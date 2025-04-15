ADVERTISEMENT

We’re excited to introduce you to the work of Stan Squirewell, who blends history, identity, and tradition in the series of mixed-media portraits. His images breathe new life into forgotten faces, combining vintage photographs with vibrant textiles and intricate details to create powerful visual narratives.

Squirewell’s latest series, ‘Robitussin, Hotcombs & Grease,’ explores everyday objects that carry deep cultural significance. By incorporating historical images, fabrics, and digital techniques, he transforms anonymous figures into compelling pieces that honor ancestral traditions and the legacies they leave behind.

Scroll down to explore a selection of his work we’ve prepared for you today.

More info: Instagram