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Tinder gave everyone a chance to present their absolute best self to the world. A curated, thoughtful, charming snapshot of who they are and what they have to offer another human being. And some people — bless them, truly — looked at that opportunity, took a deep breath, and wrote "I'm not here for hookups" directly underneath a shirtless bathroom mirror photo taken in a visibly unclean bathroom.

Others listed their height unprompted, their ex's crimes in bullet points, and their love language as "acts of service" in a way that raises immediate questions. These profiles had every chance. They chose chaos. We chose to document it.

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#1

This One I Can Actually Believe

A person standing on a snowy mountain, with a Tinder profile showing an incorrect age, a cringe Tinder profile example.

RhinoRhys Report

15points
POST
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    #2

    This Was Her First Picture. First Time I've Ever Actually Laughed Out Loud From Tinder

    A person fallen face down in deep snow with skis sticking up, a cringe Tinder profile.

    throwawaycanadian Report

    15points
    POST
    abel_2 avatar
    Abel
    Abel
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Ouch! After the pic and the stay in hospital she was Jaclin, 95.

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    0points
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    #3

    I Can't Stop Laughing

    A cropped image of a man named Rat, 35, with a caption explaining his name, a cringe Tinder profile.

    saltywithbutter Report

    14points
    POST

    In genuinely useful news for anyone currently staring at a blank bio box wondering what to write, a Tinder survey found that 62% of users swipe right specifically because of a funny bio or pick-up line. A separate study found that humor makes someone 12% more likely to receive a reply.

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    That is a measurable, documented return on investment for simply being funny. Which makes the decision to open with "I work hard and play harder" even more baffling than it already was. The data is there, and the path is clear. And still, the profiles in this list chose a different direction entirely.
    #4

    Still A Chance For Us Mid-Ugly Men!

    A cringe Tinder profile of a woman on a beach stating 'Mid-ugly men are my absolute type.'

    Citizen6000 Report

    12points
    POST
    abel_2 avatar
    Abel
    Abel
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    But how you measure mid-ugly or mid-handsome men?

    0
    0points
    reply
    #5

    The Audacity Of iPhone 11 Users Thinking S25 Ultra Owners Are Broke Is Peak Comedy. Apple's Marketing Really Gaslit Them Into Financial Delusion

    A cringe Tinder profile with a bio that says if you use a Samsung or Galaxy phone, we are not a match. Please do not swipe right. It's one of the cringe Tinder profiles.

    enesemin28 Report

    12points
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    abel_2 avatar
    Abel
    Abel
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I live in a financial delusion 😭 but I have nothing against samsung or apple phone users!

    0
    0points
    reply
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    #6

    Brutal Spelling Error

    A Tinder profile bio with a poorly spelled phrase: grab me by my waste and kiss me with leaf emojis, a cringe Tinder profile.

    IamShua Report

    12points
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    chrystinasumpter_1 avatar
    Chrystina Sumpter
    Chrystina Sumpter
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Those homophones will trip you up every time…

    0
    0points
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    Photos make or break a profile in somewhere between 0.3 and 2 seconds, which is less time than it takes to read this sentence and significantly less time than most people spend choosing their profile picture. But once the photo has done its job and someone actually reads the bio, humor becomes the deciding factor for roughly 24.5% of users.

    This makes it the single most powerful non-physical trait a person can demonstrate in approximately 150 characters. Not success. Not height. Not a list of requirements for a potential partner. Humor. The bar is being funny; an extraordinary number of people in this list have tripped directly over it.
    #7

    Y’all Laugh

    A cringe Tinder profile with a person dressed up as Marge Simpson from The Simpsons.

    qumonieknox Report

    12points
    POST
    abel_2 avatar
    Abel
    Abel
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Cancer" "I want children" 😱

    0
    0points
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    #8

    Damn, Girl, Just Dump Him Lmao

    A cringe Tinder profile of Josh Mike John, with a cheater alert from his girlfriend.

    EchoMoon777 Report

    11points
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    #9

    Tinder Bios And Coordinating Pictures!

    Cringe Tinder profile showing a man holding a large fish with a humorous quote about fishing and dating.

    Miss_MB Report

    11points
    POST
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    The gender divide in Tinder swiping behavior is one of the most consistently documented and consistently ignored statistics in modern dating research. Men swipe right on somewhere between 46% and 60% of profiles, essentially giving enthusiastic approval to more than half of everyone they encounter. Women swipe right on between 5% and 14%.

    The maths here is not subtle. Men are swiping on almost everyone. Women are making careful, considered, highly selective decisions. So girls, it probably doesn't matter what you write; the odds are in your favor. Guys, you might want to think twice, though, because this is a 5% club you probably want to be part of.
    #10

    So How Did The Date Go?

    Cringe Tinder profiles of 'Pigeon 28' showing a man in a pigeon costume, illustrating unique dating profiles.

    vuse_lover Report

    11points
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    #11

    That’s A Good One

    A cringe Tinder profile showing a person taking a break from mental health to focus on Tinder.

    wanderlusting11 Report

    11points
    POST
    abel_2 avatar
    Abel
    Abel
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    At least she is sincere. I mean... everybody lies online!

    0
    0points
    reply
    #12

    Absolute Cinema. Swiped Right, Obviously

    A sequence of six images depicting a woman with angel wings, starting in a room and ascending through the ceiling, a cringe Tinder profile.

    bleakbill Report

    10points
    POST
    skipscales avatar
    Jay Scales
    Jay Scales
    Community Member
    52 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Looking for a heavenly match....

    0
    0points
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    Dating profile experts are remarkably consistent on what not to do, and the profiles in this list have collectively managed to do almost all of it. Negativity in a bio like bitterness about exes, rules about what a potential partner must never do, and demands presented as personality traits are the number one ick for 70% of respondents in a Newsweek survey.

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    Cliché song lyrics are a close second. Heavy group photos where the subject is impossible to identify are third. And yet these choices keep appearing, with the stubborn regularity of a man at a bar who has been told "no" and interpreted it as "not yet." The advice is public; it is not a National Treasure-level secret. So why, dear friend, do you choose not to listen?

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    #13

    Seems Convincing

    A cringe Tinder profile with a catfish picture and a bio that states, A real human 20.

    WinterPixel Report

    10points
    POST
    #14

    I Found My Dream Girl

    A cringe Tinder profile with a person standing outdoors, bio says flat earther, bidet lover. It's one of the cringe Tinder profiles.

    Front-Description897 Report

    9points
    POST
    skipscales avatar
    Jay Scales
    Jay Scales
    Community Member
    50 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's niche, but for someone she will be perfect :D

    0
    0points
    reply
    #15

    Dual Front Airbags

    A cringe Tinder profile showing a woman and her profile with text that resembles a car description.

    murat1993 Report

    9points
    POST
    apatheistaccount2 avatar
    Apatheist
    Apatheist
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I guess she's trying to appeal to guys...it could work, I don't see this as cringe at all.

    1
    1point
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    For anyone actually trying to produce a profile that works rather than one that ends up on a list like this, the experts have a deceptively simple formula. Lead with a bright, unfiltered headshot. No sunglasses. No hats. No mystery about which face belongs to you. Add a full body shot, a lifestyle photo showing you doing something you actually enjoy, and one photo with other humans to confirm you have a social life.

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    Skip the mirror selfie. Skip the gym selfie. Skip the group photo where you are the third person from the left and also possibly not in the photo at all. This is the whole system. It requires only a willing friend and adequate lighting. The profiles in this list skipped the friend, skipped the lighting, and made several additional decisions we will now examine together.

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    #16

    I'm Not Even A Prime Member

    A cringe Tinder profile showing a person wearing a box with Amazon logo on their body.

    MrHandsomeBoss Report

    9points
    POST
    skipscales avatar
    Jay Scales
    Jay Scales
    Community Member
    48 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yeah - go with the Walmart box :D

    0
    0points
    reply
    #17

    Then👏🏼why👏🏼are👏🏼you👏🏼here👏🏼

    A woman in pink activewear petting a black horse in its stall, showcasing a cringe Tinder profile.

    awjeezrickyaknow Report

    8points
    POST
    skipscales avatar
    Jay Scales
    Jay Scales
    Community Member
    45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Just showin' off ma tuche next to a horse - admire boys!

    0
    0points
    reply
    #18

    Does He Think His Tinder Bio Is A Dm To His Ex, Or

    A cringe Tinder profile with a man's bio expressing being friend-zoned and cheated on, proving writing about yourself is hard.

    isyourBBQcanceled Report

    8points
    POST
    chrystinasumpter_1 avatar
    Chrystina Sumpter
    Chrystina Sumpter
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Something tells me the women that left had very good reasons.

    0
    0points
    reply
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    The ideal bio, according to dating experts, is moderate in length, specific rather than generic, positive in tone, and designed to give a potential match an easy question to ask. Skip the manifesto and the list of dealbreakers. Go for something specific like a hobby, a favorite place, or a genuinely funny observation, followed by an open door for conversation.

    The goal is to sound like an interesting person who would be pleasant to have a drink with, not like someone who has been wronged by the concept of dating and has decided to process it publicly in 150 characters. Specific details, light humor, positive framing. The profiles in this list treated all three as optional.
    #19

    The Animal Services Of Fairfax County Held Up Adoptable Animals In Their Shelter Like Men Holding Fish On Tinder

    Cringe Tinder profile featuring a smiling person holding a large orange cat named Pepperoni Slice at a shelter.

    purplepenned Report

    8points
    POST
    skipscales avatar
    Jay Scales
    Jay Scales
    Community Member
    48 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    'Hungry' lol, always :D Gorgeous boy!

    0
    0points
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    #20

    A Woman Of Many Talents

    Cringe Tinder profile with Melissa's pros and cons list, including sharing Netflix and eating 30 chicken nuggets.

    JunkyBoggles Report

    8points
    POST
    skipscales avatar
    Jay Scales
    Jay Scales
    Community Member
    42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Well, I like the humour, Melissa :)

    1
    1point
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    #21

    Its Fate

    A cringe Tinder profile user named Coronavirus 30, whose bio includes a controversial description.

    lizzie9034 Report

    8points
    POST

    This statistic should make everyone on a dating app feel deeply paranoid: nearly 50% of users admit to regularly screenshotting profiles specifically to share them with friends. Which means that right now, in group chats around the world, someone's carefully curated profile is being assessed by people who were never meant to see it.

    A separate survey found that 93% of users would be significantly more honest on dating apps if they knew screenshots were blocked. Which raises the question: are people performing for their matches, or for their friends? And is the profile even for the person it's addressed to, or is it really just content? Somewhere in the answer to that question live all the profiles in this list.
    #22

    First Time Coming Across Something Like This

    A cringe Tinder profile looking for a long-term partner, monogamy, who will be stupid, loud, and loving forever. It's one of the cringe Tinder profiles.

    EmployeeNo9818 Report

    7points
    POST
    greg90814 avatar
    g90814
    g90814
    Community Member
    56 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Just looking for my next ex!"

    2
    2points
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    #23

    “Clown College”

    A cringe Tinder profile with a person named Lookikg, asking for Connor to take her back.

    OptimalAbsorption , OctobersVeryOwn10 Report

    7points
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    #24

    Bio Gold

    A cringe Tinder profile with a man's bio making a pizza and dog analogy, proving writing about yourself is hard.

    pineapply Report

    7points
    POST
    skipscales avatar
    Jay Scales
    Jay Scales
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    But where's 'I am now on a horse'? :D

    0
    0points
    reply

    Dating is hard. Presenting yourself to strangers in a way that is authentic, appealing, and not immediately screenshot-worthy is genuinely one of the more challenging creative exercises a modern person can undertake. Most people are doing their best. Some people are doing something else entirely, with a confidence that is both baffling and, from a safe distance, deeply entertaining.

    The profiles in this list are the something else — the bios said too much, the photos showed the wrong things, and the pick-up lines raised immediate questions. They are a reminder that first impressions are fast, the group chat is always watching, and if you are going to describe yourself as "fluent in sarcasm" in your bio, think again. And for the love of everything, clean the bathroom mirror first.

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    What is the worst thing you have ever seen on a dating profile? Share the cringe in the comments!
    #25

    The Best Bio Ever

    A cringe Tinder profile with a black and white picture of Matt, 22, with a humorous bio.

    jRichSmith Report

    7points
    POST
    apatheistaccount2 avatar
    Apatheist
    Apatheist
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I suppose it took some effort.

    1
    1point
    reply
    #26

    A Regret Every Cs Girl Has

    A cringe Tinder profile with a woman's bio discussing programming languages like C++ and Python.

    ramanps7 Report

    7points
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    #27

    I Laughed And I Still Swiped Left

    A cringe Tinder profile from Jordan, 24, detailing a mock date that ends in a robbery.

    haveyoutriedtostfu Report

    7points
    POST
    skipscales avatar
    Jay Scales
    Jay Scales
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Can't say he's not warning her :D

    0
    0points
    reply
    #28

    ‘My Kid’ Instead Of ‘Our Kid’ Is The Last Slice Of The Cake

    A cringe Tinder profile with a message about being Christian and pro-life.

    Humble_Cantaloupe_73 Report

    6points
    POST
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    #29

    She Is Not Even Trying To Not Be Superficial 💀

    A cringe Tinder profile that says, Please, ONLY handsome, smart and rich. It's one of the cringe Tinder profiles.

    Routine_Twist_3527 Report

    6points
    POST
    skipscales avatar
    Jay Scales
    Jay Scales
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    'I scream a lot'..... Hard pass. Does not sound fun to me.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #30

    I Found The Horse Girl Final Boss

    A collage of six images featuring people with horses in various settings, highlighting cringe Tinder profiles.

    CountBlah_Blah Report

    6points
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    #31

    This One Gave Me A Good Laugh

    A Tinder profile showing a long bio asking for help with an electric spa bed, a cringe Tinder profile.

    Jhuxx54 Report

    6points
    POST
    #32

    Maybe This Is Why I’m Not Getting Tinder Matches?

    A woman in a Lorax costume, crouching, with orange body paint and a yellow mustache, a cringe Tinder profile.

    izzyibeam Report

    6points
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    skipscales avatar
    Jay Scales
    Jay Scales
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I've seen several people on this post she could match with....

    0
    0points
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    #33

    Reworked My Tinder Bio

    A cringe Tinder profile with a man's bio asking for a girl to replace his friends, proving writing about yourself is hard.

    MeMe_TanMan Report

    6points
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    #34

    By Far The Best Bio I’ve Come Across On Tinder

    A cringe Tinder profile with a woman's bio stating she'd be an outstanding scarecrow, proving writing about yourself is hard.

    realsjovik Report

    6points
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    #35

    Is Coding Together A New Love Language?

    Cringe Tinder profile of Rohan, 20, whose 'About me' section details his struggles with DSA and Bubble sort.

    hajarkagalwa Report

    6points
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    #36

    The Tables Have Been Turned!

    A cringe Tinder profile featuring a man with an emoji face catching a fish on a lake.

    OddPlane3193 Report

    6points
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    #37

    I Think It's My Best Bio So Far

    A cringe Tinder profile of Ian, 28, who is looking for a long-term partner and lists red and green flags.

    nailot Report

    6points
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    skipscales avatar
    Jay Scales
    Jay Scales
    Community Member
    36 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Um... but you are less than a mile away, so maybe... :D

    0
    0points
    reply
    #38

    How To Perfectly Utilize Every Tinder Bio Character 101

    A cringe Tinder profile from Aaron, 27, sharing a dramatic, humorous story of falling in love after an accident.

    _Genghis_ Report

    6points
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    #39

    It’s You I Wanna Fill Up Not Your Car Babe

    A cringe Tinder profile from Lauren, 26, outlining her financial expectations for a partner.

    Elemayowe Report

    6points
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    #40

    He Wants To Find Someone To Treat Well, Who Isn't His Wife. The Clench Seals The Deal

    A cringe Tinder profile that says, Married, but looking to meet similar people for a coffee or good food, fun, the coast, friends but maybe benefits. It's one of the cringe Tinder profiles.

    Warm-Revenue5135 Report

    5points
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    #41

    This Was Not In My Bingo

    A partially obscured image of a woman in red, with a lengthy and cringe Tinder profile bio seeking a partner for a baby.

    cDanielGal Report

    4points
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    #42

    I Felt Violated While Reading This Bio

    A cringe Tinder profile with a man's bio comparing himself to a matched user, proving writing about yourself is hard.

    Suzy-Skullcrusher Report

    4points
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