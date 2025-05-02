ADVERTISEMENT

If you’ve ever wanted to be a doctor or know someone who works in healthcare, you probably know how bizarre and even scary the medical field and the human body can be. The world’s medical history is full of eerie events, powerful breakthroughs, and moments that make you wonder whether you’re stuck in an episode of Black Mirror or The Twilight Zone.

The ‘Creepy Medical’ account on Instagram features some of the most bizarre and chilling medical pics and facts. We’ve collected some of the weirdest ones to share with you, and you can check them out by scrolling down.

Warning: keep in mind that you may find some of these images and topics incredibly uncomfortable and gross.

#1

Severed hand attached to man's ankle with medical device to preserve it for reattachment surgery.

    #2

    Skull with a bizarre medical condition showing severe bone damage and erosion featured on an IG account sharing eerie medical pics.

    Skull of a person who had skeletal cancer

    #3

    X-ray image showing bizarre medical condition with rings and foreign objects in the neck area, illustrating eerie medical pics.

    Internal Decapitation

    One of the most frightening and deeply creepy things we’ve encountered in recent science news is the advancement in biological computing using lab-grown neurons. It’s something straight out of a sci-fi dystopian story.

    ABC News reports that Australia-based start-up Cortical Labs has recently launched CL1 at an international tech conference in Barcelone, promising access to the “first commercialized biological computer.”

    In a nutshell, CL1 is a box that is filled with hundreds of thousands of live human brain cells. These neurons, too small to see with the naked eye, respond to inputs from a nearby computer and are ‘learning.’ Previously, back in 2022, the startup had taught neurons in a dish to play the video game Pong.

    #4

    Person with a bizarre twisted arm showing an unusual medical condition featured on an IG account sharing eerie medical pics.

    Patient with end stage kidney disease showed this during physical examination of the arm.

    maria-e-larsson avatar
    mria alternativa
    mria alternativa
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Some googling tells me this is probably a man-made fistula, a connection between an artery and vein, to be able to have dialysis... again, great that this stuff exists, but it doesn't look very comfortable.

    Vote comment up
    5
    5points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #5

    MRI scan of a human head showing brain and an unusual cluster of objects outside the skull in bizarre medical pics.

    In an unusual surgery, doctors in Bengaluru removed a bulging growth from a woman's head that resembled a "sack of marbles."

    The medical term for these globules is dermoid cysts. They are essentially tissue spheres that form from embryonic cells and may contain "hair, teeth, or nerves."

    These globules can appear anywhere on the body, including one's ovaries and various areas of the head and neck.

    Dermoid cysts are often harmless, but they don't resolve on their own and need to be removed surgically.

    marketable avatar
    Marketable
    Marketable
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The teeth make a great keepsake or even a necklace by which loved ones can remember you.

    Vote comment up
    6
    6points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #6

    Preserved human head and brain cross-section displaying detailed anatomy in a bizarre medical pic from IG account.

    A wax model showing the anatomy of the head. It was produced in Naples by the sculptor Gennaro Ferrini between 1820 and 1830, with the wax modelled over a real skull.

    It’s probably no surprise to you that many folks enjoy thoroughly terrifying things, whether that’s looking at creepy content online, watching scary movies, enjoying horror literature, or playing immersive horror video games.

    All of it evokes this peculiar contrast: on the one hand, we’re uncomfortable with what we see, but at the same time, we’re enjoying the thrill.
    #7

    A close-up of a soldier’s forearm with a medically grown ear, showcasing bizarre medical pics from an IG account.

    maria-e-larsson avatar
    mria alternativa
    mria alternativa
    Community Member
    2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's great that this is possible, but it DOES look a bit unsettling. Like there's a little snake under there.

    Vote comment up
    6
    6points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #8

    Preserved human digestive system displayed with bizarre medical details and eerie anatomical features under bright lighting.

    The entire human digestive system

    hea_c avatar
    StrangeOne
    StrangeOne
    Community Member
    2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    HOLY MOTHER OF GODDESS GOD WHATEVER. I totally thought that was something else more horrifying

    Vote comment up
    5
    5points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #9

    X-ray image showing bizarre medical implant in the cervical spine from an unusual medical case shared online.

    Anterior cervical discectomy and fusion

    dolirin375 avatar
    Wild Cream
    Wild Cream
    Community Member
    2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    “Anterior cervical discectomy and fusion (ACDF) is a surgery to remove a herniated or degenerative disc in the neck. An incision is made in the throat area to reach and remove the disc. A graft is inserted to fuse together the bones above and below the disc.“

    Vote comment up
    9
    9points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    According to the Johns Hopkins Carey Business School, so-called ‘counterhedonic consumption,’ where individuals seek out experiences or products that have been designed to evoke negative emotions, has “surged in recent decades to become one of the most prevalent and profitable forms of entertainment.”
    #10

    A close-up of a hand with a severely blackened, bandaged finger shown in bizarre medical pics.

    Had the hood of his car stuck for 30 minutes until someone came and helped him. Fifth finger developed dry gangrene and had to be amputated.

    #11

    Legs fitted with external medical fixation devices lying on a hospital bed, showing bizarre medical pics from an IG account.

    Ilizarov Apparatus

    dolirin375 avatar
    Wild Cream
    Wild Cream
    Community Member
    2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    “The Ilizarov apparatus is a type of external fixator used in orthopedic surgery to lengthen bones, reshape limbs, or stabilize fractures. It's a circular frame with rods and rings that attach to the bone through wires, allowing for controlled bone lengthening and bone reconstruction.”

    Vote comment up
    10
    10points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #12

    X-ray image showing bizarre and eerie medical condition affecting hand bones with unusual skeletal formation.

    Based on researchers Haiyang Yang, a behavioral scientist at Johns Hopkins Carey Business School, and Kuangjie Zhang, from the Nanyang Technological University Singapore, one of the driving forces behind the consumption of horror is stimulation.

    So, for example, you can feel mentally and physically stimulated when you’re exposed to terrifying scenarios.
    #13

    X-ray of foot showing bizarre medical hardware including washers and a large screw in the bones, highlighting eerie medical pics.

    #14

    A woman in 1937 Budapest wearing a bizarre medical mask designed to fight depression, holding a mirror.

    #15

    Comparison of a truck driver's face showing severe skin damage from 28 years of sun exposure, illustrating bizarre medical effects.

    nitka711 avatar
    Nitka Tsar
    Nitka Tsar
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why do I have the feeling, that this headline is absolutely wrong? Edit: ok, so I found him. This is William McElligott. And yes. The story is correct. https://www.theguardian.com/society/shortcuts/2012/jun/05/face-shows-damage-from-sun

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    On the one hand, consuming horror can make you feel anxiety or fear. However, at the same time, you also get a surge of positive emotions like excitement or joy.

    It’s this contrast in how we feel that hooks people in because human beings tend to feel the most positive emotions when something else makes them feel the most negative ones.
    #16

    Close-up of a scar from surgery showing dirt on surrounding skin but not on the scar, illustrating bizarre medical pics.

    #17

    Close-up of a foot with severe toe discoloration and damage, illustrating bizarre medical conditions shared on Instagram.

    This photo shows frostbites of a climber who almost lost his toes while trying to save an injured teammate, climbing Mount Everest!

    #18

    Close-up black and white photo of a wrinkled foot with abnormal toes from bizarre medical pics shared on IG account.

    Foot binding (also known as Lotus foot) was the custom of applying tight binding to the feet of young girls to modify the shape and size of their feet

    It was practised in China from the Song dynasty until the early 20th century, and bound feet were considered a status symbol as well as a mark of beauty

    Foot binding limited the mobility of women, and resulted in lifelong disabilities for most of its subjects, although some women with bound feet working outdoors have also been reported

    htjevanderploug avatar
    Ejteh
    Ejteh
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The age in which the binding happens differs in areas, but happend between 4 and 8 years old. The process takes about two years and is extremely painful: bones in the foot are broken, and replaced under the foot. All this time, girls must keep walking to put pressure on the bind foot, and achieve the ideal shape and length. 1 in 10 girls would die during the binding because of complications, and other complications happend quite regurlaly: not all binded woman could walk properly because of binding gone wrong. The ideal length of a bound foot would be around 7 cm. Kind of the size of a thumb. Without bound feet woman where unmarriable. Woman with unbound feet often became maids or worse. Source: my head, because of books I've read.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    “Horror entertainment can also provide a novel experience, like a zombie apocalypse, that doesn't necessarily happen in the real world. At the same time, horror entertainment is a safe way to satisfy a curiosity about the dark side of humanity through storylines and characters facing the darkest parts of the human condition.”
    #19

    Close-up of feet showing large, unusual blister formations, one of the bizarre medical pics shared on an IG account.

    Blood blisters on feet

    dolirin375 avatar
    Wild Cream
    Wild Cream
    Community Member
    2 hours ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Oh good lord, I’ve never seen blisters like that. I almost thought they were leeches for a sec.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #20

    Black and white MRI scan showing side profiles of an adult and a baby, highlighting bizarre medical imagery details.

    dolirin375 avatar
    Wild Cream
    Wild Cream
    Community Member
    2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Kind of annoying how there isn’t more explanation or context behind most of these images

    Vote comment up
    14
    14points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #21

    Close-up of bizarre medical skin condition with multiple large sores and lesions on a person's chest and shoulder area.

    Fungating tumors in a patient with local cutaneous
    metastases from invasive ductal carcinoma of the right
    breast. Numerous violaceous, nodular, and ulcerative
    tumors were distributed on her right breast, axilla, and
    upper arm.

    nitka711 avatar
    Nitka Tsar
    Nitka Tsar
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So… einther their whole skin looks greenish or they used a filter on the image to make it look more garish

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    All of that being said, it’s not like everyone’s thrilled with horror-themed content. You probably know some die-hard fans of horror who love it, as well as folks who absolutely loathe anything creepy, crawly, edgy, or dark.

    As per the Johns Hopkins Carey Business School, horror fans may have a psychological ‘protective frame.’
    #22

    X-ray image showing a foot inside a shoe alongside an unusual fish skeleton, featuring bizarre medical pics.

    Stepped on Catfish

    #23

    Severe bruising on a bent arm shown in a bizarre medical picture from an IG account sharing eerie medical pics.

    Muscle rupture due to excessive weight lifting

    #24

    Child's arm with unusual bend resting on a black surface, showcasing bizarre medical condition from eerie medical pics.

    A dodgeball injury that resulted in radius and ulnar shaft fracture, aka broken forearm!
    This sustained dodgeball injury has led to a bilateral diaphyseal fracture involving both the radius and ulnar shaft, thereby presenting as a fracture of the forearm.
    This particular injury entails the disruptive discontinuity of the long bones situated within the antebrachial region, namely the radius and ulnar diaphyses.

    The so-called ‘protective frame’ falls into three categories.

    1. The safety frame: “Watching a horror film or show means we have to know for sure that we are safe and that the evil entity is distant and cannot hurt us.”
    2. A sense of detachment: “We need to be reminded that horror we are seeing is not real—it's just great acting, special effects, and art direction.”
    3. Sense of control and confidence in managing the dangers we encounter: “We can still get a thrill from a good scare if we feel confident about controlling and overcoming the perceived danger.”
    #25

    X-ray image showing bizarre medical condition with extra fingers on a hand, highlighting eerie medical pics shared on IG account.

    Plain radiograph of wrist joint shows polydactyly with duplication of ulna, duplication of ulnar side of carpal bones, metacarpals and phalanges, absence of radius and absence of thumb. Eight triphalangeal digits are seen. The middle phalanx of medial index finger is hypoplastic

    #26

    Close-up of a human eye showing unusual brown and blue coloration from a bizarre medical condition shared on an IG account.

    #27

    Model of a decaying human hand showing stages from fresh to dry remains, illustrating bizarre medical pics and anatomy.

    marketable avatar
    Marketable
    Marketable
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And that is why I shall be cremated and then flushed out to sea, or whatever.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ‘Creepy Medical’ has been on Instagram for years. The curator of the account, who is based in Germany, created the weird medicine, healthcare, and biology-focused project back in June 2018.

    Over the years, they grew their following to 178k followers from around the globe, including people with a love of science, as well as fans of creepy, frightening, and edgy content.
    #28

    Close-up of hand with one finger showing abnormal yellow discoloration, illustrating bizarre medical condition.

    Raynauds syndrome

    #29

    Close-up of a man’s face showing bizarre medical condition with unusual metal implants and distorted skin around the eye area.

    Living with Neurofibromatosis Type 1 (NF1)

    dolirin375 avatar
    Wild Cream
    Wild Cream
    Community Member
    2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    “Neurofibromatosis type 1 (NF1), also known as von Recklinghausen disease, is a genetic condition that causes non-cancerous tumors to grow on and under the skin and along nerves. It can also cause changes in skin pigment and bone deformities. NF1 is a progressive disease that affects males and females equally, regardless of race or ethnicity. Symptoms can develop slowly, making diagnosis difficult and taking several years.”

    Vote comment up
    6
    6points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #30

    Man with bizarre red marks on his back resembling an eerie branching pattern in a medical condition image.

    Lichtenberg scarring

    Which of these pics creeped you out and fascinated you the most, dear Pandas? Are you a fan of horror or do you prefer more wholesome, positive content on social media? Have you ever considered becoming a doctor, surgeon, or working in healthcare? Why (not)? Let us know in the comments.
    #31

    X-ray image of a hand showing bizarre medical condition with finger bone abnormalities and a ring on one finger.

    #32

    Close-up of a bizarre medical condition showing an unusually shaped human foot held by a person outdoors.

    #33

    X-ray image showing bizarre medical condition with a severely deformed and fractured lower leg and foot bones.

    #34

    Virtual autopsy scan showing a 50-year-old man’s skeleton after a fatal train accident, bizarre medical pics displayed.

    #35

    X-ray image showing an unusual arm bone structure shared on a medical Instagram account featuring bizarre medical pics.

    #36

    X-ray showing multiple overlapping hand bones in an eerie bizarre medical image from an Instagram account.

    landaulitewski avatar
    Maples Dad
    Maples Dad
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Erm, those last 3 fingers on the left hand side are trying make a run for it!

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #37

    Close-up of an eye showing a bizarre medical condition with abnormal blood vessels and discoloration on the sclera.

    Conjunctival varices are abnormally dilated venous channels within the conjunctiva. They are typically freely mobile relative to the sclera. These venous malformations are usually asymptomatic and do not require any specific treatment. They can be excised for cosmetic reasons, but one should be aware that they may have orbital extensions

    #38

    Anatomical medical display showing facial muscles, brain, and internal structures in a detailed and bizarre medical image.

    #39

    Detailed anatomical side view of a dissected human head showing bizarre medical features and labeled parts.

    #40

    Human anatomy display showing muscle structure holding a peeled skin in a bizarre medical pics exhibit.

    johannazamora_1 avatar
    Pyla
    Pyla
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is from the Cineae version of that Bodies exhibit, which was rife with ethical issues

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #41

    Woman with swollen face and allergic reaction bumps on arm after bizarre medical allergy testing shared on IG account.

    #42

    X-ray image showing a side view of a human skull with an unusual object inside the mouth, bizarre medical pic.

    beebe2112 avatar
    Grape Walls of Ire
    Grape Walls of Ire
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I think it was a hospital employee that got a bit too drunk at a Christmas party.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #43

    Close-up of feet with bizarre medical body modifications showing unusual piercings on the ankles and heels.

    maria-e-larsson avatar
    mria alternativa
    mria alternativa
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So these are Achilles piercings, and while I'm all for "do whatever you want with your adult body", I'd like to state for the record "ew", and that I think this guy has entirely too much free time.

    Vote comment up
    6
    6points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #44

    Close-up of a person’s ear and neck with severe bruising, showing bizarre medical condition shared on medical pics account.

    Head trauma

    #45

    X-ray and removed surgical hardware showing bizarre medical pics of spinal implants with large screws and metal rods.

    #46

    X-ray image showing bizarre medical abnormalities in a human hand with distorted and extra bones.

    #47

    3D medical scan showing a skull with bizarre, eerie objects embedded, illustrating strange medical conditions.

    #48

    3D medical scan showing a damaged spine and pelvis with fractures, illustrating bizarre medical imagery from an IG account.

    jesse_10 avatar
    Jesse
    Jesse
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And that, friends, is why you keep your dang feet of the dashboard when you're in the passenger seat!

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #49

    Injured leg with severe bruising and open wound on a patient’s thigh, showcasing bizarre medical condition.

    suuspuusje avatar
    Susie Elle
    Susie Elle
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So we're censoring words like e*******n but are freely posting stuff like this?

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #50

    X-ray image showing a blurred double exposure of a human skull and neck with eerie distortion effects.

    maria-e-larsson avatar
    mria alternativa
    mria alternativa
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The guy had woke up during positioning for the scan and moved. (No, he didn't sneeze, nor have a panic attack; those are internet rumors.)

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #51

    Close-up of a hand with bizarre, wrinkled skin texture showing an eerie medical condition.

    #52

    Close-up of a tongue with unusual swirling patterns, shared on an IG account featuring bizarre medical pics.

    fru_sunna avatar
    Tussilago
    Tussilago
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Lingua Geographica. My kids have it. Gets worse with spiced food and brushing teeth can be very painful.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #53

    X-ray showing severe leg deformities in a bizarre medical image shared on an IG account featuring eerie medical pics

    #54

    Close-up of fingers with unusual nail formation showing bizarre medical condition on a human hand.

    #55

    Young man with an unusually large neck sitting on a hospital bed in a room, bizarre medical condition picture.

    A 15-year-old boy has three extra vertebrae in his neck - a condition known as supernumerary vertebra along with congenital scoliosis - causing pain, stress on his nerves, and making it difficult for him to walk.

    #56

    Close-up of a mouth showing inflamed tonsils with white patches, part of bizarre medical pics shared on IG account.

    #57

    X-ray image showing a leg with a mechanical prosthetic implant next to a natural leg, part of bizarre medical pics.

    #58

    X-ray image showing a bizarre medical condition with fractured bones and unusual bone fragments in the arm.

    #59

    Close-up of a lower leg showing a small bizarre medical skin lesion with a finger pointing at it on white fabric background.

    #60

    Close-up of hand with a large, unusual swelling on the palm, featured in bizarre medical pics collection.

    beebe2112 avatar
    Grape Walls of Ire
    Grape Walls of Ire
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Based on some previous pics, I'm thinking they are growing him a new pair of testicles.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #61

    Close-up of a hand showing severe deformities and skin changes featured in bizarre medical pics from an IG account.

    #62

    Severely damaged and deformed bone alongside an X-ray showing bizarre medical abnormalities from eerie medical pics.

    #63

    X-ray image showing bizarre fractured bones with metal implants, highlighting eerie and unusual medical conditions.

    #64

    Close-up of young woman with bizarre medical condition showing hair growth on her nose after a dog attack, eerie medical pics.

    fru_sunna avatar
    Tussilago
    Tussilago
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Like...how? I assume the healing went wrong and that the dog didnt infect her with some kind of werewolf genes.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #65

    3D medical scan of a human skull with bizarre metal implants and unusual jawbone fixation in eerie detail

    #66

    X-ray image of a wrist with a visible bone fracture shared on an IG account featuring bizarre medical pics

    #67

    CT scan image showing bizarre medical condition with spinal and pelvic bone abnormalities from eerie medical pics collection.

    #68

    X-ray image of a hand showing overlapping and fused finger bones from bizarre medical pics shared on IG.

    #69

    Preserved bizarre medical specimen of a translucent embryo with visible internal structures in a glass display case.

    fru_sunna avatar
    Tussilago
    Tussilago
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Please dont show dead children. I know exactly how it feels to hold a little one like this in your hand.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #70

    Close-up of a scraped knee with hands holding it, illustrating a bizarre medical pic from an Instagram account.

