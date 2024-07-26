“Unravel The Mysteries Of The Strange And Unusual”: 108 Interesting PicsInterview
We all love a good mystery, don’t we? Sometimes, the most unexpected things happen right under our noses. Maybe you’ve seen an oddly shaped cloud or caught an animal doing something completely out of character. It’s like the world is full of little puzzles just waiting to be solved.
The Facebook page ‘All Things Strange and Unusual’ is where people love to share these curious moments. We’ve had a good look through their posts and rounded up some of their most peculiar ones for you to enjoy. Scroll down to check them out and don’t miss our chat with one of the group’s admins, Kushani Gunathilaka.
This post may include affiliate links.
It Was So Cold Last Night It Was Impossible To Leave Them Out. I Love Them So Much. 📷: Pat Van Acker
“This is why the internet was made,” comments one of the group’s followers under a recent post, perfectly capturing the spirit of ‘All Things Strange and Unusual.’ The page shares everything from bizarre fish and confusing street signs to mind-boggling shoes—exactly the kind of content we’ve come to love online. Perhaps that’s why, despite being around for only a few months, it already has over 66,000 followers.
Faith In Humanity Restored 😊
To learn more about what makes the group so fascinating, Bored Panda spoke with Kushani Gunathilaka, one of its admins. “Connecting with our community and sharing things that add value to people is such a thrill!” she enthuses.
Kushani loves the incredible variety of content that members contribute. “The group is very fun, creative, and active. There’s no room for monotony here,” she says. “People all across are sharing things that you don’t see or hear often, and it takes excitement to a whole other level.”
For Anyone Feeling A Bit Sad, Here's A Picture From A Woman Who Makes Teddy Bears For Her Pet Rat
Every Baby Is So Beautiful And Innocent
One of Kushani’s favorite posts from ‘All Things Strange and Unusual’ is a photo of the ‘cougar shadow,’ a natural phenomenon that appears when the sun sets in the Superstition Mountains, Arizona, only twice a year—during the spring and fall equinox. “Most people were mesmerized by it, and surprisingly, some didn’t even know about it until the post appeared in the feed.”
Meet The Majestic Maine Coon
Turkish Agate From North Ankara
Another post that captured Kushani’s heart was a photo of a duck nest nestled among plants for sale at Walmart—not something you come across every day. The workers had put up a sign asking people not to disturb the nest. “It’s rare to see people go above and beyond to protect something other than themselves, especially nowadays,” Kushani remarks.
Finally Found Them, Thumper And Bambi 🥰
This Is Hilarious 😂
Nigerian Dwarf Goats
Beyond the group, Kushani sometimes has her own encounters with the ‘strange and unusual.’ “I once had a dream about a place where I went to eat and drink with a group of people. It felt so real, but I had never seen that place before,” she recalls. A few months later, her brother visited a restaurant abroad, and it was eerily similar to the place in her dream. “I was confused, to say the least.”
Amazing Driftwood Sculptures By Nagato Iwasaki
This Owl Captured A Child's Stick Horse And Carried It Around The Town
At Local Walmart
But where does this obsession with odd things come from? Turns out it’s rooted in our natural curiosity and desire to discover new things. According to clinical medical anthropologist and behavioral health specialist Meg Jordan, our brains thrive on novelty and excitement. Unusual items provide us with fresh information that stimulates our minds and keeps us engaged.
🐸🐸🐸
It’s Called A Walking Palm Tree Because It Does Actually Walk. When It Chooses A Location To Go Towards, It Grows New Roots In That Direction And Lets The Trailing Roots Die Back
Photo Of The Day
Our sensitivity to new things is evident even in our daily routines. “We see it when something changes in a loved one’s appearance, when our favorite grocery items aren’t in their usual spot, or when an unfamiliar charge pops up on the credit card statement. We’re so used to spotting newness that it feels second nature by now,” Jordan says.
Best Caption Wins 😂
Burrowing Owl
Anyway, for his tenth birthday, all he wanted was a Burrow Owl. Kept bugging his old man. "Dad, get me a burrow owl. I'll never Ask for anything else as long as I live." So the guy Breaks down and buys him a burrow owl. Anyway, 10:30, the other night, I go out in my yard, and there's The Wurster kid, looking up in the tree. I say, "What are You looking for?" He says "I'm looking for my burrow owl." I say, "Jumping Jesus on a Pogo Stick. Everybody knows The burrow owl lives. In a hole. In the ground. Why the hell do you Think they call it a burrow owl, anyway?
Beautiful Aragonite "Flowers" From Cave In Mallorca Island, Spain. 📷: Alismountain
In some ways, our brain is wired to seek out novel images, sounds, and words due to survival instincts passed down from our ancestors—“Hmm…that growl in the night doesn’t quite sound like my mate’s usual snore…”
However, recent findings suggest it’s because we are constantly motivated to explore our environments, take risks, and learn new things in search of rewards.
These Clouds Are Called Undulatus Asperatus And Were Spotted In Gorham, New Hampshire 📷: Crystal Lee
A White Raven Spotted Around Qualicum Beach, Vancouver Island, Canada. Photo: Lisa Bell
Kenya Power And Lighting Company Replaced The Poles But Retains The Woodpecker's Home
So the next time you find yourself fascinated by something weird, know that it’s not because of questionable tastes or a particular sense of humor, but because our inquisitive nature is a fundamental part of who we are. Embrace that side of yourself with confidence and satisfy your curiosity!
Ain't That The Truth
Fern Geometry
The Architect Who Never Goes To School
He's Not Even Remotely Sorry
Lion Cub Hanging On To Mom 📷: Owenjasonkandume
This Shadow On The Superstition Mountains, Apache Junction, Az, The Cougar, Only Appears Twice A Year For Approximately A Week Just As The Sun Is Setting
Looking Out My Living Room Window. Summer In Alaska 📸: Bonnie Sturn
Unless U Work 4 Dr. Frankenstein!
So, are we just supposed to let the zombies roam free?
Three Oseznos 🐻 🐻 🐻 Dancing In The Middle Of The Forest
This is sooo cute and in the same second I hope I will never stumble into that scene in the wild, knowing that mama bear will think I'm a threat...
A Friend Of Mine In Cocoa Beach, Florida, Took These Pics A Little While Ago Out Her Back Door. Ain’t That Cool? They Call It A Fire Rainbow
Killer Weld Art From South Korea 📷: Gjunk
The Rare Pit Bull Platypus 😂
"A Mummified Fairy"
Jellyfish Glowing Under A Boat
These Are Called Scud Clouds. This Was Recently Captured In South Carolina. 📸: Zachary Lane
That Sign Was Necessary Indeed
Need Caption 😂
Caption This 😂
Angry Jaguar
Bet This Is In The South
Baby Male Cardinal
Yes, Green Roses Are Real And They Are Very Special And Very Old
Things May Be Smaller Than They Seem.😉
For Those Who Don't Know The Difference Between A Crocodile And An Alligator, The Crocodile Is The One Next To The Alligator
Well, the alligator is the one you'll see later and the crocodile is the one you'll see in a while.
Footwear Design By Davina India
Need A Caption 😂
"New STEERing update for Teslas." It still crashes, but now mooos before impact.
Should Have Been Duck Tape Instead
Not as unsafe as it looks. There is a steel core inside.
When The Unit Does Not Equal One
"While All The Other Dogs In The Park Were Playing Around, He Read A Book With His Human"
Best Caption Wins 😂
Ocean In The Sky. Rare Wave-Shaped Cloud Photographed In Wyoming. 📷 Rachel Gordon
These are Kelvin-Helmholtz clouds. They form where two air layers have significant differences in speed.
Best Caption Wins 😂
Cat Apparently Got Into The Flour Bowl 😂
He Has Dreamed Of This Day 😂😂
Love This! ❤️ 📷: Jeanne Santomauro Schnupp
A New Born Python Still In Its Shell
An Incredible 16th Century Italian Fireplace. Wow!
A Mountain Lion Mother And Her New Babies
Cheetah Tree 📸: Charlotteclarerhodes
Lightning Strike In Australia ⚡️⚡️ 📷: David Diehm Photography
A Snow Leopard Gives A Demonstration Of Camouflage
Under A Mushroom Cap. 📷: Aaron Ras
Close Up Fox 🦊 📷: Dandinu
How To Make A Sea Lion At Home 😂
Baby Argonaut Octopus (Paper Nautilus) 📷: Dsilkotch
I Have Questions
Need Caption 😂
I Never Realized Just How Big Tigers Really Were Until I Saw This Photo 😮
Looks Like God’s Hands Reaching Down 📷: Juju Stucchi
It looks to me like giant hands playing volleyball with the Earth.