky twist.

    boyswhocancook Report

    #32

    Weirdness meme featuring a person in a spiky skull mask on a show, captioned "wants a drama-free relationship."

    sonny5ideup Report

    #33

    Truck with "Emo Trans" logo driving on a highway, highlighting weirdness with its unusual branding.

    f**kadvertisements Report

    #34

    Two images: a scene of a couple talking on a ship; a set of various metal nozzles displayed. Highlights weirdness.

    f**kadvertisements Report

    #35

    Man putting on glasses with text about cash-only policy suggesting tax evasion, highlighting weirdness in a memorable meme format.

    boyswhocancook Report

    #36

    Hand holding a smartphone with an anime face overlaid on ancient hieroglyphs, highlighting weirdness.

    f**kadvertisements Report

    #37

    Person drinking from a cup above a close-up of the same cup filled with beans, showcasing weirdness.

    f**kadvertisements Report

    #38

    Dog drinking Pepsi through a straw, showcasing weirdness with its unconventional behavior.

    f**kadvertisements Report

    #39

    Woman on a poster using a carpet cleaner, promoting cost-effective deep cleaning. Quirky ad in a retail setting.

    f**kadvertisements Report

    #40

    Weirdness-themed meme with a LEGO Bionicle container, labeled "cracking open a cold one with the boys."

    f**kadvertisements Report

    meganburns235 avatar
    DaisyBee
    DaisyBee
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Hello childhood memory I forgot existed. Anyone remember the movie?

