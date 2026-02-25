WARNING: Long Post I (M25) received a text message from my older brother (M37), who lives in Virginia, 4 hours away from my parents house in PA. Earlier this day, my father had texted me "Are you alive?" because I hadn't "texted in a week" (I texted him 4 days ago). He visits them as often as possible, even being told sometimes to not bother coming because he comes so often. For context, my oldest brother (M38) has lived at home with my parents for his entire life and has no plans of leaving yet. He leaves his girlfriend at home, doesn't go out with her very often. He abandons her for days at a time while he goes and visits my parents. Meanwhile, I live about 15 minutes away and I've only been there a few times in the past few months. I have been making the effort to live my own life and set new boundaries on how often I'm expected to be there and call. My dad would pretty much have me do roll call every morning and ask where I'm working "for my safety". Before I had moved out with my girlfriend (F26), I was expected to text my mom or dad every time I left her place before we were going anywhere. This was also before I learned how to drive. I was never pressured to learn how to cook, drive, clean, or do any basic necessities and chores to become an adult. I was actually told no every time I had asked to learn. I was always told "I will just do it/I'll do it for you". I am much happier now that I have moved out, and my supportive girlfriend has helped me along the way. It's visible to others how much happier I am as well. When trying to move out, they didn't speak to me for days. They blamed my girlfriend, who was apparently "forcing me" and "brainwashing me" to move out and away from them, even though we are only a town over. My family has never liked my girlfriend and would always make a fuss or cause an issue over me hanging out with her "more than them". They were trying to turn me against her for months, even though this was my first ever relationship. I have also refused to let my family into my apartment, as I believe they have no reason to. They know the general area where I live, but nothing specific, so they really don't know where I live. In the past, I did not really go out much nor did I really have any friends. I was always afraid of scaring people with my parents and have always been embarrassed by them. For years, I stayed up in my room and played video games. My mother is an unstable narcissist and my father has always been emotionally unavailable. I've never had anyone to talk about my true feelings until I met my girlfriend. After having an outside view on what she was seeing, it made me realize that this was all not normal, and I feel like I have left a "cult" after receiving that text last night. He was basically saying to me how high and mighty he was and how much better of a son he is because he chooses to do all of that. Has anyone else dealt with anything like this? Feel free to ask more questions if more context is needed. TL;DR: Text from my brother makes me feel like I left a "family cult".

