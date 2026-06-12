ADVERTISEMENT

Life has a way of being funny, overwhelming, oddly beautiful, and completely absurd all at once. That strange mix is exactly what artist Jason Curtis captures in his comic series Blurtis, where simple-looking characters often end up saying the kinds of things many of us have probably thought but never said out loud.

With clean illustrations, expressive dialogue, and a cynical sense of humor, Jason turns everyday feelings into short conversations that are both funny and unexpectedly introspective. His comics touch on topics like friendship, anxiety, motivation, aging, modern life, and all those little existential thoughts that tend to appear when we least expect them.

Scroll down to check out the comics, and don’t forget to upvote the ones that speak to you the most.

More info: Instagram | Facebook