Have you ever heard a tale so tall that you refused to believe it unless you saw it with your own eyes? Or maybe you witnessed something crazy and just knew that nobody would take you seriously if you didn’t have proof. Thankfully, it’s easier nowadays to provide “receipts” of events. We can whip out our phones and quickly snap a photo or video as evidence that we aren’t spinning stories.

People have been sharing photos of things they’ve seen in the wild. Always prepared to be told, “Pics Or It Never Happened.” Bored Panda had a blast putting together a list of amazing, bizarre and sometimes hilarious photographs captured by those who felt they might have to validate their words. Each photo tells its own unique story, and quite frankly, we’d find it hard to believe that many of these moments could ever happen twice. Sit back and keep scrolling. Don’t forget to upvote the ones that made you look twice. Don’t miss the super interesting chat we had with expert mobile phone photographer Alessio La Ruffa. He shared some awesome tips and tricks on how to best capture pics that you might need to use as receipts.

#1

Heard A Noise Outside The Tent. Instead Of Peeking Her Head Out To See, She Reached Her Hand Out With Her Disposable Camera. When The Pictures Were Developed, This Is What She Saw:

A group of raccoons gathered at night, captured on camera to prove the surreal sight.

Deplorable_17

    #2

    I Was On The Boat With My Family In Florida And Sat On The Edge Of The Boat To Take A Picture Of Me With The Water And Two Dolphins And Their Baby Jumped Out Of The Water

    Woman on a boat with dolphins swimming alongside, a photo capturing an unbelievable moment.

    imgur.com , CanYouFeelItNow

    #3

    My Sister Accidentally Caught This Pikes Peak Proposal On Camera

    Two marmots cuddle on a stone wall overlooking a mountain landscape, showcasing a moment "in case nobody believed them".

    xar42

    Alessio La Ruffa shot to Insta-fame, armed with just his iPhone. His social media photography accounts have close to 30,000 followers. He previously told Bored Panda that his journey to becoming a professional photographer began on the streets of Johannesburg, South Africa, where he’d meet up with like-minded creatives. They’d walk around taking photos of anything and everything. The group soon became well-known, and many, including La Ruffa, have racked up some big-name clients. You can check out some of his architecture photography here.

    While La Ruffa now uses his professional camera kit for most of his architecture and street photography work, he’s still considered somewhat of a genius iPhoneographer (someone who takes epic pics with their iPhone). We reached out to him for some advice on filming or taking photographs with a mobile phone. And he was more than happy to answer our questions.
    #4

    Whole House Is Being Moved With People Still In It

    Old house on a truck, people on porch during transport. Unbelievable photo captured in transit.

    billyyshears

    Gingersnap In Iowa
    Gingersnap In Iowa
    Gingersnap In Iowa
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Part of my extended family use to move houses. No people were inside though.

    #5

    Raccoon Broke Into My Brother's Garage, Ate A Ton Of Snacks, And In The Process Became So Fat He Got Stuck Under A Bureau

    Raccoon caught in action surrounded by snack packets in a messy garage.

    Zerrish

    #6

    Albino Deer I Spotted Walking Into Work Last Week

    White deer standing in a lush forest with a rainbow, captured for its rare sighting.

    boBByHiLL-4prez

    We began by asking La Ruffa what to keep in mind when taking a quick snapshot of something. "Firstly, don't shoot directly into sunlight or any light source," he told us, adding that you should try to ensure your subject is lit from the side. "This creates more shadows and makes the photo a bit more interesting," explained the photographer.

    La Ruffa then went into a bit more technical detail. Photography, by definition, is all about light, and it can be tricky to get your image just right. "If there is a section or part of your photo that is slightly overexposed, you can reduce the exposure by tapping on the overexposed area and dragging the exposure slider down," he explained, saying that this works for iPhones.

    If you have a different phone, do some research on how to adjust exposure. "Many phones allow you to adjust exposure by dragging your finger up or down after focusing," he says.

    #7

    My Mom Said That A Monkey Was Sitting Outside Her Window And Kept Licking It. I Found It Hard To Believe. She Then Sent Me This Gem

    Monkey pressing face against window, making a funny expression.

    Scharfestahl

    #8

    I Was Diving In Thailand And This Happened. When We Got Back, I Was Very Happy To Know That The Photographer Had Registered The Moment:

    Diver surrounded by a massive school of yellow fish underwater, capturing an unbelievable moment.

    MrNinoo

    #9

    5 Years Ago I Promised My Sister I Would Bring A Llama To Her Wedding

    Bride and groom pose with a llama in a tuxedo, capturing a unique wedding moment for disbelief photography.

    DJ117Xx

    Framing and composition are also super important. After all, if you cut out a crucial piece of info in your pic, people might not believe it was there to begin with... "Have your grid turned on in your camera settings," advises La Ruffa. "Then, instead of having your subject in the middle of the frame, have your subject aligned to one of the grid lines or where the grid lines intersect. This is known as the rule of thirds."

    He also suggests taking photos with your camera held upright to ensure the lines are straight rather than leaning back. "Don't use the digital zoom!" cautioned the expert. "Take a few steps forward to get closer."

    To really take your photography to the next level, you should think outside of the box. "Use different angles," advises La Ruffa. "We are very used to seeing things from normal eye level or eye height, so try to shoot from different angles. Shoot lower or higher for something interesting." He also told us that mastering how to use light and shadows will make your photos much more interesting.

    "Learn how to edit your photos," adds the expert. "Snapseed is a great free app on iOS and Android."

    #10

    Married On The Total Eclipse In 2017

    Wedding ceremony taking place during solar eclipse, with guests seated outdoors under a clear sky.

    the_bouncy_kitty

    Tele Avision
    Tele Avision
    Tele Avision
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago (edited)

    Turn around, Every now and then, I get a little bit terrified, And then I see the look in your eyes

    #11

    My Friend's Dad Found A Crab Holding A Donatello Pez Dispenser

    Crab holding a purple Pez dispenser among a pile of clams, showcasing a unique and surprising moment.

    soFREAKINboss

    #12

    Found The End Of A Rainbow

    Double rainbow arches over a forest road, captured as proof of a rare natural phenomenon.

    xCnuty

    Nowadays, it's easy to fake photos... You can use programs like Photoshop to manipulate a picture or even create a whole image with artificial intelligence.

    La Ruffa tells us that one of the quickest ways to tell if an image is AI-generated is by looking at the hands and fingers. They often look a little strange, he says. "They usually have the wrong number of fingers. Also, facial features may seem a bit off," he added. "If there's text in the image, AI-generated text often appears nonsensical and looks like symbols rather than actual letters."

    The expert acknowledges that AI is "creeping into our lives in all sorts of ways!" He says another sign that an image has been manipulated is that the lighting and shadows appear inconsistent compared to the rest of the picture. "The textures often look a bit weird, almost plastic," La Ruffa elaborated.
    #13

    Monopoly Man In Background During Equifax Senate Hearing

    Bald man speaking at a formal event, while a person in a top hat and fake mustache watches from the background.

    ImNotLeet

    Sara Frazer
    Sara Frazer
    Sara Frazer
    Community Member
    51 minutes ago

    Although it's a "Mandela effect" to believe that Mr. Monopoly has a monocle (he doesn't)

    #14

    This Is What Happens In My Town In October. Yes, Those Are Pumpkins

    People in pumpkin boats at a crowded lake event, showcasing unique photography moments.

    BeejLord

    #15

    There Was A Pink Squirrel In My Backyard

    Pink squirrel on wooden deck, captured as proof of its unusual color.

    imgur.com , reddit.com

    But real photographs don't lie. You can get quite a bit of info from photo metadata, says La Ruffa.

    "By quickly taking a look at one of my phone photos, I can see what camera I used, what lens, how many megapixels, the image size (in pixels and megabytes), the camera settings (ISO, focal length, exposure compensation, aperture and shutter speed), and the location where it was shot," he told us, adding that if you look at an image on a computer, you can also see if the image was edited and what software was used to edit it.
    #16

    So This Happened To Me Today

    A small bird perched on a car key in someone's hand, unexpected moment captured.

    acnh_nanaland

    #17

    Mountain Lions Moving Back Into Boulder During Lockdown

    Mountain lions roam a suburban yard, with snow patches and trees in the background, capturing a surprising scene.

    clicktosave

    #18

    My Co-Worker Sent An Email Saying He Would Be Late Because He Was Trying To Untie A Squirrel Tail Knot. I Asked For A Picture, And He Delivered

    Squirrels clustered on grass, captured in a unique moment to prove an unusual sighting.

    mard86

    Barong
    1 hour ago

    We were curious to know a bit more about manipulating photos. Like how easy is it to place myself in front of the Eiffel Tower? Or to add someone else to my selfie? La Ruffa says he works in Photoshop quite a bit on a daily basis, so he's able to quickly and easily manipulate a photo in post-production if he needs to. And he says that this skill is useful when it comes to removing items.

    "Photoshop has a new generative AI tool that can help you remove or add elements to images," he tells us. "It's not 100% realistic, but I'm sure there are other tools that can provide a more realistic outcome."
    #19

    Last Night My Wife's Uber Had A Duck In It

    Duck sitting in a car's backseat, captured for proof of unusual sighting.

    purplepotables

    #20

    It Looks Like They're Filming A Live Action Version Of Up In New Mexico

    Crane lifting a colorful, oversized balloon cluster in a landscape, capturing a unique sight few would believe without a photo.

    noblewindow

    #21

    Passed By A Math Book Example Today

    Yellow school bus filled with watermelons labeled for farm use, driving on a highway.

    sealowtilt

    Sometimes, when we are taking a quick snap as evidence of something, the action happens fast. Blink and you miss it. We asked La Ruffa how best to capture the drama. "If it's something spontaneous, then I would say try to move your camera to follow the action," he advised.

    "For example, if you're shooting a car while following it, the car will be in focus, and the background will be blurred, which helps convey motion. If it's interesting, go for the shot. The motion blur adds movement to the photo!"
    #22

    Cow In A Car

    Cow peering out of a car window at night, captured for an unbelievable moment photo.

    MercyLights

    #23

    This Is What An Albino Raccoon Looks Like

    Person holding a rare albino raccoon indoors.

    Dutch_Midget

    #24

    I Saw A Gull Standing On Top Of Another Gull

    Seagulls standing in a parking lot, one bird on top of the other, surprising photo moment.

    dsaddons

    He added that if you are prepared in advance and know you will be taking photos of something moving, you should consider getting what's known as a third-party camera app. "This type of app typically allows for manual control of your camera, enabling you to choose to slow down your shutter speed significantly or speed it up so you can achieve sharp images," he explained.

    #25

    A Few Years Ago I Shot An Arrow Into Another Arrow, Perfectly

    Arrow piercing another arrow on a target, showcasing an incredible shot people wouldn't believe without a photo.

    imgur.com , Squoshy

    #26

    Broke Into My Friend's Car One Night, And Filled It With Several Hundred Pounds Of Popcorn. That Was The End Of A Long Running Joke War, We Quit At That Point While We Were Still Friends

    Two men shake hands next to a vintage car filled with popcorn, capturing an unbelievable moment.

    imgur.com , socalchris

    #27

    Found A Crashed Plane In The Woods With No Information About It Whatsoever. Pieces Were Scattered Over The Area Of A Football Field But The Main Bits Were Mostly Together

    Abandoned airplane wreckage in a forest, discovered and photographed to capture the unusual scene.

    imgur.com , Blasterbot

    So, does La Ruffa have any of his own weird "Pics Or It Didn't Happen" moments? Nothing crazy or strange, he reveals, before saying, "The most interesting thing I've witnessed was walking with cheetahs at sunrise on safari in South Africa. They were purring just like regular cats!"
    #28

    Was Driving Along US50 Near Lake Tahoe When The Hill Above Us Decided To Give Way

    Overturned red Jeep in a forest area, resting against trees and covered in mud.

    Mudslide broadsided us with 0 notice. Pushed us across two lanes, came to a rest at a ~60º angle over a river. Crawled out the passenger side window and was just fine.

    imgur.com , klinquist

    #29

    So Costco Apparently Doesn't Re-Take Membership Card Photos If You Sneeze

    ID card photo showing a humorous expression with a gold star and date 05/2022; a moment captured for disbelief.

    BabyJesusAnalingus

    Sara Frazer
    44 minutes ago

    #30

    The Denver Broncos Have The Entire Town Of ‘South Park’ In The Stands For Today’s NFL Game

    Cardboard cutouts of cartoon characters wearing masks fill a stadium's seating area.

    Exclamation_Marc

    #31

    Saw This Guy Walking His Doggo And Bunny At The Store. He Said It Was His Dog’s Bunny, That His Dog Fell In Love It At A Flea Market And He Had To Buy It For Him

    Man in a store with a dog and rabbit on a leash, surprising photo moment captured.

    wellsee2

    #32

    Buddy Of Mine Spotted This Dolphin In Lake Calcasieu, Louisiana

    Pink dolphin gracefully leaping from the water, showcasing a rare and surprising sight.

    sloshyjacob

    #33

    Bumped Into Two Strangers With The Same Tattoo

    Matching tattoos showcased on arms and a leg, highlighting unique artwork.

    LeumasGreen

    #34

    I Can Carry 20-Ish Wine Glasses In One Hand

    Person holding a tower of precariously stacked wine glasses at work, showcasing a unique skill.

    imgur.com , embee_1

    #35

    I Didn't Believe My Friend When She Said Her Sister's Friend Bought An Ostrich, So We Asked For Pics

    Ostrich inside a car, visible through the rear window at night.

    DarkTribalCow

    #36

    My Mom Always Told Me She Went To School With Adam Sandler And I Never Believed Her, Until I Found Her Yearbook Today

    Yearbook page with handwritten notes and a "Most Popular" caption beside two young individuals.

    teeejaaaaaay

    #37

    There Was A Massive Pirate Ship Driving Around My Neighborhood

    A pirate ship-shaped vehicle crosses an intersection at Longvue Ave under a clear sky.

    ceqwz

    Isa
    45 minutes ago

    #38

    Saw This Lemur At A Local Grocery Store

    Lemur sitting in a shopping cart at a checkout counter, with a cashier and a customer nearby.

    suck_ma_ballz

    #39

    How Does This Even Happen

    Red car with a damaged hood impaled by a large fish on a snowy street, highlighting an unbelievable scene.

    B-L-O-C-K-S

    #40

    I've Been Looking For This Forever. Finally Found It At My Parents House. Here's My Twin Brother Eating Pizza With Some Famous Twins In 1991

    Children enjoying pizza at a party, smiling and having fun around a table with paper plates and drinks.

    When I was in 10th grade my high school friends didn't believe that Mary Kate & Ashley Olsen used to be friends with my twin brother and I. We were labeled as compulsive liars and it was brought up whenever we would say anything they could perceive as a lie. We found a picture of them at our birthday party that shut them up. Brother posted it to reddit a few years ago and it made it to the front page

    imgur.com , zsecular

    #41

    Someone Towing A House In The San Francisco Bay Today

    Floating house on vast water, captured for unbelievable moments.

    NewSlinger

    #42

    A Chainsaw Carving Competition In Vancouver

    Man in orange pants showcasing a detailed wooden sculpture at an outdoor event, surrounded by onlookers.

    They had five minutes to make a chair out of a tree stump. Everyone was carving their chairs, and one guy was just stabbing this stump over and over in weird ways with the chainsaw, we had no idea what he was doing. Then he made one last cut and four tiny chairs and a table came flying out of the pieces of this log. It was incredible.

    reddit.com

    #43

    I Was Drunk And Snuck Onto A Red Carpet Event With A Friend

    Group of people at a "Chillerama" event, interacting and smiling, with a branded backdrop as the photo background.

    I was interviewed and pretended i was in the movie, spoke about how i connected with the character. I was never able to find the interview, but here's a pic (i'm the one in a white dress shirt).

    imgur.com , MooseRacer

    #44

    I Crawled Into A Bear Cave With Two Cousins To Video Tape Hibernating Bears When I Was A Teenager

    Close-up of a rocky cave interior photographed to prove its unusual structure and depth.

    They were not asleep. Our parents destroyed the tape in hopes that it would prevent future stupidity, but these pictures survived.

    imgur.com , 2Thebreezes

    #45

    How I Snuck Into Lollapalooza '93 And (Almost) Got Caught

    Newspaper headlines capture record-setting floodwaters and political changes in Japan.

    My parents forbade me from going to Lollapalooza '93 in Philadelphia on account of it being too dangerous. Went anyway. Came downstairs the next morning to find a picture of me crowd surfing on the front page of the Philadelphia Inquirer sitting on the kitchen table. Thought that I had been caught, but they had not noticed.

    imgur.com , gabeln

    #46

    Got Home From Work To Find This Tarantula Hawk Wasp Carting Off A Huntsman Spider (Sydney, Australia)

    A wasp dragging a large spider up a door hinge, showcasing an unexpected and surprising nature moment.

    space_monster

    #47

    So This Just Happened

    Multi-layered vehicle transport: red car on truck, on another truck, in a residential street setting.

    noathings

    #48

    Since People Didn’t Like My Original Text Here The Tree My Mom, Sister And I Saw On Our Road Trip In The Middle Of No Where

    Tree covered in colorful hula hoops against a snowy background, capturing an unbelievable scene.

    Uwannnafukingo

    Isa
    42 minutes ago

    #49

    I Couldn't Believe What I Was Seeing When I Pulled Up Next To These Three Amidst A Snowstorm

    Three fluffy white dogs looking out a car window during snowy weather.

    KINGK7

    #50

    My Cat Just Came Back From One Of Her Evening Strolls With Someone Else's Keys In Her Mouth

    Cat with a unique pattern on fur wearing a collar with keys, walking on grass.

    robrobxD

    #51

    A Turkery Jumped In My Car Once. It Was So Funny I Decided To Shut The Door And Take A Picture Because It Looks Like The Turkey Is Driving The Car

    Turkey sitting in a car driver's seat, captured as proof of an unusual sighting.

    imgur.com , Skay_4

    #52

    When A Firefighting Helicopter Refilled Its Bucket In My Neighbor's Pool

    Helicopter hovering above backyard pool, captured unexpectedly.

    imgur.com , juanito_caminante

    Barong
    1 hour ago

    #53

    Friend Of A Friend's Pooch Dragged The Sprinkler In Through The Doggy Door

    Dog caught in sprinkler indoors, standing on wet tile near door, unexpected scene proving an unusual occurrence.

    Spinolio

    #54

    So, This Happened At My Hotel

    People in costumes having a lightsaber duel in a hotel lobby, capturing an unexpected moment.

    Rudiger036

    Sara Frazer
    42 minutes ago (edited)

    #55

    There's A Free-Roaming Turtle With A Diaper At My Local Gym

    Tortoise wearing a bandage in a gym beside weights, illustrating a unique photo moment.

    Boumy

    #56

    Saw A Dog With An Axe

    Two dogs in a field, with one dog balancing a stick on its back, capturing an unbelievable moment.

    Saw this on my mail route today. There’s a lot of reasons why your mailman might not deliver your packages, and this is one of them. I can handle a dog, but not a dog with an axe.

    tim.smith.9484

    #57

    This Is Happening Right Now

    Giant shopping cart vehicle with people riding in it on a street.

    ballsdeep84

    #58

    My Boyfriend Refused To Believe I Had Met The Homeward Bound Animals, But I Think This Will Settle That Argument

    Children with a cat and two dogs on stage, intriguing onlookers, capturing an unbelievable moment.

    itactuallysucks

    Sara Frazer
    38 minutes ago

    #59

    So This Car Accident Happened Today In Amman, Jordan. My Brain Hurts From Trying To Understand How It Happened

    Car stuck between two walls, seemingly defying gravity, in an unusual photography moment.

    coraige7

    #60

    Had A Flight To Myself And Sat In First Class With The Rest Of Crew

    Man smiling on empty airplane, capturing an unbelievable moment.

    A couple years ago I had a layover in chicago while flying from philly to phoenix. There was a tornado or something in chicago so they decided to fly straight from philly to phoenix, so all the people who were going to chicago had to be rerouted. This ended up being everyone but me and the flight crew. they told me i could come sit up in first class, and the pilot made all his announcement directly to me like "we are arriving in phoenix protell, and the temperature is 90 and sunny". it was pretty cool.

    My flight attendants name was Bella, and she told me "just let me know whenever you need anything". she sat in the seat across from me and we talked much of the flight. Since i was sitting in first class she said i was allowed all the perks of first class which included free alcoholic drinks and meals etc. it was kind of awkward when i did want a drink, i was sitting talking to this nice girl then, "hey bella, could you get me another piña colada?" But she said she didn't mind at all since it was supposed to be a full flight and she would have been waiting on 20 people instead of just me.

    imgur.com , protell

    #61

    While Playing Blackjack In Vegas, My Friend Got 5 Aces In A Row

    Poker table with cards and chips, capturing an unbelievable hand to prove the moment.

    pinkshirtvegeta

    #62

    Someone Planted Hotdogs All Over My Front Lawn

    Hot dogs scattered along a grassy sidewalk, surprising visitors with an unexpected sight.

    Booooomkin

    #63

    I Was Riding In An Jetliner That Narrowly Avoided An In-Flight Collision With A Single-Engine Plane

    Airplane wing in flight with a distant jet, capturing an incredible moment for proof.

    At the time I happened to be looking out the window taking photos and saw the other plane well ahead of us and slightly to the left, but on an intercept course. Because we were moving so much faster the amount of distance between the two planes was closing fast. The pilots of both planes apparently saw each other at the last second and both made evasive maneuvers. The other plane banked hard left and my plane banked hard right, putting some distance between them. As soon as I felt the danger had passed I took this photo.

    rspeed , Rob Speed

    #64

    I Saw Some Lady Punch A Jawa In The Face At Disney World

    People in a dim room interacting with a cloaked character, capturing a moment for proof.

    imgur.com , BiscuitKnickers

    Tele Avision
    47 minutes ago (edited)

    #65

    That Johnny Depp Was In My In-Laws' Wedding Band

    Band performing live on stage with guitars and drums, capturing an authentic moment.

    imgur.com , deadbird17

    #66

    Definitely Not The Most Wow Thing Ever, But I Never Got A Haircut Until I Was 13 Years Old

    Person with long braided hair playing piano with cat sitting nearby.

    I had five feet and three inches of hair, right down to my ankles when you pulled it straight (it's wavy/curly naturally). I cut three and a half feet off for my first cut!!

    imgur.com , mope-throne

    #67

    I'm An Australian Idiot Student And I Once Interned For A Local Law Firm In The Middle East. I'm Not Hard To Spot

    Group of people in formal attire posing at a table with dishes, capturing a unique event moment.

    imgur.com , canteenpie

    #68

    My Buddy Told Me He Met Bill Murray As A Kid. I Didn't It Believe Him And Then He Provided Proof

    Family posing behind a fence at an event, with a child looking skeptical.

    jsto34

    #69

    Delta Passenger Puts Down Mattress And Goes To Sleep At The Gate

    Airport seating area with travelers; one person is lying on an inflatable mattress.

    JOEY2X

    #70

    Couldn’t Do This Again If I Tried

    Smiling woman poses by an axe stuck in a bullseye target, capturing an incredible moment.

    thlyn

    #71

    We Were Playing Darts When This Happened... I Was About To Win

    Electronic dartboard with buttons for game options and a visible dart in the board.

    RobGr

    #72

    Open Lemonade Container That Landed Perfectly Upside Down Without Completely Spilling

    Large container of liquid spilled on a pantry floor, lid off to the side, captured for disbelief moments.

    kayleela324

    #73

    Almost 12 Years Ago My Dad Caught A Picture So Rare That No One Believed Us When We Told Them. Today I Finally Found The Picture To Prove It

    Person riding a unique bike with front wheels much larger than the rear, demonstrating an unusual moment.

    future_career

    #74

    What The Hell They Got Going On Over There?

    Two bears standing and facing each other in a backyard, surprising sight captured in a photo.

    WlTCHFINDER-GENERAL

    #75

    Yesterday I Saw A Pigeon Wearing An Onion Ring As A Necklace

    Pigeon with a bread necklace near a parked car, capturing a unique moment people wouldn't believe without a photo.

    InvaderRhi

    #76

    This Dear With A Crazy Deformity Showed Up In My Brother’s Front Yard Today

    Deer with large, unique antlers stands on grass, capturing an unbelievable nature moment.

    claire303

    Barong
    46 minutes ago

    #77

    When I Was 6, I Went To Brazil And A Monkey Stole My Ice Cream. No One Believed Me. I Finally Found The Picture

    A joyful girl next to a curious animal drinking from a cup, capturing an unbelievable moment.

    julianaisabella

    #78

    Someone Is Free Soloing The Sales Force Tower Today

    Person climbing a tall building while another takes a photo, capturing an unbelievable moment.

    SplungerPlunger

    #79

    Looks Like Someone Dropped Some Bagels

    Person stands on shopping cart in grocery aisle, surrounded by bread and canned goods, capturing an unusual grocery moment.

    Ok_Ad_285

    #80

    A Man Joyously Riding An Ostrich

    Person riding an ostrich while others watch, capturing an unbelievable moment.

    I was high as a kite in Kenya and really wanted to ride an ostrich. Eventually I called up a local ostrich farm, begged and payed more money than I care to admit. An hour and a bit later...

    imgur.com , Cobaltsaber

    Sara Frazer
    31 minutes ago

    #81

    I Was On Shore Leave In Guam. Had A Few Cocktails And Saw A Guy Running With A Water Buffalo On A Leash. I Asked Him If I Could Ride It, He Obliged. The Rest As They Say, Was History

    Person riding a water buffalo, giving a thumbs-up, in a tropical setting with green foliage, capturing a rare moment.

    imgur.com , Schnawsberry

    #82

    I Was On An Episode Of "Locked Up Raw"

    Person peeking through a door labeled "Cafeteria," partially hidden for a surprising photo nobody would believe.

    I was on an episode of "locked up raw" when I was doing an internship for a max security prison and the tv show was filming there for the summer. The producer made it clear she didn't want the intern in the shot. I managed to sneak in a shot just briefly after we had an interview with an inmate. My coworkers didn't believe me till I found this half second shot of me opening the door for my boss.

    imgur.com , paul_swimmer

    My Brother Don Loves To Fish. One Day He Was Surf Casting On The South Shore Of Long Island When He Came Upon A Once In A Lifetime Fisherman's Photo Op

    Man with fishing rod next to a beached whale, capturing unbelievable moment on a sandy shore.

    imgur.com , kinjinsan

    #84

    Spider Takes On Snake And Wins

    A snake suspended in mid-air by a spider's web on a sunny day, surprising moment captured.

    The Aussie Farmer

    #85

    Saw A Pregnant Squirrel For The First Time Today. I’m Not Sure What I Expected But This Exceeds All Of It

    A squirrel sits on a paved path, looking ahead with its paws on its belly.

    QuaaludeDreams

    #86

    My Neighbor Is A Flight Attendant. He Just Posted This Photo Of Someone's "Therapy Pet," On His Flight

    Turkey sitting on a plane seat, surprising passengers around it.

    biggestlittlepickle

    Sara Frazer
    29 minutes ago

    #87

    Someone Returned A Several Year Old Playset

    Wooden playhouse on a store cart, surprising item captured for disbelief.

    robotprom

    #88

    There Was A Man Teaching His Dog To Ride A Scooter

    Man painting parking lines on top of parked cars, capturing an unusual moment.

    imgur.com , LoLNumptie

    #89

    Someone At My Stepdads Work Put Dry Ice In The Toilet By Mistake

    Toilet emitting fog in a bathroom, capturing an unusual sight.

    Samaraiii

    #90

    I Surfaced A Grenade

    Unexpected find on grass: an old hand grenade half-buried, discovered by chance.

    I went "magnetfishing", this is where you simple tie a strong magnet to a rope and throw it in ponds and pools until you find some metal stuff on the bodom. Mostly you will find junk and bikes and scrapnel. But I live in Belgium, near Ypres where there have been great battles in WWI, and I just threw the magnet across a small pond just outside the city. And believe it or not, I surfaced a grenade

    imgur.com , Navarro13

    #91

    My Basketball Got Stuck Between The Backboard And The Wall Behind It, So I Threw A Rock At It. Then This Happened

    Basketball improbably wedged between hoop and backboard, showcasing an unbelievable moment captured in a photo.

    Bobskioner

