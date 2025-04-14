I Create Big Whimsical Trolls From Outdoor Materials, And These 21 Pics Show My Work
Hello. My name is Robert Boguško, and I'm a Lithuanian artist who works with outdoor-resistant materials. My passion is creating big trolls.
I sincerely hope you will enjoy my art!
More info: artstation.com | Facebook | behance.net | Instagram | trollmaker.tumblr.com
This post may include affiliate links.
A giant troll woman in Trollstigen, Norway. The sculpture measures 3 x 5 meters without the stand.
Viking troll. 2,35 meters tall. Made of fiberglass, painted with car paint.
Troll Magdalena is inspired by Edward Munch's "Scream."
Troll Herbert
Nyform troll
This troll lady stands now on Jomfruland island in Norway
Troll lady sculpture.
Viking troll figure.
Troll Fabiana
Peikko swamp TROLL FROG sculpture.
Fisherman troll is looking for a new home!
It's a Scandinavian troll figurine.
Little Albert, 15 cm tall!