ADVERTISEMENT

We all love a good mystery, don’t we? Sometimes, the most unexpected things happen right under our noses. Maybe you’ve seen an oddly shaped cloud or caught an animal doing something completely out of character. It’s like the world is full of little puzzles just waiting to be solved.

The Facebook page ‘All Things Strange and Unusual’ is where people love to share these curious moments. We’ve had a good look through their posts and rounded up some of their most peculiar ones for you to enjoy. Scroll down to check them out and don’t miss our chat with one of the group’s admins, Kushani Gunathilaka.