We all love a good mystery, don’t we? Sometimes, the most unexpected things happen right under our noses. Maybe you’ve seen an oddly shaped cloud or caught an animal doing something completely out of character. It’s like the world is full of little puzzles just waiting to be solved.

The Facebook page ‘All Things Strange and Unusual’ is where people love to share these curious moments. We’ve had a good look through their posts and rounded up some of their most peculiar ones for you to enjoy. Scroll down to check them out and don’t miss our chat with one of the group’s admins, Kushani Gunathilaka.

It Was So Cold Last Night It Was Impossible To Leave Them Out. I Love Them So Much. 📷: Pat Van Acker

It Was So Cold Last Night It Was Impossible To Leave Them Out. I Love Them So Much. 📷: Pat Van Acker

“This is why the internet was made,” comments one of the group’s followers under a recent post, perfectly capturing the spirit of ‘All Things Strange and Unusual.’ The page shares everything from bizarre fish and confusing street signs to mind-boggling shoes—exactly the kind of content we’ve come to love online. Perhaps that’s why, despite being around for only a few months, it already has over 66,000 followers.
Faith In Humanity Restored 😊

Faith In Humanity Restored 😊

To learn more about what makes the group so fascinating, Bored Panda spoke with Kushani Gunathilaka, one of its admins. “Connecting with our community and sharing things that add value to people is such a thrill!” she enthuses.

Kushani loves the incredible variety of content that members contribute. “The group is very fun, creative, and active. There’s no room for monotony here,” she says. “People all across are sharing things that you don’t see or hear often, and it takes excitement to a whole other level.”
For Anyone Feeling A Bit Sad, Here's A Picture From A Woman Who Makes Teddy Bears For Her Pet Rat

For Anyone Feeling A Bit Sad, Here's A Picture From A Woman Who Makes Teddy Bears For Her Pet Rat

Every Baby Is So Beautiful And Innocent

Every Baby Is So Beautiful And Innocent

One of Kushani’s favorite posts from ‘All Things Strange and Unusual’ is a photo of the ‘cougar shadow,’ a natural phenomenon that appears when the sun sets in the Superstition Mountains, Arizona, only twice a year—during the spring and fall equinox. “Most people were mesmerized by it, and surprisingly, some didn’t even know about it until the post appeared in the feed.”
Meet The Majestic Maine Coon

Meet The Majestic Maine Coon

Turkish Agate From North Ankara

Turkish Agate From North Ankara

Zoo Rules! 😂

Zoo Rules! 😂

Another post that captured Kushani’s heart was a photo of a duck nest nestled among plants for sale at Walmart—not something you come across every day. The workers had put up a sign asking people not to disturb the nest. “It’s rare to see people go above and beyond to protect something other than themselves, especially nowadays,” Kushani remarks.
Finally Found Them, Thumper And Bambi 🥰

Finally Found Them, Thumper And Bambi 🥰

This Is Hilarious 😂

This Is Hilarious 😂

Nigerian Dwarf Goats

Nigerian Dwarf Goats

Beyond the group, Kushani sometimes has her own encounters with the ‘strange and unusual.’ “I once had a dream about a place where I went to eat and drink with a group of people. It felt so real, but I had never seen that place before,” she recalls. A few months later, her brother visited a restaurant abroad, and it was eerily similar to the place in her dream. “I was confused, to say the least.”

Amazing Driftwood Sculptures By Nagato Iwasaki

Amazing Driftwood Sculptures By Nagato Iwasaki

This Owl Captured A Child's Stick Horse And Carried It Around The Town

This Owl Captured A Child's Stick Horse And Carried It Around The Town

At Local Walmart

At Local Walmart

But where does this obsession with odd things come from? Turns out it’s rooted in our natural curiosity and desire to discover new things. According to clinical medical anthropologist and behavioral health specialist Meg Jordan, our brains thrive on novelty and excitement. Unusual items provide us with fresh information that stimulates our minds and keeps us engaged.

🐸🐸🐸

🐸🐸🐸

It’s Called A Walking Palm Tree Because It Does Actually Walk. When It Chooses A Location To Go Towards, It Grows New Roots In That Direction And Lets The Trailing Roots Die Back

It’s Called A Walking Palm Tree Because It Does Actually Walk. When It Chooses A Location To Go Towards, It Grows New Roots In That Direction And Lets The Trailing Roots Die Back

Photo Of The Day

Photo Of The Day

de-snoekies avatar
Alexandra
Alexandra
Community Member
55 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Uh, if I tell you I did that when my son was little, what does that make me?

Our sensitivity to new things is evident even in our daily routines. “We see it when something changes in a loved one’s appearance, when our favorite grocery items aren’t in their usual spot, or when an unfamiliar charge pops up on the credit card statement. We’re so used to spotting newness that it feels second nature by now,” Jordan says. 
Best Caption Wins 😂

Best Caption Wins 😂

Burrowing Owl

Burrowing Owl

exstasispraxis avatar
Paul Valembois
Paul Valembois
Community Member
43 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Anyway, for his tenth birthday, all he wanted was a Burrow Owl. Kept bugging his old man. "Dad, get me a burrow owl. I'll never Ask for anything else as long as I live." So the guy Breaks down and buys him a burrow owl. Anyway, 10:30, the other night, I go out in my yard, and there's The Wurster kid, looking up in the tree. I say, "What are You looking for?" He says "I'm looking for my burrow owl." I say, "Jumping Jesus on a Pogo Stick. Everybody knows The burrow owl lives. In a hole. In the ground. Why the hell do you Think they call it a burrow owl, anyway?

Beautiful Aragonite "Flowers" From Cave In Mallorca Island, Spain. 📷: Alismountain

Beautiful Aragonite "Flowers" From Cave In Mallorca Island, Spain. 📷: Alismountain

In some ways, our brain is wired to seek out novel images, sounds, and words due to survival instincts passed down from our ancestors—“Hmm…that growl in the night doesn’t quite sound like my mate’s usual snore…”

However, recent findings suggest it’s because we are constantly motivated to explore our environments, take risks, and learn new things in search of rewards.
These Clouds Are Called Undulatus Asperatus And Were Spotted In Gorham, New Hampshire 📷: Crystal Lee

These Clouds Are Called Undulatus Asperatus And Were Spotted In Gorham, New Hampshire 📷: Crystal Lee

A White Raven Spotted Around Qualicum Beach, Vancouver Island, Canada. Photo: Lisa Bell

A White Raven Spotted Around Qualicum Beach, Vancouver Island, Canada. Photo: Lisa Bell

Kenya Power And Lighting Company Replaced The Poles But Retains The Woodpecker's Home

Kenya Power And Lighting Company Replaced The Poles But Retains The Woodpecker's Home

So the next time you find yourself fascinated by something weird, know that it’s not because of questionable tastes or a particular sense of humor, but because our inquisitive nature is a fundamental part of who we are. Embrace that side of yourself with confidence and satisfy your curiosity!
Ain't That The Truth

Ain't That The Truth

gyimesi-mark-2357 avatar
Mark
Mark
Community Member
27 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

🎶But do they come from a land down under *flute sounds*🎶

Fern Geometry

Fern Geometry

The Architect Who Never Goes To School

The Architect Who Never Goes To School

He's Not Even Remotely Sorry

He's Not Even Remotely Sorry

Lion Cub Hanging On To Mom 📷: Owenjasonkandume

Lion Cub Hanging On To Mom 📷: Owenjasonkandume

This Shadow On The Superstition Mountains, Apache Junction, Az, The Cougar, Only Appears Twice A Year For Approximately A Week Just As The Sun Is Setting

This Shadow On The Superstition Mountains, Apache Junction, Az, The Cougar, Only Appears Twice A Year For Approximately A Week Just As The Sun Is Setting

Looking Out My Living Room Window. Summer In Alaska 📸: Bonnie Sturn

Looking Out My Living Room Window. Summer In Alaska 📸: Bonnie Sturn

Unless U Work 4 Dr. Frankenstein!

Unless U Work 4 Dr. Frankenstein!

Three Oseznos 🐻 🐻 🐻 Dancing In The Middle Of The Forest

Three Oseznos 🐻 🐻 🐻 Dancing In The Middle Of The Forest

hulah5 avatar
Koalafied to komment
Koalafied to komment
Community Member
29 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is sooo cute and in the same second I hope I will never stumble into that scene in the wild, knowing that mama bear will think I'm a threat...

A Friend Of Mine In Cocoa Beach, Florida, Took These Pics A Little While Ago Out Her Back Door. Ain’t That Cool? They Call It A Fire Rainbow

A Friend Of Mine In Cocoa Beach, Florida, Took These Pics A Little While Ago Out Her Back Door. Ain’t That Cool? They Call It A Fire Rainbow

Killer Weld Art From South Korea 📷: Gjunk

Killer Weld Art From South Korea 📷: Gjunk

The Rare Pit Bull Platypus 😂

The Rare Pit Bull Platypus 😂

"A Mummified Fairy"

"A Mummified Fairy"

Jellyfish Glowing Under A Boat

Jellyfish Glowing Under A Boat

These Are Called Scud Clouds. This Was Recently Captured In South Carolina. 📸: Zachary Lane

These Are Called Scud Clouds. This Was Recently Captured In South Carolina. 📸: Zachary Lane

That Sign Was Necessary Indeed

That Sign Was Necessary Indeed

Need Caption 😂

Need Caption 😂

Caption This 😂

Caption This 😂

Angry Jaguar

Angry Jaguar

Bet This Is In The South

Bet This Is In The South

Baby Male Cardinal

Baby Male Cardinal

Yes, Green Roses Are Real And They Are Very Special And Very Old

Yes, Green Roses Are Real And They Are Very Special And Very Old

Things May Be Smaller Than They Seem.😉

Things May Be Smaller Than They Seem.😉

For Those Who Don't Know The Difference Between A Crocodile And An Alligator, The Crocodile Is The One Next To The Alligator

For Those Who Don't Know The Difference Between A Crocodile And An Alligator, The Crocodile Is The One Next To The Alligator

drdlyamamoto avatar
BoredPossum
BoredPossum
Community Member
45 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Well, the alligator is the one you'll see later and the crocodile is the one you'll see in a while.

Footwear Design By Davina India

Footwear Design By Davina India

Need A Caption 😂

Need A Caption 😂

skara-brae avatar
Skara Brae
Skara Brae
Community Member
52 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"New STEERing update for Teslas." It still crashes, but now mooos before impact.

Should Have Been Duck Tape Instead

Should Have Been Duck Tape Instead

When The Unit Does Not Equal One

When The Unit Does Not Equal One

"While All The Other Dogs In The Park Were Playing Around, He Read A Book With His Human"

"While All The Other Dogs In The Park Were Playing Around, He Read A Book With His Human"

lafoffi avatar
Sofia
Sofia
Community Member
49 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"He is not so good, he moves lips when he reads" (old joke)

Best Caption Wins 😂

Best Caption Wins 😂

Ocean In The Sky. Rare Wave-Shaped Cloud Photographed In Wyoming. 📷 Rachel Gordon

Ocean In The Sky. Rare Wave-Shaped Cloud Photographed In Wyoming. 📷 Rachel Gordon

pterrzsahegyi_1 avatar
DadManBlues
DadManBlues
Community Member
12 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

These are Kelvin-Helmholtz clouds. They form where two air layers have significant differences in speed.

Best Caption Wins 😂

Best Caption Wins 😂

Cat Apparently Got Into The Flour Bowl 😂

Cat Apparently Got Into The Flour Bowl 😂

emily_janssens avatar
ENSJ
ENSJ
Community Member
13 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The cat has aspirations of becoming a pro wrestler.

He Has Dreamed Of This Day 😂😂

He Has Dreamed Of This Day 😂😂

Love This! ❤️ 📷: Jeanne Santomauro Schnupp

Love This! ❤️ 📷: Jeanne Santomauro Schnupp

A New Born Python Still In Its Shell

A New Born Python Still In Its Shell

An Incredible 16th Century Italian Fireplace. Wow!

An Incredible 16th Century Italian Fireplace. Wow!

A Mountain Lion Mother And Her New Babies

A Mountain Lion Mother And Her New Babies

Cheetah Tree 📸: Charlotteclarerhodes

Cheetah Tree 📸: Charlotteclarerhodes

Lightning Strike In Australia ⚡️⚡️ 📷: David Diehm Photography

Lightning Strike In Australia ⚡️⚡️ 📷: David Diehm Photography

A Snow Leopard Gives A Demonstration Of Camouflage

A Snow Leopard Gives A Demonstration Of Camouflage

Under A Mushroom Cap. 📷: Aaron Ras

Under A Mushroom Cap. 📷: Aaron Ras

emojisister avatar
justagirl
justagirl
Community Member
8 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

okay someone turn this into a building it would be SICK.

Close Up Fox 🦊 📷: Dandinu

Close Up Fox 🦊 📷: Dandinu

How To Make A Sea Lion At Home 😂

How To Make A Sea Lion At Home 😂

Baby Argonaut Octopus (Paper Nautilus) 📷: Dsilkotch

Baby Argonaut Octopus (Paper Nautilus) 📷: Dsilkotch

I Have Questions

I Have Questions

Need Caption 😂

Need Caption 😂

I Never Realized Just How Big Tigers Really Were Until I Saw This Photo 😮

I Never Realized Just How Big Tigers Really Were Until I Saw This Photo 😮

View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#73

Looks Like God’s Hands Reaching Down 📷: Juju Stucchi

Looks Like God’s Hands Reaching Down 📷: Juju Stucchi

Mark Peter Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
pterrzsahegyi_1 avatar
DadManBlues
DadManBlues
Community Member
6 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It looks to me like giant hands playing volleyball with the Earth.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#74

Imagine Getting A Storm Warning On Your Phone, And Looking Out The Window To See This. 📷: Texan Girl

Imagine Getting A Storm Warning On Your Phone, And Looking Out The Window To See This. 📷: Texan Girl

Pamela Larson Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#75

I Have Questions

I Have Questions

Mark Peter Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#76

Best Caption Wins 😂

Best Caption Wins 😂

Chathurika Mihishan Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#77

Great Advice!! Thanks

Great Advice!! Thanks

Chathurika Mihishan Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#78

Bear Cubs Challenging A Wildlife Photographer

Bear Cubs Challenging A Wildlife Photographer

Sara Wiley Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#79

Great Blue Heron Swallowing A Juvenile Alligator 😮

Great Blue Heron Swallowing A Juvenile Alligator 😮

Mark Peter Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#80

Best Caption Wins 😂

Best Caption Wins 😂

Chathurika Mihishan Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#81

Bueren Stairs (Liege-Belgium) 🌼

Bueren Stairs (Liege-Belgium) 🌼

Chathurika Mihishan Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
annaboes avatar
Anna Boes
Anna Boes
Community Member
31 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Am I the only one who wouldn't feel safe to walk them? It's beautiful, but slightly bigger gaps at the sides would have kept them a lot more practical... I have balance issues, this wouldn't be fun.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#82

What Would You Name This Cat?

What Would You Name This Cat?

Sara Wiley Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#83

I Have A Feeling These Bears Are Up To Something 🤔

I Have A Feeling These Bears Are Up To Something 🤔

Sara Wiley Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#84

The Fact This Had To Become A Sign 😂

The Fact This Had To Become A Sign 😂

Chathurika Mihishan Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#85

Various Patterns And Colours Of Trout Skin

Various Patterns And Colours Of Trout Skin

Sara Wiley Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#86

Kung Fu In Italy

Kung Fu In Italy

Chathurika Mihishan Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#87

Wolf Eel 📷: Capt Matthewcourville

Wolf Eel 📷: Capt Matthewcourville

Sara Wiley Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#88

LOL...😆

LOL...😆

Pamela Larson Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST