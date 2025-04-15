ADVERTISEMENT

We’re excited to introduce you to the work of Stan Squirewell, who blends history, identity, and tradition in the series of mixed-media portraits. His images breathe new life into forgotten faces, combining vintage photographs with vibrant textiles and intricate details to create powerful visual narratives.

Squirewell’s latest series, ‘Robitussin, Hotcombs & Grease,’ explores everyday objects that carry deep cultural significance. By incorporating historical images, fabrics, and digital techniques, he transforms anonymous figures into compelling pieces that honor ancestral traditions and the legacies they leave behind.

Scroll down to explore a selection of his work we’ve prepared for you today.

More info: Instagram

#1

Mixed-media portraits of two individuals in colorful, patterned attire, embodying history and identity celebration.

ssquirewell Report

    #2

    Two figures in vibrant mixed-media attire with floral headpieces, celebrating history and identity through art.

    ssquirewell Report

    #3

    Mixed-media portraits depicting two women in historical attire with vibrant fabric elements, celebrating history and identity.

    ssquirewell Report

    #4

    Mixed-media portrait showcasing vibrant patterns, celebrating history and identity with two figures in elaborate attire.

    ssquirewell Report

    #5

    Mixed-media portrait showcasing vibrant fabrics, celebrating history and identity.

    ssquirewell Report

    #6

    Mixed-media portrait depicting a person in vibrant, historical attire with a textured background.

    ssquirewell Report

    #7

    Mixed-media portrait of two children in vibrant, patterned clothing celebrating history and identity.

    ssquirewell Report

    #8

    Mixed-media portrait of two children with vibrant textile patterns, celebrating history and identity.

    ssquirewell Report

    #9

    Children in mixed-media portraits, showcasing a blend of textures and patterns that celebrate history and identity.

    ssquirewell Report

    #10

    Mixed-media portrait celebrating history and identity, featuring a seated woman with vibrant textiles and botanical backdrop.

    ssquirewell Report

    #11

    Child in mixed-media portrait with patterned fabrics, reflecting history and identity.

    ssquirewell Report

    #12

    Mixed-media portrait of a woman with vibrant fabrics, celebrating history and identity.

    ssquirewell Report

    #13

    Mixed-media portraits of children in vibrant clothing, celebrating history and identity against a vintage backdrop.

    ssquirewell Report

    #14

    Mixed-media portrait of five men in patchwork clothing, celebrating history and identity.

    ssquirewell Report

    #15

    Mixed-media portrait depicting historical identity with collage elements and vintage attire.

    ssquirewell Report

    #16

    Mixed-media portrait of two children in vibrant clothing, celebrating history and identity.

    ssquirewell Report

    #17

    Mixed-media portrait depicting history and identity, featuring a figure in patchwork clothing against a vintage backdrop.

    ssquirewell Report

    #18

    Mixed-media portrait of two women in vibrant patterned fabrics, celebrating history and identity.

    ssquirewell Report

    #19

    Mixed-media portrait of two children, showcasing vibrant patterns celebrating history and identity.

    ssquirewell Report

    #20

    Mixed-media portrait featuring vibrant patterns, celebrating history and identity with intricate textures and colors.

    ssquirewell Report

    #21

    Mixed-media portrait of two boys with colorful clothing and a floral patterned background, celebrating identity and history.

    ssquirewell Report

    #22

    Two individuals in vibrant patchwork attire and hats, part of a mixed-media portrait celebrating history and identity.

    ssquirewell Report

    #23

    Mixed-media portrait of two children in colorful, patterned dresses, celebrating history and identity.

    ssquirewell Report

    #24

    Mixed-media portrait of a woman and child in vibrant historical attire, surrounded by intricate patterns.

    ssquirewell Report

    #25

    Mixed-media portrait of a woman in a vibrant, patchwork dress reflecting history and identity themes.

    ssquirewell Report

    #26

    Mixed-media portrait featuring a historical figure with vibrant textiles and patterns, celebrating identity and history.

    ssquirewell Report

