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Tinder gave everyone a chance to present their absolute best self to the world. A curated, thoughtful, charming snapshot of who they are and what they have to offer another human being. And some people — bless them, truly — looked at that opportunity, took a deep breath, and wrote "I'm not here for hookups" directly underneath a shirtless bathroom mirror photo taken in a visibly unclean bathroom.

Others listed their height unprompted, their ex's crimes in bullet points, and their love language as "acts of service" in a way that raises immediate questions. These profiles had every chance. They chose chaos. We chose to document it.