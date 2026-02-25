57 Unhinged Group Chat Messages That Went Off The Rails Fast
Group chats are what keep our phones alive, no matter how far their members might be from each other in the real world. Whether it’s your family who take down their masks in front of one another, or colleagues constantly spilling the latest office tea, GCs have a way of going completely sideways.
The subreddit r/texts is full of screenshots showing just how unhinged conversations can get, when there are five, ten, or even twenty people confined to the same thread, all adding their own personality to the chaos. When those notifications light up, you know something wild is happening!
Mom And Dad Having A Very Interesting Conversation In The Group Chat
Random Number Accidentally Added Me To Work Group Chat LOL
At first I thought it was one of those scams they send to iPhones with the junk links, but when I looked closer I realized it was just a case of the wrong number. So I decided to mess with them because why not? Ended up making my whole day and theirs.
My Sister Accidentally Broke My Favorite Glass And Wrote A Eulogy For It In The Family Group Chat
My Dad Daydreaming About His Future Grave Monument
my dad visited some famous cemetery with elaborate headstones/monuments and then for half an hour was sending AI creations he made as inspo💀
When my daughter and I visited Pisa, she asked why anyone would want a tomb with a marble statue of a nearly naked lady on it. I had to tell her that her inheritance was probably now going to be one marble naked lady statue less....
Madlad Dad
Man Messages All His Baby Mamas In One Group Chat
My Daughter
A few weeks ago I posted a message to the group chat from my daughter to her sister about pickles, now I give you sugar scrub.
I Sent A Pic Of The Cinnamon Rolls I Baked To The Family Group Chat And Everyone Got Really Serious About Choosing Their Piece 😅
A Short Summary Of Our Group Chat. Nothing But Love As Always
How I Found Out I Was Losing My Job
Group Chats Are Great!
My Mom Removed Me From The Group Chat After I Sent This Emoji
Grandpa In The Family Group Chat
Context : My Twin Is Diabetic And This Is A Group Chat
Work Group Text Got Weird Last Night
My 60 Year Old Parents Are Divorcing And Arguing In Group Chat
It’s almost hilariously bad how toxic they are. I can’t make this up. So my super religious dad decided divorce is justified in the Bible if there’s “spiritual abandonment”…which has been like…every divorce ever? They’ve been texting nonstop but my mom asked him to point to it in a Bible and stop watching “demonic videos” he…posts a video?
When This Dude Mistakenly Started A Group Chat With His Fiancé And Their Friend...and It Sounded Like He Was Suggesting Something:
Revenge Prank
Me And The Fam Forgot My Dad's Birthday…. Chaos Ensues In The Family Group Chat The Following Day. 🤣😭
My mom had no idea last Sunday was my birthday XD She and my sister and sister's friend went to the casino for the weekend and when they got back, my sister's friend handed me a red velvet cupcake and said "Happy birthday, I remembered you like red velvet" and my mom looks at me and goes "omg wait it was your BIRTHDAY?" Ma'am, you only have two kids and we're your only remaining close family members, it isn't difficult XD (It's nothing new, though, when I was a kid my birthday parties were all about her/her favorite foods/cake and she hasn't remembered my birthday for about 20 years at this point)
Got This In The Class Group Chat (We Are All Adults In A Technical School Program)
My Brothers Response 😂
My mom texted the family group chat to send a Christmas list (we’re grown and all married) and this was my brothers response 😂
Kid Replied To The AI Job Offer Group Text Chat
Anybody else get these bots texting you about some Indeed.com opportunity? Sorry the initial scam text isn’t there, I tend to delete the messages right away. This time I didn’t block the # or remember to leave the chat. Today some kid replied to the group chat and I d**d laughing. So I’m sharing in hopes it gives you a chuckle too.
Moazzam’s Pissed In The Group Chat Today
Just When You Thought You Made Some New Friends…
Got randomly added into a group chat and thought I’d have some fun with it
Housemate Left A Pan Of Mine In The Sink For Days And Argues About It
My housemate tends to leave dishes in the sink for days without washing them. I don’t care if people use my things but I just don’t like when I can’t use them for days because someone was too lazy to clean. I’ve given this same reminder/nudge in the groupchat in the past because after a while the sink starts smelling really bad from the dirty dishes just sitting there. I wasn’t wanting to argue and I definitely wasn’t mad about it. I dislike that my housemate said I was “making a big deal about it” and “blowing up.” This was over something so small too. Luckily he’s moving out soon. I was making a response and was considering sending it but my landlord stepped in. The last slide is my land lord messaging me directly about it. For those wondering why my landlord was in this groupchat to begin with, he used to live at the house until a couple weeks ago when he moved out but he still messages us in this chat about things in the house.
My Group Chat Is Weird
In The Group Chat With My Ex-Husband And His Partner. Headed To My Ex Mother-In-Law's House. We Have A Kid, I'm So Glad We're Friends
My Mom Doesn’t Know How To Use Location Settings, My Dad Simply Removed My Mom From The Group Chat
My Sister was sharing a case she had that day in a group chat with my Mom, Dad, and I. My Mom was replying, and my Sister had just gotten back from vacation, which is why she asked if she was exhausted. Just wanted to give a little context.
Someone In My Extended Family Group Chat Accidentally Added A Random Number (Blue) When It Was Made About A Year Back. No One Noticed Until Yesterday When They Decided To Comment On My Great Uncles (Green) Hospital Visit. Apparently They Have Some Special Medicine
My Contribution To The Family Group Chat This Morning
Grandma Meant To Send The Text Just To Me But Sent It To A Group Chat With All Her Grandkids Aged 8-12 Which Made Me Laugh Really Hard
Typical Family Group Chat On A Friday Night
My Maga Mom In The Family Group Chat
Found In My 11 Year Old Brothers Basketball Group Chat
Misunderstanding In Work Gc
So the context for this is that the green guy was recently fired and the boss is too lazy or indifferent to make a new group chat, and this interaction ends up happening when the boss prompts us for an inventory check. "L" was kind of rude to our ex-coworker and the boss for some reason thought it was for him? Just kind of silly I thought obviously boss man is not paying attention.
I Made The Mistake Of Giving A Local Cafe My Phone Number For Potential Free Breakfast Meal. They Sent A Group Chat To All Customers That Signed Up…
I won by the way…. But they sent it after breakfast hours and I won’t be at work tomorrow (this cafe is within walking distance of my job). 👍
W Work Group Chat Even In Days Off LOL
Teasing My Nurse Mom In The Family Group Chat
my family group chat is always popping so I’d thought I’d share a little bit of what goes on in it. It includes my mom, step dad, sister and brother, and my uncle and grandma. We’re all very close so this is all taken lightly.
Mum Created A Group Chat With My And My Brother This Is How It Turned Out
So I And Some Friends Have A Group Chat
Factory Recall For Organs
I’m the second one of my sibs to have gallbladder surgery. So I decided to issue a recall for it in the family group chat.
Group Chat From Work A Few Days Ago
My Boss Hired A New Guy Who’s Super Unreliable And This Is What He Sent Our Group Chat After Leaving A Job Site And Then Missing A Crew Meeting
For context: My boss (who’s one of the nicest people you’ll ever meet) had us build a fence for a couple and then offered to have us stain the fence to their HOA’s color standards. A few hours in he starts to throw a fit about how “this isn’t his job” and just leaves, leaving me to do it myself (This wasn’t the first time he’s done something like this either). I didn’t mind because normally we’re doing much harder work, so it was a nice break. The following Monday, we were supposed to be at our shop for a team meeting and he said he wasn’t coming in for whatever reason, so my boss was going to just let him go, but had other things to do so he just decided to wait until he came in. Never came in, just sent us this before our boss could let him go, and I honestly loved his response lol.
Text I (M25) Received From My Older Brother (M37) Last Night Makes Me Feel Like I Left A "Cult"
WARNING: Long Post I (M25) received a text message from my older brother (M37), who lives in Virginia, 4 hours away from my parents house in PA. Earlier this day, my father had texted me "Are you alive?" because I hadn't "texted in a week" (I texted him 4 days ago). He visits them as often as possible, even being told sometimes to not bother coming because he comes so often. For context, my oldest brother (M38) has lived at home with my parents for his entire life and has no plans of leaving yet. He leaves his girlfriend at home, doesn't go out with her very often. He abandons her for days at a time while he goes and visits my parents. Meanwhile, I live about 15 minutes away and I've only been there a few times in the past few months. I have been making the effort to live my own life and set new boundaries on how often I'm expected to be there and call. My dad would pretty much have me do roll call every morning and ask where I'm working "for my safety". Before I had moved out with my girlfriend (F26), I was expected to text my mom or dad every time I left her place before we were going anywhere. This was also before I learned how to drive. I was never pressured to learn how to cook, drive, clean, or do any basic necessities and chores to become an adult. I was actually told no every time I had asked to learn. I was always told "I will just do it/I'll do it for you". I am much happier now that I have moved out, and my supportive girlfriend has helped me along the way. It's visible to others how much happier I am as well. When trying to move out, they didn't speak to me for days. They blamed my girlfriend, who was apparently "forcing me" and "brainwashing me" to move out and away from them, even though we are only a town over. My family has never liked my girlfriend and would always make a fuss or cause an issue over me hanging out with her "more than them". They were trying to turn me against her for months, even though this was my first ever relationship. I have also refused to let my family into my apartment, as I believe they have no reason to. They know the general area where I live, but nothing specific, so they really don't know where I live. In the past, I did not really go out much nor did I really have any friends. I was always afraid of scaring people with my parents and have always been embarrassed by them. For years, I stayed up in my room and played video games. My mother is an unstable narcissist and my father has always been emotionally unavailable. I've never had anyone to talk about my true feelings until I met my girlfriend. After having an outside view on what she was seeing, it made me realize that this was all not normal, and I feel like I have left a "cult" after receiving that text last night. He was basically saying to me how high and mighty he was and how much better of a son he is because he chooses to do all of that. Has anyone else dealt with anything like this? Feel free to ask more questions if more context is needed. TL;DR: Text from my brother makes me feel like I left a "family cult".
Our Group Chat Has Incredibly Philosophical Conversations
Got Included In A Group Chat I Wasn’t Meant To Be
I’m getting other people’s work dramas that I have no context for and I am THRIVING on it. I’m also being incredibly helpful.
I Love This Group Chat
Some People Just Don’t Care On My Group Chat
My Son’s Text To Our Family Group Chat. Where Is The Gen Z Slang Guide When You Need It
I Definitely Did Not Change The Name Of My Friends Group Chat To The Bee Movie Script... Definitely Didn’t
What Is This Girl In My Friend Group Yapping About
101 How To Stop FIL From Telling Weird Jokes In The Family Group Chat
A Couple Of Years Ago I Ended Up In Some Random Family's Group Chat And Ended Up Naming Their Baby
I have no idea who these people are, but they included me in their group chat that was started when one of the adult siblings had a baby. I just responded politely stuff like "oh cute! Congratulations!". They started asking for baby name suggestions, I gave mine, "Rose" (part of one of my kid's names), and they loved it and used it.
After about a year of this, one of them finally found me out, apparently they thought I was their mom lol. One of them immediately removed me from the group chat. I still think of them occasionally (I was cleaning out my texts and came across theirs). I wonder how the baby is doing lol.
Friend Announces Engagement On Group Chat On The Same Day That I Inform Them Of A Close Family Member Passing Away
Friend announces his engagement on video call. He probably didn't read my messages at all since he didn't even react to them. Then everyone on the group chat started congratulating him. Was pretty annoying and jarring but also weirdly funny.