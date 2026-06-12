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Life has a way of being funny, overwhelming, oddly beautiful, and completely absurd all at once. That strange mix is exactly what artist Jason Curtis captures in his comic series Blurtis, where simple-looking characters often end up saying the kinds of things many of us have probably thought but never said out loud.

With clean illustrations, expressive dialogue, and a cynical sense of humor, Jason turns everyday feelings into short conversations that are both funny and unexpectedly introspective. His comics touch on topics like friendship, anxiety, motivation, aging, modern life, and all those little existential thoughts that tend to appear when we least expect them.

Scroll down to check out the comics, and don’t forget to upvote the ones that speak to you the most.

More info: Instagram | Facebook

This post may include affiliate links.

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These Thoughtful And Hilarious Comics By Jason Curtis Perfectly Capture The Absurdity Of Modern Life (45 Pics)

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Lotekguy
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Premium 14 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I also feel an insignificant when waiting in long lines, voting, on hold while waiting for customer service or tech support, or stuck in traffic.

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    Premium     11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And getting moreso each day.

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    Premium     9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My body is playing those messages on a continual loop.

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    Premium     1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Could be worse; the answer might have been "celebrate".

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    Premium     10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Diligence usually pays off eventually; procrastination rewards you immediately.

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