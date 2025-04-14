ADVERTISEMENT

Hello. My name is Robert Boguško, and I'm a Lithuanian artist who works with outdoor-resistant materials. My passion is creating big trolls.

I sincerely hope you will enjoy my art!

More info: artstation.com | Facebook | behance.net | Instagram | trollmaker.tumblr.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Whimsical outdoor troll sculpture on motorbike with mountains in the background.

A giant troll woman in Trollstigen, Norway. The sculpture measures 3 x 5 meters without the stand.

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
User avatar Robert
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Person standing beside a big whimsical troll sculpture with a Viking helmet, showcasing outdoor material artwork.

    Viking troll. 2,35 meters tall. Made of fiberglass, painted with car paint.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    User avatar Robert
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Whimsical troll sculpture by a riverside, adorned with chains and a frog, created from outdoor materials.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    User avatar Robert
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #4

    Man with whimsical troll sculpture featuring a frog on its head, expressing surprise.

    Troll Magdalena is inspired by Edward Munch's "Scream."

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    User avatar Robert
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Whimsical troll sculpture made from outdoor materials, surrounded by lush greenery.

    Troll Herbert

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    User avatar Robert
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Whimsical troll figurine in a gloved hand, set against an autumnal outdoor backdrop.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    User avatar Robert
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #7

    Hand holding a whimsical outdoor troll sculpture with earthy textures and vibrant fall leaves in the background.

    Nyform troll

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    User avatar Robert
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Whimsical troll sculpture with daisy decorations, crafted from outdoor materials, person in a green hoodie nearby.

    This troll lady stands now on Jomfruland island in Norway

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    User avatar Robert
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Whimsical troll with large eyes in front of a watermelon, made from outdoor materials, on grass.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    User avatar Robert
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    Whimsical troll sculpture with colorful hair, sitting on rocks by the sea, cruise ship in the background.

    Troll lady sculpture.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    User avatar Robert
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Whimsical troll sculpture made from outdoor materials, standing by the sea under a clear blue sky.

    Viking troll figure.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    User avatar Robert
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Whimsical troll figurine amidst tomatoes and a drink, set against a vibrant orange background.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    User avatar Robert
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #13

    Whimsical troll figurine in a clover field, crafted from outdoor materials, holding a stick.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    User avatar Robert
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #14

    Whimsical outdoor troll sculpture with a cityscape backdrop.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    User avatar Robert
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Whimsical troll sculpture crafted from outdoor materials, positioned beside a tree in a lush forest setting.

    Troll Fabiana

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    User avatar Robert
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #16

    Whimsical troll sculpture made from outdoor materials, placed beside water on a sunny day.

    Peikko swamp TROLL FROG sculpture.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    User avatar Robert
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #17

    Man standing beside large whimsical troll sculpture holding a fish, wearing a sailor hat.

    Fisherman troll is looking for a new home!

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    User avatar Robert
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #18

    Whimsical trolls made from outdoor materials overlooking a waterfall, with one troll holding a small shield and helmet.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    User avatar Robert
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #19

    Whimsical troll sculpture on rocks by the sea, crafted from outdoor materials, featuring a mischievous grin.

    It's a Scandinavian troll figurine.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    User avatar Robert
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Whimsical troll sculpture on a tree stump in the forest, crafted from outdoor materials.

    Little Albert, 15 cm tall!

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    User avatar Robert
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    Whimsical troll sculpture crafted from outdoor materials, set against a sandy beach backdrop.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    User avatar Robert
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!