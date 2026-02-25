ADVERTISEMENT

Group chats are what keep our phones alive, no matter how far their members might be from each other in the real world. Whether it’s your family who take down their masks in front of one another, or colleagues constantly spilling the latest office tea, GCs have a way of going completely sideways.

The subreddit r/texts is full of screenshots showing just how unhinged conversations can get, when there are five, ten, or even twenty people confined to the same thread, all adding their own personality to the chaos. When those notifications light up, you know something wild is happening!

#1

Mom And Dad Having A Very Interesting Conversation In The Group Chat

Mom And Dad Having A Very Interesting Conversation In The Group Chat

    #2

    Random Number Accidentally Added Me To Work Group Chat LOL

    Random Number Accidentally Added Me To Work Group Chat LOL

    At first I thought it was one of those scams they send to iPhones with the junk links, but when I looked closer I realized it was just a case of the wrong number. So I decided to mess with them because why not? Ended up making my whole day and theirs.

    AccomplishedTaste147 Report

    #3

    My Sister Accidentally Broke My Favorite Glass And Wrote A Eulogy For It In The Family Group Chat

    My Sister Accidentally Broke My Favorite Glass And Wrote A Eulogy For It In The Family Group Chat

    Suspicious_Drive6655 Report

    #4

    My Dad Daydreaming About His Future Grave Monument

    My Dad Daydreaming About His Future Grave Monument

    my dad visited some famous cemetery with elaborate headstones/monuments and then for half an hour was sending AI creations he made as inspo💀

    notactual6542 Report

    zigzagwanderer avatar
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    When my daughter and I visited Pisa, she asked why anyone would want a tomb with a marble statue of a nearly naked lady on it. I had to tell her that her inheritance was probably now going to be one marble naked lady statue less....

    #5

    Madlad Dad

    Madlad Dad

    Anush_G26 Report

    #6

    Man Messages All His Baby Mamas In One Group Chat

    Man Messages All His Baby Mamas In One Group Chat

    lilrxhxi Report

    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Totally understand the censoring here..

    #7

    My Daughter

    My Daughter

    A few weeks ago I posted a message to the group chat from my daughter to her sister about pickles, now I give you sugar scrub.

    DishsUp Report

    #8

    I Sent A Pic Of The Cinnamon Rolls I Baked To The Family Group Chat And Everyone Got Really Serious About Choosing Their Piece 😅

    I Sent A Pic Of The Cinnamon Rolls I Baked To The Family Group Chat And Everyone Got Really Serious About Choosing Their Piece 😅

    butstronger Report

    #9

    A Short Summary Of Our Group Chat. Nothing But Love As Always

    A Short Summary Of Our Group Chat. Nothing But Love As Always

    OppositeCareless Report

    zigzagwanderer avatar
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Already done most places on Bored Panda ✔️

    #10

    How I Found Out I Was Losing My Job

    How I Found Out I Was Losing My Job

    Substanzz Report

    ingosauer avatar
    Reemerger
    Reemerger
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Share the cringe, multiply the cringe? Thanks a lot. And a %&/$ christmas to you, too.

    #11

    Group Chats Are Great!

    Group Chats Are Great!

    ViZoR51 Report

    ingosauer avatar
    Reemerger
    Reemerger
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's like saying one stands on solid ground, while that piece of solid ground is dropping into a volcano.

    #12

    My Mom Removed Me From The Group Chat After I Sent This Emoji

    My Mom Removed Me From The Group Chat After I Sent This Emoji

    taser9090 Report

    #13

    Grandpa In The Family Group Chat

    Grandpa In The Family Group Chat

    katiekitty2233 Report

    #14

    Context : My Twin Is Diabetic And This Is A Group Chat

    Context : My Twin Is Diabetic And This Is A Group Chat

    TrayDaBoss23 Report

    #15

    Work Group Text Got Weird Last Night

    Work Group Text Got Weird Last Night

    bigdino2003 Report

    #16

    My 60 Year Old Parents Are Divorcing And Arguing In Group Chat

    My 60 Year Old Parents Are Divorcing And Arguing In Group Chat

    It’s almost hilariously bad how toxic they are. I can’t make this up. So my super religious dad decided divorce is justified in the Bible if there’s “spiritual abandonment”…which has been like…every divorce ever? They’ve been texting nonstop but my mom asked him to point to it in a Bible and stop watching “demonic videos” he…posts a video?

    reddit.com Report

    #17

    When This Dude Mistakenly Started A Group Chat With His Fiancé And Their Friend...and It Sounded Like He Was Suggesting Something:

    When This Dude Mistakenly Started A Group Chat With His Fiancé And Their Friend...and It Sounded Like He Was Suggesting Something:

    Beans0rBust Report

    #18

    Revenge Prank

    Revenge Prank

    dawnxblackheart Report

    #19

    Me And The Fam Forgot My Dad's Birthday…. Chaos Ensues In The Family Group Chat The Following Day. 🤣😭

    Me And The Fam Forgot My Dad's Birthday…. Chaos Ensues In The Family Group Chat The Following Day. 🤣😭

    Izelic98 Report

    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    Premium     3 minutes ago (edited)

    My mom had no idea last Sunday was my birthday XD She and my sister and sister's friend went to the casino for the weekend and when they got back, my sister's friend handed me a red velvet cupcake and said "Happy birthday, I remembered you like red velvet" and my mom looks at me and goes "omg wait it was your BIRTHDAY?" Ma'am, you only have two kids and we're your only remaining close family members, it isn't difficult XD (It's nothing new, though, when I was a kid my birthday parties were all about her/her favorite foods/cake and she hasn't remembered my birthday for about 20 years at this point)

    #20

    Got This In The Class Group Chat (We Are All Adults In A Technical School Program)

    Got This In The Class Group Chat (We Are All Adults In A Technical School Program)

    cripplinganxietylmao Report

    #21

    My Brothers Response 😂

    My Brothers Response 😂

    My mom texted the family group chat to send a Christmas list (we’re grown and all married) and this was my brothers response 😂

    Upbeat-Juice5894 Report

    #22

    Kid Replied To The AI Job Offer Group Text Chat

    Kid Replied To The AI Job Offer Group Text Chat

    Anybody else get these bots texting you about some Indeed.com opportunity? Sorry the initial scam text isn’t there, I tend to delete the messages right away. This time I didn’t block the # or remember to leave the chat. Today some kid replied to the group chat and I d**d laughing. So I’m sharing in hopes it gives you a chuckle too.

    Lengua_Luna Report

    #23

    Moazzam’s Pissed In The Group Chat Today

    Moazzam's Pissed In The Group Chat Today

    oceansandshit Report

    #24

    Just When You Thought You Made Some New Friends…

    Just When You Thought You Made Some New Friends…

    Got randomly added into a group chat and thought I’d have some fun with it

    rosaxmusic Report

    #25

    Housemate Left A Pan Of Mine In The Sink For Days And Argues About It

    Housemate Left A Pan Of Mine In The Sink For Days And Argues About It

    My housemate tends to leave dishes in the sink for days without washing them. I don’t care if people use my things but I just don’t like when I can’t use them for days because someone was too lazy to clean. I’ve given this same reminder/nudge in the groupchat in the past because after a while the sink starts smelling really bad from the dirty dishes just sitting there. I wasn’t wanting to argue and I definitely wasn’t mad about it. I dislike that my housemate said I was “making a big deal about it” and “blowing up.” This was over something so small too. Luckily he’s moving out soon. I was making a response and was considering sending it but my landlord stepped in. The last slide is my land lord messaging me directly about it. For those wondering why my landlord was in this groupchat to begin with, he used to live at the house until a couple weeks ago when he moved out but he still messages us in this chat about things in the house.

    lakercv Report

    #26

    My Group Chat Is Weird

    My Group Chat Is Weird

    ihavedown-syndrome Report

    #27

    In The Group Chat With My Ex-Husband And His Partner. Headed To My Ex Mother-In-Law's House. We Have A Kid, I'm So Glad We're Friends

    In The Group Chat With My Ex-Husband And His Partner. Headed To My Ex Mother-In-Law's House. We Have A Kid, I'm So Glad We're Friends

    reddit.com Report

    #28

    My Mom Doesn’t Know How To Use Location Settings, My Dad Simply Removed My Mom From The Group Chat

    My Mom Doesn't Know How To Use Location Settings, My Dad Simply Removed My Mom From The Group Chat

    My Sister was sharing a case she had that day in a group chat with my Mom, Dad, and I. My Mom was replying, and my Sister had just gotten back from vacation, which is why she asked if she was exhausted. Just wanted to give a little context.

    reddit.com Report

    #29

    Someone In My Extended Family Group Chat Accidentally Added A Random Number (Blue) When It Was Made About A Year Back. No One Noticed Until Yesterday When They Decided To Comment On My Great Uncles (Green) Hospital Visit. Apparently They Have Some Special Medicine

    Someone In My Extended Family Group Chat Accidentally Added A Random Number (Blue) When It Was Made About A Year Back. No One Noticed Until Yesterday When They Decided To Comment On My Great Uncles (Green) Hospital Visit. Apparently They Have Some Special Medicine

    galassasa Report

    #30

    My Contribution To The Family Group Chat This Morning

    My Contribution To The Family Group Chat This Morning

    flowercup Report

    #31

    Grandma Meant To Send The Text Just To Me But Sent It To A Group Chat With All Her Grandkids Aged 8-12 Which Made Me Laugh Really Hard

    Grandma Meant To Send The Text Just To Me But Sent It To A Group Chat With All Her Grandkids Aged 8-12 Which Made Me Laugh Really Hard

    iamnotahermitcrab Report

    #32

    Typical Family Group Chat On A Friday Night

    Typical Family Group Chat On A Friday Night

    dreamyheartache Report

    #33

    My Maga Mom In The Family Group Chat

    My Maga Mom In The Family Group Chat

    Traditional_Trust418 Report

    #34

    Found In My 11 Year Old Brothers Basketball Group Chat

    Found In My 11 Year Old Brothers Basketball Group Chat

    zinto44 Report

    #35

    Misunderstanding In Work Gc

    Misunderstanding In Work Gc

    So the context for this is that the green guy was recently fired and the boss is too lazy or indifferent to make a new group chat, and this interaction ends up happening when the boss prompts us for an inventory check. "L" was kind of rude to our ex-coworker and the boss for some reason thought it was for him? Just kind of silly I thought obviously boss man is not paying attention.

    Cholub0056 Report

    #36

    I Made The Mistake Of Giving A Local Cafe My Phone Number For Potential Free Breakfast Meal. They Sent A Group Chat To All Customers That Signed Up…

    I Made The Mistake Of Giving A Local Cafe My Phone Number For Potential Free Breakfast Meal. They Sent A Group Chat To All Customers That Signed Up…

    I won by the way…. But they sent it after breakfast hours and I won’t be at work tomorrow (this cafe is within walking distance of my job). 👍

    talkingtimmy3 Report

    #37

    W Work Group Chat Even In Days Off LOL

    W Work Group Chat Even In Days Off LOL

    reddit.com Report

    #38

    Teasing My Nurse Mom In The Family Group Chat

    Teasing My Nurse Mom In The Family Group Chat

    my family group chat is always popping so I’d thought I’d share a little bit of what goes on in it. It includes my mom, step dad, sister and brother, and my uncle and grandma. We’re all very close so this is all taken lightly.

    aerisza Report

    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Petroleum jelly? ....

    #39

    Mum Created A Group Chat With My And My Brother This Is How It Turned Out

    Mum Created A Group Chat With My And My Brother This Is How It Turned Out

    ncar6478 Report

    #40

    So I And Some Friends Have A Group Chat

    So I And Some Friends Have A Group Chat

    reddit.com Report

    #41

    Factory Recall For Organs

    Factory Recall For Organs

    I’m the second one of my sibs to have gallbladder surgery. So I decided to issue a recall for it in the family group chat.

    Real_Influence_8311 Report

    #42

    Group Chat From Work A Few Days Ago

    Group Chat From Work A Few Days Ago

    Bambie-the-deer Report

    #43

    My Boss Hired A New Guy Who’s Super Unreliable And This Is What He Sent Our Group Chat After Leaving A Job Site And Then Missing A Crew Meeting

    My Boss Hired A New Guy Who's Super Unreliable And This Is What He Sent Our Group Chat After Leaving A Job Site And Then Missing A Crew Meeting

    For context: My boss (who’s one of the nicest people you’ll ever meet) had us build a fence for a couple and then offered to have us stain the fence to their HOA’s color standards. A few hours in he starts to throw a fit about how “this isn’t his job” and just leaves, leaving me to do it myself (This wasn’t the first time he’s done something like this either). I didn’t mind because normally we’re doing much harder work, so it was a nice break. The following Monday, we were supposed to be at our shop for a team meeting and he said he wasn’t coming in for whatever reason, so my boss was going to just let him go, but had other things to do so he just decided to wait until he came in. Never came in, just sent us this before our boss could let him go, and I honestly loved his response lol.

    Tinyrick94 Report

    #44

    Text I (M25) Received From My Older Brother (M37) Last Night Makes Me Feel Like I Left A "Cult"

    Text I (M25) Received From My Older Brother (M37) Last Night Makes Me Feel Like I Left A "Cult"

    WARNING: Long Post I (M25) received a text message from my older brother (M37), who lives in Virginia, 4 hours away from my parents house in PA. Earlier this day, my father had texted me "Are you alive?" because I hadn't "texted in a week" (I texted him 4 days ago). He visits them as often as possible, even being told sometimes to not bother coming because he comes so often. For context, my oldest brother (M38) has lived at home with my parents for his entire life and has no plans of leaving yet. He leaves his girlfriend at home, doesn't go out with her very often. He abandons her for days at a time while he goes and visits my parents. Meanwhile, I live about 15 minutes away and I've only been there a few times in the past few months. I have been making the effort to live my own life and set new boundaries on how often I'm expected to be there and call. My dad would pretty much have me do roll call every morning and ask where I'm working "for my safety". Before I had moved out with my girlfriend (F26), I was expected to text my mom or dad every time I left her place before we were going anywhere. This was also before I learned how to drive. I was never pressured to learn how to cook, drive, clean, or do any basic necessities and chores to become an adult. I was actually told no every time I had asked to learn. I was always told "I will just do it/I'll do it for you". I am much happier now that I have moved out, and my supportive girlfriend has helped me along the way. It's visible to others how much happier I am as well. When trying to move out, they didn't speak to me for days. They blamed my girlfriend, who was apparently "forcing me" and "brainwashing me" to move out and away from them, even though we are only a town over. My family has never liked my girlfriend and would always make a fuss or cause an issue over me hanging out with her "more than them". They were trying to turn me against her for months, even though this was my first ever relationship. I have also refused to let my family into my apartment, as I believe they have no reason to. They know the general area where I live, but nothing specific, so they really don't know where I live. In the past, I did not really go out much nor did I really have any friends. I was always afraid of scaring people with my parents and have always been embarrassed by them. For years, I stayed up in my room and played video games. My mother is an unstable narcissist and my father has always been emotionally unavailable. I've never had anyone to talk about my true feelings until I met my girlfriend. After having an outside view on what she was seeing, it made me realize that this was all not normal, and I feel like I have left a "cult" after receiving that text last night. He was basically saying to me how high and mighty he was and how much better of a son he is because he chooses to do all of that. Has anyone else dealt with anything like this? Feel free to ask more questions if more context is needed. TL;DR: Text from my brother makes me feel like I left a "family cult".

    AntiTheMute Report

    #45

    Our Group Chat Has Incredibly Philosophical Conversations

    Our Group Chat Has Incredibly Philosophical Conversations

    KaptainKale Report

    #46

    Got Included In A Group Chat I Wasn’t Meant To Be

    Got Included In A Group Chat I Wasn't Meant To Be

    I’m getting other people’s work dramas that I have no context for and I am THRIVING on it. I’m also being incredibly helpful.

    spopococ Report

    #47

    I Love This Group Chat

    I Love This Group Chat

    LeeRich-14 Report

    #48

    Some People Just Don’t Care On My Group Chat

    Some People Just Don't Care On My Group Chat

    Anonymous-Zackwest Report

    #49

    My Son’s Text To Our Family Group Chat. Where Is The Gen Z Slang Guide When You Need It

    My Son's Text To Our Family Group Chat. Where Is The Gen Z Slang Guide When You Need It

    vanyb Report

    #50

    I Definitely Did Not Change The Name Of My Friends Group Chat To The Bee Movie Script... Definitely Didn’t

    I Definitely Did Not Change The Name Of My Friends Group Chat To The Bee Movie Script... Definitely Didn't

    SpaceDuck42069 Report

    #51

    What Is This Girl In My Friend Group Yapping About

    What Is This Girl In My Friend Group Yapping About

    Sure-Preparation5548 Report

    #52

    101 How To Stop FIL From Telling Weird Jokes In The Family Group Chat

    101 How To Stop FIL From Telling Weird Jokes In The Family Group Chat

    maribellez Report

    #53

    A Couple Of Years Ago I Ended Up In Some Random Family's Group Chat And Ended Up Naming Their Baby

    A Couple Of Years Ago I Ended Up In Some Random Family's Group Chat And Ended Up Naming Their Baby

    I have no idea who these people are, but they included me in their group chat that was started when one of the adult siblings had a baby. I just responded politely stuff like "oh cute! Congratulations!". They started asking for baby name suggestions, I gave mine, "Rose" (part of one of my kid's names), and they loved it and used it.

    After about a year of this, one of them finally found me out, apparently they thought I was their mom lol. One of them immediately removed me from the group chat. I still think of them occasionally (I was cleaning out my texts and came across theirs). I wonder how the baby is doing lol.

    whattupmyknitta Report

    #54

    Friend Announces Engagement On Group Chat On The Same Day That I Inform Them Of A Close Family Member Passing Away

    Friend Announces Engagement On Group Chat On The Same Day That I Inform Them Of A Close Family Member Passing Away

    Friend announces his engagement on video call. He probably didn't read my messages at all since he didn't even react to them. Then everyone on the group chat started congratulating him. Was pretty annoying and jarring but also weirdly funny.

    No-Principle7109 Report

    #55

    99% Positive My Coworker Is Getting Fired After Accidentally Sending This To Our Company Group Chat

    99% Positive My Coworker Is Getting Fired After Accidentally Sending This To Our Company Group Chat

    dnksntra666 Report

    #56

    Girl I’ve Been Talking To For Weeks Randomly Asking Me To Get Into A Group Chat With Her Ex

    Girl I've Been Talking To For Weeks Randomly Asking Me To Get Into A Group Chat With Her Ex

    Tight_Ad6579 Report

    #57

    I Accidently Used The Trigger Word (In A Family Group Chat)

    I Accidently Used The Trigger Word (In A Family Group Chat)

    grahan1319 Report

