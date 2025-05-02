This IG Account Shares Bizarre Medical Pics, Here Are 70 Of The Eeriest
If you’ve ever wanted to be a doctor or know someone who works in healthcare, you probably know how bizarre and even scary the medical field and the human body can be. The world’s medical history is full of eerie events, powerful breakthroughs, and moments that make you wonder whether you’re stuck in an episode of Black Mirror or The Twilight Zone.
The ‘Creepy Medical’ account on Instagram features some of the most bizarre and chilling medical pics and facts. We’ve collected some of the weirdest ones to share with you, and you can check them out by scrolling down.
Warning: keep in mind that you may find some of these images and topics incredibly uncomfortable and gross.
Skull of a person who had skeletal cancer
Internal Decapitation
One of the most frightening and deeply creepy things we’ve encountered in recent science news is the advancement in biological computing using lab-grown neurons. It’s something straight out of a sci-fi dystopian story.
ABC News reports that Australia-based start-up Cortical Labs has recently launched CL1 at an international tech conference in Barcelone, promising access to the “first commercialized biological computer.”
In a nutshell, CL1 is a box that is filled with hundreds of thousands of live human brain cells. These neurons, too small to see with the naked eye, respond to inputs from a nearby computer and are ‘learning.’ Previously, back in 2022, the startup had taught neurons in a dish to play the video game Pong.
Patient with end stage kidney disease showed this during physical examination of the arm.
Some googling tells me this is probably a man-made fistula, a connection between an artery and vein, to be able to have dialysis... again, great that this stuff exists, but it doesn't look very comfortable.
In an unusual surgery, doctors in Bengaluru removed a bulging growth from a woman's head that resembled a "sack of marbles."
The medical term for these globules is dermoid cysts. They are essentially tissue spheres that form from embryonic cells and may contain "hair, teeth, or nerves."
These globules can appear anywhere on the body, including one's ovaries and various areas of the head and neck.
Dermoid cysts are often harmless, but they don't resolve on their own and need to be removed surgically.
The teeth make a great keepsake or even a necklace by which loved ones can remember you.
A wax model showing the anatomy of the head. It was produced in Naples by the sculptor Gennaro Ferrini between 1820 and 1830, with the wax modelled over a real skull.
It’s probably no surprise to you that many folks enjoy thoroughly terrifying things, whether that’s looking at creepy content online, watching scary movies, enjoying horror literature, or playing immersive horror video games.
All of it evokes this peculiar contrast: on the one hand, we’re uncomfortable with what we see, but at the same time, we’re enjoying the thrill.
It's great that this is possible, but it DOES look a bit unsettling. Like there's a little snake under there.
The entire human digestive system
HOLY MOTHER OF GODDESS GOD WHATEVER. I totally thought that was something else more horrifying
Anterior cervical discectomy and fusion
“Anterior cervical discectomy and fusion (ACDF) is a surgery to remove a herniated or degenerative disc in the neck. An incision is made in the throat area to reach and remove the disc. A graft is inserted to fuse together the bones above and below the disc.“
According to the Johns Hopkins Carey Business School, so-called ‘counterhedonic consumption,’ where individuals seek out experiences or products that have been designed to evoke negative emotions, has “surged in recent decades to become one of the most prevalent and profitable forms of entertainment.”
Had the hood of his car stuck for 30 minutes until someone came and helped him. Fifth finger developed dry gangrene and had to be amputated.
Ilizarov Apparatus
“The Ilizarov apparatus is a type of external fixator used in orthopedic surgery to lengthen bones, reshape limbs, or stabilize fractures. It's a circular frame with rods and rings that attach to the bone through wires, allowing for controlled bone lengthening and bone reconstruction.”
Based on researchers Haiyang Yang, a behavioral scientist at Johns Hopkins Carey Business School, and Kuangjie Zhang, from the Nanyang Technological University Singapore, one of the driving forces behind the consumption of horror is stimulation.
So, for example, you can feel mentally and physically stimulated when you’re exposed to terrifying scenarios.
It's like telling her that she just needs to smile more.
Why do I have the feeling, that this headline is absolutely wrong? Edit: ok, so I found him. This is William McElligott. And yes. The story is correct. https://www.theguardian.com/society/shortcuts/2012/jun/05/face-shows-damage-from-sun
On the one hand, consuming horror can make you feel anxiety or fear. However, at the same time, you also get a surge of positive emotions like excitement or joy.
It’s this contrast in how we feel that hooks people in because human beings tend to feel the most positive emotions when something else makes them feel the most negative ones.
This photo shows frostbites of a climber who almost lost his toes while trying to save an injured teammate, climbing Mount Everest!
Foot binding (also known as Lotus foot) was the custom of applying tight binding to the feet of young girls to modify the shape and size of their feet
It was practised in China from the Song dynasty until the early 20th century, and bound feet were considered a status symbol as well as a mark of beauty
Foot binding limited the mobility of women, and resulted in lifelong disabilities for most of its subjects, although some women with bound feet working outdoors have also been reported
The age in which the binding happens differs in areas, but happend between 4 and 8 years old. The process takes about two years and is extremely painful: bones in the foot are broken, and replaced under the foot. All this time, girls must keep walking to put pressure on the bind foot, and achieve the ideal shape and length. 1 in 10 girls would die during the binding because of complications, and other complications happend quite regurlaly: not all binded woman could walk properly because of binding gone wrong. The ideal length of a bound foot would be around 7 cm. Kind of the size of a thumb. Without bound feet woman where unmarriable. Woman with unbound feet often became maids or worse. Source: my head, because of books I've read.
“Horror entertainment can also provide a novel experience, like a zombie apocalypse, that doesn't necessarily happen in the real world. At the same time, horror entertainment is a safe way to satisfy a curiosity about the dark side of humanity through storylines and characters facing the darkest parts of the human condition.”
Blood blisters on feet
Oh good lord, I’ve never seen blisters like that. I almost thought they were leeches for a sec.
Kind of annoying how there isn’t more explanation or context behind most of these images
Fungating tumors in a patient with local cutaneous
metastases from invasive ductal carcinoma of the right
breast. Numerous violaceous, nodular, and ulcerative
tumors were distributed on her right breast, axilla, and
upper arm.
So… einther their whole skin looks greenish or they used a filter on the image to make it look more garish
All of that being said, it’s not like everyone’s thrilled with horror-themed content. You probably know some die-hard fans of horror who love it, as well as folks who absolutely loathe anything creepy, crawly, edgy, or dark.
As per the Johns Hopkins Carey Business School, horror fans may have a psychological ‘protective frame.’
Stepped on Catfish
Muscle rupture due to excessive weight lifting
A dodgeball injury that resulted in radius and ulnar shaft fracture, aka broken forearm!
This sustained dodgeball injury has led to a bilateral diaphyseal fracture involving both the radius and ulnar shaft, thereby presenting as a fracture of the forearm.
This particular injury entails the disruptive discontinuity of the long bones situated within the antebrachial region, namely the radius and ulnar diaphyses.
The so-called ‘protective frame’ falls into three categories.
- The safety frame: “Watching a horror film or show means we have to know for sure that we are safe and that the evil entity is distant and cannot hurt us.”
- A sense of detachment: “We need to be reminded that horror we are seeing is not real—it's just great acting, special effects, and art direction.”
- Sense of control and confidence in managing the dangers we encounter: “We can still get a thrill from a good scare if we feel confident about controlling and overcoming the perceived danger.”
Plain radiograph of wrist joint shows polydactyly with duplication of ulna, duplication of ulnar side of carpal bones, metacarpals and phalanges, absence of radius and absence of thumb. Eight triphalangeal digits are seen. The middle phalanx of medial index finger is hypoplastic
And that is why I shall be cremated and then flushed out to sea, or whatever.
‘Creepy Medical’ has been on Instagram for years. The curator of the account, who is based in Germany, created the weird medicine, healthcare, and biology-focused project back in June 2018.
Over the years, they grew their following to 178k followers from around the globe, including people with a love of science, as well as fans of creepy, frightening, and edgy content.
Raynauds syndrome
I get this sometimes. It's quite temporary. At least it is for me.
Living with Neurofibromatosis Type 1 (NF1)
“Neurofibromatosis type 1 (NF1), also known as von Recklinghausen disease, is a genetic condition that causes non-cancerous tumors to grow on and under the skin and along nerves. It can also cause changes in skin pigment and bone deformities. NF1 is a progressive disease that affects males and females equally, regardless of race or ethnicity. Symptoms can develop slowly, making diagnosis difficult and taking several years.”
Lichtenberg scarring
Erm, those last 3 fingers on the left hand side are trying make a run for it!
Conjunctival varices are abnormally dilated venous channels within the conjunctiva. They are typically freely mobile relative to the sclera. These venous malformations are usually asymptomatic and do not require any specific treatment. They can be excised for cosmetic reasons, but one should be aware that they may have orbital extensions
I think it was a hospital employee that got a bit too drunk at a Christmas party.
So these are Achilles piercings, and while I'm all for "do whatever you want with your adult body", I'd like to state for the record "ew", and that I think this guy has entirely too much free time.
Head trauma
So we're censoring words like e*******n but are freely posting stuff like this?
The guy had woke up during positioning for the scan and moved. (No, he didn't sneeze, nor have a panic attack; those are internet rumors.)
A 15-year-old boy has three extra vertebrae in his neck - a condition known as supernumerary vertebra along with congenital scoliosis - causing pain, stress on his nerves, and making it difficult for him to walk.
Based on some previous pics, I'm thinking they are growing him a new pair of testicles.
This was just a bunch of X-rays with no explanation or context, and a handful of images that actually explained what the image was. Interesting but very poorly done.
This was just a bunch of X-rays with no explanation or context, and a handful of images that actually explained what the image was. Interesting but very poorly done.
